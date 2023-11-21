Bullish Sinclair Insiders Loaded Up On US$874.3k Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Sinclair Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Mario Gabelli for US$757k worth of shares, at about US$20.22 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$14.44 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Mario Gabelli was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$874k for 64.05k shares. But they sold 19.49k shares for US$256k. Overall, Sinclair insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$13.65 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Are Sinclair Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter we saw Independent Director Howard Friedman spend US$117k on shares. That's only a tiny bit more than the sales, worth US$116k. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Sinclair insiders own 42% of the company, worth about US$389m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Sinclair Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider sales and purchases have netted out over the last three months, so it's hard to draw any conclusion from recent trading. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Sinclair insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Sinclair (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

