Bullish Temple & Webster Group Insiders Loaded Up On AU$9.9m Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Temple & Webster Group

The insider Angela Riley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$3.6m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.62 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$6.57. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Temple & Webster Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Temple & Webster Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Temple & Webster Group insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Temple & Webster Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Temple & Webster Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Temple & Webster Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

