Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 14-20

Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates held the title of the world’s richest man for the majority of 20 years before being surpassed by Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos. Yet, he continues to rank among the global elite in terms of wealth. To illustrate the scale of his fortune, consider this: The average person earns about $2.7 million in their lifetime, according to career information site Zippia. Gates earns approximately three to four times that amount in one day, highlighting the extent of