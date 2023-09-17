Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 23-Sept. 6
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Aug. 23-Sept. 6:
Asheville
647 Town Mountain Road, Unit 605, $227,000, Genevieve Lessard to Roberta L Jordan
116 Baity Drive, $227,500, William Lee Allen to Pedro Ayala Nolasco
10 Spring Drive, $301,500, Dustin Mark Justus to Rent By The Mountain LLC
71 Ambler Road, $652,500, Elise Waterbury to Emma Urkevic
7 Patton Ave., $670,000, James V Barkley and Iris Childs Barkley to Bonnie Vie Management LLC
11 West End Way, $700,000, Philip Gordon McIntosh and Patricia Meason Williams to William Gresiak
14 Harbor Lane, $327,500, Evelyn Cannady Stecher Living Trust Evelyn Cannady (trustee) to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC
26 Ocaso Drive, $580,000, Mark K. Oerther and Kathleen T. Oerther to Aaron M McCarley
25 Laurel Ave., $385,000, Canapitsit LLC to Elenor MacGregor
333 Kenilworth Road, $702,500, Andrew J Becker to Craig Cashius Econopouly
8 Guinevere Court, $275,000, Ricky Rogers and Rebecca Rogers to Matthew Belt
15 Lookout Drive, $770,000, Kiki Koufaliotis to Matthew McLean
28 N Pershing Road, $475,000, John Steven Ingle to Marshall J Livingstain
80 Peachtree Road, Unit 3B, $810,000, Waterfall Investments LLC to Lawson Management LLC
7 Vineyard Place, $425,000, Michael E McGowan to Vineyard Place LLC
100 Arco Road, $3,500, Doris G Van Arsdale to Valerie Van Arsdale Shrader
715 Carlyle Way, $230,000, David Scott Hall to Stephanie Alissa Granek
37 N Market St., $950,000, Vick E Whitley and Elsie H Whitley to Nekko Properties LLC
64 Dorchester Ave., $119,000, Barbara Lama to Mitchell J Daigle
80 Robinhood Road, $2,000,000, Haywood N Hill and Elizabeth Hill to Hugo Dixon Oates
42 Schenck Parkway, Unit 10, $410,000, John Henry Blexrud and Susan Jean Blexrud to Snehlata D Patel
175 S Lexington Ave., Unit 102, $335,000, Frieder Schulz and Elizabeth Schulz to Abigail Deel
193 Stratford Road, $2,534,500, Calliope Holdings LLC to Bayside Holdings LLC
335 Hi Alta Ave., $285,000, Ralph N Eubanks and Patricia R Eubanks to Danielle D Garbinski
98 Fairway Road, $937,000, Andrew S Messick and Audrone G Messick to Holly Johnson Carr
293 Hillside St., $725,000, Marshall Baltazar to Hannah Crowell
12 Clairmont Ave., $945,000, Delta Development LLC to Richard E Galloway
33 Lee St S, $255,000, Philip D Stover and Donna J Stover to Reasonable Development LLC
405 Conifer Court, $1,630,000, Jeffrey E Goss and Karen P Goss to Issac Gerges
14 Maxwell St., $420,000, John G Hughes and Willa D Hughes Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral to Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral Purpose Real Estate Group LLC
39 New Jersey Ave., $343,000, Thomas W Webster (etal) Thomas C Webster III (etal) to Christopher Foote
16 Harbor Lane, $327,500, Evelyn Cannady Stecher Living Trust Evelyn Cannady (trustee) to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC
5 George Washington Carver Ave., $660,000, KGJ Home Builders LLC to John Guglielmetti
186 Hendersonville Road, $14,000,000, Butel LLC to Milan Hotels 1031 LLC
14 Maxwell St., $450,000, John G Hughes and Willa D Hughes Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral to Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral Purpose Real Estate Group LLC
48 White Ash Drive, $900,000, Robert A Messier and Baarbara J Messier to Brian Dragutsky
920 Sand Hill Road, $450,000, Donald G Taylor and Alissa M Taylor to Matthew Jacobs
9 Kenilworth Knolls, Unit 415, $324,000, Tarek Jordan Inkidar to Michael McGowan
101 Rough Point Court, $345,000, Jennie Lynn Krichbaum to Sewell Family Trust
290 Deaverview Road, $325,000, FBN Asheville LLC to Nelson Perez
6 La Grange Drive, $215,000, Mark Ello and Patricia Ello to Terence B Freeman
101 Woodward Ave., $765,000, Christopher J Poidomani and Jessica L Poidomani to Heather L Cook
0.85 acres on Robinhood Road, $2,000,000, Haywood N Hill and Elizabeth Hill to Hugo Dixon Oates
44 Yale St., $440,000, Dennis Gerald Penley to Nicholas Robert McClelland
55 S Market St., Unit 408, $495,000, Allison R Cole to Patrick A Williams
118 Beaver Ridge Road, $565,000, Rodney G Jackson and Martha L Shepard to Peggy Walker
305 Piney Mountain Drive, Unit Q2, $387,000, Stacy Weckstein to Barbara Marion McNair
1105 Abbey Circle, $240,000, Florence Bannon Living Trust Florence Bannon Trustee to 1105 Abbey Circle LLC
16 Lakeside Drive, $568,000, Christopher Lawson to Maria J Garrison
21 Woodbury Road, $1,073,000, Selden Porter Haizlip and Mary Catherine Haizlip to Stephen L Stieneker
14 Dayflower Drive, $1,249,000, Paul Mills Paddock and Anne Elizabeth Davis Paddock to Sean Robert Jessurun
17 Dayflower Drive, $935,000, Jackson E Hewatt Revocable Trust to Thomas W Shreeve
155 S Lexington Ave., Unit B207, $485,000, Michael Smith and Diana Smith to Michael Shawn Hagwood
39 Crestview St., $395,000, High Bluff Enterprises LLC to Eric Gorzeman
22 Mayday St., $595,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Mary Elizabeth Daniel
1276 Hendersonville Road, $1,910,000, Chunns Cove Partners LLC to Presandjon LLC
14 Kenilwood Place, $820,000, Richard Earl Pyburn Living Trust to Jude Mounton Williams
9.38 acres on Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, Gold Dot Foods Inc to CML SRR LLC
102 Warren Haynes Drive, $350,000, Eduard Adriaan Thijs and Laura Kay Carter to Elizabeth Mueller
7 Boone St., $275,000, Ashkat Realty LLC to Moore Therapy LLC
155 Davenport Road, $440,000, David L Kabler Jr Revocable Trust Old Dominion Trust Co Trusteee to Cade E Yanowski
1.78 acres on Dunkirk Road, $6,400,000, Gold Dot Foods Inc to CML SRR LLC
7 Celia Place, $1,465,000, Anne E Lundahl and Mary Ann Myers to Restated Ferrara Living Trust
5 Farleigh St., Unit 20, $475,000, Helen F Robinson Revocable Trust to John Henry Blexrud
208 Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, D & D Holdings of Asheville LLC to CML SRR LLC
24 Rhododendron Drive, $249,000, Russell Root and Perry J Martino to Marilyn Wolpert
2 King Arthur Place, $342,000, Elizabeth Renee Powell to Sasha M James
223 Haywood St., $800,000, Thomas Ray Long Year 2001 Irrevocable to Timothy E Vorst
120 Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, Gold Dot Food Inc to CML SRR LLC
302 Lakewood Drive, $775,000, Dennis M Shuford and Deanne I Shuford to Robin E Paris
78 Indiana Ave., $370,000, Ebert Stanyley Jones and Patricia Ann Jones to Valerie Jo Thelen
3 N Kensington Road, $790,000, Phyllis G Sultan to Natalie E Gray
134 Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, D & D Holdings of Asheville LLC to CML SRR LLC
15 Trade St., $325,000, JRO Investments LLC to Robert Scott Moody
7 Wagon Road, $460,000, Jane Woody to Philip Newton
7 Patton Ave., $808,000, Julia Roman to Julia M Rooker
13 Trade St., $325,000, JRO Investments LLC to Michael P Moody
3 Enka Crescent St., $525,000, Edmund D Padden and Lori S Padden to Anthony E Cerrato
Barnardsville
215 Ivy Hill Road, $340,000, Robert F Arrowood and Jo Ann B Arrowood to Home Grown Investments LLC
11 Jody Lane, $340,000, Robert F Arrowood and Jo Ann B Arrowood to Home Grown Investments LLC
930 Dillingham Road, $275,000, Jackson C Bebber and Tamara D Bebber to Destiny Development LLC
Biltmore Forest
61 Forest Road, $620,000, Mark A Bidwell Trust Katherine Ross Bidwell Trust to Stinkbug LLC
Black Mountain
106 Orchard St., Unit C, $260,000, Gerhart A Semlak to Karen S Buell
113 Old Lafayette Lane, $96,000, David Robinson and Cindy Robinson to Roderick Gruenig
2942 US 70, $120,000, Ronnie Eugene Morris to WNC Property Group LLC
8 Broadstone Lane, $415,000, Jerry Stafford and Anne Stafford to Patrick Kelley McGrath Beraduce
4 Lynx Drive, Unit A, $380,000, Sandra Lynn Thomas to Deborah W Haney
7 Woodlands Drive, $225,000, Catalyst Creative Financial LLC to Katherine Minor Church
11 Bartlett Ave., $348,000, Rex Warren Galloway to Josiah Adam Pedginski
Broad River
580 Shumont Road, $35,000, Tammy Mitchell Riddle to Daniel Alonso Valdez
51 Autumn View Drive, $47,500, Matthew Kreger LLC to Henry Lansing Tucker
1.26 acres on NC 9, $425,000, Shanon N Corey (etal) Heather Friesen (etal) to William Neil Martin
45 Autumn View Drive, $25,000, J B Gilbert and F Wayne Davis to Robert Stokes
51 Gold Creek Crossing, $425,000, Shanon N Corey (etal) Heather Friesen (etal) to William Neil Martin
100 Tree Haven Road, $315,000, Robert E Lamb and Dorothea A Lamb to Silver Fox Management LLC
7 Dogwood Ridge, $315,000, Robert E Lamb and Dorothea A Lamb to Silver Fox Management LLC
5.4 acres on Patricia Road, $63,500, Elizabeth K Morton to Danielle Nelson
East Buncombe
115 Lake Eden Road, $600,000, Mabel P Reese and Charles D Reese to Steve C Sandman
0.45 acres on Lake Eden Road, $600,000, Mabel P Reese and Charles D Reese to Steve C Sandman
20 Moore Circle, $477,000, George Hirst and Susan Hirst to Patricia McKeown
21 Old Cove Road, $343,000, Jerry W Lynn and Patricia B Lynn to Lisa Morgan
25 Hickory Lane, $575,000, Michael Keane and Scott Weddle to Susan G Robertson
103 Lat Lane, $347,000, Reagan Lea Kornegay to Mari Grattet
5.36 acres on Frances Avenue, $450,000, Michael A Bartlett to Givens Highland Farms LLC
190 Linden Lane, $460,000, Rodney Becker to Paul Bouzigard
Enka-Candler
207 Pine Tree Court, $375,000, Thomas Carter and Samantha Carter to Shana N Roberts
655 Justice Ridge Road, $4,500, James C Sherlin and Ruth W Sherlin to James C Sherlin
34 Hamrick Drive, $445,000, D R Horton Inc to Michael Peter Cannon
12 Crest Park Drive, $180,000, Ruffand Properties LLC to Serenity Mountain Properties Inc
17.68 acres on Taylor Mountain Road, $200,000, Edward E Case (etal) Paul K Robinson (etal) to Justin Cruz
75 Golddigger Drive, $540,000, William C Johnson and Brenda S Johnson to Eunbit Han Ruppert
0.32 acres on Golddigger Drive, $540,000, William C Johnson and Brenda S Johnson to Eunbit Han Ruppert
47 Hendrix Drive, $103,500, Andrew V Moss and Amanda Lyons Moss to Wallace Ownbey
39 Rising Sun Road, $850,000, Sunil Gandhi and Valerie Barrett to Christopher Pencil
41 Lindsey Road, $448,500, Nicholas Townsend Rose and Alessandra Holyoke Rose to Andrew Dennis Dunstan
1876 Smokey Park Highway, $357,500, Shiloh Miles Mielke to Marcus Andrew Blankenship
22 Otter Lane, $385,000, John Anthony Cantrell and Amanda Nicole Honeycutt to Benjamin Xavier Hinman
18 Otter Lane, $385,000, John Anthony Cantrell and Amanda Nicole Honeycutt to Benjamin Xavier Hinman
733 Fountain Park Blvd., $454,500, D R Horton Inc to Hasmukhbhai Patel
743 Fountain Park Blvd., $447,500, D R Horton Inc to Alkaben Patel
759 Starnes Cove Road, $287,000, Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC to Tracy Moore
2 Blaines Way, $335,000, Legacy Trail LLC to Matthew Frank Kious
18 Sagewood Drive, $760,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Charles Cranford
684 Bryson Road, $577,500, Sandy L Barnhill and Karen M Barnhill Nei Global Relocation Company to Nei Global Relocation Company Tyler Cummings
684 Bryson Road, $577,500, Sandy L Barnhill and Karen M Barnhill Nei Global Relocation Company to Nei Global Relocation Company Tyler Cummings
23 Flowering Dogwood Drive, $140,000, Harvey G Lunsford and Lora J Lunsford to Rook Homes LLC
39 Baxter Woods Lane, $100,000, Baxter Woods LLC to Mikhail Tsypan
183 Marathon Lane, $490,000, D R Horton Inc to Joseph Tyler Pressley
152 W Oakview Road, $3,000, Billy J Michales to Billy John Michales
14 Little Horse Lane, $103,000, Jeannene A Shelton to Home Grown Investments LLC
Fairview
28 Enochs Way, $340,000, Paula Anne Glosup to Melissa McGee
102 Gap Creek Road, $680,000, Evan E Flanders and Kelly W Flanders to Kyle Schwartz
1229 Upper Brush Creek Road, $440,000, Matthew Griffin to Erin R Poore
53.41 acres on Garren Creek Road, $1,400,000, Laura P Howard and James Keith Howard to Lilys Anna Nichols
1768 Cane Creek Road, $130,000, John Kile Young to Maria Teresa Becerra
118 Hickory Forest Road, $305,000, James A McPhail and Patricia M McPhail to Jill Chamberlain
213 Thistle Ridge Court, $150,000, MVBMCG LLC to Vasiliy Bortnik
217 Thistle Ridge Court, $110,000, MVBMCG LLC to Stepan S Savchik
166 Cascade Ridge Road, $499,000, BP Fairview LLC to Ronald Hamilton
French Broad
543 Alexander Road, $355,000, Sassy Enterprises LLC to Edilberto Valdez Bobadilla
Garren Creek
149 High Rock Acres Drive, $460,000, Michael David Dyer and Sharon Foley Dyer to Peter G George
58.53 acres on Marlowe Road, $270,000, Arlene J Hamilton Trust to Harold Dean Downing
649 Morgan Hill Road, $3,050,000, Sherwin Shilati and Shelley Stevens to Oak Lane Impact Inc
Jupiter
27 Northstar Trail, $300,000, Edith Zucker to Dulce Maria Leon
Leicester
15 Cross Winds Drive, $350,000, John Mark Tetens and Susan Lynn Tetens to Colin Teig Omelia
31 Frank Lawson Lane, $225,000, David L Player and Susan C Dover to Emilio Benavidez Guevara
161 Turkey Creek Drive, $110,000, 828 Property Group LLC to Melissa Variallas
38 Wessolleck Drive, $275,000, Betty Owenby and Jerry Owenby to Michael S Rhine
12 Green Vale Drive, $30,000, Chris A Watson to Jonathan H Ward
45 Temujin Drive, $659,000, Rhew Investment Properties LLC to Tim Jones
898 Glade Mountain Drive, $870,000, John A Halphen and Elizabeth P Halphen to Sean-Paul Manning
88 Merrell Road, $1,100,000, Susan G Mallard to Emily Gail Ray
45 Hanlon Mountain Road, $438,000, Dag-rmn Living Trust and Steven Cofchin to Samuel Jacob Morgan
0.75 acres on Green Valley Road, $438,000, DAG-RMN Living Trust and Steven Cofchin to Samuel Jacob Morgan
35 Meadows Town Road, $75,000, Brian Scott to Evan Gregory Worley
North Buncombe
212 New Stock Road, $105,000, WNC Real Property Investments LLC to Milo General Contractor, LLC
27 Evening Shade Drive, $675,000, Stephen J Bava and Andrea M Bava to Melissa Ann Hutton
40 Doan Road, $255,000, Rooster Development LLC to Maverick Dalton Reed
0.6 acres on Doan Road, $255,000, Rooster Development LLC to Maverick Dalton Reed
362 Gentian Trail, $1,400,000, Joseph And Jamie Primanti Living Trust to Darin E Soll
Reems Creek
22 Bartrams Walk Drive, $1,550,000, William R Asbell and Tracy A Marchitto to Thomas B Freeman
3.7 acres on Herron Cove Road, $1,775,000, Wharton Winstead and Kathryn Anne Banks to Bradley Christopher Davis
641 Upper Herron Cove Road, $1,775,000, Wharton Winstead and Kathryn Anne Banks to Bradley Christopher Davis
166 Southern Cross Road, $724,500, Douglas Mendel and Jamie Mendel to Benjamin Carter Nowak
Reynolds
465 Barrington Drive, $142,000, WPB Poplar Ridge LLC to David L Eckles
122 Avondale Road, $368,500, Ley Lines LLC to Luis Laborde
450 Barrington Drive, $1,325,000, David Katz and Cindy Katz to Todd Warner
221 Cedarview Drive, $625,000, William H Choate to Michael Glenn
95 D J Drive, $262,500, Browncor Inc to Ian Jipp
14 Skyview Court, $400,000, Patrick Boehm and Judith F Upjohn to Patrick Boehm
335 Onteora Blvd., $330,000, East West Avl Dev LLC to Pantheon Capital Advisors Inc
100 Brisco Drive, $163,000, Jason Daniel Pass and Robyn Jeanette Pass to Blake Kingsbury
190 White Oak Gap Road, $563,000, Yuliana Sanchez and Nathan Bartlett to Walterio Augusto Orellana
302 Woodfield Drive, $485,000, 302 Woodfield Drive LLC to Leslie Wilshire Trust
Riceville
73 Shope Road, $730,000, Kristy T Smith and Ryan Messer to Debra Teofilo 2004 Trust
47 Poplar Creek Drive, $435,000, Charles Simonetti Trust V Ruth Simonetti Trust to Kerry Keith Kopcso
47 Big Bear Trail, $285,000, White Family Trust to Barbara M Katzenberg Living Trust
74 Eastmoor Drive, $302,500, State Employees Credit Union to Secure Inc
116 Independence Blvd., $200,000, Ryan Marc Klinger and Emily F Klinger Antolic to Ian Eisenberg
27 Majestic Oak Circle, $193,000, Sherry A Carran to Brett Applebaum
17.29 acres on Shope Creek Road, $375,000, Eric S McAbee and Amy T McAbee to Mtn Level LLC
3.44 acres on Shope Creek Road, $375,000, Eric S Mcabee and Amy T Mcabee to Mtn Level LLC
151 Shope Creek Road, $375,000, Eric S McAbee and Amy T McAbee to Mtn Level LLC
163 Riverbend Forest Drive, $195,000, Johnny Wayne Thompson to Vanessa C Peluso
38 Wandering Oaks Way, $1,270,000, Phillip M Cavey and Ona J Cavey to Georgia Williams
117 Willow Lake Drive, $335,000, Mary Anne Lindquist and Allen Earle Lindquist to Diane Green
Skyland
1 Split Creek Court, $675,000, Anne M Mayes and Frank W Mayes to Tabatha Hamlin
153 Waightstill Drive, $685,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to Mertz Family Living Trust
711 Blue Mist Way, $1,400,000, Dana Roberts and Cheryl P Roberts to Kimberly Braham-moody 1997 Trust
7 Quail Pointe Road, $585,000, William A Sandman and Judy W Sandman to Michael Tempesta
121 Still Water Lane, $1,025,000, Scott Wilkinson and Temprance Wilkinson to DCTF Revocable Trust
122 Avery Creek Road, $470,000, Ashkat Realty LLC to Suzana Dejkanovic
6 Wood Path Lane, $670,000, Matthew Larry Garren and Shelly Landis Garren to Janice F Peace
4 Holmes Lane, $498,000, Lumenous Properties LLC to Imran Iqbal
21 Fieldstone Court, $440,000, Philip Price and Rebecca Price to Emily Tarsa
3670 Sweeten Creek Road, $370,000, Timothy E Vorst to Caitlin M Banks
173 Waightstill Drive, $885,000, Patrick Kirk and Michelle Kirk to Richard Charles Timko
14 Deseret Drive, $495,000, Ted R Collier and Laura W Collier to Daniel Benjamin Johnson
12 King Heights Drive, $85,000, Overton Capital LLC to Lighthouses LLC
8 Fairhaven Court, $400,000, James D Bryson and Dena L Bryson to Christopher Scott Bryson
26 Daphne Drive, $459,000, Sharon L Trust Sharon L Vansickle (trustee) to Rebecca McDowell
18 Running Creek Trail, $1,807,500, Harry L Redfearn Living Trust to Sondra J Vladem
423 Purple Finch Court, $800,000, Anca Suciu to Carmen Tabrielle Robinson
916 Clovertop Lane, $3,900,000, Rodney W Burns and Rebecca W Burns to Galts Cliff LLC
120 Split Rock Trail, $495,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Buchanan Construction LLC
41 Blenheim Court, $1,045,000, Jeffrey W Ledford and Cherie L Ledford to Sandra Lee Muhlbeier
112 Starwood Valley Trail, $813,500, Gravity Construction Group LLC to Yvette Miles
299 Glenn Bridge Road, $100,000, Spieldenner Marital Trust to Ever Medrano
1538 Country View Way, $3,700,000, Gregory Schulz and Sharon A Baker to Ernesto R Perez
35 Nethermead Drive, $2,250,000, Erin Amanda Forrest 2017 Irrevocablt Trust II to Melanie Mauldin Raanes 2019 Trust
12 McDonald Oaks Drive, $248,000, Amy Edwards to Mobitechprollc
50.4 acres on Merrills Cove Road, $1,650,000, Emil Ruegner Grandchildren’s Trust and Sherry Rene Ruegner Howard to Merrills Cove Road LLC
22 Bran Rick Lane, $210,000, Eric C Feichter to Stacey Dalva
596 Walnut Valley Parkway, $2,425,000, Lloyd Otterman and Kathleen Otterman to Thomas K Sneed
268 Rocky Mountain Way, $287,000, Jill Angel Lutz and Susie Angel Garren to Shirley Ann Florez
60 Walnut Valley Parkway, $895,000, Incredible Concepts LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC
58 Case Road, $105,000, Robert F Michales to James Lynn Michales
Swannanoa
220 Varden Place, $385,000, Daniel Gross to Julie Cathleen Wilson
79 Watch Knob Lane, $68,000, William E Burnette to Daniel Bennett
3 Debbie View Drive, $550,000, Scott M James and Jennifer J James to Bernard Fette
31 Honeycomb Circle, $428,000, Donald E Radcliff to Dennis Gene Riley
148 Rowland Road, $2,500, Wm R Metcalf and Joyce H Metcalf to Amelia Leigh Slaughter
125 Outlook Circle, $490,000, Janice Willard to Josephine Girardin
20 Maple Cove Drive, $1,020,000, A & J Investment Firm LLC to David J Lee
260 Davidson Road, $450,500, Albert W Foster and Eliz O Foster to Anne Elizabeth Lundahl
1 Sleepy Hollow Lane, $266,500, Anthony S Martin and Shevell H Martin to Deanne Sease
Upper Hominy
3 acres on Pisgah Highway, $56,000, Jean Anne Koivu Trustee American Land Solutions LLC to American Land Solutions LLC Wendy Clouse Hill
3 acres on Pisgah Highway, $30,000, Jean Anne Koivu Trustee American Land Solutions LLC to American Land Solutions LLC Wendy Clouse Hill
7 Stephies Way, $1,000, Robert Camba to Robert Charles Camba
3 Stephies Way, $1,000, Robert Camba to Robert Charles Camba
160 Beaverdam Loop Road, $2,500, Claude F Honeycutt and Hildreth J Honeycutt to Hildreth J Honeycutt
18 Hoye Lane, $770,000, Robert Kiss and Mary Kiss to Kent Simon De Montfort
11 Lantern Trail, $283,000, Steven R Fox and Diana K Fox to Celia Pearl Elyse Gonzalez
6 Brownsview Church Road, $26,000, Jeffrey Travis Carver to Samuel Lee Capps
32 Mountain Springs Lane, $605,000, Pisgah Mountain Creekside Cabin LLC to Nicholas George Madiou
Weaverville
4 Highlander Road, $400,000, Sandra P Rhodes and Christopher R Rhodes to Leslie Thomasson
7 N Buncombe School Road, $895,000, Carolina Morance Inc to Engaged Asheville LLC
West Buncombe
195 Rhymer Road, $415,000, Deborah Anne Rios to James Robert Ellingwood
2145 Jenkins Valley Road, $625,000, Chad W Phillips and Kellie M Phillips to Bruce L Fowler
19 Cowan Cove Road, $350,000, Linda Alicia Lutz-Rolow to Vivian Nguyen
215 Erwin Hills Road, $409,000, Nicholas J McGrory to Matthew Carpenter
486 Gorman Bridge Road, $155,000, Lee V Moore to 482 Gorman Bridge Trust
27 Ben Lippen Road, $425,000, Michael Paul Suttles and Black & Gold Property Ventures LLC to Brain Kopstein
25 Masters Lane, $336,500, Martini Housing LLC to Alexis Alston
9 Kildare Place, $382,000, Glenn Thomas Lankford to Willow Bittner
575 Deaverview Road, $70,000, Jerry Lee Edmonds to 575 Deaverview Road Trust
36 Lynwood Circle, $385,000, Diana Kroll-Schmidt and Natalie L Liddle to Rafael Aguilera
26 Erwin Meadows Lane, $400,000, Flow North Developers LLC to Federico Marquez
87 Mount Carmel Road, $270,000, White Family Trust to Alexander Howard West
0.74 acres on Old NC 20, $526,000, Roger Dale Evans to Robin Fletcher Puckett
148 Spivey Mountain Road, $490,000, Vladimir O Gundorin and Svetlana Gundorin to Joann Watzke
187 Old NC 20, $526,000, Roger Dale Evans to Robin Fletcher Puckett
1.05 acres on Old NC 20, $526,000, Roger Dale Evans to Robin Fletcher Puckett
Woodfin
49 Elkwood Ave., $270,000, Christopher Rich Trust Christopher Rich Trustee to Crystal M Manchin
30 Church Road, $300,000, Kathleen F Wood and Susanna S Kivette to Kelly Stracener
62 Chimney Crest Drive, $625,000, Prusiecki Trust Robert W Prusiecki & Katherine to Mohammad Alshaer
71 Greenwood Fields Drive, $495,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Jonathan Andrew Sherrill
54 Walnut Springs Drive, $412,000, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Andrew Tyson
307 Baird Cove Road, $215,000, Rodney W Sams and Jan A Sams to Endurance Capital LLC
4 Apple Lane, $395,500, CIP Construction and Development Inc to Jason Sharpe
46 Indian Paintbrush Lane, $297,000, David Cox and Marisa Reeves to Marcos Bernal
6.58 acres on Weaverville Road, $1,850,000, LAJI Properties to Woodfin Retirement Residence LLC
27 Vine St., $325,000, Kurt Snavely to Virginia Lawrence
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Aug. 23-Sept. 6