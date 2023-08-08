U.S. markets closed

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) reported $259.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bumble Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bumble App Paying Users: 2457.8 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2443.16 thousand.

  • Badoo App and Other Paying Users: 1175.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1141.11 thousand.

  • Total Paying Users: 3633.3 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3584.27 thousand.

  • Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User: $28.21 versus $28.25 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User: $12.83 versus $12.60 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User: $23.23 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.30.

  • Revenue- Badoo App and Other: $51.80 million versus $46.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Bumble App: $208 million compared to the $207.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Bumble Inc. have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

