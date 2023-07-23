Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for July 1-8

Sales filed in Buncombe County for July 1-8:

Asheville

42 Westover Drive, $810,000, Tamara Goldman to Margaret Moore Taylor

647 Town Mountain Road, Unit 311, $195,000, Dustin M Benedict to Michael Wilson

168 Lower Edgewood Road, $75,000, Milo General Contractor, LLC to New Vision Trust Cfbo William Scott Whitley Ira

274 Edgewood Road, $442,000, William Turner Gray to Scott Burroughs

38 Sofia Lane, $600,000, Hi-Alta Investments, LLC to Joshua L Van Wingerden

440 Montford Ave., $1,250,000, Starks Family Properties LLC to ECPCS LLC

11 Spring Cove Road, $561,500, Neal Eric Weinmann and Sharon Ann Weinmann Living Trust to Janet N Shaw Revocable Trust

157 New Leicester Highway, $1,325,000, Kodagem LLC to SLJ Vegas LLC

2.12 acres on New Leicester Highway, $1,325,000, Kodagem LLC to SLJ Vegas LLC

4 Stockbridge Place, $950,000, Frederick Borth to Sarah Harvey

69 Congress St., $660,000, David Brian Hellman and Debra Lee Hershman-Hellman to Meredith A Law

82 Patton Ave., Unit 630, $329,000, Guy F Clerici to Ellington Realty Group LLC

111 Tail Feather Lane, $441,000, Belinda S Phifer and David B Phifer to Scott Morgan Blankfield

77 Haywood Road, $125,000, Dena Parker Gettleman to DCW Holdings LLC

12 Club View Road, $1,248,000, Douglas Mark Roberts and Rachelle M Roberts to Joyce H Lewis Revocable Trust

142 Logan Ave., $411,000, Dena Parker Gettleman to Nathan Barry

5 Park Ave., $504,500, Ronald L Sage to Freedom Mortgage Corporation

20 Country Meadows Drive, $250,000, Duane R Jarnecke Revocable Trust to Erin Mijares

82 Selwyn Road, $325,000, Abbey Elizabeth Gelineau to Harry Philip Walton

101 New Leicester Highway, $850,000, Cabin Road LLC to RLJOC Holdings Co LLC

11 Wilson Creek Drive, $340,000, Kelsey Ann Winterbottom to Anne Scarbrough

145 Fenner Ave., $718,000, Donna Maria Welch and William Phillip Welch to Patrick Chase Schwalbach

64 Bull Mountain Road, $405,000, Martha B Addison to Dorothy Irwin

36 Ocaso Drive, $550,000, Janet A Thatcher Trust Janet A Thatcher Trustee to Shana R Kriewall

715 Crowfields Lane, $562,000, Robert S Merolla and Shirley I Merolla to Jacquelyn Y Simms

0.98 acres on Brevard Road, $800,000, David L Smith and Laura D Smith to 0090 Properties LLC

19 Chiles Ave., $721,000, Warner Family Trust Richard H Warner & Judith K Trustee to Emilio Janusz Ancaya

100 Coxe Ave., Unit 304, $705,000, Ashley R Keith to William Edward Buckley

275 Stratford Road, $2,500,000, Timothy D Farley and Tracy E Farley to Kathryn C Shem

55 Maple Ridge Lane, $369,000, Robert Steven Henry and Jennie K Henry to Audrey B Henning

58 Beaver Drive, $547,000, Jason Lee Eller and Audrey McMurry to Jenna Everts

113 N Bear Creek Road, $287,000, Brian L Turner and Sharla S Turner to Amy Renigar

422 London Road, $635,000, Vinnys Kids LLC to Jamie Lee Blankinship

70 Dogwood Grove, $630,000, The James Francis McDevitt And Norma Louise Bradley Living Trust to Maegan R Brown

270 Waynesville Ave., $625,000, Holly Aracich and Leah Edwards to Maxwell Cohen

9 Dearborn St., $950,000, Grace T Unruh to Sharon M Williams

118 Colony Drive, $232,000, Elizabeth Nicole Hensley to Brian Lawrence Espe

27 Edgewood Road, $2,309,000, David O Moltke-Hansen and Patricia L Poteat to ZF SPV LLC

607 Brevard Road, $800,000, David L Smith and Laura D Smith to 0090 Properties LLC

82 Kenilworth Road, $720,000, Danielle Word Donaldson and James Ryan Donaldson to Nathan Baumgarten

211 Brevard Road, $402,500, Madeline Dart and Jennifer Dart to Sarah Blair Jenkins

43 Kirkman Road, $645,000, Adam David Wilensky and Kelly Renae Wilensky to Carlos Hiedo Halasz

19 Bradley St., $682,000, 2007 Joyce Peters Parry Trust and Kristina Michele Murphy Revocable Trust to Jake Bevis

61 Mayday St., $505,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Andrew Preston Whited

44 White Pine Drive, $275,000, Donald J Playford to Diane Geralyn Areno

8 W Kensington Road, $995,000, Jamison Paul Horton and Susannah Seay Horton to Kaitlyn Meirs

13 Acona Lane, $635,000, Courtney Lynn Jones and Gilbert Ray Alligood to Lorie Valentino

282 Rock Hill Road, $412,500, Stephen Alexander Lorenz and Virginia Clair Greear to Sarah Catherine Anne Steedman

11 Nebraska St., $575,000, Russell B Cate to Lauren Zdeba

3 Normandy Road, $795,000, Rebekkah A Merell Trust to Susannah Seay Horton

69 Beverly Road, $390,000, Lenoir B Moore and Cynthia W Moore to Fangs Lair LLC

200 Charlotte St., $1,550,000, KCM&G Consolidated, LLC to 200 Charlotte St LLC

0.1 acres on Bay Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.06 acres on Jason Sreet, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.19 acres on Gudger Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.09 acres on Barfield Avenue, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.07 acres on Barfield Avenue, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.16 acres on Woodside Place, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

1.62 acres on Jason Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.47 acres on Woodside Place, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.39 acres on Jason Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.16 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.1 acres on Barfield Avenue, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.08 acres on Woodside Place, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.1 acres on Gudger Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.37 acres on Woodside Place, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

21 Jason St., $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.11 acres on Woodside Place, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.09 acres on Gudger Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.13 acres on Barfield Avenue, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.11 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.34 acres on Hill Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

20 Bay Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.11 acres on Jason Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

5.2 acres on Houston Circle, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.07 acres on Gudger Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.35 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.13 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.06 acres on Woodside Place, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.08 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.06 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.01 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.22 acres on Jason Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.08 acres on Jason Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.35 acres on Barfield Avenue, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.02 acres on Barfield Avenue, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.12 acres on Jason Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.32 acres on Woodside Place, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.03 acres on Barfield Avenue, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

0.07 acres on Michael Street, $6,500,000, Duke Energy Progress LLC to Blue Ridge Views NC LLC

Barnardsville

26.78 acres on Paint Fork Road, $283,000, John D Anderson to Caroline Lord

120 Bella Ridge Drive, $550,000, Teddy Ryan and Zoe Ryan to Olivia G Bauer

0.67 acres on Ogle Meadows Road, $66,000, Martin Murphy and Pamela Murphy to Robert Ilaria

5.01 acres on Ogle Meadows Road, $66,000, Martin Murphy and Pamela Murphy to Robert Ilaria

10 Spruce St., $285,000, James W Allen to Eric C Schule

631 N Fork Road, $450,000, Michael D Banks to 770 Dillingham LLC

Black Mountain

560 Sweet Birch Park Lane, $516,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Lisa R Spring

107 Hiawassee Ave., $510,000, Stephen A Parrish to Paul A Bolda

503 Sweet Birch Park Lane, $620,000, Senta M Taylor to Rhonda M Dehoff

113 Wilrecar Drive, $277,000, Mary L Carson to Ryan Murtha

558 Sweet Birch Park Lane, $519,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Arlene M Turinchak

106 Dalton St., $411,000, M4 Builders LLC to Brian Spencer Kelly Living Trust

13 Mandolin Drive, $685,000, Eileen M Kramer to Marshall Kent Otto

0.46 acres on Holly Ave., $295,000, Jean E Stafford to Daaj Investments LLC

1 Hillcrest Road, $276,000, Jasper G Warren to Alan Marmo Nehemy

208 Woodland Court, $670,000, Lynda Feldman and Fred L Feldman to Jan A Stoehr

Broad River

20.06 acres on Kate Mountain Road, $60,000, Jesse Benjamin Schreivogel and Christina Moore Schreivogel Boundless Acres LLC to Boundless Acres LLC David Deal

20.06 acres on Kate Mountain Road, $75,000, Jesse Benjamin Schreivogel and Christina Moore Schreivogel Boundless Acres LLC to Boundless Acres LLC David Deal

East Buncombe

1.28 acres on Stone Drive, $155,000, Dewey P Morris and Marie M Morris to Moleo Capital Holdings Inc

141 Walkertown Road, $600,000, James H Wilson Trust to Richard Kenton McClure

0.23 acres on Stone Drive, $155,000, Dewey P Morris and Marie M Morris to Moleo Capital Holdings Inc

0.38 acres on Stone Drive, $155,000, Dewey P Morris and Marie M Morris to Moleo Capital Holdings Inc

96 Reed Road, $37,500, Douglas Wayne Price and Linda A Price to Benjamin J Berry

1.08 acres on Reed Road, $37,500, Douglas W Price and Linda A Price to Benjamin J Berry

Enka-Candler

3 Monte Vista Circle, $343,500, Dorotha D Sawyer to Joann S Cortes

178 Sardis Road, $350,000, Alfred Thomas Case to Christopher Fisher

21 Shuler Road, $72,000, Brooks Family Trust to Richard Adam Brooks

0.78 acres on Sardis Road, $350,000, Joshua Thomas Case to Christopher Fisher

12 Coke Candler Lane, $427,000, Joseph R Garceau and Charolett Garceau to Michelle M Baldwin

2518 Smokey Park Highway, $235,500, Derek William Engelhardt to 2518 Smokey Park Highway Revocable Trust

308 Tavernier Lane, $491,000, D R Horton Inc to Brandon Sunshine

245 Hookers Gap Road, $189,000, Kristen Hipps to Joseph Cook

7 Sawyers Pheasant Lane, $975,000, John Harris and Karen Harris to Larry J Smith Trust

15 Vista Cove Court, $499,000, Philip R Keyes to Tracy A Barlow

72 Monte Vista Terrace, $2,000, Harold D Wright and Betty L Wright to Harold D Wright

752 Fountain Park Blvd., $439,000, D R Horton Inc to Babajide A Oyelade

40 Ridge Top Acres Road, $267,000, Ashley A Keener and Tyler Ferguson to Jannielle Shayzanne Hoyt

23 Pinedale Road, $320,000, Darrell W Gillett and Kimberlee P Gillett to Joshua C Rhodes

Fairview

119 Cane Creek Ranch Drive, $2,000,000, Hakuri R Nakamura to Joseph V Parisi

98 Rilandwell Drive, $210,000, Andres Rey and Tami Rey to Jeffrey Scott Rice

113 Glen Trillium Drive, $1,135,000, John Burns and Sara Burns to Jordan C Smallwood

145 Olivia Trace Drive, $1,425,000, Cherie Carroll Byrd and Mark Dixon Byrd to Michael J Sweeney

37 Nuthatch Court, $1,500,000, Daniel Hayes and Maribel Hayes to Tyler K Masters

139 Sharon Ridge Court, $100,000, Michael Adam Leggett and Kristin Ann Leggett to Dn Developers LLC

47 Glen Trillium Drive, $1,410,000, David Mathieu and Kimberly A Mathieu to D R G Associates LLC

62 Sparkling Springs Road, $35,000, Eugene Carletta to Giorgio Besso

4 Tuscany Lane, $1,020,000, Ginette Montero Democoroa to Ross Miller Jackson

5 Wild Wind Trail, $6,250,000, MLH Family Limited Partnership to Michael Evan Bernstein

17 Wild Wind Trail, $6,250,000, MLH Family Limited Partnership to Michael Evan Bernstein

9 Wild Wind Trail, $6,250,000, MLH Family Limited Partnership to Michael Evan Bernstein

French Broad

986 Fletcher Martin Road, $190,000, Zeb Leonard Meadows and Mary Etta Meadows to Jacinto Hernandez Sanchez

631 Mag Sluder Road, $200,000, Regina Wilson to James Seth Turner

Jupiter

5.99 acres on Island In The Sky Trail, $90,000, Hibiscus Mountain Properties Inc to TPI LLC

4.37 acres on Island In The Sky Trail, $90,000, Hibiscus Mountain Properties Inc to TPI LLC

117 Bluebell Ridge Lane, $452,000, Bob Loblaw LLC to Darian P Tucker

Leicester

50 Morgan Branch Road, $360,000, Michael Joe Holt and Susan G Holt to Lee Smith

1362 Alexander Road, $134,000, Jack R Worley and Diane Worley to Braulio Binuelo Ventura

71 View Ridge Parkway, $37,000, Nicholas Cocozziello and Mary Cocozziello to Alexus Hilliard

1021 Alexander Road, $150,000, Edith Feinstein and Ross Feinstein to Devin Hutchison

2424 Bear Creek Road, $247,000, Sarah Joyce Patten Yarashus and Lawrence Justin Harbin to Jeffrey Edmund Bloomfield

125 Mount Airy Road, $106,000, Charles J Rutledge to Joseph Edward Caudle

3680 New Leicester Highway, $335,000, Thomas Stevens and Emily Stevens to Carolyn Miller

3024 New Leicester Highway, $415,000, Kimberly D Elkins to Billy Guy Grove

0.91 acres on Rocking Chair Lane, $150,000, Edith Feinstein and Ross Feinstein to Devin Hutchison

Montreat

113 Mecklenburg Circle, $576,500, Stephen G Sewell And Jane P Sewell Joint Revocable Trust to Heritage Creek LLC

North Buncombe

31 Foxwood Drive, $775,000, Dwight Bruce Rice and Patricia G Rice to Margaret J Fehrman

300 Clarks Chapel Road, $75,000, Kenneth M Bauers and Virginia A Bauers to Jarrod B Kendall

35 Leisure Mountain Road, $422,500, Virginia M Felice to Harold Smestad

Reynolds

104 Windcliff Drive, $255,000, PNC Bank National Association to Harvey Arnold

8 Bee Hive Lane, $430,000, James Lewis and Helen Lewis to James Michael Cox

1.69 acres on Cedar Mountain Road, $90,000, Brett R Coburn and Dana M Jaffe to Ernest Igorevich Mustsevoy

Riceville

5.52 acres on Moffitt Road, $225,000, Marzi LLC to Huasteca LLC

105 Buffalo Trail, $725,000, Jane Ellen Alderson and Timothy Buckler Alderson to Aaron Dishman

1.9 acres on Hickory Tree Road, $712,000, Chester Combs and Rhonda F Combs to John Jennings O’Connell

10 Zane Lane, $250,000, Peggy Jones Harwell to B4k LLC

7 Primrose Lane, $475,000, Mary M Sesak to Sarah Grace Hinson

90 Hickory Tree Road, $712,000, Chester Combs and Rhonda F Combs to John Jennings O’Connell

Skyland

64 Mallard Run Drive, $519,000, Timothy Lee Overmyer and Joyce Anna Overmyer to Daniel Seddens Burch

203 Weybridge Drive, $595,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Gabriel Scott

21 George Allen Ridge, $34,000, 2020 Builders LLC to M4 Builders LLC

205 Weybridge Drive, $549,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Richard Walton

138 Old Forest Drive, $165,000, Frederick R Koon and Michelle Koon to Jordan Clarke

36 White Pine Circle, $580,000, Jeffrey J Wommack and Jerri W Wommack to Dustan L Auldredge

113 Hibiscus Lane, $705,000, John A Skipper and Kristin V Skipper to Randolph Jackson Reeves

199 Waightstill Drive, $654,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to Deborah Ingle Clark

99 Sunny Meadows Blvd., $300,000, Steven Michael Huppe to Jennifer Steele

503 Pole Creasman Road, $573,000, Alexander C. Herlocker and Mary J. Herlocker to Nicholas Vaughan Wheatley

227 Ramble Way, $585,000, Ramble Biltmore Forest LLC to Michael Todd Fulbright

42 Hallett Court, $1,690,000, Roger B Quayle and Nancy A Quayle to Susan Baker Bloom

106 Olde Covington Way, $260,000, Mary J Trail to Martin And Watha Kollmeyer Living Trust

21 Ocala St., $589,000, Terry B Shuler to Amry Stout Cox

109 Glenview Road, $365,000, Angela Ruth Wilson to A and R Level Concrete LLC

724 Streamside Drive, $47,000, Andrew S Weingarten (etal) Amy Weingarten (etal) to David Trach

33 Windcliff Drive, $1,690,000, Christopher S Dyrhaug and Patricia Dyrhaug to Rebekkah Anne Merrell

121 Powder Creek Trail, $3,690,000, Douglas A Korey Living Trust and Jodi L Korey Living Trust to Joseph E Scalzo

4 Spring Valley Court, $460,000, Brittany Marie Parkhurst to Joshua Lee Cutspec

193 Locust Court, $335,000, Jean M Crawford to David T Byers

22 Manderley Way, $510,000, William Douglas James and Debra James to James Earley

236 Kelmscott Lane, $2,848,000, Matthew G Osada to Joel Towbin

Swannanoa

92 Harrison Hill Road, $465,000, Arthur George Graff and Laurel Palmer Graff to Jacklyn Herman Dirscherl

121 Christian Creek Road, $440,000, Adam N Pell to James Montgomerie

102 Morgan St., $350,000, Linda P McElreath to Amber Khteian

315 Richmond Ave., $61,000, Anthony Nidek and Brandon Hudson to Anthony Nidek

0.72 acres on Christian Creek Road, $20,000, Cody E Sawyer and Laura B Sawyer to Ross D Austin

242 Summer Haven Road, $83,500, Life’s Trails LLC to Stephanie Loren Vaughn

4.35 acres on Lytle Cove Road, $87,000, Murad A Fakhouri to Colby Brown

173 Riddle Road, $50,000, Mearle Allen to Michael Outar

1.1 acres on Riddle Road, $50,000, Mearle Allen to Michael Outar

Upper Hominy

12 S Morgan Branch Road, $869,000, Matthew T Abbott and Vicky L Abbott to Cesar Garcia Flores

25 Oakwood Road, $395,000, Matthew M Tamari and Hannah C Tamari to Madison Lea Watson

Weaverville

86 S Main St., $847,000, Reagan Street Partners LLC to Hope Raue Larson

West Buncombe

26 Carolina Buckthorn Drive, $56,000, Raymond R Schmidt and Cynthia L Schmidt to Rural Living Solutions

432 Old NC 20, $344,000, Ray Horton to Darion Raphael Casas

110 Bellamy Road, $385,000, CMH Homes Inc to Nancy Ann Ritchey

14 Vinewood Circle, $47,000, David Craig to Mariela Pantoja

70 Mountain Magnolia Drive, $5,000, Mark J Engebretson to Anatoli Karatchoun

5 Miramar Drive, $95,000, Ivette De La Garza and Jaime Roberto De La Garza to MC Brokers LLC

694 Emma Road, $65,000, 700 Emma Rd LLC to Viktor Malanka

Woodfin

298 Baird Cove Road, $338,000, Leeann Nicole Ingram to Jonathan Leslie Pulsifer

63 Chimney Crest Drive, $85,000, Martin P Schaffer and Jocelyn S Schaffer to Nazar Sadovnik

47 Mulberry St., $335,000, Houston Dwayne Harrelson and Jessi Johanna Choi Ford to Maria Fernanda Lara

244 Baird Cove Road, $600,000, Roger C Edwards and Susan B Edwards to Taylor Clark Johnson

143 Powers Road, $950,000, Real Recovery Holdings LLC to James Gay

129 Fisher Lane, $50,000, Roger C Edwards and Susan B Edwards to Taylor Clark Johnson

0.7 acres on Powers Road, $30,000, Real Recovery Holdings LLC to Powers Properties Agency LLC

145 Powers Road, $470,000, Real Recovery Holdings LLC to James Gay

0.63 acres on Powers Road, $30,000, Real Recovery Holdings LLC to Powers Properties Agency LLC

147 Powers Road, $650,000, Ralph H Short to James Gay

21 South Point Drive, $1,380,000, Sandra Kay Evans Living Trust to Cary Medical Plaza III LLC

