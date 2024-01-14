Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 23-30
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 23-30:
Asheville
0.46 acres on Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC
0.19 acres on Thompson Street, $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC
71 Thompson St., $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC
0.36 acres on Thompson Street, $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC
54 Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC
100 Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC
400 Woodland Drive, $1,800,000, Birch Circle Associates LLC to Reve Woodland LLC
184 Deaver St., $395,000, Boundless Properties LLC to Janene Hecker Klein
35 Malcolm Court, $334,000, D R Horton Inc to Sharon Levin Epstein
13 Fairview Ave., $76,000, Stephen F Cole and Jacqueline W Ford to Georgina Aguilar Valdez
0.12 acres on Thompson Street, $825,000, Young Properties Inc to Tryiv LLC
24 Maplewood Road, $860,000, Dan Hamilton Morgan and Monica Clare Morgan to Richard Fast
182 Deaver St., $436,500, Boundless Properties LLC to Lynn Zinser
57 Washington Road, $485,000, Fallen Pine LLC to Jon Barnett Cannell
115 Tunnel Road, $2,150,000, Ben Hill Griffin Inc to Wang Real Estate Leasing LLC
112 Hudson St., $499,000, Patmo LLC to Aidan Michael Mosher
2133 Hendersonville Road, $280,000, William E Wolfe and Donna L Wolfe to L E P Co Inc
10 Pruitt St., $155,000, Jonathan R Barnard and Shao T Chung to Steven Walter Baughman
94 Oakwood St., $50,000, Brent Allen and Skye Streppa to Dirt and Sticks Inc
9 Forest Lane S., $141,500, Robert Dean Clayton to CPT Forest Lane LLC
27 Robinhood Road, $572,000, Michael Patrick Martin and Jennifer Smith Martin to Jennifer S Martin
3006 Sagamore Lane, $295,000, Dulic Family Living Trust to Holly Jean Salajka
45 Spruce Drive, $375,000, Mary Castiglione and Sue Pritchett to A J Calvillo
104 Louisiana Ave., $495,000, Jonathan R Barnard and Shao T Chung to Jacob Sloane
Barnardsville
12 Bartlett Road, $276,000, Sandra Lee Stearns to Joseph Labelle
4.72 acres on Morgan Branch Road, $58,000, Roger S Morgan to Kara Dawn Wharton
Black Mountain
106 Sixth St., $638,000, Robert Tideman Penland and Nicole Jeanne Penland to Terry M Wilson Revocable Trust
277 Mount Allen Heights, $875,000, Gary W Leive and Susan H Leive to Kristy Noble
4 Goldmont St., $490,000, Daaj Investments LLC to Mikell Joseph Clayton
Broad River
4.25 acres on Full Moon Trail, $45,000, Shelley Lyn Green and Richard Tarfiff to Kevin Winters White
East Buncombe
14 Great Aspen Way, $115,000, David Aichele to Hunter Ward
Enka-Candler
913 Newport Court, $449,500, D R Horton Inc to Tianfu Wang
22 Spring St., $400,000, Christina D Searcy to Mary A Bowden
18 Brookstone Place, $600,000, Vistas of Westfield LLC to Richard Guy Carr and Mary Therese Hill Homestead Trust
371 Justice Ridge Road, $285,000, Bettie J Wright to Gladis E Vasquez
808 Monterey Court, $446,500, D R Horton Inc to Ronald Paul George
26 Wills Lane, $425,000, Kevin L Ledford and Miranda M Ledford to Laura J Slack
907 Newport Court, $424,500, D R Horton Inc to Mitchel Evan Ferguson
Fairview
160 Webb Creek Road, $630,000, Natasha Levinger and Brett Christensen to Ashlin Smith
7.37 acres on Ballard Creek Road, $70,000, Tori Motyl and Nicholas Motyl to Laura Jean Lorenzo
795 Concord Road, $693,000, Rachel G Helton to Kathryn Lineweaver Robinson
0.83 acres on Pheasant Drive, $55,000, Michael G Donnelly to Silo Builders LLC
10 Peregrines Ridge Court, $1,475,000, HSB Ventures II LLC to John S Mitchell Living Trust
French Broad
91 Spicewood Road, $55,000, Suzanne Mattera to Reeds Contracting LLC
Garren Creek
91 Chestnut Hill Road, $380,000, Melvin F Curtis (le) to Michael McNerney
3148 Sand Branch Road, $800,000, E Frank Tucker and Cheryl A Palmer to Devon Hunt
22.7 acres on Old Fort Road, $225,000, LR Guild LLC to Maria Collias
9.01 acres on Old Fort Road, $225,000, LR Guild LLC to Maria Collias
Jupiter
45 Worthington Lane, $475,000, Jessica E Engelhard and Nicholas A Engelhard to Karl J Fought
118 Hensley View Drive, $475,000, Michael Joseph Hensley (le) to Adam Dalton
39 Jupiter Hills Drive, $724,000, Alison Giering Romano Revocable Trust to Michael and Helen Masters Family Trust
24 Flat Creek Church Road, $329,000, Vava Jean Cannon and Jeffrey M Cox to John Robert Cary
74 Ridge Brook Drive, $539,000, Christopher Williams Mills and Jacqueena Mills to Jessica E Engelhard
Leicester
138 Turkey Creek Road, $365,000, Theodore Lindau Carter and Jessica Paige Carter to Kara Rose Pohlmeier
18 Nikki Way, $207,000, Sean D Gladhill and Susan K Gladhill to Ezequiel Ochoa
30 Haden Drive, $35,000, Anthony Norton Callaway to Paulo Moran
32-C Gillespie Way, $300,000, Brenda Doescher to Linden Burleson
Reems Creek
164 Ox Creek Road, $1,650,000, Joseph M Baum and Lenore Y Baum to John William Williamson
15.72 acres on Town Mountain Road, $435,000, Glenn W Sturm to Biggest Bear LLC
Reynolds
17 Pinnacle View Road, $1,100,000, Wilma Ann Styles and Douglas E Styles to Reve Pinnacle View LLC
1.83 acres on Chestnut Terrace, $1,100,000, Mary Ruth G Morton and Douglas E Styles to Reve Pinnacle View LLC
21 Pinnacle View Road, $1,100,000, Mary Ruth G Morton and Douglas E Styles to Reve Pinnacle View LLC
519 Onteora Blvd., $400,000, Michael D Deloach and Donna Deloach to Erin Rebecca Hardy
Riceville
210 Laurel Ridge Road, $540,000, Thalia Orfas to Richard Michael Sokolowski
29 Shope Creek Estates Drive, $275,000, Rita Belanger to Alexis Taylor Anderson
42 Wandering Oaks Way, $1,425,000, Mountain Source Ventures LLC to Brittany Julia Allen
Skyland
163 Waightstill Drive, $931,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to Samuel Warren
440 Burdock Lane, $370,000, D R Horton Inc to Shannon Vaughan
12 Landsdowne Court, $7,000,000, DRB Properties III LLC to KBI Investments at Arras LLC
206 Baldwin Road, $870,000, Craig Mack to Jonathan Wood
180 Valley Springs Road, $310,000, Madelyn Bricco to Nathan Hirsch
5 Troy Hill Drive, $560,000, Jonathan Clay Wheeler and Kristen L Wheeler to Janine Drndak
21 King View Drive, $1,375,000, Muller NC LLC to Ted M Davis
Swannanoa
1391 Daydream Ridge, $290,000, Gregory Amoroso and Michele Amoroso to Mark William McIntosh
1 Chestnut Drive, $625,000, Melissa Brantley to Chad Michael Minks
Upper Hominy
23.74 acres on Doe Run, $325,000, Mike Hammontree to William Alton Warren
6 Gunches Dirt Road, $325,000, Mike Hammontree to William Alton Warren
Weaverville
114 Mountain Meadow Circle, $363,000, Kenneth R Miller and Linda J Miller to Ellen Wilcox Trust
27 Robin Roost Road, $575,000, Creekside Builder Group LLC to Roger E Dubin
West Buncombe
563 Old Leicester Highway, $417,000, Mountain Valley Investments LLC to Christopher Michael Hendrix
1.67 acres on Solid Rock Drive, $60,000, Lisa K Heatherly and Jeremy K Heatherly to Ivan Kubay
Woodfin
118 North Ridge Drive, Unit 116, $26,050,000, EWT 24 LLC to Manor Ridge Owner LLC
64 River Walk Drive, $400,000, Whiskey Lion Enterprises LLC to Megan Elizabeth Jameson
77 Greenwood Fields Drive, $529,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Leslie G Bates
82 Greenwood Fields Drive, $425,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Patricia M Scherer
524 Wilma Dykeman Trail, $215,000, Sara Maher to Dawn Marshall
62 Naples Road, $400,000, Molly May Investments LLC to Caleb Steven Jones
80 Greenwood Fields Drive, $525,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Cosimo Family Trust
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Dec. 23-30