Bullish Virtu Financial Insiders Loaded Up On US$1.95m Of Stock

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virtu Financial

The Co-President & Co-COO, Brett Fairclough, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$970k worth of shares at a price of US$19.39 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$18.81. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Brett Fairclough.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.0m for 115.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 50.00k shares, for US$970k. In total, Virtu Financial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Virtu Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.5% of Virtu Financial shares, worth about US$45m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Virtu Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Virtu Financial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Virtu Financial and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Virtu Financial.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

