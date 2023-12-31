Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 14-20
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 14-20:
Asheville
129 Aurora Drive, Unit 2, $375,000, Kilo Golf Investments LLC to Anna Huntley Bowkett
22 Foxglove Court, Unit C, $335,000, Joseph J Borbas Trust Carol J Borbas Trust to Madeline Schall Depuy
209 Crowfields Drive, $365,000, Gwendolyn Jo McCarty to Richard Auspitz
55 Covewood Road, $715,000, Elizabeth P Spragins to James Milward
504 Fairview Road, $445,000, Lynda Smith to Jade Gaelyn-Levai
11 Lakeview Road, $770,000, Jill R Mooney to Gregory Potok
1568 Patton Ave., $170,000, Sunrise Rentals Inc to Whitehall Farmhouse LLC
287 Westwood Place, $815,000, Joseph Todd Sylvester and Melissa Lynn Sylvester to Christina Bins Foust
1566 Patton Ave., $170,000, Sunrise Rentals Inc to Whitehall Farmhouse LLC
202 State St., $515,000, Uncle Harvey’s Investments, LLC to NC Mountain LLC
0.29 acres on State Street, $515,000, Uncle Harvey’s Investments, LLC to NC Mountain LLC
72 Hubbard Ave., $575,000, William C Kinney to Department of Transporation
232 Rockrose Court, $428,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Kathleen Rosato
65 Beechwood Road, $350,000, Leslie Lynn Summey to Victor Xiang Chen
19 Digges Road, $1,100,000, Dianna Lynn Middleton and Jeremy David Middleton to Mary Wardlaw
24 Dayflower Drive, $1,059,000, Dayflower LLC to McCroskey Black Family Trust
217 Bear Creek Road, $506,000, Natterer-Shoemaker LLC to Zachary Justin Mazur
86 Gibson Road, $530,000, Thomas H Richey and Dorothy A Donaldson to Rafael Adolfo Fridman
20 Vance Crescent St., $385,000, David Katz Perkowski to Nicholas Radford
27 Florida Ave., $302,000, Anthony R Clarke Sayer and Cynthia R Smith to Campanas and Company LLC
85 Morris St., $370,000, Irene G Blankenship and Michael Blankenship to Eli Marshak Kramer
0.13 acres on Hubbard Ave., $575,000, William C Kinney to Department of Transporation
74 Barnard Ave., $785,000, Stephen J. Kassab Living Trust to Liam Mullins
201 Fayetteville St., $339,000, Kevin Conrecode to Sean Robert Morris
123 State St., $350,000, Lawrence Ross Long to Frank Kevin Griffin
158 Aurora Drive, $184,000, Up Alto LLC to Tinajero M Investors LLC
5 Woodrow Place, $150,000, Diane Elaine Bazzell and Jean-Francois Godts to Jean-Francois Godts
12 Main St., $225,000, Jason Michael and Morning Naughton to R Lee Whipple Special Needs Trust
46 Sand Hill Road, $730,500, Erin Marie Resso and Ava Louise Prechter Rose Cole to Adam Fillhaber
84 Walnut St., Unit 501, $689,000, James S Lyerly and Ruth L Lyerly to Mary Lynn Slenski
191 Forest Hill Drive, $565,000, Elizabeth K Meyer Revocable Trust to Barbara Jean Cooney Revocable Trust
4 S Oak Forest Drive, $625,000, Mark Andrew Grabowski and Jody Cathleen Grabowski to Cameron Perry
95 Ballantree Drive, $500,000, George E Clark and Carol H Clark to Amy B Nelson
15 Ashwood Drive, $449,500, Erik M Douglas and Devon Shanklin to Sasha Stipanovich
0.17 acres on Normandy Road, $1,380,000, Charles Douglass Stilwell and Kendall L Snow to Larry J Turner
6 Bostic Place, $474,000, Nikola A Teoharov to Andrew Castles Settlemyer
61 Branning St., $110,000, James M Bartels to Strive Management Corporation
10 Normandy Road, $1,380,000, Charles Douglass Stilwell and Kendall L Snow to Larry J Turner
49 Orrinel Way, $949,000, East West Craggy Development LLC to Sharon E Jessup
259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 3, $589,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Jason Pantano
112 Pebble Creek Drive, $415,000, Abbas Rakhshani and Nubia Rakhshani to Laura Delplace
Barnardsville
1 acre on Haw Branch Road, $50,000, Robert D Clinton and Teresa B Clinton to Teresa J Hultquist
Biltmore Forest
2 Hilltop Road, $925,000, Faye L Pinkston Qualified Trust Faye L Pinkston to Paul Fekete
Black Mountain
8 Silver Place, $419,000, Frank M Boing and Jessica S Boing to Dennis Black
204 Settings Blvd., $96,000, Gary E Coleman and Patricia A Coleman to John Wensveen
283 Mount Allen Heights, $95,000, Michael Moccio to Glenn Lewis
94 Camp Branch Road, $250,000, Dao Rong Guo and Shu Ying Li to CBF NC LLC
16 Old Lafayette Lane, $95,000, Douglas M Brock to William Daniel Woodward
102 W. View Ave., $217,500, LTV Mobile LLC and Virginia Robinson to LTV Mobile LLC
Broad River
12 Bird Creek Estates Road, $175,000, Wesley R Lines to Kristin K Walker
East Buncombe
55 Dunsmore Ave., $425,000, Linda Carolyn Hodge and Carolyn S Snypes (le) to Patrick Sean Haggerty
0.25 acres on Circle Drive, $425,000, Earl H Snypes (le) and Carolyn S Snypes (le) to Patrick Sean Haggerty
2.19 acres on Walkertown Road, $150,000, Joseph Valencia to Michael Ryan Mclellan
416 Ivy Road, $815,000, Julia E Graham to Michael J Fagan Revocable Trust
Enka-Candler
809 Monterey Court, $421,500, D R Horton Inc to William Blake Estep
23 Haviture Way, $384,500, New Vision Trust Cfbo William Scott Whitley Ira to Brian McManus
37 New Heights Drive, $300,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Stephanie Michelle Heindl
108 Justice Ridge Road, $609,000, Stanley J Welch and Melody Russ Welch to Brian Keith Staihr
309 Iron Ridge Loop, $175,000, Asheville West LLC to Jedi Way LLC
109 Paradise Court Lane, $75,000, Kari Johnson to W Endeavors LLC
30 B F Haynes Drive, $433,500, Samuel William Duckworth and Katherine Christine Ryan to ADQ Enterprises LLC
44 Young Drive, $950,000, Donna McCulloch and Lisa C Moore to Deborah Maloy
38 Hamrick Drive, $435,000, Kim Pixley and Leah Pixley National Residential Nominee Services Inc to National Residential Nominee Services Inc Jacob Foley
38 Hamrick Drive, $435,000, Kim Pixley and Leah Pixley National Residential Nominee Services Inc to National Residential Nominee Services Inc Jacob Foley
7 Austin Drive, $402,000, 2020 Builders LLC to Bogey Holdings LLC
21 Marys Lane, $355,000, James Allen Fowler and Gillian Fowler to Ramiro Lopez Gamon
6 Murray Lane, $105,000, Martha M Lance to Michael Hannah
17 Brookstone Place, $650,000, David R Allen and Donnna S Allen to George E Cook
39 New Heights Drive, $300,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Brittni Deshe Fate
Fairview
527 Southcliff Parkway, $399,000, HSB Ventures LLC to Scott Garland
35 Old Fort Road, $372,000, Lazy Leaf LLC to Megan E Davis
1.17 acres on Sovereign Lane, $95,000, Victoria Marino and Victoria Marino to William Trebbi
137 Sovereign Lane, $95,000, Ragan Fender and Victoria Marino to William Trebbi
25.92 acres on Ballard Creek Road, $251,000, Lauren Eloise Snyder and Allison J Hemphill to Elizabeth Porter
9 Meadow Wood Trail, $657,500, Amy Jackson Living Trust to Evangeline Glasgow
19 Reeds Creek Road, $620,000, Pauline C Reed (le) to Matthew Dean
0.1 acres on Reeds Creek Road, $620,000, Pauline C Reed (le) to Matthew Dean
Leicester
78 Parham Road, $310,000, Matthew Gartman and Bailey Gartman to Rodney Burnette Vance
242 Meadow Lane, $385,000, Janice L Nadle and Claude A Nadle to Michele Jeanne Numbers
36 South Creek Drive, $248,000, Ann Elizabeth Maple to Ely Ramirez Sanchez
103 Paddington Court, $415,000, Vladimir Chekhovskyy and Galina Chekhovskyy to Michael E Davis
North Buncombe
40 King Road, $430,000, Philip McCleary and Anna McCleary to Zachary Edward Coleman
10 Tommy Ray Ridge, $770,000, Roscoe Development LLC to North Shore Ami LLC
61 Creekside View Drive, $785,000, John D Hurd and Kathleen A Kelly Joint Trust to Deborah Ann Hussey Living Trust
93 Clarks Chapel Road, $440,000, Keith Matthew Hargrove to Peter Sipp
10 Greenridge Road, $830,000, Donald M Fowler and Clare C Fowler to Linda Erday
Riceville
10 Allison Court, $415,000, Dylan Evans and Megan Evans to Austin Kyle Hemmings
47 Big Bear Trail, $280,000, Barbara M Katzenberg Living Trust to Katherine Grace Richards
25 Spring Hollow Circle, $424,000, Monika Cunningham and Victor Garceau to Carla Elizabeth Taylor
7 Middle Grassy Branch Road, $217,500, Macsan Legal Properties LLC to Virginia S Robinson Revocable Trust
Skyland
36 Dividing Ridge Trail, $159,500, Reixach Bros Company Limited to Wayne Robert Swanton
240 Bent Creek Ranch Road, $130,000, Evelyn C Hill and George W Hill to 240 Bent Creek Ranch Road Revocable Trust
71 Running Creek Trail, $755,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC
69 Running Creek Trail, $755,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC
67 Running Creek Trail, $755,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC
1597 Country View Way, $425,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Christopher T Mann
546 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon
8 Foggy Glen Drive, $25,000, Duckett Powell and Thomson Real Estate to Stephen Kent Smith
522 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon
528 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon
894 Weston Road, Unit 5, $395,000, Egidio L De Oliveira to Margaret Ruth Rowe
53 Lilac Fields Way, $315,000, Sherri Beane and Summer Covington to Mary Grace Haugen
895 Stoney Stream Lane, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon
24 Bran Rick Lane, $550,000, Stephen Hammond and Danielle Chase Hammond to Carter Hillen
2247 Hendersonville Road, $880,000, Salvation Army to Lighthouses LLC
536 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon
3 Glen Cove Drive, $625,000, Donald A Jacobelli to Phillip L Washburn
6 Saint Andrews Road, $448,000, Theodore L Weld to Deanna Jo Phillips
21 Heartleaf Circle, $404,000, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Gary Provenzano
93 Sunny Meadows Blvd., $300,000, Lamana Jr Family Trust Louis Laman Jr (trustee) to Tyler Kirk Henry
29 Yorktown Circle, $530,000, Marcus Davis and Marsha Davis to Natalia Laikhter
6 Case Creek Lane, $311,500, Bruce Emory to Page Sauder
23 Heartleaf Circle, $353,000, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Gary Provenzano
26 Weston Heights Drive, $738,500, David Louis Hardegree and Tiffany Maria Espin to Jacob Richard Ballard
358 Oak Branch Road, $385,000, Timothy Foxx and Brittany Foxx to Josh Blade
437 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
331 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
463 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
430 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
177 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
213 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
467 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
221 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
433 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
506 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
180 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
193 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
428 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
190 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
444 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
303 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
185 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
434 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
198 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
460 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
464 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
179 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
413 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
4.23 acres on Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
201 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
424 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
465 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
412 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
336 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
327 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
171 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
178 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
329 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
416 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
325 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
459 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
200 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
304 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
182 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
449 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
403 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
469 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
191 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
316 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
501 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
466 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
186 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
426 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
211 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
310 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
337 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
445 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
4.74 acres on Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
314 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
217 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
470 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
189 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
457 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
309 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
468 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
318 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
427 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
205 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
319 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
441 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
504 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
215 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
461 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
438 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
429 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
415 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
315 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
419 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
420 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
308 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
311 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
507 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
313 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
223 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
312 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
505 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
181 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
462 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
6 Dividing Ridge Trail, $190,000, Chad A Eads and Stacy Eads to Kevin R Wojtowicz Revocable Trust
423 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
473 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
451 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
192 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
458 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
455 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
317 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
194 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
324 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
333 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
335 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC
Swannanoa
100 Summer St., $150,000, Susan M Dougherty to Elevation Builders LLC
1182 Bee Tree Road, $190,000, Sarah A Dumont to Chestnut Cove LLC
1178 Bee Tree Road, $190,000, Sarah A Dumont to Chestnut Cove LLC
208 Pine Hill Drive, $790,000, Jon S Pettit and Kelly J Pettit to Neil Shah
851 Bee Tree Road, $340,000, Elizabeth Marie H Wilson to William August Stueber
0.01 acres on Short St., $315,000, James Michael Sapp to Madeline Claire Allain
102 Short St., $315,000, James Michael Sapp to Madeline Claire Allain
Weaverville
308 Kyfields, $425,000, Joan F Stafford to Patricia D Fontana Living Trust
West Buncombe
26 Carolina Buckthorn Drive, $13,000, Rural Living Solutions to Blue Ridge Vista Properties LLC
126 Mountain Magnolia Drive, $50,000, Toni Lynn Mataraza to Bentley Land LLC
744 Olivette Road, $385,000, Boundary Street LLC to Caleb Foster Wilkinson
105 Crowder Hills Lane, $379,000, Boundary Street LLC to Morris Street Investments LLC
78 Mountain Magnolia Drive, $50,000, Toni Lynn Mataraza to Bentley Land LLC
1480 Jenkins Valley Road, $625,000, Beth Caldwell and Nathan Caldwell to Jeffrey Hung
6 James Austin Drive, $95,000, 6 James Austin LLC to Abimael Hernandez Arroyo
Woodfin
1 Cricket Crossing Court, $175,000, Ka-Sar Enterprises Inc to Montrealla Partners LLC
11 Cricket Crossing Court, $300,000, W V Victor Workman Jr Revoca Trust W Victor Workman Jr Trustee to Daniel Michael Downing
5 Alexander Chapel Drive, $345,000, Montrealla Farms LLC to Montrealla Partners LLC
62 Walnut Springs Drive, $422,000, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Shawn Rosen-Holtsman
3 Reynolds Mountain Blvd., $3,276,000, Sriyaan Inc to Pushtimarg NC LLC
10 Greenwood Fields Drive, $428,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Patrick Scott Gallemore
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Dec. 14-20