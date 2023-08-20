Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for July 26-Aug. 4
Sales filed in Buncombe County for July 26-Aug. 4:
Asheville
608 Carrington Place, $225,000, Daniel Joseph Kehler to Ferit Karakaya
59 College St., Unit 304, $410,000, Steven Lee Johnson to DDBD Investment Group LLC
175 S Lexington Ave., Unit 106, $425,000, Patricia Moody and Clifton Moody to Lyndon Perry
802 Woodlea Court, $353,000, Charles D Rice and Koyne W Rice to Amanda Leigh Ridenhour
1 Honey Drive, $660,000, Kenneth W Marshall and Judy S Marshall to Daniel Valentine Bartosh
0.02 acres on Honey Drive, $660,000, Kenneth W Marshall and Judy S Marshall to Daniel Valentine Bartosh
43 Vermont Court, Unit F21, $310,500, Rachel Cox to Daniel Sandoval
123 Carroll Ave., $552,000, Daniel E Peck to Daniel T O’Neill
21 Chiles Ave., $2,400,000, Frank J King and Suzanne R King to Susan Brewer Shah
91 Glendale Ave., $320,000, Glendale Avenue Qualified Opportunity Zone Business LLC to Lake Bound Holdings LLC
60 N Market St., Unit 417, $1,311,500, Stephen De May and Linda De May to Mark Rubin
18 Gratitude Drive, $490,000, Maria T San Martin and Abbey Friedman to Marie Blaha
89 Glendale Ave., $320,000, Glendale Avenue Qualified Opportunity Zone Business LLC to Lake Bound Holdings LLC
87 Glendale Ave., $320,000, Glendale Avenue Qualified Opportunity Zone Business LLC to Lake Bound Holdings LLC
93 Glendale Ave., $320,000, Glendale Avenue Qualified Opportunity Zone Business LLC to Lake Bound Holdings LLC
117 Third St., $300,000, Jeffrey I Black and Barbara M Black to Obsidian Commercial Constructors LLC
51 Maple Ave., $350,000, Christopher Pasour and Caitlyn Pasour to Nelly Arkadyevna Bablumian
123 Third St., $300,000, Jeffrey I Black and Barbara M Black to Obsidian Commercial Constructors LLC
266 Waynesville Ave., $715,000, P and E Elliott 2018 Family Trust to Scott Adams
31 Long Shoals Road, $3,925,000, Asheville Retail Ventures LLC to McDonald Family Income Trust
67 Raleigh Road, $620,000, Two Hammers Dwellings LLC to Liliana Rosa A Rauh Breiter
35 Alice Clement Lane, $532,500, Matthew Ryan Sneed and Janine Marie Sneed to Keith A Martin
0.8 acres on Sand Hill Road, $75,000, Marjorie Allen Yelton to Luiz Renato Fusco Roselli
173 Fayetteville St., $310,000, Thea Grenell to Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust
12 Cornelia St., $650,000, Sabine Boots to Edward Anthony Dubois
0.69 acres on Rock Hill Road, $761,000, She-Can Limited Partnership to 1373 Sweeten Creek Road LLC
4 Ravencroft Lane, $257,500, Karen Eileen Ewing to Laurie A Erceg
1373 Sweeten Creek Road, $761,000, She-Can Co. to 1373 Sweeten Creek Road LLC
43 Vermont Court, Unit D14, $315,000, Mary Virginia Parker to Jamie C Creola
3 Ravencroft Lane, Unit Gr3f, $257,500, Karen Eileen Ewing to Laurie A Erceg
226 Hilliard Ave., $3,600,000, Duke Energy Progress Inc to 226 Hilliard Avl LLC
125 Clingman Ave., Unit 204, $292,000, Stoner W Giltz to Rachel Elizabeth Cox
9 Dayflower Drive, $1,069,000, Janet M Covert and Steven A Covert to Heidi Krutek
23 Clovelly Way, $805,000, Dianne Buck Weaver Revocable Trust to Joseph Coppock
147 Senator Reynolds Road, $220,000, Douglas Allen Schmidt and Jori James Schmidt to Anne Marie Reader
13 Faulkner Ave., $245,000, David Frame and Elizabeth E Cole to Richard W Cundiff Revocable Trust
280 Hi Alta Ave., $241,000, Lola J Rogers to Benjamin McHone
208 Appalachian Way, $260,000, Randy Maltry to Olivia Ruth Tym
136 Senator Reynolds Road, $2,200,000, Joel Towbin Revocable Trust to Ehrlich Family Revocable Trust
407 Crowfields Drive, $147,500, John Price Thompson to Angela T McDonald
10 Louisville Place, $849,000, Eight8 Property LLC to Amanda April Grieshaber
102 Pennsylvania Ave., $135,000, Verdure LLC to Victor Vasilache
959 Merrimon Ave., $1,915,000, Konstantinos P Barlas And Ismini K Barlas Living Trust to Anthony Donald Coggiola
304 Birch Forest Lane, $225,000, Theresa Marisa Napolitano to Jennifer Harvey Hart
98 Maple Ave., $345,000, James Kevin Arrington and Grace Stuart Jarvis to Tyler Lee Ferguson
105 Carlyle Way, $222,000, Michael G Cook Sr (etal) Sandra E Cook (etal) to Jan Poszich (le)
941 W Chapel Road, $385,000, JCS III LLC to Anthony Pioli
505 Crowfields Lane, $355,000, 505 Crowfields LLC to Gary Keith Holmes
50 Haw Creek Circle, $760,000, Allen Davidson Williamson Jr Revocable Trust to Hawkeye Trail LLC
17 Darcy Lane, $716,000, Leslie D McCrory to Cheryl McCabe Allen
0.28 acres on Rash Road, $90,000, Christopher Maness to Khindria Property Development LLC
3 Latrobe St., $2,742,000, David Whelchel and Judith H Whelchel to Daniel S Huffenus
34 Gaia Lane, $330,000, Cathy Trick to Kathy Moore
22 White Ave., $365,000, Almon Ventures LLC to Jill Noel Huebner
214 Lakewood Drive, $474,000, Gregory Frank Lewis and Kathleen D Lewis to Heath Arthur Julian
162 Burton St., $235,000, J&N Properties LLC to Chelesea L Hastings
12 S Lexington Ave., Unit 201, $462,000, J Doug Ezell to Sherwood Lawrence
2305 Abbey Circle, $310,000, Sue A Sorice and Jill S Cook to Sam Michael Cosgrove
7 Grace Ave., $551,500, Kerry M Levin Trust Kerry M Levin (trustee) to Laura Cathleen Herndon
10 Parkview Drive, $780,000, Mark J Bosman and Janet L Bosman to Michael Jankovsky
137 Stratford Road, $1,005,000, Teresa Cantrell to Patricia Parker
604 Holt Lane, $1,762,000, Charles W Archerd Trust and Anne C Archerd Trust to Amelia Lane Jaben
85 Unadilla Ave., $718,500, Charlotte Besecker Kassab to Philip Brock
Biltmore Forest
1.28 acres on Vanderbilt Road, $655,000, Starnes McCanless Family Limit Part Starnes Family Limited Partnership to Michael C Hainen
9 Brooklawn Chase, $4,200,000, James M Hefley (trustee) Marie Hefley (trustee) to Semanik Real Estate Corp
423 Vanderbilt Road, $1,325,000, Patricia H Rinkevich and Peter J Rinkevich to Emily Elizabeth Kuhns
Black Mountain
25 W Keesler St., $100,000, The Care Bridge Corporation to Randall Thompson
0.27 acres on Owenby Lane, $240,000, Beth B Dix and Robert E Dix to Flow North Developers LLC
1104 Blueview Drive, $536,000, BP Black Mountain 1 LLC to Triangle Venture Group LLC
1 Burnette Drive, $542,500, Ricardo L Martinez and Mary F Martinez to Philip McIntosh
103 View St., $785,000, Amy L Kingham and Mark Christopher Booth to Purpose Holdings LLC
15 Forest Lane, $330,000, Mary B Woodside to Gil Bakshi
564 Sweet Birch Park Lane, $592,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Clifford Ramsey Lovin
109 N Dougherty St., $725,000, Patricia Jean Kennedy to Deborah P Huntley GST Non-Exempt Trust
56 Camp Branch Road, $852,000, Martin John Lorton and Louise Sarah Lorton to David Michael McKee
109 Portmanvilla Road, $471,000, Alison Lynn Watson and David James Joseph Hodge to Taber Roberts
87 Fairway Drive, $449,000, Jerry Malcombe Jackson Revocable Trust to Joy Boudreau
85 Fairway Drive, $502,000, Jerry Malcombe Jackson Revocable Trust to Edward L Bartlett
0.13 acres on Hiawassee Avenue, $502,000, Jerry Malcombe Jackson Revocable Trust to Edward L Bartlett
Broad River
4.43 acres on Laurel Drive, $20,000, Ronald D Martin and James Martin to AR Epshtein USA LLC
0.64 acres on Laurel Drive, $20,000, Ronald D Martin and James Martin to AR Epshtein USA LLC
2849 Old Fort Road, $365,000, Susan L. Francis to Corey Dietz
East Buncombe
103 Whispering Wind Drive, $960,000, Fernando W Ocasio and Margarita Ocasio to Eva Y Catalina
315 Melanie Lane, $410,000, Polly Miller to Joseph Church
119 Lakey Gap Acres, $350,000, Elizabeth Ann Robertson to Henri W Gresset
Enka-Candler
152 Marathon Lane, $434,500, DR Horton Inc to Fakhar Mian
0.33 acres on Old Pisgah Highway, $50,000, Harry E Taylor and Charlotte F Taylor to Ruslan Kram
30 Bachelder Lane, $388,500, Joseph Tyler Pressley to Dennis Aaron Green
217 Hookers Gap Road, $387,000, Charles William Haney and Jane Carolyn Haney to Cory McCluskey
34 Cherokee Road, $127,500, Bridget Hensley to Ashkat Realty LLC
753 Fountain Park Blvd., $421,000, DR Horton Inc to Aleksandr Ptachik
10 Ivestor Gap Road, $904,500, Biltmore Lake LLC to Ralph A Gaume
4 Brookstone Place, $614,000, Mary McNab Rogers to Charles K Beck
169 Justice Ridge Road, $498,000, Gordon J Lefrancois and Cheryl A Lefrancois to Robert Lee Waller
58 Homewood Road, $545,000, Lucy Beverly Irrevocable Trust to Nicole Allysa Davis
7 Krista Circle, Unit E, $206,000, Delores Ann Brewer to Alex Kusztos
7 Fowler Town Road, $300,000, Thomas Battle and Erica Battle to Daina Riley
154 Marathon Lane, $461,000, DR Horton Inc to Ross Buchanan
56 Homewood Road, $545,000, Lucy Beverly Irrevocable Trust to Nicole Allysa Davis
551 Asbury Road, $323,000, Cari Watson to Marlem Ayerim Robles Herrera
38 Pine Tree Drive, $365,000, Philip J Brown and Jeanette Brown to Melinda Laurann Paryev
426 Morgan Road, $463,500, 426M Properties LLC to Jeanine Cunningham
455 Liberty Road, $428,000, Susan E Sweeney and Thomas A Sweeney to Quyen Hawes
156 Marathon Lane, $460,000, DR Horton Inc to Alberto Ayala
306 Tavernier Lane, $485,000, DR Horton Inc to Yuridia Judith Camarillo
110 Oak Hill Road, $525,000, Jack Ingram and Aline C Ingram to Ellores E Brailey
25 Willow Bend Drive, $750,000, Black Rock Construction Inc to Charles Landau
Fairview
3.87 acres on Meadow Lane, $92,500, Stephen and Angela Hellebush Living Trust to SR Henderson Trust
1.6 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to SR Henderson Trust
5.1 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Susan Blair Hellebush Moses to SR Henderson Trust
0.28 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to SR Henderson Trust
1.5 acres on Meadow Lane, $108,500, Peter L Hellebush and Stephen P Hellebush to SR Henderson Trust
70 Reta Road, $75,000, Somerset Health Enterprises LLC to Neese N Neese Custom Home Builders Inc
379 Bethany Church Road, $695,000, Gamble Family Revocable Trust to Irene A Decredico
53 Lake Vista Drive, $1,176,000, Tyler King Masters and Jordan Scott Masters to Mary Jeanette Ellis
15 Lone Coyote Ridge, $510,000, Steven James Melin and Brittany Leigh Jones to Megan Larose
80 Crossings Circle, $85,000, The Crossing NC LLC to Javier Samayoa
133 Mountain View Road, $149,500, Patricia Sue Wells(le) to Taylor Rice
133 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
149 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
118 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
209 Broomsedge St., $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
306 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
115 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
127 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
15.26 acres on Garren Creek Road, $140,000, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist to Mark E Lang
111 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
207 Broomsedge St., $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
120 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
301 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
16 Trappers Alley, $35,000, Vanessa D Crawford to Judith Rodriguez Monroy
109 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
144 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
123 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
112 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
205 Broomsedge St., $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
151 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
308 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
138 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
114 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
143 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
320 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
305 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
119 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
131 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
307 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
309 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
142 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
110 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
310 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
303 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
139 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
34 Weeping Cherry Forest Road, $375,000, Marguerite Jewel Ratcliffe Irrevocable Trust to Harold Gorman
147 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
136 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
314 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
316 Bottle Brush Court, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
129 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
140 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
137 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
203 Broomsedge St., $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
117 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
215 Whitaker Road, $75,000, Warren J Yeisley and Jennifer M Yeisley to Black and Gold Property Ventures LLC
141 Switchgrass Loop, $20,474,000, DHIR-Fairview Meadows LLC to SFR V Tranche 5 Borrower LLC
160 Cascade Ridge Road, $515,000, BP Fairview LLC to Lynda Taylor Jackson
5.98 acres on Dogwood Forest Road, $336,500, R Michael Wilkinson to Peter Anthony Policastro
17.74 acres on Ballard Creek Road, $336,500, R Michael Wilkinson to Peter Anthony Policastro
867 Charlotte Highway, $1,100,000, Fairview Animal Hospital Assoc. to Fair Sky Properties LLC
0.78 acres on Fairview Road, $1,100,000, Fairview Animal Hospital Assoc. to Fair Sky Properties LLC
10 Holt Circle, $572,000, Doris A Wright (trustee) Raymond R Wright (trustee) to Albert Clair Strickland
French Broad
0.66 acres on Fletcher Martin Road, $57,000, Tammy Crystal Meadows to Jacinto Hernandez Sanchez
Garren Creek
55 Marcellina Drive, $220,000, Beverly J Jones and Michael A Jones to Megan Katharine John
78 Miller Cove Road, $600,000, Ryan L Brandt to KBI at Miller Cove LLC
Jupiter
102 Ridge Brook Drive, $550,000, William Weiss and Audrey Weiss to Dickey Living Trust
2.03 acres on Stockton Branch Road, $25,000, Clifton R Robinson to Karen R Byrd
699 Flint Hill Road, $600,000, Raymond K Ball to Henry Burger
102 Pickens Road, $438,000, Andrea McKinney to Adam Dalton
943 Old Mars Hill Highway, $325,000, Jackson C Bebber and Tamara D Bebber to Omar Marquez
2.48 acres on Upper Roberts Branch Road, $45,000, Mary Deane Kinnett to DM5 LLC
Leicester
41 Piney Knob Estate, $100,000, Jack Mitchell Hendrix to John Daniel Worley
15 Esek Drive, $423,000, Scott E Ross and Lindsey N Ross to Charles D Farris
314 Browntown Road, $430,000, Jennifer Plemmons Robinson(le) to George E Smith
3.82 acres on Earlys Mountain Road, $2,100,000, Alastair M Odom to Jeffrey P Latchaw
15 C Gillespie Way, $235,000, Steven Brian Brank and Destry Brank to Terrance L Watkins
213 Earlys Mountain Road, $2,100,000, Alastair McDonald Odom to Jeffrey P Latchaw
North Buncombe
206 Stoney Knob Road, $750,000, Robert Howe and Catherine Howe to Katie Katayose
2.24 acres on Greenridge Road, $150,500, Asheville Fast Cash LLC to 2020 Builders LLC
15.13 acres on Gill Branch Road, $2,100,000, Donald L Burnette Jr (etal) Jerry L Burnette (etal) to DKF Development LLC
13.23 acres on Salem Road, $2,100,000, Donald L Burnette Jr (etal) Jerry L Burnette (etal) to DKF Development LLC
187 Dula Springs Road, $300,000, Kathy J Penland to Eugene Blakely Sloan
1.68 acres on Monticello Road, $52,500, WH Fisher Enterprises LLC to Dmytro Dutchak
17 Gemini Heights, $590,000, Valerie J Knisley and Jean-Marc Braem to Casey Rentz
20 Lewis Higgins Drive, $85,000, Kelsey Ouimette and Tayla Brown to Rufino Solis-Funes
34 Scenic Mountain Drive, $704,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Edward M Roberts
Reems Creek
10.04 acres on Pinecroft Road, $170,000, Gary E Strauch Trust Denise Baker Strauch Trust to John Hardee Bethea
139 Southern Cross Road, $629,000, Jane I Fredrickson to William John Mizejewski
Reynolds
19 Willow Tree Run, $275,000, John D Robins and Mary Jane Robins to Marzi LLC
518 Rose Hill Road, $550,000, David Thomas Woodworth and Elizabeth Mgillivray-Woodworth to Manzini LLC
35 Avondale Road, $347,000, Andrey Chistol and Alla Stepanov Chistol to Sunquest Inc
24 Loblolly Lane, $560,000, Biltmore Terrace Development LLC to Kristine Ashley Pardus
Riceville
30 Dalea Drive, $1,890,000, Davis & Davis Associates LLC to BW Dalea Properties LLC
0.65 acres on Fox Den Road, $41,000, Sandra Earwood Jones to Eric Douglas Harrison
23 Maxwell Road, $455,000, Decio Sales Gorton to Laura Elizabeth Lee
0.89 acres on Lower Grassy Branch Road, $95,000, Christopher E Frattarola to William Gordon Pleasant
3 Indian Place, $995,000, Thomas L Jones and Margaret K Jones to Trust Agreement of Bethany Day Nelson and Zachary Jacob Nelson
114 Lower Grassy Branch Road, $95,000, Christopher E Frattarola to William Gordon Pleasant
120 Elm Drive, $869,000, Jean Coletti and John Coletti to Ross A Rankin
63 Independence Blvd., $475,000, Sherri J Altman to Thomas A Nolan
Skyland
19 Stokley Lane, $107,500, DC Properties LLC to Cynthia A Bayne
49 Foxberry Drive, $480,000, Susan B Fischer and Todd A Fischer to Jennifer Douglas
6 Holly Ridge Court, $455,000, Melanie Ford to Kelley L Klawiter
29 Enchanted Lane, $445,000, Julie Pate and Amy Pate to Darrel Lee Williams
930 Glenn Bridge Rd Se, $385,000, Kristin Corley and William Corley to Hannah Stancliff
43 Starwood Valley Trail, $750,000, Cesar Garcia Flores and Krista Marie Flores to David Keith Ulrickson
46 McDonald Road, $220,000, Debbie B Watkins and Bruce K Watkins to Amanda M Watkins
50 Starwood Valley Trail, $950,000, Robert Derouen and Vyvyan Derouen to David Desimone
26 Oak Leaf Lane, $338,000, Nasus Properties LLC to Raymond M Kelley
210 Bridgeman Drive, $1,400,000, Oleg Voznyuk and Tatyana Voznyuk to Rebecca Gaa Cole
1.19 acres on Hendersonville Road, $1,915,000, Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries to SMS Airport Road LLC
1.38 acres on Hendersonville Road, $1,915,000, Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries to SMS Airport Road LLC
1.28 acres on Hendersonville Road, $1,915,000, Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries to SMS Airport Road LLC
69 Pinchot Forest Drive, $266,000, Aleksandr Lastivka to Ricky Barney
Swannanoa
131 Park Ridge Ave., $72,500, Darcy R Wilson to Leah and Andrew Zetterholm LLC
103 Pine Tree Drive, $425,000, Barbara H Elliott to Elisabeth A Wallace
128 Edwards Ave., $275,000, Adam A Demchak to Zachary Penland
106 Central Ave., $244,500, Erik Douglas Construction LLC to Brooke Ashley Tarlton
440 Old Buckeye Cove Road, $39,500, John Gardner to C/Y/F Construction & Design LLC
Upper Hominy
675 Upper Glady Fork Road, $410,000, David Clay Thomason to Andrew Thomas Pilliod
2 Metas Lane, $410,000, David Clay Thomason to Andrew Thomas Pilliod
86 Beaverdam Loop Road, $120,000, Winford-steven Blake Simons Richard Kelly and Robin Cape to Richard Kelly Gordon Harrod
23 Dow Drive, $250,000, Johnny R Stanley and Eva B Stanley to James Mungo
86 Beaverdam Loop Road, $124,000, Winford-Steven Blake Simons Richard Kelly and Robin Cape to Richard Kelly Gordon Harrod
1016 Mountain Drive, $260,000, Jose Aguilera to Miller Byard Real Estate LLC
Weaverville
45 Salem Road, $360,000, Amy Lee Knisley and Joel Campbell Knisley to Amy Lee Knisley
5 Waddell St., $450,000, Clark W Harris to Russ Logan Tidmore
42 Governor Thomson Terrace, $1,150,000, Gerry Goodin and Hedy Goodin to Steven Kennendy Dennis
120 Church St., $907,000, Joseph M Furman and Marilyn J Furman to Meghan Marie Noel
83 Church St., $575,000, Robert Alan Payne to Christopher James Browne
West Buncombe
154 McKinnish Cove Road, $290,000, Irene S Franklin (le) William E Franklin (le) to Peter G Lewis
45 Old NC 20, $442,500, Dean Edward McDaniel and Stacey Anne McDaniel to Stephen Wilkerson
33 Ben Lippen Road, $410,000, Maria Ines Ulloa and Richard Sanchez to Marcio Moreno
6 Brookshire Road, $345,000, Kevin G King and Brandon J King to Legacy Revival LLC
64 Velvet Ridge Lane, $754,500, Stay Asheville Inc to Together Built LLC
30 Rotunda Circle, $285,000, Regenal Holder to Kelsey Anderson McGovern
210 Post Oak Trail, $475,000, Alberto L Leon and Nydia I Leon to Jon Carson
Woodfin
8 Apple Lane, $586,500, Andrey Chistol and Alla Stepanov Chistol to Robert Elliot
29 Olivette Road, $275,000, Bonnie S Plemmons to Lake Bound Holdings LLC
84 Owenby Road, $275,000, Bonnie S Plemmons to Lake Bound Holdings LLC
146 Elk Mountain Road, $512,000, B and D Homes of WNC LLC to Gamble Family Revocable Trust
0.48 acres on Breckenridge Parkway, $995,000, Harvey A Wechsler and Gun I Wechsler to Cammie A Driggs
118 Sunny Ridge Drive, $995,000, Harvey A Wechsler and Gun I Wechsler to Cammie A Driggs
30 Dryman Valley Road, $117,000, Roy Grindstaff and Tracy K Grindstaff to Heriberto Alcantara Gonzalez
26 Dryman Valley Road, $117,000, Roy D Grindstaff and Tracy K Grindstaff to Heriberto Alcantara Gonzalez
0.05 acres on Laurel Terrace, $995,000, Harvey A Wechsler and Gun I Wechsler to Cammie A Driggs
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
