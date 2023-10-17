Bullish Vicarious Surgical Insider Buying Worth US$1.81m Yet To Pay Off

Insiders who bought US$1.81m worth of Vicarious Surgical Inc.'s (NYSE:RBOT) stock at an average buy price of US$2.47 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 14% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$317.9k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Vicarious Surgical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Philip Liang bought US$241k worth of shares at a price of US$3.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.44). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Philip Liang was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Philip Liang bought a total of 730.33k shares over the year at an average price of US$2.47. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Vicarious Surgical Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Vicarious Surgical shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$99k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Vicarious Surgical

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 16% of Vicarious Surgical shares, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vicarious Surgical Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Vicarious Surgical stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Vicarious Surgical you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

