Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Jan. 7-19

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·11 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Jan. 7-19:

Asheville

  • 25 Mulvaney St., $1,750,000, Stephen M McLeod and John W McLeod Ashbrook Properties LLC and Stephen M McLeod to Ashbrook Properties LLC Ashbrook Properties LLC

  • 27 Mulvaney St., $1,750,000, Stephen M McLeod and John W McLeod Ashbrook Properties LLC and Stephen M McLeod to Ashbrook Properties LLC Ashbrook Properties LLC

  • 900 Centrepark Drive, Unit A, $1,137,500, WHB & TMB LLC to CFI Asset Management LLC

  • 652 Sand Hill Road, $375,000, Unstoppable JC LLC to Danya International LLC

  • 1722 Old Haywood Road, $1,700,000, DPG Investments LLC to GJSHACK LLC

  • 27 Mulvaney St., $1,750,000, Stephen M McLeod and John W McLeod Ashbrook Properties LLC and Stephen M McLeod to Ashbrook Properties LLC Ashbrook Properties LLC

  • 0.52 acres on Mulvaney St., $1,750,000, Stephen M McLeod and John W McLeod Ashbrook Properties LLC and Stephen M McLeod to Ashbrook Properties LLC Ashbrook Properties LLC

  • 25 Mulvaney St., $1,750,000, Stephen M McLeod and John W McLeod Ashbrook Properties LLC and Stephen M McLeod to Ashbrook Properties LLC Ashbrook Properties LLC

  • 395 Haywood Road, $2,200,000, JJQ Investments LLC to Claviger LLC

  • 393 Haywood Road, $2,200,000, JJQ Investments LLC to Claviger LLC

  • 387 Haywood Road, $2,200,000, JJQ Investments LLC to Claviger LLC

  • 68 Craven St., Unit 308, $570,000, 68 Craven LLC to Michael Cutolo

  • 78 Hanover St., $305,000, Donielle Workman to Noah Reed Kellar

  • 1001 W Chapel Road, $331,000, Charles Tucker Tucker to Je Wana Grier-McEeachin

  • 7 Pinecrest Drive, $425,000, Ryan Mitchell Ponder and Mackenzie Anne Tylka to Kathleen McKay

  • 235 Brevard Road, $250,000, Amy Elizabeth Combs to Robert N Dempsey

  • 124 Salola St., $528,000, Paticia A O’Donnell to Milton Crotts

  • 24 Frady Lane, $330,000, Chelsea M Walton Acton to Blair E Huff

  • 17 Digges Road, $480,000, Dianna Lynn Middleton and Jeremy David Middleton to Nikki Korval

  • 17 Ashwood Drive, $425,000, James Michael Rice and Virginia Rice to Bradley Porter Haynes

  • 221 Rockrose Court, $380,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Austin Burgess

  • 15 Drake St., $331,000, Jessamyn Reeves Brown to Luis Gabriel Chaveste Monroy

  • 917 W Chapel Road, $450,000, Scott Carter Carson and Jamie Lea Carson to Holly Marie McNally Revocable Trust

  • 75 Raleigh Road, $285,000, 75 Raleigh Road Revocable Trust to RYSE Renovations LLC

  • 307 Westforest Lane, $378,000, Martha E Davis to David Jere Miller Family Trust

  • 16 Dellwood St., $510,000, Matthew E Wiedle and Lara N Hollaway to K Tyler McKenzie

  • 310 Shortia Lane, $641,500, Darren B King and Serena M King to Arthur John Lo Vetere

  • 510 Carrington Place, $215,000, Lee Ray Hoxit to Jacklyn Gramer

  • 2 Heather Way, Unit B, $367,500, Donald W Michael and Peggy T Michael to Richard M Weiss

  • 10 Buchanan Road, $555,500, Skyburn Group LLC to Brandon Steven Daugherty

  • 4 Rosemary Road, $170,000, Stephen R Roberts and Sue Ann Roberts to Jackson Land Company Inc

  • 452 Sondley Woods Place, $899,000, Robert Weinberg Revocable Trust to Laura Marie Thompson

  • 16 Spears Ave., Unit 23, $460,000, William C Coin to Erwin Patrick Dijkman

  • 10 Sandhurst Drive, $107,000, Jemima C Echerd to Matthew R Eggleston

  • 173 Houston Circle, $70,000, Paul Holt to John Taylor Essick

  • 19 Red Oak Road, $950,000, Corinne Holman Elliott to Jonna N Humphries

  • 7 E Sourwood Lane, $640,000, Young Legacy Investments LLC to Laura Shiroishi

  • 145 Biltmore Ave., Unit 400, $975,000, Campden Street LLC to Property Connections LLC

  • 184 Onteora Blvd., $80,000, Mardell Circle LLC and AE Wedgewood LLC to Myers Building and Design Inc

  • 0.01 acres on Waynesville Avenue, $5,500, Brooke Swango to Michelle Chaplin

  • 12 Overbrook Place, $75,000, Mary Disalvo to Frisbee Builders Inc

  • 7 Oxford Court, $1,325,000, Ravi Agrawal to Gloria W Payne

  • 8 Furman Court, $420,000, Gerald Kyle Snipes to Rachel Shannon Alford

  • 305 Piney Mountain Drive, Unit N2, $515,000, John Guglieimetti and Phillipe Defago to Michael L Labinski

  • 32 Hibriten Drive, $731,000, JAG & Associates Construction Inc to Martha McGee

  • 2 Oteen Park Place, $245,000, Jamie B Lloyd to Dawson Early

  • 123 Edwin Place, $1,070,000, John Fleer and Kathryn Fleer to Ryan B Moore

  • 0.52 acres on Mulvaney Street, $1,750,000, Stephen M McLeod and John W McLeod Ashbrook Properties LLC and Stephen M McLeod to Ashbrook Properties LLC Ashbrook Properties LLC

Barnardsville

  • 7 Mountain View Drive, $380,000, Aaron Michael Goodman and Kristin Colleen Goodman to Douglas Edwin Cooper

  • 40 John King Road, $180,000, Tristin J Rice and Jessica M Hartz Rice to Matthew D Martin

Black Mountain

  • 814 Hiawassee Ave., $627,500, Paul A Block and Sandra E Block to Steven Larson

  • 104 Louisa St., $41,000, William J Studenc Et al to William J Studenc

  • 7 Chaucer Road, $744,000, Jonathan R Smyth and Lisa M Smyth to Joel V Murray Revocable Living Trust

  • 29 Alexander St., $318,000, Walter H Morris to Megan E Pace

  • 103 Third St., $805,000, 103 Third LLC to James David Miles

  • 209 S Laurel Circle, $450,000, Love In Motion LLC to William Berry

Broad River

  • 161 Sacred Way, $620,000, Donna Webb to Jordan Rosen

  • 163 Camp Elliott Road, $200,000, Ryan J McDermott to Mitchell Louis Judge Li

East Buncombe

  • 1.61 acres on Wedgewood Terrace, $50,000, Christopher M O’Brien and Catherine L O’Brien to Mark Looney

  • 10 Canopy Lane, $30,000, Robin Snyder and Barbara D Snyder to Jaime Hadnagy

  • 109 Scenic View Drive, $270,000, Chad Knupp and Laken H Knupp to Alissa Keselman

Enka-Candler

  • 46 Squires Lane, $85,000, Ronald Hilton to Mystic Builders LLC

  • 54 Squires Lane, $85,000, Ronald Hilton to Mystic Builders LLC

  • 208 Roper St., $369,000, D R Horton Inc to Travis Dixon

  • 122 Colt St., $388,500, D R Horton Inc to Ahn Thy Nguyen

  • 46 Hamrick Drive, $440,000, D R Horton Inc to Libby M Kyles

  • 8 Sawyers Pheasant Lane, $851,000, Nancy Jo Sullins and Angela Christy Alexander to Rene Jackson

  • 29 Ivestor Gap Road, $919,500, Biltmore Lake LLC to Karen Lindeman

  • 62 Greenwells Glory Drive, $986,000, Mark A Kossick and Rebecca L Kossick to Sydney Rubens

  • 112 Blue Quill Court, $590,000, Peter D Donahue and Margaret M Donahue to Corte Family Properties LLC

  • 741 Wickhams Fancy Drive, $1,700,000, Diana Deferrari and Denise Pesce to William James Mallon Trust

  • 404 Luther Road, $349,000, 2020 Builders LLC to Felicia Jones

  • 29 Milksick Cove Road, $143,000, Blanche Miller McElroy Le to Robin Caldwell

  • 7 Horse Barn Road, $100,000, Dawn McCann to Bernardino Mondragon Dominguez

  • 15 Country Lane, $434,500, Pamela Hipps Adams and Joe Dale Adams to Travis Thompson Wireback

  • 300 Vista Lake Drive, Unit 102, $187,000, Roger Dean Clark and Judy Ann Clark to Dianne Miller

  • 28 Turnpike Ridge, $36,000, Charles L King and Shelia S King to Michael Cole

  • 2.26 acres on Hidden Laurel Drive, $100,000, Frances Helen Cullen to Preston Stockton

  • 16 Krista Circle, Unit C, $245,000, Pamela J Reis to Terri Bradley

  • 41 Honeysuckle Lane, $225,000, Carol M Ruedin and Josiah Adam Pedginski to King Arcadius Clarkson

Fairview

  • 5 Roseanne Lane, $149,000, Gilberto Gomez Alvarez to Efrain Arcos Diaz

  • 44 Whitaker Circle, $280,000, Hadley Fraser Morse to 44 Whitaker LLC

  • 21 Ben Owenby Road, $350,000, Robert E Taylor and Karen Taylor to Jessica Lynn Krintz

  • 774 Old Fort Road, $250,000, Beth T Mudie to Jean Allen Henderson

  • 2.36 acres on Dogwood Forest Road, $45,000, Travis McGahee to Tunga K McGahee

  • 1132 Cane Creek Road, $348,000, Geoffrey M Bollenbach and Stanislawa Bollenbach to Phillip Michael Manofsky

Garren Creek

  • 65 Miller Cove Road, $340,000, Jennifer Parr to Adam Richard Gaisford

  • 61 Blue Mountain Road, $90,000, Terry Mintz to Carolyn Hargus

Jupiter

  • 241 Locust Grove Road, $385,000, WNC Real Property Investments LLC to Nyrie Jewel McKenzie

  • 7 Island In The Sky Trail, $137,000, Elizabeth A Till to Linda Lee Sweetman

Leicester

  • 2852 New Leicester Highway, $775,000, Leicester Volunteer Fire Dept Inc to Reynolds Empire LLC

  • 25 Hyatt Mountain Drive, $525,000, Jasmine Alvarez and Alberto O Tomeu to Rachel Erin Wilkins

  • 64 Davis Cove Road, $85,000, Terry W Payton Peacemaker Land Company LLC to Peacemaker Land Company LLC Anna C Barrier

  • 64 Davis Cove Road, $40,000, Terry W Payton Peacemaker Land Company LLC to Peacemaker Land Company LLC Anna C Barrier

Montreat

  • 205 Harmony Lane, $1,077,000, Margaret A Frank and John Russell Frank to Sarah Lindsay Balsley

  • 529 Suwannee Drive, $150,000, Jerry M Newbold Jr Revocable Trust Helen S Newbold Revocable Trust to Benjamin Scott Rich

North Buncombe

  • 804 Aiken Road, $20,000, George D Williams and Melba Williams to Leisa Williams Parker

  • 28 Wheeler Road, $429,000, Cane Creek Vistas LLC to Norman J Lizarralde

  • 27 Spicewood Road, $120,000, Michael J Urucinitz and Taeko Urucinitz to James Urucinitz

Reems Creek

  • 116 Maney Branch Road, $465,000, James Fitzgerald and Ariel Fitzgerald to Andrew Buchanan

  • 1.75 acres on Falconwood Lane, $170,000, Rich Knob LLC to Edward Scott Reese

Reynolds

  • 349 Onteora Blvd., $93,000, Kenneth A Butler to Gator Real Estate Holdings LLC

  • 138 Hemphill Road, $257,000, Shaneka Simmons to Patrick G Sinclair

  • 29 Wyntree Drive, $535,000, Robert E Reinhold and Evelyn L Reinhold to Amy Pfaffman

  • 24 Ridgeview Way, $1,075,000, CDP Residence Trust to Steven F Lay Living Trust

Riceville

  • 289 Independence Blvd., $900,000, Jessica Lynn Loan and Richard John Loan to Dawn McCarthy

Skyland

  • 1431 Brevard Road, $410,000, John Herron and Melissa Herron to James Herron

  • 312 Belle Isle Way, $495,000, Ramble Biltmore Forest LLC to David A Vickery

  • 303 Roxbury Place, $515,000, Jennifer Osborne-Caton and Stephen Caton to Two Limits Holdings LLC

  • 136 Windover Drive, $950,000, James Crandall and Alice Bashinsky to Bradley Aaron Meissner

  • 174 Weston Road, Unit A, $350,000, Manuel A Gasca-Flores and Maria G Flores-Estrada to Michael F Pulice

  • 210 Christ School Road, $440,000, Walter E Busby and Vickie P Busby to Michael D Wasmer

  • 166 Meadow Breeze Road, $578,500, Spano & Associates Asheville LLC to Amy Bronco

  • 112 Meadow Breeze Road, $700,000, Nicolae Buzulan and Liuba Buzulan to Scott Seebold

  • 885 Stoney Stream Lane, $75,000, Clayton D Simmons and Joanne L Simmons to Eric Joseph Johnson

  • 8 acres on Avery Creek Road, $212,000, NC 8 LLC to Patrick Forrester

  • 312 Donnybrook Drive, $315,000, Susie F Gueho to Chelsea M Walton

  • 318 Donnybrook Drive, $475,000, Robert L Waters Sr Et Al to Kelsey Crowder

  • 129 Parkway Crescent, $849,000, Mack Buckner and Lois Buckner to Gary Nordgulen

  • 10 Shytle Lane, $376,500, Colleen Janie Towe and Dwight Towe to BB and G Property Group LLC

Swannanoa

  • 115 Timberview Drive, $660,000, Rumblehorse LLC to Desiree Catalina Warren

  • 124 Little Spud Lane, $302,500, Timmy Penley and Tammy M Penley to Jonathan Escano

Upper Hominy

  • 9 Hominy Meadows Drive, $45,000, Mary Ann Wright Wilds to James Richard Head

  • 367 Warren Creek Road, $330,000, Cynthia J M Fuller to Andrea L Burton

Weaverville

  • 7 Chestnut St., $397,000, Patrick Quinn Lockamy to Paul Willard

  • 0.62 acres on Courseview Drive, $130,000, Barry Thomas Brandt and Paula Louise Brandt to Matthew Schiefelbein

  • 16 Marlwood Court, $470,000, Scott A Bakken and Deborah J Bakken to Jonathan Boyle

West Buncombe

  • 249 Roberts Road, $405,000, Kella Zaic Hunt and Brian Edward Hunt to Julia Dana

  • 20 Uncle Drive, $825,000, Amy Pfaffman to Starane Shepherd

  • 25 Masters Lane, $92,000, Megan Gayle Dockery to Martini Housing LLC

  • 4 Wisteria Court, $50,000, Tanya Brown to Leonardo Jose Perez

  • 14 Tallwood Road, $50,000, Robert L Bradley Living Trust Robert L Bradley Trustee to Mark Ralph Stringer

Woodfin

  • 0.15 acres on Jonestown Road, $15,000, Mountain Realty Builders LLC to Wilco Land LLC

  • 0.13 acres on Jonestown Road, $15,000, Mountain Realty Builders LLC to Wilco Land LLC

  • 0.12 acres on Elkwood Avenue, $540,000, Michael L. Hampton and Marjorie T. Hampton Trust to Fair Property Investment LLC

  • 957 Riverside Drive, $540,000, Michael L. Hampton and Marjorie T. Hampton Trust to Fair Property Investment LLC

  • 8 Revonda Drive, $345,000, James Alan Latimore and Kasha L Baxter to Ana Elsy Ortega

  • 54 Wellington Drive, $207,500, Elizabeth P Harkleroad to Florencia Seoane

  • 33 Church Road, $256,000, Kimberly W Baker and Roger E Baker to Kyle William Rhodes

  • 0.03 acres on Old Weaverville Road, $5,000, Douglas C Ballentine to Brie Amin Ellis

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Jan. 7-19

