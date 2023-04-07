Bumitama Agri's (SGX:P8Z) Dividend Will Be Increased To IDR0.0655

The board of Bumitama Agri Ltd. (SGX:P8Z) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of IDR0.0655 on the 12th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 9.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Bumitama Agri's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Bumitama Agri's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 31.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 0.008%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was IDR92.6 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was IDR636.89. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Bumitama Agri has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Bumitama Agri's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bumitama Agri (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Bumitama Agri not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

