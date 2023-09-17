Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 23-Sept. 6

AP Finance

The United Auto Workers said Saturday it had “reasonably productive conversations” with Ford, as its limited strike against the Big 3 automakers carried into a second day. The union is trying to reach a deal with not only Ford but also General Motors and Stellantis for better pay in an era of big profits for the industry, which is trying to transition from gasoline-powered engines to electric vehicles. Stellantis on Saturday also gave details about its most recent offer to the union, which brought its wage proposal roughly in line with its competitors.