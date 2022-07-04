U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.85
    +1.42 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0455
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4820
    +0.3070 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,686.24
    +652.28 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.69
    +6.55 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.27
    +85.62 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Bumrungrad International Hospital, Southeast Asia's Largest Hospital to Deploy Lunit's AI Cancer Screening System

·3 min read

  • Lunit and FujiFilm Thailand to supply Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG to one of SEA's largest hospital using Microsoft Azure

  • Aim to detect cancer in early stages and spearhead medical innovation through AI across the SEA region

SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, announced that it has signed a contract with FujiFilm Thailand and Microsoft to supply AI cancer screening products to Bumrungrad International Hospital, located in Bangkok, Thailand. Under the agreement, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, a CE-marked chest x-ray analysis AI software, and Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an FDA-cleared AI solution for detecting breast cancer in early stages, are deployed in Bumrungrad hospital.

Chest x-ray diagnosis; Bumrungrad International Hospital

Lunit and FujiFilm Thailand supply AI solutions to Bumrungrad hospital using Microsoft Azure, a global cloud computing platform. Lunit and Microsoft have been partnering to deliver state-of-the-art medical AI technology to more diagnostic practices globally. Based on previous collaboration experiences, Microsoft Azure will enhance the operation of Lunit's software at Bumrungrad hospital.

Bumrungrad, the only Thai hospital named as 'World's Best Hospitals 2022' by Newsweek, is one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, with 580 beds and treating 1.1 million patients annually from more than 190 different countries.

Currently, the hospital is actively using Lunit AI solutions in its check-ups, intensive care units, emergency rooms, and more. Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG analyze more than 100,000 medical images that are annually taken in the hospital. Through AI, Bumrungrad aims to provide better services by timely detection of chest abnormalities and breast cancer. Lunit plans to further support Bumrungrad to drive groundbreaking medical innovation across Southeast Asia.

"Bumrungrad International Hospital, widely recognized as an international medical destination, has been creating innovative clinical experiences that can serve patients' needs and solve pain points for nearly four decades. We are delighted to introduce our AI solutions to Bumrungrad, which strives to ensure a healthier life for patients," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We also expect the partnership with Microsoft, a leading cloud service provider, will expand the reach of Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG into further sites across the world so that our INSIGHT suite supports more hospitals detecting critical findings."

"Medical imaging has been another area of healthcare identified as 'highly potential' for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. AI would be a support tool for human decision-making, providing a second opinion for doctors' consideration during the diagnostic process. An additional benefit we anticipate for the AI system is its ability to speed up the learning curve for junior doctors with less experience in reading images," said Dr. Teeradache Viangteeravat, Director of Research and Development at Bumrungrad International Hospital. "Lunit is a world leader in this space and can provide a suite of integrated AI solutions, which support our strategic objectives. We are proud to be working with Lunit to implement world-class medical AI imaging solutions to continue delivering high-quality support that fits our patients' and clinicians' demands."

(PRNewsfoto/Lunit)

SOURCE Lunit

