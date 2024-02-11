Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Jan. 25-27
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Jan. 25-27:
Asheville
1 Secluded Vista Drive, $2,050,000, Daniel Williams and Joanne Wu to CF Real Estate Investments NC LLC
67 Oakland Road, $370,000, Cyance McCargo to Torey A Siebart
0.15 acres on Shiloh Road, $13,000, Carmen R Collette to Land Acquisition Partners LLC
1 Chapel Park Road, $440,000, Daniel Odogwu to Jon David Allen Trueblood
259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 4, $595,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Katelyn M Dacus
38 Malcolm Court, $320,000, D R Horton Inc to Musheer Uddin Siddiqui
343 Merrimon Ave., $505,000, Russell C Lindsay and Paula B Lindsay to Andrew Mair
7 Tiverton Lane, $700,000, Suzanne C Bachmann to David S Ausherman
208 Cheyenne Court, $285,000, Michael O Donnell and Carolyn O Donnell to Loui Francis Lindsay
18 Melton Drive, $230,000, James W McMahan and Martha Mcmahan to Rodney Ogle
100 Sheridan Road, $597,000, Barbara M Molina to Sarah Eden Hess
3751 Sweeten Creek Road, $616,000, Mountainsmith LLC to 3796 Sweeten Creek Road LLC
16 Graystone Road, $435,000, Charles W Dobson Trust Stella S Dobson Trust to Ashkat Realty LLC
20 Talmadge St., $640,000, Matthew Arthur Goddard and Anna B Goddard to David Camhi
1 Club Knoll Road, $840,000, George Peery and Mary M S Peery to James Veilleux
0.21 acres on Merritt Park Lane, $285,000, Jaya Agrawal and Simon Ahtaridis to Robert P Manning
Broad River
10.02 acres on Laurel Mountain Trail, $145,000, Emilex Family Lllp to Christine R Donaldson
East Buncombe
1645 Mountain Cove Road, $831,500, Light Hospitality LLC to Diwai Mountain LLC
Enka-Candler
166 Marathon Lane, $498,000, D R Horton Inc to Timothy Brian Blanchette
161 Ridgedale Road, $55,000, Charles Riddle to Angel Medina Landaverde
120 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Promise Boseman
911 Newport Court, $431,000, D R Horton Inc to Theresa Carver
741 Fountain Park Blvd., $425,500, D R Horton Inc to Valeria M Carrizo Wyda
10 Panchita Drive, $295,000, Frank Muse and Eidth H Muse to William J Martin
1243 Smokey Park Highway, $2,225,000, Gay Taylor Robinson to WNC Investment Properties LLC
112 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Maria Pilar Mendoza Worley
21 Justice Ridge Terrace, $50,000, Ronald L Fisher and Teresa Fisher to B and D Homes of WNC LLC
803 Monterey Court, $417,500, D R Horton Inc to Valeria M Carrizo Wyda
110 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Katherina Tokashiki
16 Slate Drive, $1,225,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Kelly Overstreet Johnson Trust
917 Newport Court, $449,000, D R Horton Inc to Amita Patel
710 Fountain Park Blvd., $506,000, D R Horton Inc to Nicole Elizabeth Mervine
136 Ridgedale Road, $50,000, Martha A Plemmons to JD Rentals Inc
Fairview
1722 Cane Creek Road, $1,600,000, John Greg Young and Kelly Young to Rosewood Solutions LLC
Garren Creek
346 Flat Creek Road, $260,000, Damax Properties Rlllp to Chad Ownbey
225 Marcellina Drive, $285,000, Imminent Builders LLC to Rodolfo Franco
57 Whippoorwill Lane, $135,500, David T Koontz and Jennah R S Koontz to Gordon McCrae Ball
Jupiter
28 Stocksville Ridge, $662,500, Enrique Pardo and Juan Camillo Ordonez to Mitzi Ressmann
Reems Creek
64 Longspur Lane, $285,000, Amy Lenore Hutchison and Robin Elizabeth Amberger to Sampat Trust
Reynolds
24 Heavens View Drive, $195,000, John D Carpenter and Alesia Carpenter to Heavens View Shop LLC
Riceville
14 Sweet Gum Drive, $471,000, Sheldon Neuringer and Rochelle Neuringer to Robert Merrill Keith
Skyland
1609 Country View Way, $875,000, Jeffrey C Acker and Lynda M Acker to Michael L Gervasi
565 Walnut Valley Parkway, $850,000, Bigley 2011 Family Trust to Phillip B Trunnell Living Trust
95 Acorn Lane, $652,000, Melissa Kaplan and Kariem Ali to Jeremy Moskowitz
57 Cozy Cottage Way, $548,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Ronnie Bowen
12 Heartleaf Circle, $399,500, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Linda Walker
Swannanoa
301 Stonewall Ave., $375,000, Mathhew R Mobley to Allen Nice-Webb
9.14 acres on Wilson Cove Road, $77,000, John Charles Fortune (le) Peggy M Fortune (le) to Janette Irene Moser
Upper Hominy
7 Shooting Star Lane, $242,500, Leavon W Searcy and Mary Searcy to Nelky D Menjivar Rodriguez
68 Little Piney Mountain, $703,000, Leslie A Smith and David N Smith to John Greg Young
Weaverville
5 Loftin St., $1,400,000, Serrus Creekside LLC to Creekside Village Weaverville Homeowners Inc
West Buncombe
4 Magnolia Hill Court, $937,500, Ralph Victor Defazio and Mindy Louise Defazio to Jackson Spell
55 Scott Meadows Drive, $93,500, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Oakhaven LLC
86 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Glenn Thomas Lankford
229 Long Range Lane, $510,000, H and S Properties Asheville LLC to Jonathan Walker
30 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Ever Life LLC
Woodfin
79 Villa Nova Drive, $349,000, NC Mtn LLC to 79 Villa Nova LLC
119 Summit Tower Circle, $735,000, Myers Family Trust to Chris Julich
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Jan. 25-27