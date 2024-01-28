Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Jan. 7-19
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Jan. 7-19:
Asheville
25 Mulvaney St., $1,750,000, Stephen M McLeod and John W McLeod Ashbrook Properties LLC and Stephen M McLeod to Ashbrook Properties LLC Ashbrook Properties LLC
900 Centrepark Drive, Unit A, $1,137,500, WHB & TMB LLC to CFI Asset Management LLC
652 Sand Hill Road, $375,000, Unstoppable JC LLC to Danya International LLC
1722 Old Haywood Road, $1,700,000, DPG Investments LLC to GJSHACK LLC
395 Haywood Road, $2,200,000, JJQ Investments LLC to Claviger LLC
393 Haywood Road, $2,200,000, JJQ Investments LLC to Claviger LLC
387 Haywood Road, $2,200,000, JJQ Investments LLC to Claviger LLC
68 Craven St., Unit 308, $570,000, 68 Craven LLC to Michael Cutolo
78 Hanover St., $305,000, Donielle Workman to Noah Reed Kellar
1001 W Chapel Road, $331,000, Charles Tucker Tucker to Je Wana Grier-McEeachin
7 Pinecrest Drive, $425,000, Ryan Mitchell Ponder and Mackenzie Anne Tylka to Kathleen McKay
235 Brevard Road, $250,000, Amy Elizabeth Combs to Robert N Dempsey
124 Salola St., $528,000, Paticia A O’Donnell to Milton Crotts
24 Frady Lane, $330,000, Chelsea M Walton Acton to Blair E Huff
17 Digges Road, $480,000, Dianna Lynn Middleton and Jeremy David Middleton to Nikki Korval
17 Ashwood Drive, $425,000, James Michael Rice and Virginia Rice to Bradley Porter Haynes
221 Rockrose Court, $380,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Austin Burgess
15 Drake St., $331,000, Jessamyn Reeves Brown to Luis Gabriel Chaveste Monroy
917 W Chapel Road, $450,000, Scott Carter Carson and Jamie Lea Carson to Holly Marie McNally Revocable Trust
75 Raleigh Road, $285,000, 75 Raleigh Road Revocable Trust to RYSE Renovations LLC
307 Westforest Lane, $378,000, Martha E Davis to David Jere Miller Family Trust
16 Dellwood St., $510,000, Matthew E Wiedle and Lara N Hollaway to K Tyler McKenzie
310 Shortia Lane, $641,500, Darren B King and Serena M King to Arthur John Lo Vetere
510 Carrington Place, $215,000, Lee Ray Hoxit to Jacklyn Gramer
2 Heather Way, Unit B, $367,500, Donald W Michael and Peggy T Michael to Richard M Weiss
10 Buchanan Road, $555,500, Skyburn Group LLC to Brandon Steven Daugherty
4 Rosemary Road, $170,000, Stephen R Roberts and Sue Ann Roberts to Jackson Land Company Inc
452 Sondley Woods Place, $899,000, Robert Weinberg Revocable Trust to Laura Marie Thompson
16 Spears Ave., Unit 23, $460,000, William C Coin to Erwin Patrick Dijkman
10 Sandhurst Drive, $107,000, Jemima C Echerd to Matthew R Eggleston
173 Houston Circle, $70,000, Paul Holt to John Taylor Essick
19 Red Oak Road, $950,000, Corinne Holman Elliott to Jonna N Humphries
7 E Sourwood Lane, $640,000, Young Legacy Investments LLC to Laura Shiroishi
145 Biltmore Ave., Unit 400, $975,000, Campden Street LLC to Property Connections LLC
184 Onteora Blvd., $80,000, Mardell Circle LLC and AE Wedgewood LLC to Myers Building and Design Inc
0.01 acres on Waynesville Avenue, $5,500, Brooke Swango to Michelle Chaplin
12 Overbrook Place, $75,000, Mary Disalvo to Frisbee Builders Inc
7 Oxford Court, $1,325,000, Ravi Agrawal to Gloria W Payne
8 Furman Court, $420,000, Gerald Kyle Snipes to Rachel Shannon Alford
305 Piney Mountain Drive, Unit N2, $515,000, John Guglieimetti and Phillipe Defago to Michael L Labinski
32 Hibriten Drive, $731,000, JAG & Associates Construction Inc to Martha McGee
2 Oteen Park Place, $245,000, Jamie B Lloyd to Dawson Early
123 Edwin Place, $1,070,000, John Fleer and Kathryn Fleer to Ryan B Moore
Barnardsville
7 Mountain View Drive, $380,000, Aaron Michael Goodman and Kristin Colleen Goodman to Douglas Edwin Cooper
40 John King Road, $180,000, Tristin J Rice and Jessica M Hartz Rice to Matthew D Martin
Black Mountain
814 Hiawassee Ave., $627,500, Paul A Block and Sandra E Block to Steven Larson
104 Louisa St., $41,000, William J Studenc Et al to William J Studenc
7 Chaucer Road, $744,000, Jonathan R Smyth and Lisa M Smyth to Joel V Murray Revocable Living Trust
29 Alexander St., $318,000, Walter H Morris to Megan E Pace
103 Third St., $805,000, 103 Third LLC to James David Miles
209 S Laurel Circle, $450,000, Love In Motion LLC to William Berry
Broad River
161 Sacred Way, $620,000, Donna Webb to Jordan Rosen
163 Camp Elliott Road, $200,000, Ryan J McDermott to Mitchell Louis Judge Li
East Buncombe
1.61 acres on Wedgewood Terrace, $50,000, Christopher M O’Brien and Catherine L O’Brien to Mark Looney
10 Canopy Lane, $30,000, Robin Snyder and Barbara D Snyder to Jaime Hadnagy
109 Scenic View Drive, $270,000, Chad Knupp and Laken H Knupp to Alissa Keselman
Enka-Candler
46 Squires Lane, $85,000, Ronald Hilton to Mystic Builders LLC
54 Squires Lane, $85,000, Ronald Hilton to Mystic Builders LLC
208 Roper St., $369,000, D R Horton Inc to Travis Dixon
122 Colt St., $388,500, D R Horton Inc to Ahn Thy Nguyen
46 Hamrick Drive, $440,000, D R Horton Inc to Libby M Kyles
8 Sawyers Pheasant Lane, $851,000, Nancy Jo Sullins and Angela Christy Alexander to Rene Jackson
29 Ivestor Gap Road, $919,500, Biltmore Lake LLC to Karen Lindeman
62 Greenwells Glory Drive, $986,000, Mark A Kossick and Rebecca L Kossick to Sydney Rubens
112 Blue Quill Court, $590,000, Peter D Donahue and Margaret M Donahue to Corte Family Properties LLC
741 Wickhams Fancy Drive, $1,700,000, Diana Deferrari and Denise Pesce to William James Mallon Trust
404 Luther Road, $349,000, 2020 Builders LLC to Felicia Jones
29 Milksick Cove Road, $143,000, Blanche Miller McElroy Le to Robin Caldwell
7 Horse Barn Road, $100,000, Dawn McCann to Bernardino Mondragon Dominguez
15 Country Lane, $434,500, Pamela Hipps Adams and Joe Dale Adams to Travis Thompson Wireback
300 Vista Lake Drive, Unit 102, $187,000, Roger Dean Clark and Judy Ann Clark to Dianne Miller
28 Turnpike Ridge, $36,000, Charles L King and Shelia S King to Michael Cole
2.26 acres on Hidden Laurel Drive, $100,000, Frances Helen Cullen to Preston Stockton
16 Krista Circle, Unit C, $245,000, Pamela J Reis to Terri Bradley
41 Honeysuckle Lane, $225,000, Carol M Ruedin and Josiah Adam Pedginski to King Arcadius Clarkson
Fairview
5 Roseanne Lane, $149,000, Gilberto Gomez Alvarez to Efrain Arcos Diaz
44 Whitaker Circle, $280,000, Hadley Fraser Morse to 44 Whitaker LLC
21 Ben Owenby Road, $350,000, Robert E Taylor and Karen Taylor to Jessica Lynn Krintz
774 Old Fort Road, $250,000, Beth T Mudie to Jean Allen Henderson
2.36 acres on Dogwood Forest Road, $45,000, Travis McGahee to Tunga K McGahee
1132 Cane Creek Road, $348,000, Geoffrey M Bollenbach and Stanislawa Bollenbach to Phillip Michael Manofsky
Garren Creek
65 Miller Cove Road, $340,000, Jennifer Parr to Adam Richard Gaisford
61 Blue Mountain Road, $90,000, Terry Mintz to Carolyn Hargus
Jupiter
241 Locust Grove Road, $385,000, WNC Real Property Investments LLC to Nyrie Jewel McKenzie
7 Island In The Sky Trail, $137,000, Elizabeth A Till to Linda Lee Sweetman
Leicester
2852 New Leicester Highway, $775,000, Leicester Volunteer Fire Dept Inc to Reynolds Empire LLC
25 Hyatt Mountain Drive, $525,000, Jasmine Alvarez and Alberto O Tomeu to Rachel Erin Wilkins
64 Davis Cove Road, $85,000, Terry W Payton Peacemaker Land Company LLC to Peacemaker Land Company LLC Anna C Barrier
Montreat
205 Harmony Lane, $1,077,000, Margaret A Frank and John Russell Frank to Sarah Lindsay Balsley
529 Suwannee Drive, $150,000, Jerry M Newbold Jr Revocable Trust Helen S Newbold Revocable Trust to Benjamin Scott Rich
North Buncombe
804 Aiken Road, $20,000, George D Williams and Melba Williams to Leisa Williams Parker
28 Wheeler Road, $429,000, Cane Creek Vistas LLC to Norman J Lizarralde
27 Spicewood Road, $120,000, Michael J Urucinitz and Taeko Urucinitz to James Urucinitz
Reems Creek
116 Maney Branch Road, $465,000, James Fitzgerald and Ariel Fitzgerald to Andrew Buchanan
1.75 acres on Falconwood Lane, $170,000, Rich Knob LLC to Edward Scott Reese
Reynolds
349 Onteora Blvd., $93,000, Kenneth A Butler to Gator Real Estate Holdings LLC
138 Hemphill Road, $257,000, Shaneka Simmons to Patrick G Sinclair
29 Wyntree Drive, $535,000, Robert E Reinhold and Evelyn L Reinhold to Amy Pfaffman
24 Ridgeview Way, $1,075,000, CDP Residence Trust to Steven F Lay Living Trust
Riceville
289 Independence Blvd., $900,000, Jessica Lynn Loan and Richard John Loan to Dawn McCarthy
Skyland
1431 Brevard Road, $410,000, John Herron and Melissa Herron to James Herron
312 Belle Isle Way, $495,000, Ramble Biltmore Forest LLC to David A Vickery
303 Roxbury Place, $515,000, Jennifer Osborne-Caton and Stephen Caton to Two Limits Holdings LLC
136 Windover Drive, $950,000, James Crandall and Alice Bashinsky to Bradley Aaron Meissner
174 Weston Road, Unit A, $350,000, Manuel A Gasca-Flores and Maria G Flores-Estrada to Michael F Pulice
210 Christ School Road, $440,000, Walter E Busby and Vickie P Busby to Michael D Wasmer
166 Meadow Breeze Road, $578,500, Spano & Associates Asheville LLC to Amy Bronco
112 Meadow Breeze Road, $700,000, Nicolae Buzulan and Liuba Buzulan to Scott Seebold
885 Stoney Stream Lane, $75,000, Clayton D Simmons and Joanne L Simmons to Eric Joseph Johnson
8 acres on Avery Creek Road, $212,000, NC 8 LLC to Patrick Forrester
312 Donnybrook Drive, $315,000, Susie F Gueho to Chelsea M Walton
318 Donnybrook Drive, $475,000, Robert L Waters Sr Et Al to Kelsey Crowder
129 Parkway Crescent, $849,000, Mack Buckner and Lois Buckner to Gary Nordgulen
10 Shytle Lane, $376,500, Colleen Janie Towe and Dwight Towe to BB and G Property Group LLC
Swannanoa
115 Timberview Drive, $660,000, Rumblehorse LLC to Desiree Catalina Warren
124 Little Spud Lane, $302,500, Timmy Penley and Tammy M Penley to Jonathan Escano
Upper Hominy
9 Hominy Meadows Drive, $45,000, Mary Ann Wright Wilds to James Richard Head
367 Warren Creek Road, $330,000, Cynthia J M Fuller to Andrea L Burton
Weaverville
7 Chestnut St., $397,000, Patrick Quinn Lockamy to Paul Willard
0.62 acres on Courseview Drive, $130,000, Barry Thomas Brandt and Paula Louise Brandt to Matthew Schiefelbein
16 Marlwood Court, $470,000, Scott A Bakken and Deborah J Bakken to Jonathan Boyle
West Buncombe
249 Roberts Road, $405,000, Kella Zaic Hunt and Brian Edward Hunt to Julia Dana
20 Uncle Drive, $825,000, Amy Pfaffman to Starane Shepherd
25 Masters Lane, $92,000, Megan Gayle Dockery to Martini Housing LLC
4 Wisteria Court, $50,000, Tanya Brown to Leonardo Jose Perez
14 Tallwood Road, $50,000, Robert L Bradley Living Trust Robert L Bradley Trustee to Mark Ralph Stringer
Woodfin
0.15 acres on Jonestown Road, $15,000, Mountain Realty Builders LLC to Wilco Land LLC
0.13 acres on Jonestown Road, $15,000, Mountain Realty Builders LLC to Wilco Land LLC
0.12 acres on Elkwood Avenue, $540,000, Michael L. Hampton and Marjorie T. Hampton Trust to Fair Property Investment LLC
957 Riverside Drive, $540,000, Michael L. Hampton and Marjorie T. Hampton Trust to Fair Property Investment LLC
8 Revonda Drive, $345,000, James Alan Latimore and Kasha L Baxter to Ana Elsy Ortega
54 Wellington Drive, $207,500, Elizabeth P Harkleroad to Florencia Seoane
33 Church Road, $256,000, Kimberly W Baker and Roger E Baker to Kyle William Rhodes
0.03 acres on Old Weaverville Road, $5,000, Douglas C Ballentine to Brie Amin Ellis
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
