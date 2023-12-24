Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 7-13
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 7-13:
Asheville
22 Montana Ave., $329,000, George H Cooke to Laura Roe
415 Coopers Hawk Drive, $3,570,000, Corey R Peterson and Carrie A McLeish to Basil Living Trust
411 Coopers Hawk Drive, $3,570,000, Corey R Peterson and Carrie A McLeish to Basil Living Trust
127 Riverview Drive, Unit 2, $1,500, Charles Lee and Beryl L Lee to Charles Lee
288 Macon Ave., Unit 20, $2,500,000, Katherine Dadachanji Revocable Trust to Suzanne S Walters
61 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
54 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
85 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
50 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
60 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
75 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
2.88 acres on Huffman Road, $540,000, Piccolo Development LLC to Westview Village LLC
63 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
65 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
70 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
83 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
94 Baker Ave., $549,000, Monument Homes LLC to Craig Steven Plunkard
72 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
3601 Timber Trail, $642,500, Patricia E Dahne Trustee to Walter E Spiegel
71 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
64 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
73 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
80 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
401 Timber Drive, $443,000, The Mathison Family Partnership to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC
263 Lakeshore Dr Unit P, $1,337,500, John T Pickering Special Needs Trust to Robin L Waters
264 Lakeshore Drive, $1,337,500, John T Pickering Special Needs Trust to Robin L Waters
81 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
100 Arco Road, $478,000, Valerie Van Arsdale Shrader and Lauren Van Arsdale Wall to Chriss Benay Wetherington
2 Huffman Road, $540,000, Piccolo Development LLC to Westview Village LLC
11 Jeffress Ave., $257,500, Tye Anderson and Sarah Gransee to Stacy Michelle Lutz-ovies
23 New Jersey Ave., $325,000, Zin Christopher Vetro to Department Of Transportation
82 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
74 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
13 Blalock Ave., $257,000, Jessica M Davis and Jeanne M Huber to John Richard Clark
1.73 acres on Old Forest Drive, $220,000, John T Padgett and Alimou Barry to Scott R Poulton Trust
52 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
84 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
62 Cain Hollow Way, $1,995,000, Selwyn Road, LLC to D R Horton Inc
6 Kennesaw St., $385,000, John J O’Connell to Jeffrey Ramsey
103 Beaver Ridge Road, $515,000, C Genece Minshew and Donna Sue Simpson to Garry F Mayer and Ethel E Mayer Revocable Trust
200 State St., $5,500, Andrew Y Smith and Kara Beth Smith to Department Of Transportation
56 Malvern Walk, $160,000, Terry J Powell to West Meadow LLC
259 Waynesville Ave Unit 2, $570,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Deborah M Teece
6 Alpine Court, $437,000, Daniel J Lepore and Patricia Lepore to Maple Ridge Investments LLC
236 Rockrose Court, $389,500, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Lucille M Matte
664 New Haw Creek Road, $725,000, L R Properties of WNC LLC to Sonia Katharine Sheikh
11 Northview St., $373,000, Michael Schindler and Jennifer Schindler to Carson Ellis
190 Broadway St., Unit 408, $450,000, Thomas W Biltz and Beth Beiltz to Susan Bruewer Thomas
34 Grovepoint Way, $2,716,000, Armieri Trust to 34 Grovepoint Way LLC
4 Second St., $350,000, Janet L Goode to Amy Brown
611 New Haw Creek Road, $995,000, William F Duerfeldt and Cynthia D Duerfeldt to Adam Roberts
87 Arlington St., $710,000, David Skinner and William L Skinner to Timothy J Hoppa
25 Nebraska St., $1,000,000, Ryan Patrick Baker And Nicole Makenzie Baker Living Trust to Ryan Lee Nazionale
60 French Willow Drive, $250,000, Ann Ellington Duncan Living Trust to Gated Communities of Asheville LLC
726 Center St., $420,000, Hi-Alta Investments LLC to David A Stewart
37 Crestview St., $105,000, High Bluff Enterprises LLC to Mcmaster Real Estate Group LLC
30 Hilldale Road, $352,000, Carolina Rojas Newman Revocable Trust to Rachel E Needell
240 Rockrose Court, $443,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Kent Beaver
96 Pearson Drive, $622,000, Tyler Z. Borden and Gregory Borden to Walter Emerson Davis
Asheville Suburban
410 Smokey View Road, $3,850,000, Crossroads Community LLC to AA Riverblue P3 LLC
Barnardsville
225 Hobson Branch Road, $569,000, Walther Maser and Brenda Maser to Joshua Raymond Bertrand
Black Mountain
216 Vance Ave., $250,000, Robin B Craig and Martha H Craig to Rare Holdings LLC
830 Laurel Ave., $340,000, Jenny Martina Persson to Sarah Elizabeth Tillman
East Buncombe
6 Knox Road, $230,000, Alfred R Kowalczyk and Elizabeth Kowalczyk to Elevation Builders LLC
Enka-Candler
157 Ridgedale Road, $72,500, Anthony Colella to Ruben Mendoza
129 Colt St., $379,500, D R Horton Inc to Jesus Emanuel Gomez Palomo
299 Morgan Road, $305,000, Ryan James Schilling and Kathleen Arlene Phillips-Stucki to William Brendan Rudge
0.28 acres on Old Pisgah Highway, $103,000, Vadym Kostiukov and Rufina Kostiukov to Petro Savchuk
32 Brown Road, $710,000, Janice Hixson Holland to Brian S Brickhouse
78 Eastview Circle, $300,000, Judith S Roper to William Christopher Stivers
29 Haviture Way, $400,000, Leah And Andrew Zetterholm LLC to Morton A Barlaz
122 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Diana Dillingham
Fairview
48 Crossings Circle, $86,000, The Crossing NC LLC to Steve Armstrong
31 Meadow Chase, $20,000, Richard J Fish and Roberta R Fish to Tony James Baker
143 Whitaker Road, $650,000, Donald Charles Walters Sr Living Trust and Judy Ann Deen Walters Living Trust to Kironkumar Ujamlal Kothari
170 Cascade Ridge Road, $520,000, BP Fairview LLC to Cindy N Sirois
French Broad
24 Nells Place, $415,000, Hunter Ward to Paul Sagona
22 Nells Place, $415,000, Hunter Ward to Paul Sagona
Jupiter
1.97 acres on Locust Grove Road, $65,000, Sanctuary Management of NC LLC to Adolf Miroslavovich Fafula
87 Barnardsville Highway, $100,000, Aleksey Bortnik and Inna Bortnik to Royal Cliffs LLC
Leicester
35 Lawson Ridge Road, $445,000, Abdel Ba and Janelle Ba to Alexa M Ogburn
402 Day Lily Drive, $600,000, Wissam Khoury to Dustin Turner
50 Hill And Dale Road, $240,000, Larry C Davis to Jose Teofilo Vera Ruiz
0.51 acres on Hayes Cove Road, $200,000, Corey Joseph Boone and Julia Hope Boone to Amanda Kitt Hale
75 Hayes Cove Road, $200,000, Corey Joseph Boone and Julia Hope Boone to Amanda Kitt Hale
Montreat
113 Mecklenburg Circle, $915,000, Heritage Creek LLC to Jeffrey P Phelan
North Buncombe
330 Woody Lane, $372,000, Edward L Fawbush and Martha A Fawbush to Avenue Realty Group LLC
24 Forest Knoll Drive, $555,000, Robert H Van Wagner and Verna B Van Wagner to Dakota Phillips
3 Snapfinger Drive, $540,000, Stephen Gregory Chadwick and Emmy Joyce Murdock to Claire Emily Corinne Morgan
Reynolds
22 Lamar Ave., $455,000, Anne Riddle Lundblad to Estrella Kathryn Woods
Riceville
49 Eastmoor Drive, $715,000, Kelsey Leigh Taylor and Michael Martin Hussey to Terence Bernard Messmer
35 Price Road, $835,000, Ash Leblanc and Jennifer L Leblanc to Nancy Cava
Skyland
9 Springhead Court, $625,000, Terri Lynn Ingerick and Ronald Edwin Ingerick to Brent Vanlandingham
1.35 acres on Willow Oak Drive, $82,000, Rickman Living Trust to Emily West Baldwin
5 N Fair Oaks Road, $351,000, Brady Crawford and Kelsey Crawford to Andrew Ballard
444 Burdock Lane, $403,000, D R Horton Inc to Yvonne Clawrence Somera
102 Kingsridge Lane, $475,000, Eugene G Hlifka and Gale Hlifka to Anna Sergeevna Inochkina
46 Two Oaks Drive, $550,000, Barry H Graves and Marlene K Graves to Raj Singh
4 Bramblewood Road, Unit 9, $235,000, Susan R Clyde to Daniel Lynn Marlowe
17 Brittian Park Drive, $485,000, James Curtis Webb to Aaron George
162 Waightstill Drive, $667,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to John and Barbara Mulligan Revocable Trust
203 Weston Road, $330,000, Newland H Byrd and G Remonia Byrd to Peter James Glenn
Swannanoa
31 Cornerstone Way, $150,000, Jackie Spake and Tony Kevin Hudgins to Seyed Pedram Dibaji
39 Viera Drive, $395,000, Anthony D Genovese Trust Luz C Genovese Trust to Nancy S Ross
Upper Hominy
1025 Mountain Drive, $745,000, Christopher Dunn Irish and Kerry Cox Irish to Evan Shapiro
12 S Morgan Branch Road, $945,000, Cesar Garcia Flores and Krista Marie Flores to 12 S. Morgan Branch Road LLC
Weaverville
44 Hamburg Drive, $525,000, Katherine Macoy to James Warren Gay
0.51 acres on Camsyn Drive, $39,000, Frank Mazzilli to Benjamin Sofronie
West Buncombe
210 O’Donald Road, $300,000, William D Dockery and June R Dockery to Daniel Leslie Dockery
5 Melissa Court, $163,000, John R Stoup and Melissa S Stoup to Telco Community Credit Union
2071 Wilson Road, $205,000, Helene Amster Kopel to Segundo Mario Ruiz Ulloa
5 Mount Carmel Place, $1,225,000, Central Avenue Holdings LLC A Florida LLC to Bella Vista Mobile Home Park LLC
Woodfin
474 Weaverville Road, $525,000, AER LLC to EF Woodfin LLC
32 Collins Mountain Drive, $225,000, Collins Mountain LLC to Carefully Curated Rentals LLC
167 Summit Tower Circle, $95,000, Michelle A Curcione Trust to Guadalupe Chavarria
0.23 acres on Old Macedonia Road, $120,500, SLDG Investments Inc to Olivette Development LLC
404 Blue Mind Way, $179,000, Bridges at French Broad LLC to SLDG Investments Inc
16 Hark Ridge Road, $199,000, James G Meadows and Wanda D Meadows to Pamela G Hayhurst
84 Dryman Valley Road, $120,000, Jay A Seligman and Jeffery W Davie to Crystal De La Cruz
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Dec. 7-13