Bullish Tudor Gold Insider Buying Worth CA$2.0m Yet To Pay Off

Insiders who bought CA$2.0m worth of Tudor Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TUD) stock at an average buy price of CA$1.07 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only CA$1.6m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Eric Sprott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$2.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$1.07 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.85). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Tudor Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Tudor Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 18% of Tudor Gold shares, worth about CA$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tudor Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tudor Gold shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Tudor Gold and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tudor Gold. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Tudor Gold (3 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.