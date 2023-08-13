U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,464.05
    -4.78 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,281.40
    +105.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,644.85
    -93.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,925.11
    +2.49 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.04
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.70
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1680
    +0.0880 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2692
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9300
    +0.2480 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,391.20
    -5.92 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.87
    -0.33 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.16
    -94.44 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,473.65
    +269.32 (+0.84%)
     
YF CHARTBOOK:

50 charts explaining markets and the economy right now

Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for July 25-26

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·4 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for July 25-26:

Asheville

  • 14 Sunset View, $2,225,000, George J. D’Angelo to Paul M Paddock

  • 33 Maywood Road, $900,000, Scot Alan Wilkerson and Linda Anne Wilkerson to Ross F Atherton

  • 0.1 acres on White Fawn Drive, $95,000, Brandon Knolls LLC to Philip Jackson

  • 210 Carrington Place, $189,000, Kristopher Clay Fowler to Daniel Keith Buchanan

  • 30 MacAllan Lane, $730,000, Village at Chunns Cove Development LLC to Sylvia Francis Anderson

  • 22 Arlington St., $750,000, Vanessa C Byrd and John H Byrd to Byron T Greiner

  • 175 S Lexington Ave., Unit 106, $425,000, Patricia Moody and Clifton Moody to Lyndon Perry

  • 802 Woodlea Court, $353,000, Charles D Rice and Koyne W Rice to Amanda Leigh Ridenhour

  • 59 College St., Unit 304, $410,000, Steven Lee Johnson to DDBD Investment Group LLC

  • 608 Carrington Place, $225,000, Daniel Joseph Kehler to Ferit Karakaya

Barnardsville

  • 597 Dillingham Road, $264,500, Rodney Craig and Sherry Lynette Craig to Brandon S Collins

Enka-Candler

  • 1954 Smokey Park Highway, $460,000, Gina Kilpatrick and James Andrew Kilpatrick to Paula Warner

  • 152 Marathon Lane, $434,500, DR Horton Inc to Fakhar Mian

  • 18 Black Horse Run, $535,000, Dawn Newell and Bradley Semma to Leta J Bell

  • 0.33 acres on Old Pisgah Highway, $50,000, Harry E Taylor and Charlotte F Taylor to Ruslan Kram

Fairview

  • 44 Reta Road, $940,000, Jamie Christensen and Philip Christensen to Caroline Burkett Skinner

  • 3.87 acres on Meadow Lane, $92,500, Stephen And Angela Hellebush Living Trust to Sr Henderson Trust

  • 1.6 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to Sr Henderson Trust

  • 5.1 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Susan Blair Hellebush Moses to Sr Henderson Trust

  • 0.28 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to Sr Henderson Trust

  • 1.5 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to Sr Henderson Trust

Garren Creek

  • 115 Miller Cove Road, $587,500, William Robinson Heroy and Kathrine Lynne Heroy to Wayne McCool

Jupiter

  • 0.79 acres on Snelson Road, $74,500, Dewayne Jarvis Reeves and Cynthia Renee Chandley Reeves to Pedro Ricca

  • 102 Ridge Brook Drive, $550,000, William Weiss and Audrey Weiss to Dickey Living Trust

Leicester

  • 28 Back Stage Pass, $590,000, John S Stephens and Dana York to Matthew and Nicole Dicori Living Trust

  • 41 Piney Knob Estate, $100,000, Jack Mitchell Hendrix to John Daniel Worley

North Buncombe

  • 206 Stoney Knob Road, $750,000, Robert Howe and Catherine Howe to Katie Katayose

  • 2.24 acres on Greenridge Road, $150,500, Asheville Fast Cash LLC to 2020 Builders LLC

  • 15.13 acres on Gill Branch Road, $2,100,000, Donald L Burnette Jr (etal) Jerry L Burnette (etal) to Dkf Development LLC

  • 13.23 acres on Salem Road, $2,100,000, Donald L Burnette Jr (etal) Jerry L Burnette (etal) to DKF Development LLC

Reems Creek

  • 77 Ox Bow Crossing, $1,100,000, Fulham Road LLC to Stephen Lehew

Skyland

  • 133 Trumpet Lane, $700,000, Helmut Lindemann to Ramadan Investments LLC

  • 64 Aberdeen Drive, $210,000, The Sandra A Brown Revocable Trust to Jennifer L Defazio

  • 50 Starwood Valley Trail, $950,000, Robert Derouen and Vyvyan Derouen to David Desimone

  • 49 Foxberry Drive, $480,000, Susan B Fischer and Todd A Fischer to Jennifer Douglas

  • 19 Stokley Lane, $107,500, DC Properties LLC to Cynthia A Bayne

  • 930 Glenn Bridge Rd Se, $385,000, Kristin Corley and William Corley to Hannah Stancliff

Swannanoa

  • 161 Dillingham Estates Trail, $560,000, Nikolas Hartley and Emily Fredriksson to Akili Johnson Akridge

Weaverville

  • 47 Benedict Lane, $339,000, Adrian Borta and Marcela Antofica to James John Doppes

  • 45 Al Dorf Drive, $225,000, Greenwood Park LLC to Rodney L Dawdy

  • 45 Salem Road, $360,000, Amy Lee Knisley and Joel Campbell Knisley to Amy Lee Knisley

West Buncombe

  • 492 Deaverview Road, $89,000, Harrison Bowman and Violet Bowman to Cavender Capital LLC

  • 154 McKinnish Cove Road, $290,000, Irene S Franklin (le) William E Franklin (le) to Peter G Lewis

Woodfin

  • 30 Dryman Valley Road, $117,000, Roy Grindstaff and Tracy Grindstaff to Heriberto Alcantara Gonzalez

  • 26 Dryman Valley Road, $117,000, Roy D Grindstaff and Tracy Grindstaff to Heriberto Alcantara Gonzalez

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for July 25-26