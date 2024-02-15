Bullish XMH Holdings Insiders Loaded Up On S$8.16m Of Stock

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in XMH Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BQF) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At XMH Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & MD Tin Yeow Tan bought S$1.8m worth of shares at a price of S$0.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.32 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months XMH Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does XMH Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. XMH Holdings insiders own 83% of the company, currently worth about S$29m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At XMH Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded XMH Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, XMH Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for XMH Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

