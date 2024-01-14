Advertisement
Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 23-30

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·7 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 23-30:

Asheville

  • 0.46 acres on Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC

  • 0.19 acres on Thompson Street, $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC

  • 71 Thompson St., $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC

  • 0.36 acres on Thompson Street, $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC

  • 54 Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC

  • 100 Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC

  • 400 Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC

  • 184 Deaver St., $395,000, Boundless Properties LLC to Janene Hecker Klein

  • 35 Malcolm Court, $334,000, D R Horton Inc to Sharon Levin Epstein

  • 13 Fairview Ave., $76,000, Stephen F Cole and Jacqueline W Ford to Georgina Aguilar Valdez

  • 0.12 acres on Thompson Street, $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC

  • 24 Maplewood Road, $860,000, Dan Hamilton Morgan and Monica Clare Morgan to Richard Fast

  • 182 Deaver St., $436,500, Boundless Properties LLC to Lynn Zinser

  • 57 Washington Road, $485,000, Fallen Pine LLC to Jon Barnett Cannell

  • 115 Tunnel Road, $2,150,000, Ben Hill Griffin Inc to Wang Real Estate Leasing LLC

  • 112 Hudson St., $499,000, Patmo LLC to Aidan Michael Mosher

  • 2133 Hendersonville Road, $280,000, William E Wolfe and Donna L Wolfe to L E P Co Inc

  • 10 Pruitt St., $155,000, Jonathan R Barnard and Shao T Chung to Steven Walter Baughman

  • 94 Oakwood St., $50,000, Brent Allen and Skye Streppa to Dirt and Sticks Inc

  • 9 Forest Lane S., $141,500, Robert Dean Clayton to CPT Forest Lane LLC

  • 27 Robinhood Road, $572,000, Michael Patrick Martin and Jennifer Smith Martin to Jennifer S Martin

  • 3006 Sagamore Lane, $295,000, Dulic Family Living Trust to Holly Jean Salajka

  • 45 Spruce Drive, $375,000, Mary Castiglione and Sue Pritchett to A J Calvillo

  • 104 Louisiana Ave., $495,000, Jonathan R Barnard and Shao T Chung to Jacob Sloane

Barnardsville

  • 12 Bartlett Road, $276,000, Sandra Lee Stearns to Joseph Labelle

  • 4.72 acres on Morgan Branch Road, $58,000, Roger S Morgan to Kara Dawn Wharton

Black Mountain

  • 106 Sixth St., $638,000, Robert Tideman Penland and Nicole Jeanne Penland to Terry M Wilson Revocable Trust

  • 277 Mount Allen Heights, $875,000, Gary W Leive and Susan H Leive to Kristy Noble

  • 4 Goldmont St., $490,000, Daaj Investments LLC to Mikell Joseph Clayton

Broad River

  • 4.25 acres on Full Moon Trail, $45,000, Shelley Lyn Green and Richard Tarfiff to Kevin Winters White

East Buncombe

  • 14 Great Aspen Way, $115,000, David Aichele to Hunter Ward

Enka-Candler

  • 913 Newport Court, $449,500, D R Horton Inc to Tianfu Wang

  • 22 Spring St., $400,000, Christina D Searcy to Mary A Bowden

  • 18 Brookstone Place, $600,000, Vistas of Westfield LLC to Richard Guy Carr and Mary Therese Hill Homestead Trust

  • 371 Justice Ridge Road, $285,000, Bettie J Wright to Gladis E Vasquez

  • 808 Monterey Court, $446,500, D R Horton Inc to Ronald Paul George

  • 26 Wills Lane, $425,000, Kevin L Ledford and Miranda M Ledford to Laura J Slack

  • 907 Newport Court, $424,500, D R Horton Inc to Mitchel Evan Ferguson

Fairview

  • 160 Webb Creek Road, $630,000, Natasha Levinger and Brett Christensen to Ashlin Smith

  • 7.37 acres on Ballard Creek Road, $70,000, Tori Motyl and Nicholas Motyl to Laura Jean Lorenzo

  • 795 Concord Road, $693,000, Rachel G Helton to Kathryn Lineweaver Robinson

  • 0.83 acres on Pheasant Drive, $55,000, Michael G Donnelly to Silo Builders LLC

  • 10 Peregrines Ridge Court, $1,475,000, HSB Ventures II LLC to John S Mitchell Living Trust

French Broad

  • 91 Spicewood Road, $55,000, Suzanne Mattera to Reeds Contracting LLC

Garren Creek

  • 91 Chestnut Hill Road, $380,000, Melvin F Curtis (le) to Michael McNerney

  • 3148 Sand Branch Road, $800,000, E Frank Tucker and Cheryl A Palmer to Devon Hunt

  • 22.7 acres on Old Fort Road, $225,000, LR Guild LLC to Maria Collias

  • 9.01 acres on Old Fort Road, $225,000, LR Guild LLC to Maria Collias

Jupiter

  • 45 Worthington Lane, $475,000, Jessica E Engelhard and Nicholas A Engelhard to Karl J Fought

  • 118 Hensley View Drive, $475,000, Michael Joseph Hensley (le) to Adam Dalton

  • 39 Jupiter Hills Drive, $724,000, Alison Giering Romano Revocable Trust to Michael and Helen Masters Family Trust

  • 24 Flat Creek Church Road, $329,000, Vava Jean Cannon and Jeffrey M Cox to John Robert Cary

  • 74 Ridge Brook Drive, $539,000, Christopher Williams Mills and Jacqueena Mills to Jessica E Engelhard

Leicester

  • 138 Turkey Creek Road, $365,000, Theodore Lindau Carter and Jessica Paige Carter to Kara Rose Pohlmeier

  • 18 Nikki Way, $207,000, Sean D Gladhill and Susan K Gladhill to Ezequiel Ochoa

  • 30 Haden Drive, $35,000, Anthony Norton Callaway to Paulo Moran

  • 32-C Gillespie Way, $300,000, Brenda Doescher to Linden Burleson

Reems Creek

  • 164 Ox Creek Road, $1,650,000, Joseph M Baum and Lenore Y Baum to John William Williamson

  • 15.72 acres on Town Mountain Road, $435,000, Glenn W Sturm to Biggest Bear LLC

Reynolds

  • 17 Pinnacle View Road, $1,100,000, Wilma Ann Styles and Douglas E Styles to Reve Pinnacle View LLC

  • 1.83 acres on Chestnut Terrace, $1,100,000, Mary Ruth G Morton and Douglas E Styles to Reve Pinnacle View LLC

  • 21 Pinnacle View Road, $1,100,000, Mary Ruth G Morton and Douglas E Styles to Reve Pinnacle View LLC

  • 519 Onteora Blvd., $400,000, Michael D Deloach and Donna Deloach to Erin Rebecca Hardy

Riceville

  • 210 Laurel Ridge Road, $540,000, Thalia Orfas to Richard Michael Sokolowski

  • 29 Shope Creek Estates Drive, $275,000, Rita Belanger to Alexis Taylor Anderson

  • 42 Wandering Oaks Way, $1,425,000, Mountain Source Ventures LLC to Brittany Julia Allen

Skyland

  • 163 Waightstill Drive, $931,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to Samuel Warren

  • 440 Burdock Lane, $370,000, D R Horton Inc to Shannon Vaughan

  • 12 Landsdowne Court, $7,000,000, DRB Properties III LLC to KBI Investments at Arras LLC

  • 206 Baldwin Road, $870,000, Craig Mack to Jonathan Wood

  • 180 Valley Springs Road, $310,000, Madelyn Bricco to Nathan Hirsch

  • 5 Troy Hill Drive, $560,000, Jonathan Clay Wheeler and Kristen L Wheeler to Janine Drndak

  • 21 King View Drive, $1,375,000, Muller NC LLC to Ted M Davis

Swannanoa

  • 1391 Daydream Ridge, $290,000, Gregory Amoroso and Michele Amoroso to Mark William McIntosh

  • 1 Chestnut Drive, $625,000, Melissa Brantley to Chad Michael Minks

Upper Hominy

  • 23.74 acres on Doe Run, $325,000, Mike Hammontree to William Alton Warren

  • 6 Gunches Dirt Road, $325,000, Mike Hammontree to William Alton Warren

Weaverville

  • 114 Mountain Meadow Circle, $363,000, Kenneth R Miller and Linda J Miller to Ellen Wilcox Trust

  • 27 Robin Roost Road, $575,000, Creekside Builder Group LLC to Roger E Dubin

West Buncombe

  • 563 Old Leicester Highway, $417,000, Mountain Valley Investments LLC to Christopher Michael Hendrix

  • 1.67 acres on Solid Rock Drive, $60,000, Lisa K Heatherly and Jeremy K Heatherly to Ivan Kubay

Woodfin

  • 118 North Ridge Drive, Unit 116, $26,050,000, EWT 24 LLC to Manor Ridge Owner LLC

  • 64 River Walk Drive, $400,000, Whiskey Lion Enterprises LLC to Megan Elizabeth Jameson

  • 77 Greenwood Fields Drive, $529,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Leslie G Bates

  • 82 Greenwood Fields Drive, $425,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Patricia M Scherer

  • 524 Wilma Dykeman Trail, $215,000, Sara Maher to Dawn Marshall

  • 62 Naples Road, $400,000, Molly May Investments LLC to Caleb Steven Jones

  • 80 Greenwood Fields Drive, $525,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Cosimo Family Trust

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Dec. 23-30

