Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 7-13

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 7-13:

22 Montana Ave., $329,000, George H Cooke to Laura Roe

415 Coopers Hawk Drive, $3,570,000, Corey R Peterson and Carrie A McLeish to Basil Living Trust

411 Coopers Hawk Drive, $3,570,000, Corey R Peterson and Carrie A McLeish to Basil Living Trust

127 Riverview Drive, Unit 2, $1,500, Charles Lee and Beryl L Lee to Charles Lee

288 Macon Ave., Unit 20, $2,500,000, Katherine Dadachanji Revocable Trust to Suzanne S Walters

61 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

54 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

85 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

50 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

60 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

75 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

2.88 acres on Huffman Road, $540,000, Piccolo Development LLC to Westview Village LLC

63 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

65 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

70 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

83 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

94 Baker Ave., $549,000, Monument Homes LLC to Craig Steven Plunkard

72 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

3601 Timber Trail, $642,500, Patricia E Dahne Trustee to Walter E Spiegel

71 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

64 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

73 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

80 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

401 Timber Drive, $443,000, The Mathison Family Partnership to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC

263 Lakeshore Dr Unit P, $1,337,500, John T Pickering Special Needs Trust to Robin L Waters

264 Lakeshore Drive, $1,337,500, John T Pickering Special Needs Trust to Robin L Waters

81 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

100 Arco Road, $478,000, Valerie Van Arsdale Shrader and Lauren Van Arsdale Wall to Chriss Benay Wetherington

2 Huffman Road, $540,000, Piccolo Development LLC to Westview Village LLC

11 Jeffress Ave., $257,500, Tye Anderson and Sarah Gransee to Stacy Michelle Lutz-ovies

23 New Jersey Ave., $325,000, Zin Christopher Vetro to Department Of Transportation

82 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

74 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

13 Blalock Ave., $257,000, Jessica M Davis and Jeanne M Huber to John Richard Clark

1.73 acres on Old Forest Drive, $220,000, John T Padgett and Alimou Barry to Scott R Poulton Trust

52 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

84 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

62 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

6 Kennesaw St., $385,000, John J O’Connell to Jeffrey Ramsey

103 Beaver Ridge Road, $515,000, C Genece Minshew and Donna Sue Simpson to Garry F Mayer and Ethel E Mayer Revocable Trust

200 State St., $5,500, Andrew Y Smith and Kara Beth Smith to Department Of Transportation

56 Malvern Walk, $160,000, Terry J Powell to West Meadow LLC

259 Waynesville Ave Unit 2, $570,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Deborah M Teece

6 Alpine Court, $437,000, Daniel J Lepore and Patricia Lepore to Maple Ridge Investments LLC

236 Rockrose Court, $389,500, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Lucille M Matte

664 New Haw Creek Road, $725,000, L R Properties of WNC LLC to Sonia Katharine Sheikh

11 Northview St., $373,000, Michael Schindler and Jennifer Schindler to Carson Ellis

190 Broadway St., Unit 408, $450,000, Thomas W Biltz and Beth Beiltz to Susan Bruewer Thomas

34 Grovepoint Way, $2,716,000, Armieri Trust to 34 Grovepoint Way LLC

4 Second St., $350,000, Janet L Goode to Amy Brown

611 New Haw Creek Road, $995,000, William F Duerfeldt and Cynthia D Duerfeldt to Adam Roberts

87 Arlington St., $710,000, David Skinner and William L Skinner to Timothy J Hoppa

25 Nebraska St., $1,000,000, Ryan Patrick Baker And Nicole Makenzie Baker Living Trust to Ryan Lee Nazionale

60 French Willow Drive, $250,000, Ann Ellington Duncan Living Trust to Gated Communities of Asheville LLC

726 Center St., $420,000, Hi-Alta Investments LLC to David A Stewart

37 Crestview St., $105,000, High Bluff Enterprises LLC to Mcmaster Real Estate Group LLC

30 Hilldale Road, $352,000, Carolina Rojas Newman Revocable Trust to Rachel E Needell

240 Rockrose Court, $443,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Kent Beaver