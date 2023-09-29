Bullish Vertex Minerals Insiders Loaded Up On AU$1.8m Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vertex Minerals

The insider Ross Bartolo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$14.40 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.14). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Ross Bartolo was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.23m shares worth AU$1.8m. On the other hand they divested 100.00k shares, for AU$18k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Vertex Minerals insiders. The average buy price was around AU$1.50. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 26% of Vertex Minerals shares, worth about AU$2.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vertex Minerals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vertex Minerals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Vertex Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Vertex Minerals (3 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

