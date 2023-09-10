Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 18-22
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Aug. 18-22:
Asheville
142 Cedar Lane, $580,000, Michael H Dohle and Kerstin M Dohle to Victoria Joy Wilde
130 Cimarron Drive, $342,000, Harriet M Salm to Leah Wong Ashburn
8 Sheppard Drive, $540,000, Susan Marie Phipps to William Greenwell
214 Appeldoorn Circle, $252,500, Mitzi Bradshaw to John T Anglin
159 Onteora Blvd., $228,500, 159 Onteora Partners LLC to 159 Onteora Blvd LLC
52 Davenport Road, $237,500, Kenneth A Richstad and Barbara H Richstad to Ninebark Properties LLC
10 Ravencroft Lane, $250,000, Judy A Kern and Steven Kern to Sydney M Feriante
45 Orrinel Way, $864,000, East West Craggy Development LLC to Chau M Quach
229 Rockrose Court, $413,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Richard Fagan
108 Sondley Parkway, $968,000, Paul Nealon and Adele Nealon to Mandie Jane Carlson Revocable Trust
830 Hendersonville Road, $1,790,000, Cravenberg Enterprises LLC to New Falls Property LLC
429 Bowling Park Road, $370,000, Ralph W Smith and Frances H Smith to Bonnie Gayle Stern
6 Craggy Circle, $615,000, Richard A Benfield Revoc Trust Jean Boone Benfield Revoc Trust to Mathew David Lassiter
1 Cherry St., $327,000, Bryan W Worthy and Mary E Worthy to Nicole L Hand
13 Willowick Drive, $295,000, Teresa Carol Whitson to Perry Hal Obee
23 Gratitude Drive, $425,000, MPB LLC to Lesley A Tait
9 Kenilworth Knolls, Unit 320, $327,000, Bruce W Holcombe Living Trust Elnor Y Holcombe Living Trust to Theresa Ann Thorpe
Barnardsville
843 N Fork Road, $395,000, Kenneth Reid Young and Ariane Nelson to Ana McPeek
142 Horseshoe Trail, $650,000, Vicki L Rothman (le) to Michael F Dickmann
Biltmore Forest
28 Cedar Hill Drive, $2,500,000, Patrick Henry James and Mary Ann James to Gary Clow Revocable Trust
Black Mountain
33 Settings Blvd., $56,000, Frank Strater and Dorie Lu Strater to Andrew Breston
Enka-Candler
11 Shanes Lane, $70,000, Aaron Rhodes to Blue Ridge Property Holdings LLC
25 Hidden Laurel Drive, $490,000, Kathleen M Figueroa Trust Hector J Figueroa Trust to Raymond Mateo
3 Shanes Lane, $70,000, Aaron Rhodes to Blue Ridge Property Holdings LLC
900 Vista Lake Drive, Unit 102, $199,000, Carolyn Page Porter to David R Devries
547 Welsh Partridge Circle, $845,000, Kenneth C Eynon and Courtney Simpson to Chuan Liang
891 Monte Vista Road, $570,000, Eric Johnson Ziegler and Jennifer Dawn Ziegler to Gary Albert Jaskalen
30 Old Asbury Road, $127,500, Daniel Sutton to Catherine Ann Sutton
172 Brown Road, $73,500, Ila M Napier to Michael Lamana
0.42 acres on Old Pisgah Highway, $95,000, Bath Holdings LLC to Pavlo Savchuk
742 Asbury Road, $218,000, Stewart Acquisition Company II LLC to Nicholas A Marshall
Fairview
137 Vehorn Road, $265,000, Dale Rennie to Andra Michelle Smail
French Broad
205 Harold Sluder Road, $165,000, Richard D Sluder to Richard Shane Sluder
124 Saddle Ridge Drive, $1,201,500, Lucky House Project 1 LLC to Stephen Rae
2 Briarwood Drive, $330,000, Jennifer Ipock and Delbert Wilkes to Jeremy Belzer
Garren Creek
82 Davey Crockett Road, $20,000, Freedom Land Solutions LLC to Awfee LLC
94 Echo Mountain View Road, $605,000, Phyllis Murana to RCM Meldrum Property LLC
Leicester
22 Pilgrims Path Lane, $500,000, Newfound Creek Enterprises Inc to Seth Yates
78 Hogeye Road, $210,000, Pauline Evans to Jonathan Bruce Surrett
510 Turkey Creek Lane, $28,000, Dianne Elizabeth Sharpe to Maria Elvira Sanchez Membreno
391 Ridgeview Road, $295,000, Christine King to Sarah Louise Shaeffer
North Buncombe
11 Northbrook Place, Unit C, $265,000, Alison M Lewis to Mary Susan Graff
10 Northbrook Place, Unit B, $271,000, Andrew Tomlinson and Karen Tomlinson to Bruce T Marshburn
Reems Creek
0.83 acres on Eller Cove Road, $85,000, Martin L Mullen and Geraldine M Willingham to Brian Chafin
104 Black Hawk Ridge, $790,000, Gary McKee to Joshua P Mitchell
Reynolds
1000 Olde Eastwood Villag Blvd., Unit 6A, $293,500, Robert William Richardson and Camden Richardson to Alexander R W Paschal
3 Cedarwood Drive, Unit B, $329,000, Roseanne Cataldo to Jessica L Watts
Skyland
314 Flowering Vine Court, $405,000, John Klimek and Jo Anne Klimek to Edward M Kolesar
35 Pine Ridge Trail, $450,000, Joseph A Danna and Sarah A Danna to Jennifer Jewel Gaia
3 Morgan Boulevard, $20,000, Robert W Glenn and Saundra L Glenn to Saundra L Glenn
Swannanoa
1016 Moss Creek Lane, $244,000, Christopher W Velkover and Tracy A Velkover to Jerri Lynn Lippert
207 Hawthorne Ave., $425,000, Michaela Schmidlin and Derek Robinson to Bowman Hand Revocable Trust
11 Maple Cove Drive, $855,000, Mark E Fender and Joy M Fender to Kevin Lynn Smith
22 Linn Garden Lane, $527,000, D & E Development to Joseph Lordi
69 Patton Cemetery Road, $535,000, Kathy A Kdan-keith to William T Lee
16 Sky Forest Drive, $294,500, Bryan E Mumpower and Elisha Mumpower to Jane V Bower
Upper Hominy
2148 Pisgah Highway, $140,000, Matthew J McCauley and Cynthia L McCauley to Steve Sutherland
Weaverville
35 Loftin St., $465,000, Robin C Mangum to Alice E Webb
5 Rhoda Court, $455,000, Scott S Miller and Emily M Miller to Marley Knowles
West Buncombe
76 Cowan Cove Road, $307,000, Tonya Michele Sprinkle McAfee to Donald James Young
19 Elkins Road, $150,000, Bobby Parham and Kathleen Parham to Deborah D Parham
0.7 acres on Cowan Cove Road, $307,000, Tonya Michele Sprinkle McAfee to Donald James Young
0.31 acres on Shelby Road, $39,000, Joe R Messer to Humberto Roberto Martin
894 Old Leicester Highway, $341,000, Joe F Embler and Judy Buckner Cody to Jonathan Kidder
15 Dragon Lane, $422,500, Lori Beth Greenberg to Owen C Cauley
15 Pentland Hills Drive, $470,000, Everette C Mace and Jaclyn T Gunderson to Alvin Yarborough
Woodfin
35 Fox Road, $190,000, David Sawyer and Janice Rayfield to Daniel Embler
31 Foothills Road, $918,000, Joseph A Corriveau to Rainer Luedtke
147 Gosnell Road, $340,000, Brooke Shilling and Sterling Shilling to Jennifer Larson Hundertmark
9 Silver Dollar Lane, $2,100,000, Margaret C Burney and Glenn Joyner to James J Greenberger
133 Old Leicester Highway, $24,000, Michael D Cogdill to Duy Nguyen
58 Walnut Springs Drive, $443,500, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Brian Hahn
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
