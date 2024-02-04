Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Jan. 20-24
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Jan. 20-24:
Asheville
11 Upland Road, $592,500, McMaster Real Estate Group LLC to Deborah D Rogers
63 Deaverview Road, $269,000, Franklin Bowman Investments LLC to David Grandt
259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 6, $625,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Katherine M Allen
82 Annandale Ave., $690,000, Carolyn V Burton Rev Living Trust Carolyn V Burton to Raymond Amandus Kessler
9 Sunset View, $1,300,000, William C Betke and Janet Betke to Cristal Rose Fox Palomo Ramos
31 Creekside Way, $689,000, Robbi Usdin and Jonathan Usdin Revocable Trust to Joseph N Scott
52 Westhaven Drive, $1,391,000, Ann Elizabeth Williams Hazelwood and Charles Emery Williams to Sari Jensen Living Trust
71 Maple Ridge Lane, $355,000, Ricardo Merlo and Merrie Blocker to Elizabeth Z Trebilcock
150 River Ford Parkway, $6,825,000, River Ford LP to Stormfield Capital Funding I LLC
148 River Ford Parkway, $6,825,000, River Ford LP to Stormfield Capital Funding I LLC
8 Huffman Road, $575,000, Mystic Builders LLC to Sascha Denny
11 Heather Way, Unit C, $390,000, Sandra Levi to Howard Ferree
16 Church St., $600,000, Church Street Ventures LLC and RJD Financial Holding LLC to Church Street Ventures LLC
14 Church St., $200,000, Church Street Venture II LLC and RJD Financial Holding LLC to Church Street Ventures II LLC
Barnardsville
54 Hyder Lane, $815,000, Chandler Fritz and Raphaela Fritz to Rose Str LLC
Broad River
2 acres on Cedar Creek Road, $15,000, Ronia Blake and Freeman Jones to Ronia Blake
East Buncombe
146 Reservoir Road, $300,000, Michael Joseph Stevens to Ridgecrest Foundation Inc
Enka-Candler
33 Tipton Drive, $395,000, Clara O Harris to Angela Martin
906 Newport Court, $534,500, D R Horton Inc to Brett Farris
62 Wilderness Trail, $485,000, Daniel S Friberg and Marion Lamb to Kanakasabai Narasimhan
1.8 acres on Rutherford Road, $290,000, Advanced Properties NC LLC to William L Hopkins
55 Big Cove Road, $1,000, Belma Teresa Morgan to Belma Teresa Morgan
Fairview
93 Merrill Road, $350,000, Joshua Rivera and Marie Rivera to Joshua Rivera
10 Grouse Terrace, $79,500, John F Chalupa and Maryann Chalupa to M William Hubler
18 Kirstein Road, $200,000, Allen Nice Webb and Karen Nice Webb to Home Grown Investments LLC
14.93 acres on Sharon Road, $875,000, George A Nesbitt and Celia D Nesbitt to Sharon Farm LLC
180 Sharon Road, $875,000, George A Nesbitt and Celia D Nesbitt to Sharon Farm LLC
Leicester
32 Shire Way Lane, $470,000, Build-More Construction Company LLC to Fran L Kyles
9 Farmstead Road, $243,000, CMH Homes Inc to JDM Property Service LLC
12 Harvest Trail Way, $32,000, David Jones and Diana B Jones to Mihail Tirgoala
15 Whitted Road, $2,000, Linda Gail B Cannon to Linda Gail B Cannon
North Buncombe
21 Dula Springs Road, $277,000, Pamela Abernethy to Liam Markee
Reems Creek
43 Spring Valley Way, $269,000, Elizabeth C Free to Richard Leigh Stout
Reynolds
9 Olde Cottage Lane, $520,000, Greig William Hillman and Brandi Hillman to Harry Grieg Hillman
8 Bowen Legacy Trail, $450,000, Lori Sue Golden to 8 Bowen Legacy LLC
Skyland
2 Running Creek Trail, $1,735,000, Leslie D Talbot to 2RCNC LLC
50 Laurel Road, $429,500, Jordan Paige Masterson to Elizabeth Berit Odderstol
191 Treetops Lane, $1,675,000, Danini Investors LLC to Frederick W Clarkson
18 Laurel Park Drive, $420,000, Sana Sereta Brown-Jackson to Cabell Keating Brand
391 Stoneledge Trail, $220,000, Chunying Liu to Schodorf Revocable Trust
49 Cozy Cottage Way, $580,000, Daryl C Marchant and Donald Hemphill to Patricia A Sikowski Living Trust
Swannanoa
31 Cherry Laurel Lane, $325,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to James Debo Donovan
16 Sleepy Hollow Lane, $248,000, Justin D Allen and Rachel L Allen to Nora Frances Rose Casterline
Upper Hominy
38 Boxturtle Road, $335,000, Gary S Reckard to Leyvis Concepcion
Weaverville
448 Kyfields, $425,000, Patricia S Brinkley to Diane Marie Pieringer
West Buncombe
11 Scott Meadows Drive, $94,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Keystone Construction of Avl LLC
19 Scott Meadows Drive, $94,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Keystone Construction of Avl LLC
66 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Keystone Construction of Avl LLC
14 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Vasyl Galata
79 Scott Meadows Drive, $125,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Beniamin Sofronie
173 Brickyard Road, $165,000, Robert L Denson and Jessica Denson to Berton W Childs
28 Sunset Drive, $250,000, Charles Franklin Dicus to Ryan Glenn Graves
Woodfin
124 Baird Cove Lane, $25,500, David Dickerson and Sharon Dickerson to Ronnie M Ledbetter
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Jan. 20-24