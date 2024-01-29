Bullish TC Energy Insiders Loaded Up On CA$10.8m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TC Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Siim Vanaselja made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.8m worth of shares at a price of CA$45.89 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$52.94. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$11m for 224.36k shares. But they sold 6.25k shares for CA$318k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by TC Energy insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At TC Energy Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at TC Energy recently. In total, insiders sold CA$232k worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, insider Christine Johnston spent CA$4.9k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. TC Energy insiders own about CA$38m worth of shares. That equates to 0.07% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TC Energy Insiders?

The stark truth for TC Energy is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with TC Energy (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

