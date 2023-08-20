Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for July 26-Aug. 4

TipRanks

While the summer months are proving to be less lucrative for stock market participants, the overall trend this year has been up. The reason for the rally has been primarily down to AI hype, with various cultural commentators predicting this tech’s impact could be as big as that of the Industrial Revolution. But not all are quite as hyperbolic. There are grumblings on Wall Street that we are now entering an AI-driven bubble, with some prominent market watchers claiming the rally might not be sust