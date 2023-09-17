U.S. markets closed

Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 23-Sept. 6

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Aug. 23-Sept. 6:

Asheville

  • 647 Town Mountain Road, Unit 605, $227,000, Genevieve Lessard to Roberta L Jordan

  • 116 Baity Drive, $227,500, William Lee Allen to Pedro Ayala Nolasco

  • 10 Spring Drive, $301,500, Dustin Mark Justus to Rent By The Mountain LLC

  • 71 Ambler Road, $652,500, Elise Waterbury to Emma Urkevic

  • 7 Patton Ave., $670,000, James V Barkley and Iris Childs Barkley to Bonnie Vie Management LLC

  • 11 West End Way, $700,000, Philip Gordon McIntosh and Patricia Meason Williams to William Gresiak

  • 14 Harbor Lane, $327,500, Evelyn Cannady Stecher Living Trust Evelyn Cannady (trustee) to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC

  • 26 Ocaso Drive, $580,000, Mark K. Oerther and Kathleen T. Oerther to Aaron M McCarley

  • 25 Laurel Ave., $385,000, Canapitsit LLC to Elenor MacGregor

  • 333 Kenilworth Road, $702,500, Andrew J Becker to Craig Cashius Econopouly

  • 8 Guinevere Court, $275,000, Ricky Rogers and Rebecca Rogers to Matthew Belt

  • 15 Lookout Drive, $770,000, Kiki Koufaliotis to Matthew McLean

  • 28 N Pershing Road, $475,000, John Steven Ingle to Marshall J Livingstain

  • 80 Peachtree Road, Unit 3B, $810,000, Waterfall Investments LLC to Lawson Management LLC

  • 7 Vineyard Place, $425,000, Michael E McGowan to Vineyard Place LLC

  • 100 Arco Road, $3,500, Doris G Van Arsdale to Valerie Van Arsdale Shrader

  • 715 Carlyle Way, $230,000, David Scott Hall to Stephanie Alissa Granek

  • 37 N Market St., $950,000, Vick E Whitley and Elsie H Whitley to Nekko Properties LLC

  • 64 Dorchester Ave., $119,000, Barbara Lama to Mitchell J Daigle

  • 80 Robinhood Road, $2,000,000, Haywood N Hill and Elizabeth Hill to Hugo Dixon Oates

  • 42 Schenck Parkway, Unit 10, $410,000, John Henry Blexrud and Susan Jean Blexrud to Snehlata D Patel

  • 175 S Lexington Ave., Unit 102, $335,000, Frieder Schulz and Elizabeth Schulz to Abigail Deel

  • 193 Stratford Road, $2,534,500, Calliope Holdings LLC to Bayside Holdings LLC

  • 335 Hi Alta Ave., $285,000, Ralph N Eubanks and Patricia R Eubanks to Danielle D Garbinski

  • 98 Fairway Road, $937,000, Andrew S Messick and Audrone G Messick to Holly Johnson Carr

  • 293 Hillside St., $725,000, Marshall Baltazar to Hannah Crowell

  • 12 Clairmont Ave., $945,000, Delta Development LLC to Richard E Galloway

  • 33 Lee St S, $255,000, Philip D Stover and Donna J Stover to Reasonable Development LLC

  • 405 Conifer Court, $1,630,000, Jeffrey E Goss and Karen P Goss to Issac Gerges

  • 14 Maxwell St., $420,000, John G Hughes and Willa D Hughes Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral to Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral Purpose Real Estate Group LLC

  • 39 New Jersey Ave., $343,000, Thomas W Webster (etal) Thomas C Webster III (etal) to Christopher Foote

  • 16 Harbor Lane, $327,500, Evelyn Cannady Stecher Living Trust Evelyn Cannady (trustee) to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC

  • 5 George Washington Carver Ave., $660,000, KGJ Home Builders LLC to John Guglielmetti

  • 186 Hendersonville Road, $14,000,000, Butel LLC to Milan Hotels 1031 LLC

  • 14 Maxwell St., $450,000, John G Hughes and Willa D Hughes Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral to Keltao E Pereira Semedo Cabral Purpose Real Estate Group LLC

  • 48 White Ash Drive, $900,000, Robert A Messier and Baarbara J Messier to Brian Dragutsky

  • 920 Sand Hill Road, $450,000, Donald G Taylor and Alissa M Taylor to Matthew Jacobs

  • 9 Kenilworth Knolls, Unit 415, $324,000, Tarek Jordan Inkidar to Michael McGowan

  • 101 Rough Point Court, $345,000, Jennie Lynn Krichbaum to Sewell Family Trust

  • 290 Deaverview Road, $325,000, FBN Asheville LLC to Nelson Perez

  • 6 La Grange Drive, $215,000, Mark Ello and Patricia Ello to Terence B Freeman

  • 101 Woodward Ave., $765,000, Christopher J Poidomani and Jessica L Poidomani to Heather L Cook

  • 0.85 acres on Robinhood Road, $2,000,000, Haywood N Hill and Elizabeth Hill to Hugo Dixon Oates

  • 44 Yale St., $440,000, Dennis Gerald Penley to Nicholas Robert McClelland

  • 55 S Market St., Unit 408, $495,000, Allison R Cole to Patrick A Williams

  • 118 Beaver Ridge Road, $565,000, Rodney G Jackson and Martha L Shepard to Peggy Walker

  • 305 Piney Mountain Drive, Unit Q2, $387,000, Stacy Weckstein to Barbara Marion McNair

  • 1105 Abbey Circle, $240,000, Florence Bannon Living Trust Florence Bannon Trustee to 1105 Abbey Circle LLC

  • 16 Lakeside Drive, $568,000, Christopher Lawson to Maria J Garrison

  • 21 Woodbury Road, $1,073,000, Selden Porter Haizlip and Mary Catherine Haizlip to Stephen L Stieneker

  • 14 Dayflower Drive, $1,249,000, Paul Mills Paddock and Anne Elizabeth Davis Paddock to Sean Robert Jessurun

  • 17 Dayflower Drive, $935,000, Jackson E Hewatt Revocable Trust to Thomas W Shreeve

  • 155 S Lexington Ave., Unit B207, $485,000, Michael Smith and Diana Smith to Michael Shawn Hagwood

  • 39 Crestview St., $395,000, High Bluff Enterprises LLC to Eric Gorzeman

  • 22 Mayday St., $595,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Mary Elizabeth Daniel

  • 1276 Hendersonville Road, $1,910,000, Chunns Cove Partners LLC to Presandjon LLC

  • 14 Kenilwood Place, $820,000, Richard Earl Pyburn Living Trust to Jude Mounton Williams

  • 9.38 acres on Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, Gold Dot Foods Inc to CML SRR LLC

  • 102 Warren Haynes Drive, $350,000, Eduard Adriaan Thijs and Laura Kay Carter to Elizabeth Mueller

  • 7 Boone St., $275,000, Ashkat Realty LLC to Moore Therapy LLC

  • 155 Davenport Road, $440,000, David L Kabler Jr Revocable Trust Old Dominion Trust Co Trusteee to Cade E Yanowski

  • 1.78 acres on Dunkirk Road, $6,400,000, Gold Dot Foods Inc to CML SRR LLC

  • 7 Celia Place, $1,465,000, Anne E Lundahl and Mary Ann Myers to Restated Ferrara Living Trust

  • 5 Farleigh St., Unit 20, $475,000, Helen F Robinson Revocable Trust to John Henry Blexrud

  • 208 Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, D & D Holdings of Asheville LLC to CML SRR LLC

  • 24 Rhododendron Drive, $249,000, Russell Root and Perry J Martino to Marilyn Wolpert

  • 2 King Arthur Place, $342,000, Elizabeth Renee Powell to Sasha M James

  • 223 Haywood St., $800,000, Thomas Ray Long Year 2001 Irrevocable to Timothy E Vorst

  • 120 Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, Gold Dot Food Inc to CML SRR LLC

  • 302 Lakewood Drive, $775,000, Dennis M Shuford and Deanne I Shuford to Robin E Paris

  • 78 Indiana Ave., $370,000, Ebert Stanyley Jones and Patricia Ann Jones to Valerie Jo Thelen

  • 3 N Kensington Road, $790,000, Phyllis G Sultan to Natalie E Gray

  • 134 Swannanoa River Road, $6,400,000, D & D Holdings of Asheville LLC to CML SRR LLC

  • 15 Trade St., $325,000, JRO Investments LLC to Robert Scott Moody

  • 7 Wagon Road, $460,000, Jane Woody to Philip Newton

  • 7 Patton Ave., $808,000, Julia Roman to Julia M Rooker

  • 13 Trade St., $325,000, JRO Investments LLC to Michael P Moody

  • 3 Enka Crescent St., $525,000, Edmund D Padden and Lori S Padden to Anthony E Cerrato

Barnardsville

  • 215 Ivy Hill Road, $340,000, Robert F Arrowood and Jo Ann B Arrowood to Home Grown Investments LLC

  • 11 Jody Lane, $340,000, Robert F Arrowood and Jo Ann B Arrowood to Home Grown Investments LLC

  • 930 Dillingham Road, $275,000, Jackson C Bebber and Tamara D Bebber to Destiny Development LLC

Biltmore Forest

  • 61 Forest Road, $620,000, Mark A Bidwell Trust Katherine Ross Bidwell Trust to Stinkbug LLC

Black Mountain

  • 106 Orchard St., Unit C, $260,000, Gerhart A Semlak to Karen S Buell

  • 113 Old Lafayette Lane, $96,000, David Robinson and Cindy Robinson to Roderick Gruenig

  • 2942 US 70, $120,000, Ronnie Eugene Morris to WNC Property Group LLC

  • 8 Broadstone Lane, $415,000, Jerry Stafford and Anne Stafford to Patrick Kelley McGrath Beraduce

  • 4 Lynx Drive, Unit A, $380,000, Sandra Lynn Thomas to Deborah W Haney

  • 7 Woodlands Drive, $225,000, Catalyst Creative Financial LLC to Katherine Minor Church

  • 11 Bartlett Ave., $348,000, Rex Warren Galloway to Josiah Adam Pedginski

Broad River

  • 580 Shumont Road, $35,000, Tammy Mitchell Riddle to Daniel Alonso Valdez

  • 51 Autumn View Drive, $47,500, Matthew Kreger LLC to Henry Lansing Tucker

  • 1.26 acres on NC 9, $425,000, Shanon N Corey (etal) Heather Friesen (etal) to William Neil Martin

  • 45 Autumn View Drive, $25,000, J B Gilbert and F Wayne Davis to Robert Stokes

  • 51 Gold Creek Crossing, $425,000, Shanon N Corey (etal) Heather Friesen (etal) to William Neil Martin

  • 100 Tree Haven Road, $315,000, Robert E Lamb and Dorothea A Lamb to Silver Fox Management LLC

  • 7 Dogwood Ridge, $315,000, Robert E Lamb and Dorothea A Lamb to Silver Fox Management LLC

  • 5.4 acres on Patricia Road, $63,500, Elizabeth K Morton to Danielle Nelson

East Buncombe

  • 115 Lake Eden Road, $600,000, Mabel P Reese and Charles D Reese to Steve C Sandman

  • 0.45 acres on Lake Eden Road, $600,000, Mabel P Reese and Charles D Reese to Steve C Sandman

  • 20 Moore Circle, $477,000, George Hirst and Susan Hirst to Patricia McKeown

  • 21 Old Cove Road, $343,000, Jerry W Lynn and Patricia B Lynn to Lisa Morgan

  • 25 Hickory Lane, $575,000, Michael Keane and Scott Weddle to Susan G Robertson

  • 103 Lat Lane, $347,000, Reagan Lea Kornegay to Mari Grattet

  • 5.36 acres on Frances Avenue, $450,000, Michael A Bartlett to Givens Highland Farms LLC

  • 190 Linden Lane, $460,000, Rodney Becker to Paul Bouzigard

Enka-Candler

  • 207 Pine Tree Court, $375,000, Thomas Carter and Samantha Carter to Shana N Roberts

  • 655 Justice Ridge Road, $4,500, James C Sherlin and Ruth W Sherlin to James C Sherlin

  • 34 Hamrick Drive, $445,000, D R Horton Inc to Michael Peter Cannon

  • 12 Crest Park Drive, $180,000, Ruffand Properties LLC to Serenity Mountain Properties Inc

  • 17.68 acres on Taylor Mountain Road, $200,000, Edward E Case (etal) Paul K Robinson (etal) to Justin Cruz

  • 75 Golddigger Drive, $540,000, William C Johnson and Brenda S Johnson to Eunbit Han Ruppert

  • 0.32 acres on Golddigger Drive, $540,000, William C Johnson and Brenda S Johnson to Eunbit Han Ruppert

  • 47 Hendrix Drive, $103,500, Andrew V Moss and Amanda Lyons Moss to Wallace Ownbey

  • 39 Rising Sun Road, $850,000, Sunil Gandhi and Valerie Barrett to Christopher Pencil

  • 41 Lindsey Road, $448,500, Nicholas Townsend Rose and Alessandra Holyoke Rose to Andrew Dennis Dunstan

  • 1876 Smokey Park Highway, $357,500, Shiloh Miles Mielke to Marcus Andrew Blankenship

  • 22 Otter Lane, $385,000, John Anthony Cantrell and Amanda Nicole Honeycutt to Benjamin Xavier Hinman

  • 18 Otter Lane, $385,000, John Anthony Cantrell and Amanda Nicole Honeycutt to Benjamin Xavier Hinman

  • 733 Fountain Park Blvd., $454,500, D R Horton Inc to Hasmukhbhai Patel

  • 743 Fountain Park Blvd., $447,500, D R Horton Inc to Alkaben Patel

  • 759 Starnes Cove Road, $287,000, Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC to Tracy Moore

  • 2 Blaines Way, $335,000, Legacy Trail LLC to Matthew Frank Kious

  • 18 Sagewood Drive, $760,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Charles Cranford

  • 684 Bryson Road, $577,500, Sandy L Barnhill and Karen M Barnhill Nei Global Relocation Company to Nei Global Relocation Company Tyler Cummings

  • 684 Bryson Road, $577,500, Sandy L Barnhill and Karen M Barnhill Nei Global Relocation Company to Nei Global Relocation Company Tyler Cummings

  • 23 Flowering Dogwood Drive, $140,000, Harvey G Lunsford and Lora J Lunsford to Rook Homes LLC

  • 39 Baxter Woods Lane, $100,000, Baxter Woods LLC to Mikhail Tsypan

  • 183 Marathon Lane, $490,000, D R Horton Inc to Joseph Tyler Pressley

  • 152 W Oakview Road, $3,000, Billy J Michales to Billy John Michales

  • 14 Little Horse Lane, $103,000, Jeannene A Shelton to Home Grown Investments LLC

Fairview

  • 28 Enochs Way, $340,000, Paula Anne Glosup to Melissa McGee

  • 102 Gap Creek Road, $680,000, Evan E Flanders and Kelly W Flanders to Kyle Schwartz

  • 1229 Upper Brush Creek Road, $440,000, Matthew Griffin to Erin R Poore

  • 53.41 acres on Garren Creek Road, $1,400,000, Laura P Howard and James Keith Howard to Lilys Anna Nichols

  • 1768 Cane Creek Road, $130,000, John Kile Young to Maria Teresa Becerra

  • 118 Hickory Forest Road, $305,000, James A McPhail and Patricia M McPhail to Jill Chamberlain

  • 213 Thistle Ridge Court, $150,000, MVBMCG LLC to Vasiliy Bortnik

  • 217 Thistle Ridge Court, $110,000, MVBMCG LLC to Stepan S Savchik

  • 166 Cascade Ridge Road, $499,000, BP Fairview LLC to Ronald Hamilton

French Broad

  • 543 Alexander Road, $355,000, Sassy Enterprises LLC to Edilberto Valdez Bobadilla

Garren Creek

  • 149 High Rock Acres Drive, $460,000, Michael David Dyer and Sharon Foley Dyer to Peter G George

  • 58.53 acres on Marlowe Road, $270,000, Arlene J Hamilton Trust to Harold Dean Downing

  • 649 Morgan Hill Road, $3,050,000, Sherwin Shilati and Shelley Stevens to Oak Lane Impact Inc

Jupiter

  • 27 Northstar Trail, $300,000, Edith Zucker to Dulce Maria Leon

Leicester

  • 15 Cross Winds Drive, $350,000, John Mark Tetens and Susan Lynn Tetens to Colin Teig Omelia

  • 31 Frank Lawson Lane, $225,000, David L Player and Susan C Dover to Emilio Benavidez Guevara

  • 161 Turkey Creek Drive, $110,000, 828 Property Group LLC to Melissa Variallas

  • 38 Wessolleck Drive, $275,000, Betty Owenby and Jerry Owenby to Michael S Rhine

  • 12 Green Vale Drive, $30,000, Chris A Watson to Jonathan H Ward

  • 45 Temujin Drive, $659,000, Rhew Investment Properties LLC to Tim Jones

  • 898 Glade Mountain Drive, $870,000, John A Halphen and Elizabeth P Halphen to Sean-Paul Manning

  • 88 Merrell Road, $1,100,000, Susan G Mallard to Emily Gail Ray

  • 45 Hanlon Mountain Road, $438,000, Dag-rmn Living Trust and Steven Cofchin to Samuel Jacob Morgan

  • 0.75 acres on Green Valley Road, $438,000, DAG-RMN Living Trust and Steven Cofchin to Samuel Jacob Morgan

  • 35 Meadows Town Road, $75,000, Brian Scott to Evan Gregory Worley

North Buncombe

  • 212 New Stock Road, $105,000, WNC Real Property Investments LLC to Milo General Contractor, LLC

  • 27 Evening Shade Drive, $675,000, Stephen J Bava and Andrea M Bava to Melissa Ann Hutton

  • 40 Doan Road, $255,000, Rooster Development LLC to Maverick Dalton Reed

  • 0.6 acres on Doan Road, $255,000, Rooster Development LLC to Maverick Dalton Reed

  • 362 Gentian Trail, $1,400,000, Joseph And Jamie Primanti Living Trust to Darin E Soll

Reems Creek

  • 22 Bartrams Walk Drive, $1,550,000, William R Asbell and Tracy A Marchitto to Thomas B Freeman

  • 3.7 acres on Herron Cove Road, $1,775,000, Wharton Winstead and Kathryn Anne Banks to Bradley Christopher Davis

  • 641 Upper Herron Cove Road, $1,775,000, Wharton Winstead and Kathryn Anne Banks to Bradley Christopher Davis

  • 166 Southern Cross Road, $724,500, Douglas Mendel and Jamie Mendel to Benjamin Carter Nowak

Reynolds

  • 465 Barrington Drive, $142,000, WPB Poplar Ridge LLC to David L Eckles

  • 122 Avondale Road, $368,500, Ley Lines LLC to Luis Laborde

  • 450 Barrington Drive, $1,325,000, David Katz and Cindy Katz to Todd Warner

  • 221 Cedarview Drive, $625,000, William H Choate to Michael Glenn

  • 95 D J Drive, $262,500, Browncor Inc to Ian Jipp

  • 14 Skyview Court, $400,000, Patrick Boehm and Judith F Upjohn to Patrick Boehm

  • 335 Onteora Blvd., $330,000, East West Avl Dev LLC to Pantheon Capital Advisors Inc

  • 100 Brisco Drive, $163,000, Jason Daniel Pass and Robyn Jeanette Pass to Blake Kingsbury

  • 190 White Oak Gap Road, $563,000, Yuliana Sanchez and Nathan Bartlett to Walterio Augusto Orellana

  • 302 Woodfield Drive, $485,000, 302 Woodfield Drive LLC to Leslie Wilshire Trust

Riceville

  • 73 Shope Road, $730,000, Kristy T Smith and Ryan Messer to Debra Teofilo 2004 Trust

  • 47 Poplar Creek Drive, $435,000, Charles Simonetti Trust V Ruth Simonetti Trust to Kerry Keith Kopcso

  • 47 Big Bear Trail, $285,000, White Family Trust to Barbara M Katzenberg Living Trust

  • 74 Eastmoor Drive, $302,500, State Employees Credit Union to Secure Inc

  • 116 Independence Blvd., $200,000, Ryan Marc Klinger and Emily F Klinger Antolic to Ian Eisenberg

  • 27 Majestic Oak Circle, $193,000, Sherry A Carran to Brett Applebaum

  • 17.29 acres on Shope Creek Road, $375,000, Eric S McAbee and Amy T McAbee to Mtn Level LLC

  • 3.44 acres on Shope Creek Road, $375,000, Eric S Mcabee and Amy T Mcabee to Mtn Level LLC

  • 151 Shope Creek Road, $375,000, Eric S McAbee and Amy T McAbee to Mtn Level LLC

  • 163 Riverbend Forest Drive, $195,000, Johnny Wayne Thompson to Vanessa C Peluso

  • 38 Wandering Oaks Way, $1,270,000, Phillip M Cavey and Ona J Cavey to Georgia Williams

  • 117 Willow Lake Drive, $335,000, Mary Anne Lindquist and Allen Earle Lindquist to Diane Green

Skyland

  • 1 Split Creek Court, $675,000, Anne M Mayes and Frank W Mayes to Tabatha Hamlin

  • 153 Waightstill Drive, $685,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to Mertz Family Living Trust

  • 711 Blue Mist Way, $1,400,000, Dana Roberts and Cheryl P Roberts to Kimberly Braham-moody 1997 Trust

  • 7 Quail Pointe Road, $585,000, William A Sandman and Judy W Sandman to Michael Tempesta

  • 121 Still Water Lane, $1,025,000, Scott Wilkinson and Temprance Wilkinson to DCTF Revocable Trust

  • 122 Avery Creek Road, $470,000, Ashkat Realty LLC to Suzana Dejkanovic

  • 6 Wood Path Lane, $670,000, Matthew Larry Garren and Shelly Landis Garren to Janice F Peace

  • 4 Holmes Lane, $498,000, Lumenous Properties LLC to Imran Iqbal

  • 21 Fieldstone Court, $440,000, Philip Price and Rebecca Price to Emily Tarsa

  • 3670 Sweeten Creek Road, $370,000, Timothy E Vorst to Caitlin M Banks

  • 173 Waightstill Drive, $885,000, Patrick Kirk and Michelle Kirk to Richard Charles Timko

  • 14 Deseret Drive, $495,000, Ted R Collier and Laura W Collier to Daniel Benjamin Johnson

  • 12 King Heights Drive, $85,000, Overton Capital LLC to Lighthouses LLC

  • 8 Fairhaven Court, $400,000, James D Bryson and Dena L Bryson to Christopher Scott Bryson

  • 26 Daphne Drive, $459,000, Sharon L Trust Sharon L Vansickle (trustee) to Rebecca McDowell

  • 18 Running Creek Trail, $1,807,500, Harry L Redfearn Living Trust to Sondra J Vladem

  • 423 Purple Finch Court, $800,000, Anca Suciu to Carmen Tabrielle Robinson

  • 916 Clovertop Lane, $3,900,000, Rodney W Burns and Rebecca W Burns to Galts Cliff LLC

  • 120 Split Rock Trail, $495,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Buchanan Construction LLC

  • 41 Blenheim Court, $1,045,000, Jeffrey W Ledford and Cherie L Ledford to Sandra Lee Muhlbeier

  • 112 Starwood Valley Trail, $813,500, Gravity Construction Group LLC to Yvette Miles

  • 299 Glenn Bridge Road, $100,000, Spieldenner Marital Trust to Ever Medrano

  • 1538 Country View Way, $3,700,000, Gregory Schulz and Sharon A Baker to Ernesto R Perez

  • 35 Nethermead Drive, $2,250,000, Erin Amanda Forrest 2017 Irrevocablt Trust II to Melanie Mauldin Raanes 2019 Trust

  • 12 McDonald Oaks Drive, $248,000, Amy Edwards to Mobitechprollc

  • 50.4 acres on Merrills Cove Road, $1,650,000, Emil Ruegner Grandchildren’s Trust and Sherry Rene Ruegner Howard to Merrills Cove Road LLC

  • 22 Bran Rick Lane, $210,000, Eric C Feichter to Stacey Dalva

  • 596 Walnut Valley Parkway, $2,425,000, Lloyd Otterman and Kathleen Otterman to Thomas K Sneed

  • 268 Rocky Mountain Way, $287,000, Jill Angel Lutz and Susie Angel Garren to Shirley Ann Florez

  • 60 Walnut Valley Parkway, $895,000, Incredible Concepts LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC

  • 58 Case Road, $105,000, Robert F Michales to James Lynn Michales

Swannanoa

  • 220 Varden Place, $385,000, Daniel Gross to Julie Cathleen Wilson

  • 79 Watch Knob Lane, $68,000, William E Burnette to Daniel Bennett

  • 3 Debbie View Drive, $550,000, Scott M James and Jennifer J James to Bernard Fette

  • 31 Honeycomb Circle, $428,000, Donald E Radcliff to Dennis Gene Riley

  • 148 Rowland Road, $2,500, Wm R Metcalf and Joyce H Metcalf to Amelia Leigh Slaughter

  • 125 Outlook Circle, $490,000, Janice Willard to Josephine Girardin

  • 20 Maple Cove Drive, $1,020,000, A & J Investment Firm LLC to David J Lee

  • 260 Davidson Road, $450,500, Albert W Foster and Eliz O Foster to Anne Elizabeth Lundahl

  • 1 Sleepy Hollow Lane, $266,500, Anthony S Martin and Shevell H Martin to Deanne Sease

Upper Hominy

  • 3 acres on Pisgah Highway, $56,000, Jean Anne Koivu Trustee American Land Solutions LLC to American Land Solutions LLC Wendy Clouse Hill

  • 3 acres on Pisgah Highway, $30,000, Jean Anne Koivu Trustee American Land Solutions LLC to American Land Solutions LLC Wendy Clouse Hill

  • 7 Stephies Way, $1,000, Robert Camba to Robert Charles Camba

  • 3 Stephies Way, $1,000, Robert Camba to Robert Charles Camba

  • 160 Beaverdam Loop Road, $2,500, Claude F Honeycutt and Hildreth J Honeycutt to Hildreth J Honeycutt

  • 18 Hoye Lane, $770,000, Robert Kiss and Mary Kiss to Kent Simon De Montfort

  • 11 Lantern Trail, $283,000, Steven R Fox and Diana K Fox to Celia Pearl Elyse Gonzalez

  • 6 Brownsview Church Road, $26,000, Jeffrey Travis Carver to Samuel Lee Capps

  • 32 Mountain Springs Lane, $605,000, Pisgah Mountain Creekside Cabin LLC to Nicholas George Madiou

Weaverville

  • 4 Highlander Road, $400,000, Sandra P Rhodes and Christopher R Rhodes to Leslie Thomasson

  • 7 N Buncombe School Road, $895,000, Carolina Morance Inc to Engaged Asheville LLC

West Buncombe

  • 195 Rhymer Road, $415,000, Deborah Anne Rios to James Robert Ellingwood

  • 2145 Jenkins Valley Road, $625,000, Chad W Phillips and Kellie M Phillips to Bruce L Fowler

  • 19 Cowan Cove Road, $350,000, Linda Alicia Lutz-Rolow to Vivian Nguyen

  • 215 Erwin Hills Road, $409,000, Nicholas J McGrory to Matthew Carpenter

  • 486 Gorman Bridge Road, $155,000, Lee V Moore to 482 Gorman Bridge Trust

  • 27 Ben Lippen Road, $425,000, Michael Paul Suttles and Black & Gold Property Ventures LLC to Brain Kopstein

  • 25 Masters Lane, $336,500, Martini Housing LLC to Alexis Alston

  • 9 Kildare Place, $382,000, Glenn Thomas Lankford to Willow Bittner

  • 575 Deaverview Road, $70,000, Jerry Lee Edmonds to 575 Deaverview Road Trust

  • 36 Lynwood Circle, $385,000, Diana Kroll-Schmidt and Natalie L Liddle to Rafael Aguilera

  • 26 Erwin Meadows Lane, $400,000, Flow North Developers LLC to Federico Marquez

  • 87 Mount Carmel Road, $270,000, White Family Trust to Alexander Howard West

  • 0.74 acres on Old NC 20, $526,000, Roger Dale Evans to Robin Fletcher Puckett

  • 148 Spivey Mountain Road, $490,000, Vladimir O Gundorin and Svetlana Gundorin to Joann Watzke

  • 187 Old NC 20, $526,000, Roger Dale Evans to Robin Fletcher Puckett

  • 1.05 acres on Old NC 20, $526,000, Roger Dale Evans to Robin Fletcher Puckett

Woodfin

  • 49 Elkwood Ave., $270,000, Christopher Rich Trust Christopher Rich Trustee to Crystal M Manchin

  • 30 Church Road, $300,000, Kathleen F Wood and Susanna S Kivette to Kelly Stracener

  • 62 Chimney Crest Drive, $625,000, Prusiecki Trust Robert W Prusiecki & Katherine to Mohammad Alshaer

  • 71 Greenwood Fields Drive, $495,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Jonathan Andrew Sherrill

  • 54 Walnut Springs Drive, $412,000, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Andrew Tyson

  • 307 Baird Cove Road, $215,000, Rodney W Sams and Jan A Sams to Endurance Capital LLC

  • 4 Apple Lane, $395,500, CIP Construction and Development Inc to Jason Sharpe

  • 46 Indian Paintbrush Lane, $297,000, David Cox and Marisa Reeves to Marcos Bernal

  • 6.58 acres on Weaverville Road, $1,850,000, LAJI Properties to Woodfin Retirement Residence LLC

  • 27 Vine St., $325,000, Kurt Snavely to Virginia Lawrence

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Aug. 23-Sept. 6