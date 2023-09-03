Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Aug. 10-17
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Aug. 10-17:
Asheville
62 Narbeth Road, $595,000, Lauren B Pagliughi and Michael V Pagliughi to Jeanne W Sprott
3902 Trinity Court, $365,000, Alessandra S Bini to Jeb Stuart Clinton Montgomery
35 Ocaso Drive, $560,000, Tracey Elaine MacDonald to Phyllis Ann Reavis
35 Shannon Drive, $126,000, Gayle R Mair and Molly Joann McQuillan to Molly McQuillan Lee
18 Avon Road, $155,000, Philip Bradtke to Helena Campos
84 Walnut St., Unit 403, $595,000, James Christopher Hayes and Ann Badenoch Hayes to Terrapin Mountain LLC
35 N Pershing Road, $48,000, William Erich Hatch to Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC
27 Carolina Lane, $700,000, George Richard Schluderberg to 27 Loose Chickens LLC
34 Huffman Road, $185,000, Joy D Wilcox to Carolina Rental Group LLC
92 Skyview Terrace, $325,000, M and T Restoration Properties LLC to Robert Cole Steinman
169 Davenport Road, $520,000, Duhaime Family Revocable Trust to Timothy J Flotkoetter
3 Toxaway St., $232,000, Jed B Godfrey to Douglas Brian Pritchett
45 Ocaso Drive, $590,000, Mary G Paladio and David N Schurk to Melody Hockley
120 Colony Drive, $195,000, Eleanor Schreiner to Tanner Henry Johnston
63 Davenport Road, $788,000, Theresa Oursler to Robert Schiller
159 Gashes Creek Road, $897,500, BH Wicker LLC to Tyler Coon
4 Chunns View Drive, $315,000, Christopher McGrayne to Nicholas Fisher
199 Pennsylvania Ave., $605,000, Hope R Larson to Ubaid Khawaja
46 Ashe Park Circle, $165,000, West Oakview Properties, LLC to Kevin Clyne
247 Brooklyn Lane, $345,000, Mary Galow Hagood Living Trust to Christina Laurel Kunich
60 Eastview Ave., $135,000, Flora J Wilson Revocable Trust to Xzavien R Cannady
16 Ocala St., $305,000, Mary Beasley to Julia H Bone
59 Woodlawn Ave., $730,000, Lisa S. Jackson to Mary Meagher
122 Alpine Ridge Drive, $329,000, Patricia Hodgson and Peter Hansen to Dennis Derichs
615 Biltmore Ave., Unit A5, $250,000, Wendy Gay Heaton to Melissa Gray
55 S Market St., Unit 507, $504,000, Kyle Krauss to Matthew J Dricks And Julia A Welch Joint Revocable Trust
4 Peace St., $516,000, James M Bartels to Gabriela Anhalzer
60 Ridgecrest Road, $485,000, Rene Moore Living Trust to Jessica Wallerstein
15 Jeff Drive, $403,000, Jennifer Fenton to Marie K Boss Revocable Trust
82 Westhaven Drive, $1,230,000, Thomas W Reid and James R Reid to Charles William Baldiswieler Revocable Trust
421 Appeldoorn Circle, $217,000, Avril Valerie Dobbelaer to Jessica Lynn Stanfield
31 Michigan Ave., $142,000, Ira G Bernstein to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC
185 Houston Place, $690,000, Kirstin L Daniel and Richard T Daniel to Carol Francis Revocable Trust
120 Sycamore Terrace, $323,500, Clayton Marshall Manche and Brennah Marie Manche to Alexa Brooks Benedict
21 Battery Park Ave Unit 233, $30,000, Flora Properties LLC to Roger A Wienberg And Katherine L Wienberg Joint Trust
225 Bowling Park Road, $345,000, Cynthia Ann Collier Holdings LLC to Chahla Lemaire
5 Ridgeview Drive, $954,000, Joan N Gilliland to Jim H Keffer
3 Regent Park Blvd., $1,900,000, Henry Hill Group LLC to Twas Properties LLC
120 White Fawn Place, $630,000, Catoe Construction LLC to Daniel Mabe
121 Sand Hill Road, $314,500, Erik M Dunder and Diane B Dunder to Gregory Wayne Gawthrop
16 Adamswood Road, $500,000, Deborah Hayter Welt to John R Hodges
0.07 acres on Roberts Street, $154,000, BRN Development LLC to Michaela Puterbaugh
108 Olney Road, $479,000, Johnny Ray Lara and David A Trophia to Phillip Michael Shanaghan
79 Pennsylvania Ave., $142,000, Ira G Bernstein to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC
22 Ashe Park Circle, $85,000, West Oakview Properties, LLC to Timothy Dawson
1502 Timber Drive, $825,000, Linda A Oelschlaeger Revocable Trust of 2015 to Elan Zamora Revocable Living Trust
Barnardsville
334 N Fork Road, $348,000, Ernest H Davidson and Connie L Davidson to Simon Tait
28 acres on Buckner Branch Road, $204,000, Jo Edith Morgan Burchfield to James Edward Jones
Biltmore Forest
44 Forest Road, $1,575,000, Erik R Simes and Julie M Simes to David C Varbel
15 Hilltop Road, $1,849,000, John C Hardy to Thea Z Weilbaecher
Black Mountain
20 Rustling Pine Trail, $440,000, Alexandra Place Investments LLC to Amy E Oxendale-Imig
18 Rustling Pine Trail, $115,000, Alexandra Place Investments LLC to Roger A Oxendale
138 Fairway Drive, $950,000, Quang Pham and Nicole Hoover to Robert Dale Tekolste
108 View St., $750,000, Kerry S Barretta to James H Leffew
Broad River
40 Wild Turkey Run, $350,000, Whitley Rental Properties LLC to Tulsi B LLC
3.7 acres on Full Circle Trail, $60,000, Randal B Frazer Living Trust to Mountain Laurel Maze LLC
East Buncombe
103 Stone Drive, $286,000, Strike Properties LLC to Edwin Leskin
Enka-Candler
10 English Place, $635,000, Terra Dominus I LLC to Sheldon Family Trust
89 Twin Lakes Drive, $489,000, Twin Lakes Ventures LLC to Michele Medeiros
62 S Lindon Cove Road, $649,000, Hi-Alta Investments LLC to Yaroslav Klimovich
10 Otter Lane, $200,000, Wiley Carpenter and Mary Carpenter to Emanul S Cantrell
5 Blue Damsel Court, $965,000, Barry Silverstein and Sharon Wood to Jay Casselberry
92 Young Drive, $439,500, Jack W Trexler Jr Life Trust to Christopher M Pasour
218 Kirk Way, $100,000, Stephen J Yaw and Stephanie C Yaw to Gonzalo Vazquez Rivera
29 acres on Luther Road, $290,000, Justin Brock Cole and Ashley Morgan Hollis to William F Haworth
173 W Oakview Road, $420,000, James Craig Michael Music and Sierra Lee Music to Juan Pablo Magos Almaraz
747 Fountain Park Blvd., $425,000, D R Horton Inc to Raymond Matias
130 Casey Drive, $35,000, Matthew Victor Sayour and Sarah A Sayour to Matthew Victor Sayour
757 Fountain Park Blvd., $425,000, D R Horton Inc to Rebecca Jewelle Westall
320 Tavernier Lane, $499,000, D R Horton Inc to Eduardo Flores Trejo
32 Fair Drive, $404,000, Robert May and Jennifer May to Sarah Blenis
117 Rough Bark Trail, $135,000, Asheville West LLC to Ross Holdings LLC
40 Dreamworks Lane, $530,000, Chris Conner to Wolf Lilly I and H LLC
285 Fennel Dun Circle, $1,000,000, George J Szemkus and Deena M Szemkus to Wade Duquette
Fairview
88 Reeds Creek Road, $65,000, Benjamin M Reed and Margaret D Reed to Bobby Wayne Wright
613 Brush Creek Road, $375,000, Sherida Frizsell Buchanan to Cherry Road Properties LLC
477 Sugar Hollow Road, $746,500, Brian James Furniss and Natalie M Furniss to Lisa Marie Elias
25 Dycus Drive, $715,000, Trust For Peace and Love William S Carpenter Jr (trustee) to Russell Robertson
14 Mountain Country Acres, $71,000, Deanna L Walsh and Jeffrey L Littrell to Danette Ray Childrey
32 Hill Side Drive, $655,000, Brandon Cross and Kelly Cross to Andrew Martin Gustafsson
4 Winters Haven, $260,000, Dana Frellick to Melissa Frellick
French Broad
840 Jenkins Valley Road, $707,000, Mountain Building and Painting Inc to Brian McDonnell
842 Jenkins Valley Road, $375,000, Reeds Contracting LLC to Cory Whitworth
Jupiter
121 Sweet Clover Lane, $240,000, Jerry P Vermillion and Jill L Vermillion to Jose Ricardo Avalos Rodriguez
78 Island In The Sky Trail, $20,000, Hibiscus Mountain Properties Inc to Linda Lee Sweetman Revocable Living Trust
Leicester
2740 New Leicester Highway, $36,000, Janice K Payne to Harold T Hazel
86 Big Sky Drive, $650,000, Donald Janvrin and Elizabeth Janvrin to Christina Babnis
55 Farmstead Road, $267,000, Barbara T Hudgins to TE Canedella Living Trust
59 Morel Crossing, $818,500, Leonard Rayond Beller and Kimberly Wood Beller to Andrew C Heeren Revocable Trust
360 Bear Wallow Trail, $530,000, Bryan L Renfro and Ashley M Poston to John S Stephens
Montreat
104 Westminster Road, $380,000, Dorothy Robinson Eleazer and Robert Ewald Robinson to Cherry Ayscue
North Buncombe
19 Brandon Lane, $260,000, Wendy Mira Wittert Strauss to Carson Lenn Booty
62 Wheeler Road, $376,000, James R McGuire and Sandra McGuire to Kara Elise Beason
82 Dula Cove, $743,000, Charles Travis McBurney and Kimberly Marshall McBurney to Mo Danielle Everal
Reems Creek
86 Cozy Mountain Lane, $605,000, Joshua P. Mitchell to Robert A Mccarty
Reynolds
210 Coachmans Court, $675,000, Daniel Pincu and Gloria Pincu to Michael H and Heather R Holden Family Trust
33 Davidson Road, $355,000, James Boyer to Travis Green
Riceville
8 Botany View Court, $360,000, Donald Russell and Kara Russell to Robert A Snope
15 Arrow Creek Drive, $65,000, Lake Bound Holdings LLC to Michael Boyd
504 Sugar Maple Lane, $54,000, Brock Fraser and Jennifer Fraser to Beth Hendon Zabriskie
Skyland
1983 Brevard Road, $595,000, James A Giauque and Carol T Giauque to Samuel Joseph James
1 acre on Kay Lou Lane, $1,400,000, Linda Corn Heamon and Linda Corn Heamon to Loretta Woolley
41 Kay Lou Lane, $1,400,000, Sharon K Corn and Linda Corn Heamon to Loretta Woolley
32 Kay Lou Lane, $1,400,000, Sharon K Corn and Linda Corn Heamon to Loretta Woolley
41 Pensacola Ave., $430,000, Raul Souza to Yuchun Wang
5.38 acres on Brevard Road, $595,000, James A Giauque and Carol T Giauque to Samuel Joseph James
111 Trumpet Lane, $675,000, Norfolk Family Trust to Clifford B Dubbin
644 Walnut Valley Parkway, $515,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Jarrett W Clay
324 Scarlet Tanager Court, $704,500, Gabe Quesinberry and Sara Quesinberry to Stephanie B Whitney
241 Pole Creasman Road, $345,000, Michael A Kutyana to Susan M Rennie
1322 Fawn Meadow Way, $3,150,000, Sandra Kelly to Joseph T Hammer
162 Carolina Blue Bird Loop, $656,500, William Marc Stanaland and Heidi Ann Stanaland to Rafael Da Costa Melo Baptista
315 Rutledge Road, $1,650,000, Carolina Material Holdings LLC to NC Rutledge LLC
17 Haverhill Way, $255,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Jack W Burnett
110 Heywood Road, Unit 5C, $257,000, Donna Westmoreland to Barbara Coladarci
8 Brook Forest Drive, $11,000, Nathaniel Chapman Weems Gennett to Nathaniel Chapman Weems Gennett
4.07 acres on Owenby Lane, $160,000, Clara Owneby Sweet to Jerry Voyd Owenby
26 Foxbridge Way, $1,450,000, Thomas K Sneed and Carolyn M Sneed to Robert and Shannon Gardner Recovable Living Trust
32 Mirehouse Run, $575,000, Rand Stuart Kramer Revocable Trust and Melinda Hall Kramer Revocable Trust to Donna C Witt Revocable Trust
19 Wetland Way, $462,000, Cameron J Young and Whitney E Pryor to Robin Goldberg
Swannanoa
0.3 acres on Sleepy Hollow Lane, $37,500, Clayton J Babbitt and Danrae F Babbitt to 2007 AAG RE LLC
146 Eastwood Ave., $2,500, Hope J Wilson to Vernon Wilson
1.48 acres on Old Patton Hill Road, $60,000, Joshua Brockman to New Vision Trust Co Cfbo Paul Rathke Ira
266 Long Branch Road, $21,000, Ernest Pressley and Darlene Pressley to REO 2023-NR1 LLC
412 Melody Circle, $325,000, Eugene E Ducker to Kayla Naas
Upper Hominy
3 Pauls Drive, $285,000, James Edward Smith and Stephanie N Smith to John Pennstrom
231 Medford Branch Road, $465,000, Parker C Gibson and Caitlyn Gibson to Adrienne G Downing
15 Briggs Drive, $140,000, Joseph M Hylton to Tara Moore Lewis
30 Deer Meadows Drive, $493,000, Judd E Gregory and Sarah E Arrington to Adeline Conover
Weaverville
0.22 acres on Yost Street, $125,000, Maurice A Lasher and Julia Lasher to Kady Garrard
76 Loftin St., $650,000, Richard R Coble and Lindsey J Williford to Sarah Beth Johnson
26 Grove St., $550,000, Sandy West Trust to Andrea Kdan
West Buncombe
234 Erwin Hills Road, $177,000, Willow Barn LLC to Joe Branson Bullman
274 Brickyard Road, $94,000, Roberta D Radford to Roduel Enamorado Bautista
29 Dorothy Lane, $295,000, Magnolia Painting and Trim Inc to Kassie Lynn McAlpin
17 Remington Drive, $499,000, Dean S Wolf and Kristy J Wolf to Tyler Hughes
136 Climbing Aster Way, $950,000, Campo Maya and Alicia Maya to 136 Climbing Aster Way LLC
56 West Creek Drive, $370,000, Robert Kevin Duffy and Amberly Cloia Duffy to Santos Dore Argueta Nolasco
Woodfin
186 Cherry Springs Lane, $515,500, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
190 Cherry Springs Lane, $515,500, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
191 Cherry Springs Lane, $515,500, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
81 Walnut Springs Drive, $515,500, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
184 Cherry Springs Lane, $515,500, NSRWoodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
182 Cherry Springs Lane, $515,500, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
28 Walnut Springs Drive, $410,000, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Deborah Gravatt
192 Cherry Springs Lane, $515,500, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
188 Cherry Springs Lane, $515,500, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
79 Greenwood Fields Drive, $545,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Amelia Claire Hall
1.13 acres on Old Marshall Highway, $85,000, Greenwood Fields LLC to Black Tie Group Inc
41 Timber Moss Drive, $730,000, Paul Weathers to Kate Blanchard
0.21 acres on Old Macedonia Road, $155,000, Craig C Econopouly and Megan Econopouly to Clark And Kalogridis Family Trust
242 Baird Cove Road, $676,000, 242 Baird Cove Road LLC to Keith A Christenson
1.02 acres on Old Marshall Highway, $85,000, Greenwood Fields LLC to Black Tie Group Inc
17 Northside Drive, $575,000, 17 Northside Drive LLC to Joseph Dsouza
208 Westridge Farm Road, $1,020,000, Craig Cashius Econopouly and Megan Ashley Econopouly to Clark And Kalogridis Family Trust
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Aug. 10-17