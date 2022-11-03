U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,771.25
    +2.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,203.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,955.00
    +10.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.60
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.10
    -0.90 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.70
    -18.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.42 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1352
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7800
    +0.0780 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,322.32
    -69.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.48
    -7.67 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Bump builds a central hub for all your APIs

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet Bump, a French software-as-a-service startup that wants to help you maintain and use APIs across your organization. The company automatically generates documentation for your APIs so that other teams always know how to use certain APIs.

Over time, Bump becomes the central repository for all things related to your APIs. It acts as a single source of truth with information that remains up to date and changelogs so that you can see what’s new.

This summer, the company raised a $4 million funding round (€4 million) led by Galion.exe and Bpifrance’s Digital Venture fund. Business angels also participated in the round.

An API is an application programming interface. Developers use APIs so that two different services or applications can interact with each other. Companies also use APIs for their own internal use cases.

By relying on APIs, different teams can work on different parts of the same application. All they have to do is make sure that they are using APIs properly to push changes or fetch information from a different area of the product.

And that’s where Bump is particularly useful. APIs break all the time. Development teams change some parameters, add attributes, improve a feature or send a different result than the one expected.

“There are even team members that are less technical that use APIs,” co-founder and CEO Sébastien Charrier told me. “Product, developer relationship or marketing people need to know what’s happening.”

That’s why Bump has built a documentation generator for APIs. It works with both RESTful and message-driven APIs, which makes it stand out from other solutions that tend to focus on RESTful APIs.

You can integrate it in your workflow in many different ways. For instance, you can trigger Bump using a GitHub action, use Bump’s command-line interface in a script, or interact with Bump using Bump’s own API — yes, it’s an API for APIs.

The idea is that everyone in the company can start using Bump, even if some teams do things differently. Once all the APIs are documented on Bump, whenever there’s a change, Bump can send notifications and highlight changes compared to the previous version.

The result is that Bump becomes the API portal for the entire company. When someone joins the company, they can easily see the logic behind some components just by browsing Bump’s hub.

When I talked with Sébastien Charrier, he compared Bump’s approach to GitHub. You can always export your documentation and leave the platform, but the nice thing about Bump is that you can see all the diffs. Up next, the startup wants to turn its product into a collaboration platform. And that’s what’s going to improve the product’s stickiness.

So far, 250 companies are actively using the product, such as Meilisearch, Memo Bank, Canopy Servicing and Forto. The startup plans to hire 20 people in the coming months.

Recommended Stories

  • Director Paul Haggis Tells Court Encounter With Accuser Was Consensual

    Julia Nikhinson/AP/ShutterstockDirector Paul Haggis took the stand in a New York courtroom Wednesday morning, pushing back on allegations he raped a publicist at his Manhattan penthouse suite in 2013.Haggis told the jury that plaintiff Haleigh Breest acted “playful” and “cartoony” when he asked her to come back to his SoHo loft for a late night drink—and willingly kissed him back—after months of exchanging “flirtatious” emails following a Manhattan film premiere on Jan. 31, 2013.“Why did you inv

  • Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Cast in Marvel's 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'

    Aubrey Plaza is reportedly joining the cast of Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Sources have...

  • Meet Seoul-based accelerator SparkLabs’ 19th batch of startups 

    SparkLabs Korea, a Seoul-based seed to early-stage accelerator, held a demo Day on Thursday for its 19th cohort of companies. The latest demo day marks its tenth year after SparkLabs launched its accelerator program in December 2012. The accelerator has backed more than 270 startups since its inception in 2012, co-founder and partner of SparkLabs Eugene Kim told TechCrunch.

  • WhatsApp officially launches its new discussion group feature, Communities

    WhatsApp today is officially launching Communities, the new feature offering larger, more structured discussion groups that first entered into testing earlier this year. Designed to help organizations, clubs, schools, and other private groups better communicate and stay organized, Communities bring a number of new features to the messaging platform, including admin controls, support for sub-groups and announcement groups, 32-person voice and video calls, larger file sharing, emoji reactions, and polls. Communities themselves can support groups of up to 1024 users and offer end-to-end encryption. Now, the company says polls, 32-person video calls, and larger group sizes will also be supported on WhatsApp more broadly outside of Communities.

  • The Sky Today, November 3, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • WhatsApp's new Communities feature aims to bring related group chats together

    The idea behind Communities is to bring group chats together "under one umbrella with a structure that works for them.”

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Big technology companies, such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, are having a horrid time on the stock market this earnings season thanks to the macroeconomic slowdown, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) dodged a bullet and avoided a big sell-off when on Oct. 27 it released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended Sept. 24). The technology giant's revenue and earnings beat Wall Street's estimates despite what Apple's CFO termed  "a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop." Analysts would have settled for $1.27 per share in earnings on $88.7 billion in revenue, but the healthy demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and wearable devices, along with the growth in Apple's services business, helped it post stronger results.

  • The biggest iPhone factory in the world just got locked down, but some workers managed to escape days ago

    The factory employs 200,000 people, earning it the nickname “iPhone city."

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Billionaire tech investor calls programmers 'the most scarce commodity on the planet'

    Amid the hiring freezes or job cuts at tech firms, one billionaire tech investor says software programmers are still a "scarce commodity."

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • What to Expect From Ethereum’s Next Big Upgrade

    “Shanghai” will make it possible to withdraw staked ETH, but a long-wished-for pathway to lower gas fees might be missing from the update. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Qualcomm Gives Downbeat Forecast as Phone Market Deteriorates

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, tumbled in late trading after giving a far weaker forecast than expected, punished by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resumes

  • The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Might Have Turnkey Stage 1 and 2 Upgrades

    Dodge is digging its heels in over the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept with three possible powertrains that increase the fully-electric coupe’s output in stages. Dodge seems fixated on the idea that tuning culture and hot-rodding will, in fact, survive the EV transition, so each of the Charger Daytona SRT’s powertrains will feature two performance upgrades that unlock by using a “crystal” key, which plugs into the EV’s dashboard.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Xiaomi shows off smartphone with interchangeable camera lenses

    Device based on Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a 1-inch 50.3-megapixel camera sensor that works with any Leica M lens

  • Why One Firm Thinks It Might Be Time to Start Buying Software Stocks

    Macquarie launches coverage of enterprise software companies—among its picks, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

  • STEPN Parent Company Launches NFT Marketplace

    Find Satoshi Lab is establishing a self-sustaining ecosystem for its product lineup, which includes the popular move-to-earn app.