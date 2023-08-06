Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for July 18-22

TipRanks

It’s clear now that we saw the market bottom out last October. The S&P 500 is up about 1,000 points, or ~27%, from that trough. The question for investors now is, what happens next? Mike Wilson, the well-known strategist from Morgan Stanley, has a reputation as an uber-bear, but he’s pulling back from that in a recent note. “The data we have today suggests to us that we are in a policy-driven, late-cycle rally,” Wilson says. He goes on to note several supportive factors, including a reduced rate