UPDATE - Bump Teams Up with Mastercard and Highnote to Launch the ‘Bump Creator Card,’ Helping Creators Grow Their Businesses

Bump Teams Up with Mastercard and Highnote to Launch the 'Bump Creator Card,' Helping Creators Grow Their Businesses

Highnote
·6 min read
Highnote
Highnote

The Bump Creator Card is a new fintech innovation enabling the fast-growing creator community to take charge of their business success

Bump Teams Up with Mastercard and Highnote to Launch the ‘Bump Creator Card,’ Helping Creators Grow Their Businesses

The Bump Creator Card is a new fintech innovation enabling the fast-growing creator community to take charge of their business success. Image shows logos of all three partners.
The Bump Creator Card is a new fintech innovation enabling the fast-growing creator community to take charge of their business success. Image shows logos of all three partners.
BumpPressReleaseFinal
BumpPressReleaseFinal


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be44f8f0-0d49-4072-8665-58db4bab48a3

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bump, an all-in-one financial services platform with tools that help creators better track and manage their money, today announced it is working with Highnote, a fully cloud-native modern card issuance and program management platform, and Mastercard to introduce the Bump Creator Card. The Bump Creator Card, in partnership with Highnote and powered exclusively by the Mastercard network, eliminates financial barriers that millions of independent creators – musicians, content creators, influencers, and more – face and empowers them with the resources they need to build successful businesses and brands.

The global creator economy has greatly expanded over recent years and is believed to include approximately 200 million creators. This rapid growth has uncovered the need for creators to use a solution like Bump to receive access to tailored financial services that can support, monitor and track how much money they make from assets like royalties and publishing rights, as well as discover all sources of income so that creators have a true understanding of how much money they are making. With a multitude of ways to earn income outside of the traditional W2, creators need a new solution to access credit and financial tools that can help them expand their businesses.

“Creators’ finances are often misunderstood and as a result, they are unable to access the same financial tools as salaried professionals or other small and medium sized businesses,” said James Jones Jr., Co-Founder and CEO of Bump. “Bump uses its proprietary income discovery technology to find all sources of income for creators and to predict a creator’s future income. We do this with creators’ best interest in mind so that they don’t need to worry about the loss of ownership of their royalties, catalog, master recordings, or publishing rights. Highnote’s industry-leading issuer-processor capabilities, coupled with Mastercard’s commitment to supporting startups through innovative and differentiated payments technology, leaves Bump well-positioned to scale and grow for mutually beneficial long-term success.”

The Bump Creator Card provides creators with the following benefits:

  • No Monthly Fees: With the Bump Creator Card, creators are only responsible for paying their outstanding balance, a one-time initial setup fee, and the nominal annual fee

  • No Credit Checks: Creators do not need to present their credit score in order to obtain a Bump Creator Card

  • Web3 Asset Consideration: When determining credit limits for creators receiving the Bump Creator Card, Bump accounts for non-traditional financial assets, including Web3 assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs

  • Advanced Security Features: The Bump Creator Card is contactless and features Mastercard ID Theft Protection™ and Zero Liability Protection to detect fraud and protect cardholders from unauthorized transactions

Bump worked with Highnote to provide the card issuance infrastructure and program management capabilities that allow Bump to build a differentiated card solution that is customized for the creator economy. With Highnote’s all-in-one platform making the hardest parts of card issuance easy to manage, Bump can better focus on providing creators with the best solutions to grow their businesses.

“This keystone partnership amplifies Highnote’s commitment to building innovative payment solutions tailored to an under-served emerging community, the creator economy,” said John Macllwaine, Co-Founder and CEO at Highnote. “The Bump Creator Card demonstrates Highnote’s best-in-breed commercial credit card issuance capabilities that include features such as wallet tokenization, credit limit setting, billing cycle tracking, and scheduled repayments. We are the partner of choice for innovative digital enterprises that want to embed financial services into their digital product roadmap to drive value, financial access, and engagement for their users.”

The launch of the Bump Creator Card marks an expanded relationship between Bump and Mastercard. In 2021, Bump joined Mastercard’s Start Path program dedicated to supporting traditionally underrepresented fintech founders as a part of the company’s In Solidarity commitment of $500 million in products, services, technology and financial support to help close the racial wealth and opportunity gap. The program offers stage-relevant support, including mentorship and coaching, as well as curated commercial and investor introductions.

As the exclusive network, Mastercard will work closely with Bump to provide differentiated payments technology to support the creator economy.

“Creators are harnessing the power and potential of digital and influencing the world around us. As a result, they need smarter, more efficient payments products and solutions to help them manage and navigate their often complex financial lives,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “Bump’s focus on this burgeoning segment is critical as we continue to build and uplift the digital economy, and we’re proud to extend our work to deliver a game-changing product for creators small and large.”

To learn more about Bump’s platform or join the waitlist for early access to the Bump Creator Card, visit usebump.com.

To learn more about Highnote, visit highnote.com.

About Bump
Bump is a leading fintech platform for revenue tracking, expenses monitoring, crypto and NFTs management, and access to credit for creators and their businesses worldwide. Bump’s mission is to solve the problems of loss of earning a living, lack of credit options and easy-to-use business growth tools, and unpredictability of income for creators by removing financial barriers so that creators can share their genius with the world, uninterrupted.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Bump has advisors from, and has partnered with the world’s best investors and companies such as Snap, Mastercard, Silicon Valley Bank, Sixty8 Capital, Plug and Play Ventures and others. For more information, check out https://www.usebump.com.

About Highnote
Highnote is the world’s most modern card issuer-processor and program manager, purpose-built to realize customer loyalty and engagement through embedded card experiences. Its fully integrated tech stack provides every service needed for innovative companies to launch new ways to use card payments. Utilizing the developer-friendly Highnote platform, product and engineering teams at digital enterprises of all sizes can easily and efficiently embed virtual and physical payment cards (commercial and consumer prepaid, debit, credit, and charge), ledger, and wallet capabilities into their existing products, creating compelling value for users while growing revenue and building a unique and differentiated brand. The company has raised more than $100 million from leading investors and strategic partners and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.highnote.com.

Highnote issuing statement:
The card is issued by a bank partner, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Media Contact: Jillian Smith, jsmith@highnote.com


