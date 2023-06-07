Bullish Vitesse Energy Insiders Loaded Up On US$3.7m Of Stock \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vitesse Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Joseph Steinberg bought US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$16.99 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$25.22. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Vitesse Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Vitesse Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Vitesse Energy insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$3.7m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Vitesse Energy insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$166m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Vitesse Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Vitesse Energy. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Vitesse Energy has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

