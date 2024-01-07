Advertisement
Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 21-22

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·5 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Dec. 21-22:

Asheville

  • 0.16 acres on Deaver Park Circle, $45,000, Jane Poss Et Al to Canapitsit LLC

  • 114 Mitchell Ave., $648,000, Ananda Leah Vieages and Gilbert Henry Norman to Jennifer Ann Levin

  • 26 Forestdale Drive, $537,000, Diane Duermit and Michael Duermit to Thomas Michael Fisher

  • 74 Galax Ave., $785,000, Alison A Ormsby to David Brendan King

  • 8 Homewood Drive, $315,000, Concorde I LLC to Francisco Javier Romero

  • 185 Macon Ave., Unit B5, $488,000, Douglas Stephen Casey to Charles Booth

  • 12 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.

  • 0.22 acres on Merrimon Avenue, $1,082,500, National Bank of Commerce to Bank Ozk

  • 41 Liberty St., $323,000, Brent Allen to Donald Aldridge

  • 0.36 acres on Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.

  • 865 Haywood Road, $135,000, Leslie Sweeney to 865 Haywood Road LLC

  • 20 Lionel Place, $412,500, Devlyn O’Connor to Luke Wondergem

  • 10 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.

  • 106 Le An Hurst Road, $370,000, Johanna Bracken and Richard Trent Kitchen to MST Properties LLC

  • 53 Emmett Lane, $695,000, Blue Asheville Investments LLC to Samuel David Reed

  • 18 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.

  • 63 Gibson Road, $450,500, Gus J Dermas and Erasmia A Dermas to James J Wellman

  • 101 Raleigh Road, $214,500, Leslie S Goldberg and Melody D Goldberg to Michelle Evans Ernst

  • 3 Tried St., $550,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc. to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.

  • 19 Chantilly Drive, $1,275,000, Bay Colony LLC to Steven H Perelmuter Revocable Trust

  • 524 Appeldoorn Circle, $245,000, Tanner Alan Johnson to Mtn Level LLC

  • 0.86 acres on Merrimon Avenue, $1,138,000, June Tison Coe Tr to Bank Ozk

  • 711 Merrimon Ave., $1,082,500, National Bank of Commerce to Bank Ozk

Barnardsville

  • 440 Paint Fork Road, $160,000, Earl M Kuykendall to Karen Kuykendall Holcombe

Black Mountain

  • 60 Settings Blvd., $10,000, Keith Greenspon to TCG Properties LLC

  • 101 Jeanie Ave., $3,500, Nancy Black to Nancy Black

  • 104 Altamahaw Ave., $75,000, Heather L Blevins to Leah And Andrew Zetterholm LLC

East Buncombe

  • 230 Fern Way, $610,000, Nikki Hughes to Gregory Earl Miller

Enka-Candler

  • 220 Liberty Road, $788,000, George E Cook and Ella S Cook to Department of Transportation

  • 55 Cardinal Lane, $850,000, Thomas C Pinkerton to Rolla And Associates Limited Liability Company

  • 41 Bridgeway Drive, $860,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Ravikiran Korabathina

Garren Creek

  • 25 Falcon Crest Drive, $520,000, Melissa Hall and Tyler Hall to Robert Wareham

Jupiter

  • 17 Sandollar Road, $735,000, John Hanlin and Linda Hanlin to Jacob A Henak

  • 0.41 acres on Old Mars Hill Highway, $5,000, Eldridge Coates to Bernard Coates

  • 0.79 acres on Snelson Road, $90,000, Pedro Ricca and Jose Forcelini to Jesse Yurman

Leicester

  • 47 Icenhower Road, $60,000, Elizabeth S Smith to Rocendo Hernandez

  • 61 Crepe Myrtle Drive, $18,000, Tameria F Reilly to Warren S Scanlan

  • 309 Sugar Creek Road, $55,000, Scott Brindle to Meaghan Danielle Austin

  • 3.11 acres on New Leicester Highway, $70,000, Barbara Jean Justice to Charles Perkins Humphrey

North Buncombe

  • 851 Clarks Chapel Road, $200,000, Ray B Hollar and Tenia Hollar Long to John H Hollar

  • 24 Pinerose Drive, $245,000, Julia Fern Webb to Home Options Group Inc

Riceville

  • 51 Dupree Circle, $1,000,000, Mountain View Park LLC to Mountainview MHP LLC

  • 29 Lupine Loop, $1,000,000, Mountain View Park LLC to Mountainview MHP LLC

Skyland

  • 103 Springhead Court, $965,000, Black Rock Construction Inc to Stepehn D Hensley

  • 166 Baldwin Road, $400,000, Ralph L Anderson and Barbara J Kinse to Robert Livengood

  • 10 Glen Cove Road, $650,000, Charles T Buckner and Teresa Buckner to Amanda F Sterwerf

  • 47 Split Rock Trail, $953,500, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Hugh K Funderburg

  • 110 Coralroot Lane, $389,500, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Melinda W Ebbs

  • 49 Jackson Meadow Road, $830,000, Lisa Ann Barba to Cynthia J Gaa

  • 438 Burdock Lane, $389,000, DR Horton Inc to Virna Alberto

  • 19 Hearthstone Drive, $1,035,000, Keith A Wine to Gregory Scott Gibson

Swannanoa

  • 70 Old Bee Tree Road, $399,000, Merry Senko to Noami Nicole Roster-Romero

  • 35 Outlook Circle, $453,000, Ronald J Taylor to Constance Elaine Slater

  • 239 Hickory Ridge Lane, $369,000, Kristina Marie Miller to Katherine Ann Conner

Weaverville

  • 119 S Main St., $630,000, Diane C Byers to Grant Daniels Rescorla

  • 11 High Meadow Drive, $790,000, Melvin D Gunn and Shirley A Gunn to Michael Derose

West Buncombe

  • 24 Climbing Aster Way, $570,000, Cathy M Seidman Trust to Joseph A Van Bemmel And Susan M Van Bemmel Revocable Living Trust

Woodfin

  • 8 Chestnut Ridge Ave., $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC

  • 0.21 acres on Riverside Drive, $10,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Charles Rice

  • 0.51 acres on Chestnut Ridge Avenue, $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC

  • 14 Chestnut Ridge Ave., $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC

  • 321 Old Marshall Highway, $530,000, Nancy R Holloway and Roy A Holloway to Richard L Gann

  • 12 Chestnut Ridge Ave., $250,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to Ashkat Realty LLC

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Dec. 21-22

