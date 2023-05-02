Bumi Armada Berhad (KLSE:ARMADA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Bumi Armada Berhad's (KLSE:ARMADA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bumi Armada Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM1.1b ÷ (RM12b - RM1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Bumi Armada Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Bumi Armada Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bumi Armada Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

Bumi Armada Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 110% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 14%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bumi Armada Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 20% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bumi Armada Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

