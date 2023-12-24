Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,754.63
    +7.88 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,385.97
    -18.38 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,992.97
    +29.11 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.96
    +16.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.49
    -0.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,064.50
    +13.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1014
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9010
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2701
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4010
    +0.2310 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,665.90
    +88.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.78
    +0.86 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,697.51
    +2.78 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,169.05
    +28.58 (+0.09%)
     

Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 7-13

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·9 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 7-13:

Asheville

  • 22 Montana Ave., $329,000, George H Cooke to Laura Roe

  • 415 Coopers Hawk Drive, $3,570,000, Corey R Peterson and Carrie A McLeish to Basil Living Trust

  • 411 Coopers Hawk Drive, $3,570,000, Corey R Peterson and Carrie A McLeish to Basil Living Trust

  • 127 Riverview Drive, Unit 2, $1,500, Charles Lee and Beryl L Lee to Charles Lee

  • 288 Macon Ave., Unit 20, $2,500,000, Katherine Dadachanji Revocable Trust to Suzanne S Walters

  • 61 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 54 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 85 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 50 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 60 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 75 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 2.88 acres on Huffman Road, $540,000, Piccolo Development LLC to Westview Village LLC

  • 63 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 65 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 70 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 83 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 94 Baker Ave., $549,000, Monument Homes LLC to Craig Steven Plunkard

  • 72 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 3601 Timber Trail, $642,500, Patricia E Dahne Trustee to Walter E Spiegel

  • 71 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 64 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 73 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 80 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 401 Timber Drive, $443,000, The Mathison Family Partnership to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC

  • 263 Lakeshore Dr Unit P, $1,337,500, John T Pickering Special Needs Trust to Robin L Waters

  • 264 Lakeshore Drive, $1,337,500, John T Pickering Special Needs Trust to Robin L Waters

  • 81 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 100 Arco Road, $478,000, Valerie Van Arsdale Shrader and Lauren Van Arsdale Wall to Chriss Benay Wetherington

  • 2 Huffman Road, $540,000, Piccolo Development LLC to Westview Village LLC

  • 11 Jeffress Ave., $257,500, Tye Anderson and Sarah Gransee to Stacy Michelle Lutz-ovies

  • 23 New Jersey Ave., $325,000, Zin Christopher Vetro to Department Of Transportation

  • 82 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 74 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 13 Blalock Ave., $257,000, Jessica M Davis and Jeanne M Huber to John Richard Clark

  • 1.73 acres on Old Forest Drive, $220,000, John T Padgett and Alimou Barry to Scott R Poulton Trust

  • 52 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 84 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 62 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc

  • 6 Kennesaw St., $385,000, John J O’Connell to Jeffrey Ramsey

  • 103 Beaver Ridge Road, $515,000, C Genece Minshew and Donna Sue Simpson to Garry F Mayer and Ethel E Mayer Revocable Trust

  • 200 State St., $5,500, Andrew Y Smith and Kara Beth Smith to Department Of Transportation

  • 56 Malvern Walk, $160,000, Terry J Powell to West Meadow LLC

  • 259 Waynesville Ave Unit 2, $570,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Deborah M Teece

  • 6 Alpine Court, $437,000, Daniel J Lepore and Patricia Lepore to Maple Ridge Investments LLC

  • 236 Rockrose Court, $389,500, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Lucille M Matte

  • 664 New Haw Creek Road, $725,000, L R Properties of WNC LLC to Sonia Katharine Sheikh

  • 11 Northview St., $373,000, Michael Schindler and Jennifer Schindler to Carson Ellis

  • 190 Broadway St., Unit 408, $450,000, Thomas W Biltz and Beth Beiltz to Susan Bruewer Thomas

  • 34 Grovepoint Way, $2,716,000, Armieri Trust to 34 Grovepoint Way LLC

  • 4 Second St., $350,000, Janet L Goode to Amy Brown

  • 611 New Haw Creek Road, $995,000, William F Duerfeldt and Cynthia D Duerfeldt to Adam Roberts

  • 87 Arlington St., $710,000, David Skinner and William L Skinner to Timothy J Hoppa

  • 25 Nebraska St., $1,000,000, Ryan Patrick Baker And Nicole Makenzie Baker Living Trust to Ryan Lee Nazionale

  • 60 French Willow Drive, $250,000, Ann Ellington Duncan Living Trust to Gated Communities of Asheville LLC

  • 726 Center St., $420,000, Hi-Alta Investments LLC to David A Stewart

  • 37 Crestview St., $105,000, High Bluff Enterprises LLC to Mcmaster Real Estate Group LLC

  • 30 Hilldale Road, $352,000, Carolina Rojas Newman Revocable Trust to Rachel E Needell

  • 240 Rockrose Court, $443,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Kent Beaver

  • 96 Pearson Drive, $622,000, Tyler Z. Borden and Gregory Borden to Walter Emerson Davis

Asheville Suburban

  • 410 Smokey View Road, $3,850,000, Crossroads Community LLC to AA Riverblue P3 LLC

Barnardsville

  • 225 Hobson Branch Road, $569,000, Walther Maser and Brenda Maser to Joshua Raymond Bertrand

Black Mountain

  • 216 Vance Ave., $250,000, Robin B Craig and Martha H Craig to Rare Holdings LLC

  • 830 Laurel Ave., $340,000, Jenny Martina Persson to Sarah Elizabeth Tillman

East Buncombe

  • 6 Knox Road, $230,000, Alfred R Kowalczyk and Elizabeth Kowalczyk to Elevation Builders LLC

Enka-Candler

  • 157 Ridgedale Road, $72,500, Anthony Colella to Ruben Mendoza

  • 129 Colt St., $379,500, D R Horton Inc to Jesus Emanuel Gomez Palomo

  • 299 Morgan Road, $305,000, Ryan James Schilling and Kathleen Arlene Phillips-Stucki to William Brendan Rudge

  • 0.28 acres on Old Pisgah Highway, $103,000, Vadym Kostiukov and Rufina Kostiukov to Petro Savchuk

  • 32 Brown Road, $710,000, Janice Hixson Holland to Brian S Brickhouse

  • 78 Eastview Circle, $300,000, Judith S Roper to William Christopher Stivers

  • 29 Haviture Way, $400,000, Leah And Andrew Zetterholm LLC to Morton A Barlaz

  • 122 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Diana Dillingham

Fairview

  • 48 Crossings Circle, $86,000, The Crossing NC LLC to Steve Armstrong

  • 31 Meadow Chase, $20,000, Richard J Fish and Roberta R Fish to Tony James Baker

  • 143 Whitaker Road, $650,000, Donald Charles Walters Sr Living Trust and Judy Ann Deen Walters Living Trust to Kironkumar Ujamlal Kothari

  • 170 Cascade Ridge Road, $520,000, BP Fairview LLC to Cindy N Sirois

French Broad

  • 24 Nells Place, $415,000, Hunter Ward to Paul Sagona

  • 22 Nells Place, $415,000, Hunter Ward to Paul Sagona

Jupiter

  • 1.97 acres on Locust Grove Road, $65,000, Sanctuary Management of NC LLC to Adolf Miroslavovich Fafula

  • 87 Barnardsville Highway, $100,000, Aleksey Bortnik and Inna Bortnik to Royal Cliffs LLC

Leicester

  • 35 Lawson Ridge Road, $445,000, Abdel Ba and Janelle Ba to Alexa M Ogburn

  • 402 Day Lily Drive, $600,000, Wissam Khoury to Dustin Turner

  • 50 Hill And Dale Road, $240,000, Larry C Davis to Jose Teofilo Vera Ruiz

  • 0.51 acres on Hayes Cove Road, $200,000, Corey Joseph Boone and Julia Hope Boone to Amanda Kitt Hale

  • 75 Hayes Cove Road, $200,000, Corey Joseph Boone and Julia Hope Boone to Amanda Kitt Hale

Montreat

  • 113 Mecklenburg Circle, $915,000, Heritage Creek LLC to Jeffrey P Phelan

North Buncombe

  • 330 Woody Lane, $372,000, Edward L Fawbush and Martha A Fawbush to Avenue Realty Group LLC

  • 24 Forest Knoll Drive, $555,000, Robert H Van Wagner and Verna B Van Wagner to Dakota Phillips

  • 3 Snapfinger Drive, $540,000, Stephen Gregory Chadwick and Emmy Joyce Murdock to Claire Emily Corinne Morgan

Reynolds

  • 22 Lamar Ave., $455,000, Anne Riddle Lundblad to Estrella Kathryn Woods

Riceville

  • 49 Eastmoor Drive, $715,000, Kelsey Leigh Taylor and Michael Martin Hussey to Terence Bernard Messmer

  • 35 Price Road, $835,000, Ash Leblanc and Jennifer L Leblanc to Nancy Cava

Skyland

  • 9 Springhead Court, $625,000, Terri Lynn Ingerick and Ronald Edwin Ingerick to Brent Vanlandingham

  • 1.35 acres on Willow Oak Drive, $82,000, Rickman Living Trust to Emily West Baldwin

  • 5 N Fair Oaks Road, $351,000, Brady Crawford and Kelsey Crawford to Andrew Ballard

  • 444 Burdock Lane, $403,000, D R Horton Inc to Yvonne Clawrence Somera

  • 102 Kingsridge Lane, $475,000, Eugene G Hlifka and Gale Hlifka to Anna Sergeevna Inochkina

  • 46 Two Oaks Drive, $550,000, Barry H Graves and Marlene K Graves to Raj Singh

  • 4 Bramblewood Road, Unit 9, $235,000, Susan R Clyde to Daniel Lynn Marlowe

  • 17 Brittian Park Drive, $485,000, James Curtis Webb to Aaron George

  • 162 Waightstill Drive, $667,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to John and Barbara Mulligan Revocable Trust

  • 203 Weston Road, $330,000, Newland H Byrd and G Remonia Byrd to Peter James Glenn

Swannanoa

  • 31 Cornerstone Way, $150,000, Jackie Spake and Tony Kevin Hudgins to Seyed Pedram Dibaji

  • 39 Viera Drive, $395,000, Anthony D Genovese Trust Luz C Genovese Trust to Nancy S Ross

Upper Hominy

  • 1025 Mountain Drive, $745,000, Christopher Dunn Irish and Kerry Cox Irish to Evan Shapiro

  • 12 S Morgan Branch Road, $945,000, Cesar Garcia Flores and Krista Marie Flores to 12 S. Morgan Branch Road LLC

Weaverville

  • 44 Hamburg Drive, $525,000, Katherine Macoy to James Warren Gay

  • 0.51 acres on Camsyn Drive, $39,000, Frank Mazzilli to Benjamin Sofronie

West Buncombe

  • 210 O’Donald Road, $300,000, William D Dockery and June R Dockery to Daniel Leslie Dockery

  • 5 Melissa Court, $163,000, John R Stoup and Melissa S Stoup to Telco Community Credit Union

  • 2071 Wilson Road, $205,000, Helene Amster Kopel to Segundo Mario Ruiz Ulloa

  • 5 Mount Carmel Place, $1,225,000, Central Avenue Holdings LLC A Florida LLC to Bella Vista Mobile Home Park LLC

Woodfin

  • 474 Weaverville Road, $525,000, AER LLC to EF Woodfin LLC

  • 32 Collins Mountain Drive, $225,000, Collins Mountain LLC to Carefully Curated Rentals LLC

  • 167 Summit Tower Circle, $95,000, Michelle A Curcione Trust to Guadalupe Chavarria

  • 0.23 acres on Old Macedonia Road, $120,500, SLDG Investments Inc to Olivette Development LLC

  • 404 Blue Mind Way, $179,000, Bridges at French Broad LLC to SLDG Investments Inc

  • 16 Hark Ridge Road, $199,000, James G Meadows and Wanda D Meadows to Pamela G Hayhurst

  • 84 Dryman Valley Road, $120,000, Jay A Seligman and Jeffery W Davie to Crystal De La Cruz

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Dec. 7-13

Advertisement