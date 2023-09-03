Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 10-17

Reuters

Arm Holdings Ltd, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, is planning to ask investors to pay $47 to $51 for each of its shares when it begins marketing its initial public offering (IPO) next week, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. It would make Arm the most valuable company to list in New York since electric car maker Rivian Automotive debuted in 2021. SoftBank could possibly raise this range before the IPO prices, should investor demand prove strong, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.