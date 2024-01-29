Bullish Trisura Group Insiders Loaded Up On CA$1.67m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trisura Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman George Myhal bought CA$1.2m worth of shares at a price of CA$33.44 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$38.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 49.80k shares worth CA$1.7m. But insiders sold 50.59k shares worth CA$1.6m. Overall, Trisura Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Trisura Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Trisura Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$1.2m for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Trisura Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Trisura Group insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about CA$36m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trisura Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Trisura Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trisura Group. For example - Trisura Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

