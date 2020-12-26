U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,703.06
    +13.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,199.87
    +70.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.73
    +33.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.95
    -3.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9260
    -0.0290 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6700
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,544.91
    +1,722.38 (+6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.76
    +31.22 (+7.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,656.61
    -11.74 (-0.04%)
     

Bumble won't let you share bikini and bra photos if you took them indoors

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Internet companies frequently have murky policies when it comes to sexuality, and that apparently extends to dating apps like Bumble. BuzzFeed News reports that Bumble took down photos of artist Cali Rockowitz wearing a bralette due to a policy banning swimsuit and underwear photos when indoors. Apparently, a bikini top or shirtless look is fine as long as the shots were “taken outside.” And no, you can’t edit the photos to fake an outdoor shot.

A spokesperson told BuzzFeed the policy took effect in 2016 after both complaints from users as well as research. Shirtless bathroom selfies were the “most swiped left on,” Bumble said, and cracking down on that affected swimsuit and underwear shots. Outdoor shots are allowed as they reflect a “natural setting” for bikinis.

Rockowitz argued that the policy is odd for a dating app, particularly one that’s meant to “empower women.” Users also noted inconsistency — men post indoor selfies, so why can’t women with bras and swimsuits? It suggests that Bumble and other dating apps might want updated (or at least clearer) policies, if just to make occasional exceptions.

