Bullish Trillium Gold Mines Insider Buying Worth CA$713k Yet To Pay Off \

The recent 16% drop in Trillium Gold Mines Inc.'s (CVE:TGM) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CA$713k worth of stock at an average buy price of CA$0.21 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$349k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President James Starr made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$500k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.20 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. James Starr was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

James Starr bought 3.33m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$0.21. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Trillium Gold Mines

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 12% of Trillium Gold Mines shares, worth about CA$987k, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Do The Trillium Gold Mines Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Trillium Gold Mines insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Trillium Gold Mines insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Trillium Gold Mines has 5 warning signs (and 4 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here