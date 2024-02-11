Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Jan. 25-27

The Wall Street Journal

A tip for all the lovers out there: If your beloved asks you to bring them a peeled orange, do it. The orange-peel test, as seen in videos swarming social media, aims to determine whether a romantic partner is willing to perform tiny acts of service, even if the other person is perfectly capable of peeling their own orange. Far from scientific—or even fair—these tests give people bragging rights, and the latest way to put every aspect of life online for approval.