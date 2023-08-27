Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 5-9
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Aug. 5-9:
Asheville
0.15 acres on Michael Street, $250,000, Dana Clyburn Parker to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC
118 Vance Crescent Extension, $363,500, Maurice R Cheek and Sarah J Cheek to Atia Triplett
17 McKinley Ave., $314,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Ashley Elizabeth Chavez-Luviano
121 Maple Ave., $225,000, George Dakun and Katherine Dakun to James Tyler Arrington
8 Pensacola Heights, $315,000, William Scott Jumper to Jake Giles
240 Virginia Ave., $320,000, Donna Ratledge and Michael Ratledge to Marcus Renner
306 Bowling Park Road, $420,000, Bonne Vie Management LLC to Dana Koshmer
10 Plymouth Circle, $600,000, Anna Raddatz Laman and Justin Laman to Thomas M Snyder
424 Appeldoorn Circle, $247,000, Francine Cavanaugh to Mark Robertson
0.18 acres on W Black Oak Drive, $1,025,000, James W Stickney and Melody Robin Grubb Stickney to Aaron Michael Felger
25 W Black Oak Drive, $1,025,000, James W Stickney and Melody Robin Grubb Stickney to Aaron Michael Felger
58 Elkmont Drive, $320,000, Julia E Duckett to Kurt Soster
732 Fairview Road, $252,000, Arlene R Lee to Michael Armstrong
Barnardsville
74 Cheek Road, $3,000, Gail Ponder Riddick to Gail Ponder Riddick
70 Cheek Road, $3,000, Gail Ponder Riddick to Gail Ponder Riddick
Black Mountain
13 Fay Jones Lane, $535,000, Chris Berube and Vanessa Berube to Joshua Krogh
314 Portmanvilla Road, $625,000, DAAJ Investments LLC to Russell Cate
20 Fay Jones Lane, $245,000, Eric E Newman Revocable Trust to Kristy Noble
230 Cragmont Road, $230,000, Ameshia N Crowe and Alva L Crowe to WNCFLIP LLC
0.65 acres on Panther Gap Road, $63,000, Rodney Hershberger and Elaine Hershberger to Edward J Kmiec
Broad River
27 Autumn View Drive, $334,000, Alexander D Hardesty and Melissa J Hardesty to Connie Yvonne Teckenbrook
East Buncombe
143 Buckner Road, $69,500, William W Enete and Norma P Enete to 2020 Builders LLC
2.04 acres on Kitazuma Road, $220,000, RS Construction Group LLC to New Day Holdings LLC
Enka-Candler
41 McKinney Road, $266,000, PSF REO LLC to Timothy J Burke
169 Dogwood Road, $108,000, Kiser Family Farm LLC to Nathan Erb
0.48 acres on Dogwood Road, $15,000, Kiser Family Farm LLC to Kevin Kiser
101 Orvis Stone Circle, $1,506,500, William Randolph Selden and Daphne Ann Murdock to Vishal Bhagchand Malpani
700 Vista Lake Drive, Unit 207, $199,000, Dwayne L Tutt to Richard Rossmell
Fairview
36 Westside Village Road, $476,500, FHNTT Fairview Holdings I LLC to Barber Investment Properties LLC
50 Twin Creeks Road, $39,000, Susan Andrew to William Lytle
8.98 acres on Twin Creeks Road, $91,000, Stacy A Arch to William Lytle
43 Twin Creeks Road, $39,000, Susan Andrew to William Lytle
46 Twin Creeks Road, $39,000, Susan Andrew to William Lytle
French Broad
130 Graceful View Drive, $79,000, Brian Carter and Cheryl Carter to Seth Carter
Garren Creek
125 High Rock Acres Drive, $150,000, Ferdinand Pointer and Linda W Pointer to Laura J Reynes
205 Echo Mountain View Road, $515,000, Nancy T Hofstetter Trust Nancy T Hofstetter Trustee to Francis X Lothschuetz III Revocable Living Trust
Jupiter
10 Edmonds Road, $130,000, Jerry C Kent and Geneva G Kent to Jerry Daryl Kent
1 Taffie Ridge, $1,126,500, Taffie Farm Properties LLC to Aaron Warren Pike
12 Taffie Ridge, $1,126,500, Taffie Farm Properties LLC to Aaron Warren Pike
779 Jupiter Road, $395,000, Frank R Reece to Amy Rebecca Steele
Leicester
55 N Turkey Creek Road, $1,000, Margaret W Wells to Rodney Chris Wells
245 Olympic Court, $550,000, Beautiful Homes LLC to Gavin Iddings
17 Boyd Cove Road, $375,000, Deanna Garrett McCarson and Christopher S McCarson to Logan Andrew Santee
Riceville
23 Springwood Drive, $565,000, Fidelity Management and Construction Inc to James Smith
Skyland
1545 Brevard Road, $590,000, Aleksandar L Stamatovich to McIntosh Holdings Group LLC
516 Saddleback Court, $555,000, Marcos Aleman and Mireille Joannides Aleman to Randall S Dorton
101 Olde Covington Way, $245,000, Belmont Highlands LLC to Gary-Alexander Illas
8 Starwood Valley Trail, $800,000, William Craig Caudle and Lauren Piefke to Jaxam LLC
650 Walnut Valley Parkway, $300,000, Nicholas Cioce and Laura Guthrie to Chamberlain Family Trust
320 Belle Isle Way, $485,000, Ramble Biltmore Forest LLC to Belle Isle LLC
10 Sherwood Forest Drive, $350,000, Kyle Shepard to Mark C Buckley
10 Starwood Valley Trail, $800,000, William C Caudle and Lauren Piefke to Jaxam LLC
84 Pensacola Ave., $380,000, Kevin E Smith to Bradford Jefferson Hale
3 Turkey Toe Lane, $475,000, Gwendolyn M Perry to Karl Hartdegen
0.56 acres on Brian Boulevard, $750,000, 21 Redmond Drive LLC to A and A Nickolas Adventures LLC
34 Sunny Meadows Boulevard, $301,000, Emily J Carney to Lee Goldberg
Swannanoa
9 Pyfrom Drive, $162,000, Carmen Cline and Tomika R Calloway to 9 Pyfrom Drive Revocable Trust
2.65 acres on Harrison Hill Road, $20,000, Elaine E Young to Martin John Lorton
940 Long Branch Road, $95,000, Scott Pluta and Rosalind Pluta to Jennifer Parr
208 Melody Circle, $403,000, Mariel E Olsen and Colin Bruesch-olsen to Chad Jonathan Magnuson
Upper Hominy
10.68 acres on Bens Cove Road, $93,500, Frances E R Ballard to Roger Glenn
West Buncombe
18 Brennan Brook Drive, $710,000, PSF REO LLC to Brendan Hogan
Woodfin
0.38 acres on Olivette Road, $198,000, Cecil G Runion and Susie Runion to JBS Construction Co Inc
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
