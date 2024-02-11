Advertisement
Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Jan. 25-27

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·4 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Jan. 25-27:

Asheville

  • 1 Secluded Vista Drive, $2,050,000, Daniel Williams and Joanne Wu to CF Real Estate Investments NC LLC

  • 67 Oakland Road, $370,000, Cyance McCargo to Torey A Siebart

  • 0.15 acres on Shiloh Road, $13,000, Carmen R Collette to Land Acquisition Partners LLC

  • 1 Chapel Park Road, $440,000, Daniel Odogwu to Jon David Allen Trueblood

  • 259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 4, $595,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to Katelyn M Dacus

  • 38 Malcolm Court, $320,000, D R Horton Inc to Musheer Uddin Siddiqui

  • 343 Merrimon Ave., $505,000, Russell C Lindsay and Paula B Lindsay to Andrew Mair

  • 7 Tiverton Lane, $700,000, Suzanne C Bachmann to David S Ausherman

  • 208 Cheyenne Court, $285,000, Michael O Donnell and Carolyn O Donnell to Loui Francis Lindsay

  • 18 Melton Drive, $230,000, James W McMahan and Martha Mcmahan to Rodney Ogle

  • 100 Sheridan Road, $597,000, Barbara M Molina to Sarah Eden Hess

  • 3751 Sweeten Creek Road, $616,000, Mountainsmith LLC to 3796 Sweeten Creek Road LLC

  • 16 Graystone Road, $435,000, Charles W Dobson Trust Stella S Dobson Trust to Ashkat Realty LLC

  • 20 Talmadge St., $640,000, Matthew Arthur Goddard and Anna B Goddard to David Camhi

  • 1 Club Knoll Road, $840,000, George Peery and Mary M S Peery to James Veilleux

  • 0.21 acres on Merritt Park Lane, $285,000, Jaya Agrawal and Simon Ahtaridis to Robert P Manning

Broad River

  • 10.02 acres on Laurel Mountain Trail, $145,000, Emilex Family Lllp to Christine R Donaldson

East Buncombe

  • 1645 Mountain Cove Road, $831,500, Light Hospitality LLC to Diwai Mountain LLC

Enka-Candler

  • 166 Marathon Lane, $498,000, D R Horton Inc to Timothy Brian Blanchette

  • 161 Ridgedale Road, $55,000, Charles Riddle to Angel Medina Landaverde

  • 120 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Promise Boseman

  • 911 Newport Court, $431,000, D R Horton Inc to Theresa Carver

  • 741 Fountain Park Blvd., $425,500, D R Horton Inc to Valeria M Carrizo Wyda

  • 10 Panchita Drive, $295,000, Frank Muse and Eidth H Muse to William J Martin

  • 1243 Smokey Park Highway, $2,225,000, Gay Taylor Robinson to WNC Investment Properties LLC

  • 112 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Maria Pilar Mendoza Worley

  • 21 Justice Ridge Terrace, $50,000, Ronald L Fisher and Teresa Fisher to B and D Homes of WNC LLC

  • 803 Monterey Court, $417,500, D R Horton Inc to Valeria M Carrizo Wyda

  • 110 Spring Garden Lane, $68,500, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Katherina Tokashiki

  • 16 Slate Drive, $1,225,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Kelly Overstreet Johnson Trust

  • 917 Newport Court, $449,000, D R Horton Inc to Amita Patel

  • 710 Fountain Park Blvd., $506,000, D R Horton Inc to Nicole Elizabeth Mervine

  • 136 Ridgedale Road, $50,000, Martha A Plemmons to JD Rentals Inc

Fairview

  • 1722 Cane Creek Road, $1,600,000, John Greg Young and Kelly Young to Rosewood Solutions LLC

Garren Creek

  • 346 Flat Creek Road, $260,000, Damax Properties Rlllp to Chad Ownbey

  • 225 Marcellina Drive, $285,000, Imminent Builders LLC to Rodolfo Franco

  • 57 Whippoorwill Lane, $135,500, David T Koontz and Jennah R S Koontz to Gordon McCrae Ball

Jupiter

  • 28 Stocksville Ridge, $662,500, Enrique Pardo and Juan Camillo Ordonez to Mitzi Ressmann

Reems Creek

  • 64 Longspur Lane, $285,000, Amy Lenore Hutchison and Robin Elizabeth Amberger to Sampat Trust

Reynolds

  • 24 Heavens View Drive, $195,000, John D Carpenter and Alesia Carpenter to Heavens View Shop LLC

Riceville

  • 14 Sweet Gum Drive, $471,000, Sheldon Neuringer and Rochelle Neuringer to Robert Merrill Keith

Skyland

  • 1609 Country View Way, $875,000, Jeffrey C Acker and Lynda M Acker to Michael L Gervasi

  • 565 Walnut Valley Parkway, $850,000, Bigley 2011 Family Trust to Phillip B Trunnell Living Trust

  • 95 Acorn Lane, $652,000, Melissa Kaplan and Kariem Ali to Jeremy Moskowitz

  • 57 Cozy Cottage Way, $548,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Ronnie Bowen

  • 12 Heartleaf Circle, $399,500, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Linda Walker

Swannanoa

  • 301 Stonewall Ave., $375,000, Mathhew R Mobley to Allen Nice-Webb

  • 9.14 acres on Wilson Cove Road, $77,000, John Charles Fortune (le) Peggy M Fortune (le) to Janette Irene Moser

Upper Hominy

  • 7 Shooting Star Lane, $242,500, Leavon W Searcy and Mary Searcy to Nelky D Menjivar Rodriguez

  • 68 Little Piney Mountain, $703,000, Leslie A Smith and David N Smith to John Greg Young

Weaverville

  • 5 Loftin St., $1,400,000, Serrus Creekside LLC to Creekside Village Weaverville Homeowners Inc

West Buncombe

  • 4 Magnolia Hill Court, $937,500, Ralph Victor Defazio and Mindy Louise Defazio to Jackson Spell

  • 55 Scott Meadows Drive, $93,500, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Oakhaven LLC

  • 86 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Glenn Thomas Lankford

  • 229 Long Range Lane, $510,000, H and S Properties Asheville LLC to Jonathan Walker

  • 30 Scott Meadows Drive, $104,000, Mountain Carmel Developers LLC to Ever Life LLC

Woodfin

  • 79 Villa Nova Drive, $349,000, NC Mtn LLC to 79 Villa Nova LLC

  • 119 Summit Tower Circle, $735,000, Myers Family Trust to Chris Julich

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Jan. 25-27

