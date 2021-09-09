U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,885.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,569.00
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.20
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7340
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,328.11
    +187.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.66
    -1.01 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Bumble Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bumble Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq: BMBL) (“Bumble”) announced today the pricing of a previously announced secondary offering of 18,000,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $54.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bumble is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. Bumble will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Evercore ISI, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-runners for the offering. Blackstone, BMO Capital Markets, BTIG, Cowen, Mizuho Securities, Raymond James, Stifel, SMBC Nikko, AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus and the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, email: prospectus-ny@ny-email.gs.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146, email: prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 800 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believe(s),” “expect(s),” “potential,” “continue(s),” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “seek(s),” “predict(s),” “intend(s),” “trends,” “plan(s),” “estimate(s),” “anticipates,” “projection,” “will likely result” and or the negative version of these words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Bumble’s registration statement relating to the offering and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Bumble’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Bumble’s periodic filings with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Bumble’s filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source: Bumble Inc.

Investor Contact

ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact

press@team.bumble.com


Recommended Stories

  • Only 1 of These 2 Nasdaq Stock Favorites Is Winning Today

    It's amazing just how much the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been able to outperform the broader market lately. It seems as though nearly every day, the Nasdaq either rises more than other benchmarks, loses less, or manages to post a gain when other indexes are falling. On Wednesday morning, there were a couple of big-moving stocks, with Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) making a big move higher even as Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) moved lower.

  • PayPal, Citrix Rise Premarket; Bumble Falls

    By Peter Nurse

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 9

    Stocks fell on Thursday, with Wall Street logging a 4th consecutive day of losses. Ed Campbell, QMA Portfolio Manager and Managing Director and Simeon Hyman, ProShares Global Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.