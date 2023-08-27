U.S. markets closed

Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 5-9

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·5 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Aug. 5-9:

Asheville

  • 0.15 acres on Michael Street, $250,000, Dana Clyburn Parker to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

  • 118 Vance Crescent Extension, $363,500, Maurice R Cheek and Sarah J Cheek to Atia Triplett

  • 17 McKinley Ave., $314,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Ashley Elizabeth Chavez-Luviano

  • 121 Maple Ave., $225,000, George Dakun and Katherine Dakun to James Tyler Arrington

  • 8 Pensacola Heights, $315,000, William Scott Jumper to Jake Giles

  • 240 Virginia Ave., $320,000, Donna Ratledge and Michael Ratledge to Marcus Renner

  • 306 Bowling Park Road, $420,000, Bonne Vie Management LLC to Dana Koshmer

  • 10 Plymouth Circle, $600,000, Anna Raddatz Laman and Justin Laman to Thomas M Snyder

  • 424 Appeldoorn Circle, $247,000, Francine Cavanaugh to Mark Robertson

  • 0.18 acres on W Black Oak Drive, $1,025,000, James W Stickney and Melody Robin Grubb Stickney to Aaron Michael Felger

  • 25 W Black Oak Drive, $1,025,000, James W Stickney and Melody Robin Grubb Stickney to Aaron Michael Felger

  • 58 Elkmont Drive, $320,000, Julia E Duckett to Kurt Soster

  • 732 Fairview Road, $252,000, Arlene R Lee to Michael Armstrong

Barnardsville

  • 74 Cheek Road, $3,000, Gail Ponder Riddick to Gail Ponder Riddick

  • 70 Cheek Road, $3,000, Gail Ponder Riddick to Gail Ponder Riddick

Black Mountain

  • 13 Fay Jones Lane, $535,000, Chris Berube and Vanessa Berube to Joshua Krogh

  • 314 Portmanvilla Road, $625,000, DAAJ Investments LLC to Russell Cate

  • 20 Fay Jones Lane, $245,000, Eric E Newman Revocable Trust to Kristy Noble

  • 230 Cragmont Road, $230,000, Ameshia N Crowe and Alva L Crowe to WNCFLIP LLC

  • 0.65 acres on Panther Gap Road, $63,000, Rodney Hershberger and Elaine Hershberger to Edward J Kmiec

Broad River

  • 27 Autumn View Drive, $334,000, Alexander D Hardesty and Melissa J Hardesty to Connie Yvonne Teckenbrook

East Buncombe

  • 143 Buckner Road, $69,500, William W Enete and Norma P Enete to 2020 Builders LLC

  • 2.04 acres on Kitazuma Road, $220,000, RS Construction Group LLC to New Day Holdings LLC

Enka-Candler

  • 41 McKinney Road, $266,000, PSF REO LLC to Timothy J Burke

  • 169 Dogwood Road, $108,000, Kiser Family Farm LLC to Nathan Erb

  • 0.48 acres on Dogwood Road, $15,000, Kiser Family Farm LLC to Kevin Kiser

  • 101 Orvis Stone Circle, $1,506,500, William Randolph Selden and Daphne Ann Murdock to Vishal Bhagchand Malpani

  • 700 Vista Lake Drive, Unit 207, $199,000, Dwayne L Tutt to Richard Rossmell

Fairview

  • 36 Westside Village Road, $476,500, FHNTT Fairview Holdings I LLC to Barber Investment Properties LLC

  • 50 Twin Creeks Road, $39,000, Susan Andrew to William Lytle

  • 8.98 acres on Twin Creeks Road, $91,000, Stacy A Arch to William Lytle

  • 43 Twin Creeks Road, $39,000, Susan Andrew to William Lytle

  • 46 Twin Creeks Road, $39,000, Susan Andrew to William Lytle

French Broad

  • 130 Graceful View Drive, $79,000, Brian Carter and Cheryl Carter to Seth Carter

Garren Creek

  • 125 High Rock Acres Drive, $150,000, Ferdinand Pointer and Linda W Pointer to Laura J Reynes

  • 205 Echo Mountain View Road, $515,000, Nancy T Hofstetter Trust Nancy T Hofstetter Trustee to Francis X Lothschuetz III Revocable Living Trust

Jupiter

  • 10 Edmonds Road, $130,000, Jerry C Kent and Geneva G Kent to Jerry Daryl Kent

  • 1 Taffie Ridge, $1,126,500, Taffie Farm Properties LLC to Aaron Warren Pike

  • 12 Taffie Ridge, $1,126,500, Taffie Farm Properties LLC to Aaron Warren Pike

  • 779 Jupiter Road, $395,000, Frank R Reece to Amy Rebecca Steele

Leicester

  • 55 N Turkey Creek Road, $1,000, Margaret W Wells to Rodney Chris Wells

  • 245 Olympic Court, $550,000, Beautiful Homes LLC to Gavin Iddings

  • 17 Boyd Cove Road, $375,000, Deanna Garrett McCarson and Christopher S McCarson to Logan Andrew Santee

Riceville

  • 23 Springwood Drive, $565,000, Fidelity Management and Construction Inc to James Smith

Skyland

  • 1545 Brevard Road, $590,000, Aleksandar L Stamatovich to McIntosh Holdings Group LLC

  • 516 Saddleback Court, $555,000, Marcos Aleman and Mireille Joannides Aleman to Randall S Dorton

  • 101 Olde Covington Way, $245,000, Belmont Highlands LLC to Gary-Alexander Illas

  • 8 Starwood Valley Trail, $800,000, William Craig Caudle and Lauren Piefke to Jaxam LLC

  • 650 Walnut Valley Parkway, $300,000, Nicholas Cioce and Laura Guthrie to Chamberlain Family Trust

  • 320 Belle Isle Way, $485,000, Ramble Biltmore Forest LLC to Belle Isle LLC

  • 10 Sherwood Forest Drive, $350,000, Kyle Shepard to Mark C Buckley

  • 10 Starwood Valley Trail, $800,000, William C Caudle and Lauren Piefke to Jaxam LLC

  • 84 Pensacola Ave., $380,000, Kevin E Smith to Bradford Jefferson Hale

  • 3 Turkey Toe Lane, $475,000, Gwendolyn M Perry to Karl Hartdegen

  • 0.56 acres on Brian Boulevard, $750,000, 21 Redmond Drive LLC to A and A Nickolas Adventures LLC

  • 34 Sunny Meadows Boulevard, $301,000, Emily J Carney to Lee Goldberg

Swannanoa

  • 9 Pyfrom Drive, $162,000, Carmen Cline and Tomika R Calloway to 9 Pyfrom Drive Revocable Trust

  • 2.65 acres on Harrison Hill Road, $20,000, Elaine E Young to Martin John Lorton

  • 940 Long Branch Road, $95,000, Scott Pluta and Rosalind Pluta to Jennifer Parr

  • 208 Melody Circle, $403,000, Mariel E Olsen and Colin Bruesch-olsen to Chad Jonathan Magnuson

Upper Hominy

  • 10.68 acres on Bens Cove Road, $93,500, Frances E R Ballard to Roger Glenn

West Buncombe

  • 18 Brennan Brook Drive, $710,000, PSF REO LLC to Brendan Hogan

Woodfin

  • 0.38 acres on Olivette Road, $198,000, Cecil G Runion and Susie Runion to JBS Construction Co Inc

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Aug. 5-9