U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.07
    -35.71 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,603.14
    -208.26 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.44
    +0.15 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.87
    -16.79 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    -5.49 (-5.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    -37.70 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.56 (-2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0085 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7740
    -0.1320 (-4.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2723
    -0.0111 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6900
    -0.7350 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,363.05
    -208.87 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.20
    +7.32 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

BullStake Announced Launch of MultiChain Staking Platform

BullStake
·4 min read
BullStake
BullStake

London, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audited by Solid Proof, BullStake is a global multichain staking protocol which is deployed on Ethereum, Polygon, Binance, Harmony, Avalanche, and Fantom networks. Users can stake each network's native coin to earn low to high yield passive income and can x9 their investment in just 30 days. BullStake is one of the prominent staking protocols to launch on Ethereum and the first to deploy on 6 different chains simultaneously. The company took all the good features of other protocols and combined them into one while adding safety measures that were never implemented before or at least, never implemented correctly.

BullStake allows the Investors to stake ETH, BNB, ONE, FTM, AVAX & MATIC in 10 to 30 days plans and gain up to 906% ROI. Investors’ money is never fully locked, as even with the high ROI locked plans, there is an option to force withdraw their deposit.


The company states that the entire staking process on BullStake is very simple where investors add the native token of the network of their choice in their MetaMask wallet and go on www.bullstake.app, choose the package they like after understanding the difference between the 6 packages, then proceed. Based on the type of package they chose and the timeframe they went for, they will be able to withdraw their profits.

BullStake’s team and creators are KYC’d through Flooz KYC Partnership, the project is audited by SOLIDProof and all project wallets are doxed so that investors can clearly see where their tax is being spent, and that is what separates BullStake from other staking protocols, transparency.

BullStake Plans:

High Roi Plans (10, 20, 30 days)- This plan allows withdrawal only after the investment term has ended. Variable withdrawal taxes are imposed. The longer the investment plan, the less withdrawal tax incurred, as shown below.

Low Roi Plans (10, 20, 30 days)- Allows withdrawal every 24 hours from the point of depositing. The amount that the investor can withdraw is spread evenly over the term of the chosen plan and dropped daily.

The company has also announced several safety key measures for BullStake-

  • Option To Force Withdraw – Investors can force withdraw their deposits at anytime

  • Re-Invest Function – Investors will get be exempt from paying tax and get extra 35% ROI if they re-invest at least 50% of their withdrawal

  • Sustainable ROI packages – Low and high ROI packages offered with dynamic taxes

  • Giveaway/Lottery Wallet – made to incentivise new investors to join the protocol

  • Doxed Owner & Wallets – for transparency and to gain investors’ trust

  • Single Level Referral Rewards – to reward investors sharing the protocol safely

  • Option To Trade - there will be a team hired to day trade wallet funds based on a community vote to increase the contract balance regularly

Investors can stake their coins in the following packages:

  • 10 day low ROI plan has an initial ROI of 130% with 20% withdrawal tax (104% ROI after tax)

  • 20 day low ROI plan has an initial ROI of 200% with 20% withdrawal tax (160% after tax)

  • 30 day low ROI plan has an initial ROI of 252% with 20% withdrawal tax (201.6% after tax)

  • 10 day high ROI plan has an initial ROI of 159.3% with 20% withdrawal tax (127.4% ROI after tax)

  • 20 day high ROI plan has an initial ROI of 366% with 13% withdrawal tax (318.5% ROI after tax)

  • 30 day high ROI plan has an initial ROI of 906.2% with 11% withdrawal tax (806.5% ROI after tax)

Launch Date

Launch starts on the 24th of April for BNB staking on Binance. Every 24 hours thereafter, BullStake will launch on all the remaining networks. Therefore it is estimated to continue launching up to the 1st of May. The order of launch is as follows:

  • Binance - to stake BNB on 24/04/22 / 8pm UTC

  • Fantom - to stake FTM on 25/04/22 / 8pm UTC

  • Polygon - to stake Matic on 26/04/22 / 8pm UTC

  • Ethereum - to stake Eth on 27/04/22 / 8pm UTC

  • Avalanche - to stake Avax on 28/04/22 / 8pm UTC

  • Harmony - to stake ONE on 29/04/22 / 8pm UTC

For more information, visit- https://bullstake.app or read the BullStake Whitepaper at- https://bullstake.gitbook.io/bullstake-whitepaper/

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StakeBull

Discord: https://discord.gg/sSDzD9FeQ7

Telegram: https://t.me/BullStake

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).


CONTACT: Name: Adam Awad Email: Bullman (at) bullstake.app PR Partner: Newscall Telegram Press (at) newscall.co


Recommended Stories

  • Do ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's (NYSE:ZIM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • Big Tech earnings ‘will be a mixed bag,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research Pres. & Chief Analyst&nbsp;Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings expectations for Big Tech companies like Apple amid supply chain concerns.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big

  • Stocks Risk Falling Another 10% as Rates Rise, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman is moving away from stocks and investors may want to take note that if anything, his bearishness is getting stronger.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets Wrap“I got stopped out of a lot o

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall amid China's COVID restrictions, packed earnings week

    Concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China mounted.

  • Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the CEO of Tesla has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said, adding it was still possible the deal could collapse at the last minute. Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

  • Energy stocks decline, Coca-Cola stock gains on earnings, Tesla stock dips

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a Seventh Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates continue to rise, driven by market sentiment towards inflation and Fed monetary policy, with no respite in sight.

  • PayPal Analysts See a Lot to Like, But Not Right Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as PayPal Holdings Inc. has gotten swept up in the selloff in technology stocks, the investment case for the digital-payments company has only gotten stronger, in the view of analysts, given its record-low valuation and the trends in favor of e-commerce.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattl

  • Dow Jones Extends Losses; Twitter, Elon Musk Set To Strike Deal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off 360 points Monday, adding to Friday's losses. Twitter and Elon Musk are in talks to strike a deal.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.