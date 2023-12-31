Advertisement
Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 14-20

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·17 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 14-20:

Asheville

  • 129 Aurora Drive, Unit 2, $375,000, Kilo Golf Investments LLC to Anna Huntley Bowkett

  • 22 Foxglove Court, Unit C, $335,000, Joseph J Borbas Trust Carol J Borbas Trust to Madeline Schall Depuy

  • 209 Crowfields Drive, $365,000, Gwendolyn Jo McCarty to Richard Auspitz

  • 55 Covewood Road, $715,000, Elizabeth P Spragins to James Milward

  • 504 Fairview Road, $445,000, Lynda Smith to Jade Gaelyn-Levai

  • 11 Lakeview Road, $770,000, Jill R Mooney to Gregory Potok

  • 1568 Patton Ave., $170,000, Sunrise Rentals Inc to Whitehall Farmhouse LLC

  • 287 Westwood Place, $815,000, Joseph Todd Sylvester and Melissa Lynn Sylvester to Christina Bins Foust

  • 1566 Patton Ave., $170,000, Sunrise Rentals Inc to Whitehall Farmhouse LLC

  • 202 State St., $515,000, Uncle Harvey’s Investments, LLC to NC Mountain LLC

  • 0.29 acres on State Street, $515,000, Uncle Harvey’s Investments, LLC to NC Mountain LLC

  • 72 Hubbard Ave., $575,000, William C Kinney to Department of Transporation

  • 232 Rockrose Court, $428,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Kathleen Rosato

  • 65 Beechwood Road, $350,000, Leslie Lynn Summey to Victor Xiang Chen

  • 19 Digges Road, $1,100,000, Dianna Lynn Middleton and Jeremy David Middleton to Mary Wardlaw

  • 24 Dayflower Drive, $1,059,000, Dayflower LLC to McCroskey Black Family Trust

  • 217 Bear Creek Road, $506,000, Natterer-Shoemaker LLC to Zachary Justin Mazur

  • 86 Gibson Road, $530,000, Thomas H Richey and Dorothy A Donaldson to Rafael Adolfo Fridman

  • 20 Vance Crescent St., $385,000, David Katz Perkowski to Nicholas Radford

  • 27 Florida Ave., $302,000, Anthony R Clarke Sayer and Cynthia R Smith to Campanas and Company LLC

  • 85 Morris St., $370,000, Irene G Blankenship and Michael Blankenship to Eli Marshak Kramer

  • 0.13 acres on Hubbard Ave., $575,000, William C Kinney to Department of Transporation

  • 74 Barnard Ave., $785,000, Stephen J. Kassab Living Trust to Liam Mullins

  • 201 Fayetteville St., $339,000, Kevin Conrecode to Sean Robert Morris

  • 123 State St., $350,000, Lawrence Ross Long to Frank Kevin Griffin

  • 158 Aurora Drive, $184,000, Up Alto LLC to Tinajero M Investors LLC

  • 5 Woodrow Place, $150,000, Diane Elaine Bazzell and Jean-Francois Godts to Jean-Francois Godts

  • 12 Main St., $225,000, Jason Michael and Morning Naughton to R Lee Whipple Special Needs Trust

  • 46 Sand Hill Road, $730,500, Erin Marie Resso and Ava Louise Prechter Rose Cole to Adam Fillhaber

  • 84 Walnut St., Unit 501, $689,000, James S Lyerly and Ruth L Lyerly to Mary Lynn Slenski

  • 191 Forest Hill Drive, $565,000, Elizabeth K Meyer Revocable Trust to Barbara Jean Cooney Revocable Trust

  • 4 S Oak Forest Drive, $625,000, Mark Andrew Grabowski and Jody Cathleen Grabowski to Cameron Perry

  • 95 Ballantree Drive, $500,000, George E Clark and Carol H Clark to Amy B Nelson

  • 15 Ashwood Drive, $449,500, Erik M Douglas and Devon Shanklin to Sasha Stipanovich

  • 0.17 acres on Normandy Road, $1,380,000, Charles Douglass Stilwell and Kendall L Snow to Larry J Turner

  • 6 Bostic Place, $474,000, Nikola A Teoharov to Andrew Castles Settlemyer

  • 61 Branning St., $110,000, James M Bartels to Strive Management Corporation

  • 10 Normandy Road, $1,380,000, Charles Douglass Stilwell and Kendall L Snow to Larry J Turner

  • 49 Orrinel Way, $949,000, East West Craggy Development LLC to Sharon E Jessup

  • 259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 3, $589,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Jason Pantano

  • 112 Pebble Creek Drive, $415,000, Abbas Rakhshani and Nubia Rakhshani to Laura Delplace

Barnardsville

  • 1 acre on Haw Branch Road, $50,000, Robert D Clinton and Teresa B Clinton to Teresa J Hultquist

Biltmore Forest

  • 2 Hilltop Road, $925,000, Faye L Pinkston Qualified Trust Faye L Pinkston to Paul Fekete

Black Mountain

  • 8 Silver Place, $419,000, Frank M Boing and Jessica S Boing to Dennis Black

  • 204 Settings Blvd., $96,000, Gary E Coleman and Patricia A Coleman to John Wensveen

  • 283 Mount Allen Heights, $95,000, Michael Moccio to Glenn Lewis

  • 94 Camp Branch Road, $250,000, Dao Rong Guo and Shu Ying Li to CBF NC LLC

  • 16 Old Lafayette Lane, $95,000, Douglas M Brock to William Daniel Woodward

  • 102 W. View Ave., $217,500, LTV Mobile LLC and Virginia Robinson to LTV Mobile LLC

Broad River

  • 12 Bird Creek Estates Road, $175,000, Wesley R Lines to Kristin K Walker

East Buncombe

  • 55 Dunsmore Ave., $425,000, Linda Carolyn Hodge and Carolyn S Snypes (le) to Patrick Sean Haggerty

  • 0.25 acres on Circle Drive, $425,000, Earl H Snypes (le) and Carolyn S Snypes (le) to Patrick Sean Haggerty

  • 2.19 acres on Walkertown Road, $150,000, Joseph Valencia to Michael Ryan Mclellan

  • 416 Ivy Road, $815,000, Julia E Graham to Michael J Fagan Revocable Trust

Enka-Candler

  • 809 Monterey Court, $421,500, D R Horton Inc to William Blake Estep

  • 23 Haviture Way, $384,500, New Vision Trust Cfbo William Scott Whitley Ira to Brian McManus

  • 37 New Heights Drive, $300,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Stephanie Michelle Heindl

  • 108 Justice Ridge Road, $609,000, Stanley J Welch and Melody Russ Welch to Brian Keith Staihr

  • 309 Iron Ridge Loop, $175,000, Asheville West LLC to Jedi Way LLC

  • 109 Paradise Court Lane, $75,000, Kari Johnson to W Endeavors LLC

  • 30 B F Haynes Drive, $433,500, Samuel William Duckworth and Katherine Christine Ryan to ADQ Enterprises LLC

  • 44 Young Drive, $950,000, Donna McCulloch and Lisa C Moore to Deborah Maloy

  • 38 Hamrick Drive, $435,000, Kim Pixley and Leah Pixley National Residential Nominee Services Inc to National Residential Nominee Services Inc Jacob Foley

  • 7 Austin Drive, $402,000, 2020 Builders LLC to Bogey Holdings LLC

  • 21 Marys Lane, $355,000, James Allen Fowler and Gillian Fowler to Ramiro Lopez Gamon

  • 6 Murray Lane, $105,000, Martha M Lance to Michael Hannah

  • 17 Brookstone Place, $650,000, David R Allen and Donnna S Allen to George E Cook

  • 39 New Heights Drive, $300,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Brittni Deshe Fate

Fairview

  • 527 Southcliff Parkway, $399,000, HSB Ventures LLC to Scott Garland

  • 35 Old Fort Road, $372,000, Lazy Leaf LLC to Megan E Davis

  • 1.17 acres on Sovereign Lane, $95,000, Victoria Marino and Victoria Marino to William Trebbi

  • 137 Sovereign Lane, $95,000, Ragan Fender and Victoria Marino to William Trebbi

  • 25.92 acres on Ballard Creek Road, $251,000, Lauren Eloise Snyder and Allison J Hemphill to Elizabeth Porter

  • 9 Meadow Wood Trail, $657,500, Amy Jackson Living Trust to Evangeline Glasgow

  • 19 Reeds Creek Road, $620,000, Pauline C Reed (le) to Matthew Dean

  • 0.1 acres on Reeds Creek Road, $620,000, Pauline C Reed (le) to Matthew Dean

Leicester

  • 78 Parham Road, $310,000, Matthew Gartman and Bailey Gartman to Rodney Burnette Vance

  • 242 Meadow Lane, $385,000, Janice L Nadle and Claude A Nadle to Michele Jeanne Numbers

  • 36 South Creek Drive, $248,000, Ann Elizabeth Maple to Ely Ramirez Sanchez

  • 103 Paddington Court, $415,000, Vladimir Chekhovskyy and Galina Chekhovskyy to Michael E Davis

North Buncombe

  • 40 King Road, $430,000, Philip McCleary and Anna McCleary to Zachary Edward Coleman

  • 10 Tommy Ray Ridge, $770,000, Roscoe Development LLC to North Shore Ami LLC

  • 61 Creekside View Drive, $785,000, John D Hurd and Kathleen A Kelly Joint Trust to Deborah Ann Hussey Living Trust

  • 93 Clarks Chapel Road, $440,000, Keith Matthew Hargrove to Peter Sipp

  • 10 Greenridge Road, $830,000, Donald M Fowler and Clare C Fowler to Linda Erday

Riceville

  • 10 Allison Court, $415,000, Dylan Evans and Megan Evans to Austin Kyle Hemmings

  • 47 Big Bear Trail, $280,000, Barbara M Katzenberg Living Trust to Katherine Grace Richards

  • 25 Spring Hollow Circle, $424,000, Monika Cunningham and Victor Garceau to Carla Elizabeth Taylor

  • 7 Middle Grassy Branch Road, $217,500, Macsan Legal Properties LLC to Virginia S Robinson Revocable Trust

Skyland

  • 36 Dividing Ridge Trail, $159,500, Reixach Bros Company Limited to Wayne Robert Swanton

  • 240 Bent Creek Ranch Road, $130,000, Evelyn C Hill and George W Hill to 240 Bent Creek Ranch Road Revocable Trust

  • 71 Running Creek Trail, $755,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC

  • 69 Running Creek Trail, $755,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC

  • 67 Running Creek Trail, $755,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to CJM Mountain Homes LLC

  • 1597 Country View Way, $425,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Christopher T Mann

  • 546 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon

  • 8 Foggy Glen Drive, $25,000, Duckett Powell and Thomson Real Estate to Stephen Kent Smith

  • 522 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon

  • 528 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon

  • 894 Weston Road, Unit 5, $395,000, Egidio L De Oliveira to Margaret Ruth Rowe

  • 53 Lilac Fields Way, $315,000, Sherri Beane and Summer Covington to Mary Grace Haugen

  • 895 Stoney Stream Lane, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon

  • 24 Bran Rick Lane, $550,000, Stephen Hammond and Danielle Chase Hammond to Carter Hillen

  • 2247 Hendersonville Road, $880,000, Salvation Army to Lighthouses LLC

  • 536 Blue Mist Way, $30,000, David L Harbison and Suzy S Harbison to Shannon C Solomon

  • 3 Glen Cove Drive, $625,000, Donald A Jacobelli to Phillip L Washburn

  • 6 Saint Andrews Road, $448,000, Theodore L Weld to Deanna Jo Phillips

  • 21 Heartleaf Circle, $404,000, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Gary Provenzano

  • 93 Sunny Meadows Blvd., $300,000, Lamana Jr Family Trust Louis Laman Jr (trustee) to Tyler Kirk Henry

  • 29 Yorktown Circle, $530,000, Marcus Davis and Marsha Davis to Natalia Laikhter

  • 6 Case Creek Lane, $311,500, Bruce Emory to Page Sauder

  • 23 Heartleaf Circle, $353,000, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Gary Provenzano

  • 26 Weston Heights Drive, $738,500, David Louis Hardegree and Tiffany Maria Espin to Jacob Richard Ballard

  • 358 Oak Branch Road, $385,000, Timothy Foxx and Brittany Foxx to Josh Blade

  • 437 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 331 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 463 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 430 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 177 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 213 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 467 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 221 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 433 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 506 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 180 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 193 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 428 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 190 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 444 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 303 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 185 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 434 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 198 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 460 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 464 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 179 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 413 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 4.23 acres on Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 201 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 424 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 465 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 412 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 336 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 327 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 171 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 178 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 329 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 416 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 325 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 459 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 200 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 304 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 182 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 449 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 403 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 469 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 191 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 316 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 501 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 466 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 186 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 426 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 211 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 310 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 337 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 445 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 4.74 acres on Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 314 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 217 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 470 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 189 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 457 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 309 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 468 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 318 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 427 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 205 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 319 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 441 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 504 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 215 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 461 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 438 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 429 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 415 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 315 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 419 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 420 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 308 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 311 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 507 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 313 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 223 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 312 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 505 Blue River Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 181 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 462 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 6 Dividing Ridge Trail, $190,000, Chad A Eads and Stacy Eads to Kevin R Wojtowicz Revocable Trust

  • 423 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 473 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 451 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 192 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 458 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 455 Big Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 317 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 194 Victoria Hill Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 324 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 333 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

  • 335 Avery Trail Drive, $2,100,000, Delta Express Inc to Big Hills Construction LLC

Swannanoa

  • 100 Summer St., $150,000, Susan M Dougherty to Elevation Builders LLC

  • 1182 Bee Tree Road, $190,000, Sarah A Dumont to Chestnut Cove LLC

  • 1178 Bee Tree Road, $190,000, Sarah A Dumont to Chestnut Cove LLC

  • 208 Pine Hill Drive, $790,000, Jon S Pettit and Kelly J Pettit to Neil Shah

  • 851 Bee Tree Road, $340,000, Elizabeth Marie H Wilson to William August Stueber

  • 0.01 acres on Short St., $315,000, James Michael Sapp to Madeline Claire Allain

  • 102 Short St., $315,000, James Michael Sapp to Madeline Claire Allain

Weaverville

  • 308 Kyfields, $425,000, Joan F Stafford to Patricia D Fontana Living Trust

West Buncombe

  • 26 Carolina Buckthorn Drive, $13,000, Rural Living Solutions to Blue Ridge Vista Properties LLC

  • 126 Mountain Magnolia Drive, $50,000, Toni Lynn Mataraza to Bentley Land LLC

  • 744 Olivette Road, $385,000, Boundary Street LLC to Caleb Foster Wilkinson

  • 105 Crowder Hills Lane, $379,000, Boundary Street LLC to Morris Street Investments LLC

  • 78 Mountain Magnolia Drive, $50,000, Toni Lynn Mataraza to Bentley Land LLC

  • 1480 Jenkins Valley Road, $625,000, Beth Caldwell and Nathan Caldwell to Jeffrey Hung

  • 6 James Austin Drive, $95,000, 6 James Austin LLC to Abimael Hernandez Arroyo

Woodfin

  • 1 Cricket Crossing Court, $175,000, Ka-Sar Enterprises Inc to Montrealla Partners LLC

  • 11 Cricket Crossing Court, $300,000, W V Victor Workman Jr Revoca Trust W Victor Workman Jr Trustee to Daniel Michael Downing

  • 5 Alexander Chapel Drive, $345,000, Montrealla Farms LLC to Montrealla Partners LLC

  • 62 Walnut Springs Drive, $422,000, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Shawn Rosen-Holtsman

  • 3 Reynolds Mountain Blvd., $3,276,000, Sriyaan Inc to Pushtimarg NC LLC

  • 10 Greenwood Fields Drive, $428,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Patrick Scott Gallemore

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Dec. 14-20

