Bullish Visionary Metals Insiders Loaded Up On CA$799.7k Of Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Visionary Metals Corp.'s (CVE:VIZ) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Visionary Metals

Visionary Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Wesley Adams bought CA$474k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.07 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.065). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Visionary Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Visionary Metals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Visionary Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Visionary Metals insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO & Director Wesley Adams bought CA$14k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Visionary Metals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Visionary Metals insiders own 39% of the company, worth about CA$3.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Visionary Metals Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Visionary Metals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Visionary Metals you should be aware of, and 5 of them can't be ignored.

But note: Visionary Metals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.