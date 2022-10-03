U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,670.07
    +84.45 (+2.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,439.97
    +714.46 (+2.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,787.99
    +212.37 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.65
    +38.93 (+2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.46
    +3.97 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.20
    +30.20 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.59
    +1.56 (+8.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9800
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6410
    -0.1630 (-4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0104 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5900
    -0.1390 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,547.55
    +356.35 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.90
    +9.55 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Bumble is testing a speed dating feature where users chat before matching

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Dating app Bumble has been experimenting with a new way for its users to connect. The company has been quietly testing a speed dating feature in its U.K. market, which allows users to join the app on a designated night and time to engage in brief chats with other members before they've seen their photo or matched. If the date goes well, the members can choose to match to keep the conversation going.

Reached for comment, Bumble wouldn't confirm the details of the new service, but did note it had a product announcement pending.

The speed dating feature's introduction follows a number of attempts by rival dating services to incorporate speed dating or fast chats into their own offerings as dating app users tire of the usual swiping. Some of these efforts have fared better than others.

Tinder parent Match Group, for example, leveraged technology from its acquisition of Hyperconnect to integrate audio and video technologies into various brands like Meetic, Match and Pairs, including for "blind date"-style features. Tinder also launched a blind date feature involving in-app chats as well as a Fast Chats feature for connecting before matching as part of its larger social platform called Tinder Explore. Meanwhile, Facebook in 2021 tested a video speed-dating service, Sparked, but shut it down earlier this year after it failed to gain traction.

Image Credits: Bumble speed dating feature via Watchful

In Bumble's case, the new speed dating service is being presented to end users as a game where users are referred to "players" who click a "play game" button to get started. The game starts when users see a "Live" icon appear in the Bumble app. Upon first launch, the players have to accept a set of dating rules -- like "keep it respectful" and "don't ask about their looks" -- before they're able to continue.

They can then chat with other participants in the app for 3 minutes before they're shown each other's photos. After the time is up, the players can decide to match and continue to a private chat.

According to data from product intelligence firm Watchful, Bumble has been offering speed dating on Thursdays at 7 PM in the U.K. However, according to some posts by users on social media, the service didn't always have enough users to get the game started. Others who tried it had positive things to say about the experience, however.

 

Image Credits: : Bumble speed dating feature via Watchful

As younger users shift to new ways of connecting online, dating app makers have also been experimenting with different ways to connect people beyond the usual swiping. Video dating, for instance, has popped up in a number of dating startups -- like Snack, Feels, and Desti -- as companies try to appeal to the generation that's grown up with TikTok. But often, younger users are ditching traditional dating apps for lower-pressure experiences that are more friend-focused and casual. Snapchat’s platform apps are an example of this trend in action, as is Gen Z livestreaming app Yubo.

Over time, as users turn to these newer apps to socialize and meet people, the trend could cut into the core audience for traditional dating apps.

Bumble wouldn't provide additional information about its plans for speed dating's expansion, but did acknowledge its interest in exploring new ways of facilitating online socializing.

"At Bumble, we are always testing new and different ways for our community to connect," a Bumble spokesperson said. "Like all tests, we will collect feedback before deciding if we roll it out more widely," they noted. 

Image Credits: : Bumble speed dating feature via Watchful

Bumble has also recently been spotted testing a number of other social networking-inspired features within a platform called Hive, as part of its revamp of its BFF friend-finding platform, including video calls, polls, chats, and more.

On its Q2 2022 earnings calls, founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd told investors the company was interested in helping people find friends and connections through smaller communities and interests -- like "moving to a new city, navigating parenthood, finding a partner for hiking," and more.

Recommended Stories

  • Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience

    Jesse Pujji believes the future of mobile e-commerce will look more like TikTok, Instagram and Snap, and started Kahani, a SaaS company for merchants, to lead the charge. Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that people were spending money, time and energy on TikTok and Instagram to create the right kind of content videos, but when the customer clicked on them, they would “go into this time machine that takes you 10 to 15 years in the past when you land on the website.”

  • Partially buried body was found in Midlands, now man’s killer is convicted, cops say

    Days after a missing man was last seen, his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Investors Will Want Deere's (NYSE:DE) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Beats: Italian antitrust fine for Apple and Amazon cancelled on appeal

    An antitrust win for Amazon and Apple in Italy where an appeals court has cancelled a multimillion dollar penalty the pair were hit with last year for alleged collusion following an investigation into the reselling of Apple and (Apple-owned) Beats kit on Amazon’s Italian e-commerce marketplace. The original €203M (total) penalty had already been reduced to €173.3M, earlier this year -- due to an error in the competition watchdog's calculations.

  • U.S. plans to award $221 million to address Mississippi flooding risks

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to spend almost $800 million to address flood mitigation, coastal storm damage protection and address supply chain resilience. The plan, which is funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November 2021, supports construction of 31 additional projects and 11 previously announced projects. The plan also includes $221 million in construction funding for a comprehensive flood damage reduction plan for the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi that is contingent upon a review the proposed project will meet environmental and other criteria.

  • Russia consulate in NYC vandalized with red paint

    New York City police are investigating after someone sprayed red paint across the facade of the Russian consulate. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Mary Altaffer)

  • YouTube is asking some users to purchase a Premium subscription to watch in 4K

    YouTube's Premium paid subscription includes benefits like ad-free viewing, video and song downloads for offline consumption, and background plays. Now, it might also be shifting video streaming in 4K resolution (currently free for all users) to the premium tier. Over the weekend, users across Reddit and Twitter noted that YouTube had been asking them to upgrade to the premium tier to watch videos in 4K.

  • Joe Biden Visits Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona: 'I Want to See the State of Affairs'

    Before boarding Marine One Monday morning, Biden told reporters that Puerto Ricans "haven't been taken very good care of" in the past

  • Florida man reflects on beach cottage lost by Ian

    This man in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, reflects on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian on Oct. 2. He lost his beach cottage, where he and his family shared many memories, in the storm.

  • Kim Kardashian was charged for illegally hawking a cryptocurrency

    Kim Kardashian is famous for being famous. The reality star abused that fame when she promoted a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax to her more than 200 million followers on Instagram in May 2021, according to federal regulators.

  • 4 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

    What if the 401(k) isn't the best way to grow your retirement savings? If you're not receiving an employer match, you might be wasting your time.

  • Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of Vanderpump Rules 'the Year of Burning Bridges'

    "The stakes are so much higher because there's people getting married, divorced, children involved," Lala Kent told PEOPLE of the reality show's 10th season

  • Tim Cook says people don’t know ‘what the metaverse is’ as Apple fights with Facebook

    ‘I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,’ Mr Cook said, ‘and I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is’

  • Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy Now?

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) posted its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (which ended on Aug. 31) on Sept. 27. The Canadian cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) software maker's revenue fell 4% year over year to $168 million, but still beat analysts' estimates by $2 million.

  • Police called to fatal car crash by new iPhone 14 feature

    Police were called to a fatal car crash that emergency responders said was the “worst in recent memory”, after a new iPhone feature detected the impact. Apple released its new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro phones last month, and one of their marquee features was “crash detection”. The tool uses new sensors in the phone as well as software algorithms to detect when the owner of a device appears to have undergone the impact of a car crash.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How To Protect Your Finances From a Divorce

    Combining finances after marriage can simplify things like paying bills and saving. But sharing commingled assets can lead to complications if you later end up divorcing. Establishing a prenuptial agreement can help you to head off tricky financial arguments if … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Assets From a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • YouTube has begun asking users to subscribe to Premium to watch 4K videos

    YouTube is telling some users they'll need to pay for Premium to watch videos in 4K.

  • Apple no longer activates its proprietary SIM cards for iPads with cellular data

    Apple no longer offers its own SIM card for cellular iPads. You'll need a carrier card or eSIM to connect.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.