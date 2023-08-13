Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for July 25-26
Sales filed in Buncombe County for July 25-26:
Asheville
14 Sunset View, $2,225,000, George J. D’Angelo to Paul M Paddock
33 Maywood Road, $900,000, Scot Alan Wilkerson and Linda Anne Wilkerson to Ross F Atherton
0.1 acres on White Fawn Drive, $95,000, Brandon Knolls LLC to Philip Jackson
210 Carrington Place, $189,000, Kristopher Clay Fowler to Daniel Keith Buchanan
30 MacAllan Lane, $730,000, Village at Chunns Cove Development LLC to Sylvia Francis Anderson
22 Arlington St., $750,000, Vanessa C Byrd and John H Byrd to Byron T Greiner
175 S Lexington Ave., Unit 106, $425,000, Patricia Moody and Clifton Moody to Lyndon Perry
802 Woodlea Court, $353,000, Charles D Rice and Koyne W Rice to Amanda Leigh Ridenhour
59 College St., Unit 304, $410,000, Steven Lee Johnson to DDBD Investment Group LLC
608 Carrington Place, $225,000, Daniel Joseph Kehler to Ferit Karakaya
Barnardsville
597 Dillingham Road, $264,500, Rodney Craig and Sherry Lynette Craig to Brandon S Collins
Enka-Candler
1954 Smokey Park Highway, $460,000, Gina Kilpatrick and James Andrew Kilpatrick to Paula Warner
152 Marathon Lane, $434,500, DR Horton Inc to Fakhar Mian
18 Black Horse Run, $535,000, Dawn Newell and Bradley Semma to Leta J Bell
0.33 acres on Old Pisgah Highway, $50,000, Harry E Taylor and Charlotte F Taylor to Ruslan Kram
Fairview
44 Reta Road, $940,000, Jamie Christensen and Philip Christensen to Caroline Burkett Skinner
3.87 acres on Meadow Lane, $92,500, Stephen And Angela Hellebush Living Trust to Sr Henderson Trust
1.6 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to Sr Henderson Trust
5.1 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Susan Blair Hellebush Moses to Sr Henderson Trust
0.28 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to Sr Henderson Trust
1.5 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to Sr Henderson Trust
Garren Creek
115 Miller Cove Road, $587,500, William Robinson Heroy and Kathrine Lynne Heroy to Wayne McCool
Jupiter
0.79 acres on Snelson Road, $74,500, Dewayne Jarvis Reeves and Cynthia Renee Chandley Reeves to Pedro Ricca
102 Ridge Brook Drive, $550,000, William Weiss and Audrey Weiss to Dickey Living Trust
Leicester
28 Back Stage Pass, $590,000, John S Stephens and Dana York to Matthew and Nicole Dicori Living Trust
41 Piney Knob Estate, $100,000, Jack Mitchell Hendrix to John Daniel Worley
North Buncombe
206 Stoney Knob Road, $750,000, Robert Howe and Catherine Howe to Katie Katayose
2.24 acres on Greenridge Road, $150,500, Asheville Fast Cash LLC to 2020 Builders LLC
15.13 acres on Gill Branch Road, $2,100,000, Donald L Burnette Jr (etal) Jerry L Burnette (etal) to Dkf Development LLC
13.23 acres on Salem Road, $2,100,000, Donald L Burnette Jr (etal) Jerry L Burnette (etal) to DKF Development LLC
Reems Creek
77 Ox Bow Crossing, $1,100,000, Fulham Road LLC to Stephen Lehew
Skyland
133 Trumpet Lane, $700,000, Helmut Lindemann to Ramadan Investments LLC
64 Aberdeen Drive, $210,000, The Sandra A Brown Revocable Trust to Jennifer L Defazio
50 Starwood Valley Trail, $950,000, Robert Derouen and Vyvyan Derouen to David Desimone
49 Foxberry Drive, $480,000, Susan B Fischer and Todd A Fischer to Jennifer Douglas
19 Stokley Lane, $107,500, DC Properties LLC to Cynthia A Bayne
930 Glenn Bridge Rd Se, $385,000, Kristin Corley and William Corley to Hannah Stancliff
Swannanoa
161 Dillingham Estates Trail, $560,000, Nikolas Hartley and Emily Fredriksson to Akili Johnson Akridge
Weaverville
47 Benedict Lane, $339,000, Adrian Borta and Marcela Antofica to James John Doppes
45 Al Dorf Drive, $225,000, Greenwood Park LLC to Rodney L Dawdy
45 Salem Road, $360,000, Amy Lee Knisley and Joel Campbell Knisley to Amy Lee Knisley
West Buncombe
492 Deaverview Road, $89,000, Harrison Bowman and Violet Bowman to Cavender Capital LLC
154 McKinnish Cove Road, $290,000, Irene S Franklin (le) William E Franklin (le) to Peter G Lewis
Woodfin
30 Dryman Valley Road, $117,000, Roy Grindstaff and Tracy Grindstaff to Heriberto Alcantara Gonzalez
26 Dryman Valley Road, $117,000, Roy D Grindstaff and Tracy Grindstaff to Heriberto Alcantara Gonzalez
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
