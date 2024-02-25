Bullish SHL Telemedicine Insiders Loaded Up On US$686.7k Of Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in SHL Telemedicine Ltd.'s (VTX:SHLTN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SHL Telemedicine

The insider Menachem Weinberg made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CHF360k worth of shares at a price of CHF5.67 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CHF5.15). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

SHL Telemedicine insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At SHL Telemedicine Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, SHL Telemedicine insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out CHF687k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of SHL Telemedicine

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that SHL Telemedicine insiders own 13% of the company, worth about CHF11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SHL Telemedicine Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of SHL Telemedicine we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SHL Telemedicine you should be aware of, and 2 of these are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

