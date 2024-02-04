Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,958.61
    +52.42 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,654.42
    +134.58 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,628.95
    +267.31 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.73
    -11.69 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.41
    -1.41 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    2,057.10
    -14.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    -0.45 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0081 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0330
    +0.1700 (+4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    -0.0116 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3080
    +1.8950 (+1.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,921.57
    -123.32 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.54
    -6.62 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,158.02
    +146.56 (+0.41%)
     
Yahoo Finance Chartbook:

33 charts that explain markets and the economy

Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Jan. 20-24

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·4 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Jan. 20-24:

Asheville

  • 11 Upland Road, $592,500, McMaster Real Estate Group LLC to Deborah D Rogers

  • 63 Deaverview Road, $269,000, Franklin Bowman Investments LLC to David Grandt

  • 259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 6, $625,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Katherine M Allen

  • 82 Annandale Ave., $690,000, Carolyn V Burton Rev Living Trust Carolyn V Burton to Raymond Amandus Kessler

  • 9 Sunset View, $1,300,000, William C Betke and Janet Betke to Cristal Rose Fox Palomo Ramos

  • 31 Creekside Way, $689,000, Robbi Usdin and Jonathan Usdin Revocable Trust to Joseph N Scott

  • 52 Westhaven Drive, $1,391,000, Ann Elizabeth Williams Hazelwood and Charles Emery Williams to Sari Jensen Living Trust

  • 71 Maple Ridge Lane, $355,000, Ricardo Merlo and Merrie Blocker to Elizabeth Z Trebilcock

  • 150 River Ford Parkway, $6,825,000, River Ford LP to Stormfield Capital Funding I LLC

  • 148 River Ford Parkway, $6,825,000, River Ford LP to Stormfield Capital Funding I LLC

  • 8 Huffman Road, $575,000, Mystic Builders LLC to Sascha Denny

  • 11 Heather Way, Unit C, $390,000, Sandra Levi to Howard Ferree

  • 16 Church St., $600,000, Church Street Ventures LLC and RJD Financial Holding LLC to Church Street Ventures LLC

  • 14 Church St., $200,000, Church Street Venture II LLC and RJD Financial Holding LLC to Church Street Ventures II LLC

Barnardsville

  • 54 Hyder Lane, $815,000, Chandler Fritz and Raphaela Fritz to Rose Str LLC

Broad River

  • 2 acres on Cedar Creek Road, $15,000, Ronia Blake and Freeman Jones to Ronia Blake

East Buncombe

  • 146 Reservoir Road, $300,000, Michael Joseph Stevens to Ridgecrest Foundation Inc

Enka-Candler

  • 33 Tipton Drive, $395,000, Clara O Harris to Angela Martin

  • 906 Newport Court, $534,500, D R Horton Inc to Brett Farris

  • 62 Wilderness Trail, $485,000, Daniel S Friberg and Marion Lamb to Kanakasabai Narasimhan

  • 1.8 acres on Rutherford Road, $290,000, Advanced Properties NC LLC to William L Hopkins

  • 55 Big Cove Road, $1,000, Belma Teresa Morgan to Belma Teresa Morgan

Fairview

  • 93 Merrill Road, $350,000, Joshua Rivera and Marie Rivera to Joshua Rivera

  • 10 Grouse Terrace, $79,500, John F Chalupa and Maryann Chalupa to M William Hubler

  • 18 Kirstein Road, $200,000, Allen Nice Webb and Karen Nice Webb to Home Grown Investments LLC

  • 14.93 acres on Sharon Road, $875,000, George A Nesbitt and Celia D Nesbitt to Sharon Farm LLC

  • 180 Sharon Road, $875,000, George A Nesbitt and Celia D Nesbitt to Sharon Farm LLC

Leicester

  • 32 Shire Way Lane, $470,000, Build-More Construction Company LLC to Fran L Kyles

  • 9 Farmstead Road, $243,000, CMH Homes Inc to JDM Property Service LLC

  • 12 Harvest Trail Way, $32,000, David Jones and Diana B Jones to Mihail Tirgoala

  • 15 Whitted Road, $2,000, Linda Gail B Cannon to Linda Gail B Cannon

North Buncombe

  • 21 Dula Springs Road, $277,000, Pamela Abernethy to Liam Markee

Reems Creek

  • 43 Spring Valley Way, $269,000, Elizabeth C Free to Richard Leigh Stout

Reynolds

  • 9 Olde Cottage Lane, $520,000, Greig William Hillman and Brandi Hillman to Harry Grieg Hillman

  • 8 Bowen Legacy Trail, $450,000, Lori Sue Golden to 8 Bowen Legacy LLC

Skyland

  • 2 Running Creek Trail, $1,735,000, Leslie D Talbot to 2RCNC LLC

  • 50 Laurel Road, $429,500, Jordan Paige Masterson to Elizabeth Berit Odderstol

  • 191 Treetops Lane, $1,675,000, Danini Investors LLC to Frederick W Clarkson

  • 18 Laurel Park Drive, $420,000, Sana Sereta Brown-Jackson to Cabell Keating Brand

  • 391 Stoneledge Trail, $220,000, Chunying Liu to Schodorf Revocable Trust

  • 49 Cozy Cottage Way, $580,000, Daryl C Marchant and Donald Hemphill to Patricia A Sikowski Living Trust

Swannanoa

  • 31 Cherry Laurel Lane, $325,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to James Debo Donovan

  • 16 Sleepy Hollow Lane, $248,000, Justin D Allen and Rachel L Allen to Nora Frances Rose Casterline

Upper Hominy

  • 38 Boxturtle Road, $335,000, Gary S Reckard to Leyvis Concepcion

Weaverville

  • 448 Kyfields, $425,000, Patricia S Brinkley to Diane Marie Pieringer

West Buncombe

  • 11 Scott Meadows Drive, $94,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Keystone Construction of Avl LLC

  • 19 Scott Meadows Drive, $94,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Keystone Construction of Avl LLC

  • 66 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Keystone Construction of Avl LLC

  • 14 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Vasyl Galata

  • 79 Scott Meadows Drive, $125,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Beniamin Sofronie

  • 173 Brickyard Road, $165,000, Robert L Denson and Jessica Denson to Berton W Childs

  • 28 Sunset Drive, $250,000, Charles Franklin Dicus to Ryan Glenn Graves

Woodfin

  • 124 Baird Cove Lane, $25,500, David Dickerson and Sharon Dickerson to Ronnie M Ledbetter

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Jan. 20-24

Advertisement