Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 21-22
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 21-22:
Asheville
0.16 acres on Deaver Park Circle, $45,000, Jane Poss Et Al to Canapitsit LLC
114 Mitchell Ave., $648,000, Ananda Leah Vieages and Gilbert Henry Norman to Jennifer Ann Levin
26 Forestdale Drive, $537,000, Diane Duermit and Michael Duermit to Thomas Michael Fisher
74 Galax Ave., $785,000, Alison A Ormsby to David Brendan King
8 Homewood Drive, $315,000, Concorde I LLC to Francisco Javier Romero
185 Macon Ave., Unit B5, $488,000, Douglas Stephen Casey to Charles Booth
12 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.
0.22 acres on Merrimon Avenue, $1,082,500, National Bank of Commerce to Bank Ozk
41 Liberty St., $323,000, Brent Allen to Donald Aldridge
0.36 acres on Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.
865 Haywood Road, $135,000, Leslie Sweeney to 865 Haywood Road LLC
20 Lionel Place, $412,500, Devlyn O’Connor to Luke Wondergem
10 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.
106 Le An Hurst Road, $370,000, Johanna Bracken and Richard Trent Kitchen to MST Properties LLC
53 Emmett Lane, $695,000, Blue Asheville Investments LLC to Samuel David Reed
18 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.
63 Gibson Road, $450,500, Gus J Dermas and Erasmia A Dermas to James J Wellman
101 Raleigh Road, $214,500, Leslie S Goldberg and Melody D Goldberg to Michelle Evans Ernst
3 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.
19 Chantilly Drive, $1,275,000, Bay Colony LLC to Steven H Perelmuter Revocable Trust
524 Appeldoorn Circle, $245,000, Tanner Alan Johnson to Mtn Level LLC
0.86 acres on Merrimon Avenue, $1,138,000, June Tison Coe Tr to Bank Ozk
711 Merrimon Ave., $1,082,500, National Bank of Commerce to Bank Ozk
Barnardsville
440 Paint Fork Road, $160,000, Earl M Kuykendall to Karen Kuykendall Holcombe
Black Mountain
60 Settings Blvd., $10,000, Keith Greenspon to TCG Properties LLC
101 Jeanie Ave., $3,500, Nancy Black to Nancy Black
104 Altamahaw Ave., $75,000, Heather L Blevins to Leah And Andrew Zetterholm LLC
East Buncombe
230 Fern Way, $610,000, Nikki Hughes to Gregory Earl Miller
Enka-Candler
220 Liberty Road, $788,000, George E Cook and Ella S Cook to Department of Transportation
55 Cardinal Lane, $850,000, Thomas C Pinkerton to Rolla And Associates Limited Liability Company
41 Bridgeway Drive, $860,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Ravikiran Korabathina
Garren Creek
25 Falcon Crest Drive, $520,000, Melissa Hall and Tyler Hall to Robert Wareham
Jupiter
17 Sandollar Road, $735,000, John Hanlin and Linda Hanlin to Jacob A Henak
0.41 acres on Old Mars Hill Highway, $5,000, Eldridge Coates to Bernard Coates
0.79 acres on Snelson Road, $90,000, Pedro Ricca and Jose Forcelini to Jesse Yurman
Leicester
47 Icenhower Road, $60,000, Elizabeth S Smith to Rocendo Hernandez
61 Crepe Myrtle Drive, $18,000, Tameria F Reilly to Warren S Scanlan
309 Sugar Creek Road, $55,000, Scott Brindle to Meaghan Danielle Austin
3.11 acres on New Leicester Highway, $70,000, Barbara Jean Justice to Charles Perkins Humphrey
North Buncombe
851 Clarks Chapel Road, $200,000, Ray B Hollar and Tenia Hollar Long to John H Hollar
24 Pinerose Drive, $245,000, Julia Fern Webb to Home Options Group Inc
Riceville
51 Dupree Circle, $1,000,000, Mountain View Park LLC to Mountainview MHP LLC
29 Lupine Loop, $1,000,000, Mountain View Park LLC to Mountainview MHP LLC
Skyland
103 Springhead Court, $965,000, Black Rock Construction Inc to Stepehn D Hensley
166 Baldwin Road, $400,000, Ralph L Anderson and Barbara J Kinse to Robert Livengood
10 Glen Cove Road, $650,000, Charles T Buckner and Teresa Buckner to Amanda F Sterwerf
47 Split Rock Trail, $953,500, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Hugh K Funderburg
110 Coralroot Lane, $389,500, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Melinda W Ebbs
49 Jackson Meadow Road, $830,000, Lisa Ann Barba to Cynthia J Gaa
438 Burdock Lane, $389,000, DR Horton Inc to Virna Alberto
19 Hearthstone Drive, $1,035,000, Keith A Wine to Gregory Scott Gibson
Swannanoa
70 Old Bee Tree Road, $399,000, Merry Senko to Noami Nicole Roster-Romero
35 Outlook Circle, $453,000, Ronald J Taylor to Constance Elaine Slater
239 Hickory Ridge Lane, $369,000, Kristina Marie Miller to Katherine Ann Conner
Weaverville
119 S Main St., $630,000, Diane C Byers to Grant Daniels Rescorla
11 High Meadow Drive, $790,000, Melvin D Gunn and Shirley A Gunn to Michael Derose
West Buncombe
24 Climbing Aster Way, $570,000, Cathy M Seidman Trust to Joseph A Van Bemmel And Susan M Van Bemmel Revocable Living Trust
Woodfin
8 Chestnut Ridge Ave., $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC
0.21 acres on Riverside Drive, $10,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Charles Rice
0.51 acres on Chestnut Ridge Avenue, $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC
14 Chestnut Ridge Ave., $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC
321 Old Marshall Highway, $530,000, Nancy R Holloway and Roy A Holloway to Richard L Gann
12 Chestnut Ridge Ave., $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
