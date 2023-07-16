Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for June 24-30
Sales filed in Buncombe County for June 24-30:
Asheville
93 Forest Hill Drive, $850,000, Richard W Armstrong and Betty L Armstrong to Andrew Scott Thomas
41 Mayfair Drive, $342,500, Mona L Pinner and Edwin F Pinner to Michael Keene
201 Racquet Club Road, Unit 12, $275,000, 12 Racquet LLC to John Loyd Kirk 1986 Irrevocable Trust
0.59 acres on Wembley Road, $290,000, Elaine Elizabeth Marshall to Daniel T Gross And Susan M Gross Family Trust
154 Alpine Ridge Drive, $320,000, Michael H Harris and Jynne Harris to Coleen Kivlahan Revocable Trust
213 Rockrose Court, $406,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Kimberly M Felix Da Silva
100 Coxe Ave., Unit 402, $650,000, Holly G Bower to Joseph And Kyra Cavanaugh Living Trust
16 Eloise St., $400,000, Homer Lee Rascoe and Kelli Cayman Rascoe to Amanda Rose Drew
14 Windflower Court, Unit A, $350,000, Dana D Lichty to Holly L Jordan
48 S Market St., $1,300,000, 48 South Market LLC to Wilson Alley LLC
8 Weeping Willow Lane, $835,500, Buchanan Family Trust to Sumpter and Linda Logan Revocable Trust
27 Windsor Road, $1,150,000, Carol S Deutsch Revocable Trust to Robert J Duetsch Revocable Trust
149 Courtland Ave Unit 5, $605,000, Jennifer Lee Kersten and Timothy Starling Roush to Doris Grippin
224 Westwood Place, $293,000, Tabitha Penland to Olivia Mary Richter
28 Buck Shoals Road, $550,000, Gladys Lance Revocable Trust to Pitu Timber LLC
21 Shady Park Lane, $845,000, Kathryn W Cramer and Mark A Cramer to Eric Louis Snitzer
6 Waverly Road, $550,000, Meghan Doubraski O’Malley and Peter James Cram to Rachel M Moynihan
202 Nicholas Drive, $240,000, W Endeavors LLC to Anna C Sprouse
48 Alpine Way, $668,000, Pamela Seale to Marguerite Hernandez Ron
27 Crockett Ave., $540,000, Christopher Daniel Whaley and Jessica Anne Whaley to Sara Gray
15 Bent Tree Road, $1,297,000, Anne Rebecca Peck Gibbons and David Murray Peck to Esther Reynolds
10 Peaks Center Lane, $5,880,000, C4 Tunnel Squared LLC to SMS Tunnel Road LLC
31 Central Ave W, $700,000, Phillip B Chilson and Christa K Chilson to Dianne Rahm
51 Talmadge St., $775,000, David Guggenheim and Rebecca Guggenheim to Jeremy Beau
148 Coleman Ave., $500,000, Maria Paz Arcos to Charles Bruce Hughes
1483 Patton Ave., $425,000, JTSJ Inc to Juniper Properties LLC
30 Park Ave., $648,500, Rowena Patton to Whitney Robin Crimefighter
11 Upland Road, $405,000, Brian S Hook to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC
12 Madison Ave., $835,000, Todd Norman and Jeffrey C Lee to 12 Madison Ave LLC
472 Riverside Drive, $3,800,000, Bernard Coates and Katheryn Coates to Department of Transportation
723 Center St., $425,000, Suzann Michele Anderson to Morgan Anderson
291 Sweeten Creek Road, $7,000,000, SGH DJS Ash LLC to Entero-Med LLC
15 Sheppard Drive, $515,000, Frank B Evers to Margaret Leigh Schweer
13 Rolling View Drive, $723,000, Melissa Jett and Charles G Jett to Jason Volker
75 Starnes Ave., $1,149,000, Charles Schieren and Amy Schieren to Eric And Susan Siess Family Trust
1.61 acres on Sweeten Creek Road, $7,000,000, SGH DJS ASH LLC to Entero-Med LLC
44 Lucerne Ave., $440,000, Sarah J Leone to Katherine Jean Nagel
462 Old Haw Creek Road, $536,000, April Valerie Conover to Ken Neil Dvoren and Joyce Tate Dvoren Revocable Trust
886 West Pointe Drive, $412,000, Jennifer Davis Arrowood to Meg M Johnson Living Trust
28 Wanoca Ave., $472,000, William V Roberts to Michael Austin Lewis
43 Martindale Road, $1,040,000, Joan A. Alexander Living Trust to Barbara Hoopes
13 Park Ave N, $595,000, William Stanley Weiss and Audrey Rose Weiss to Romina C Ursu
238 Forest Hill Drive, $560,000, Dorothy Mae Larue and Jeffrey Thomas Foust to Justin Tuttle
109 Galloway Drive, $995,000, Roger L Vaught Living Trust Lauren Vaught Living Trust to Daniel Apple
25 Morris St., $220,000, Dewayne Norton to Simple Living Homes LLC
48 Biltmore Ave., Unit 1, $3,250,000, Big Tex San Antonio Lp to 2 3 Of The Pie LLC
18 Lucerne Ave., $110,000, Sophia Kerdoon to NCI Properties, LLC
238 Sand Hill Road, $683,000, William B Walden to Justin Christopher Sippel
606 Abbey Circle, $213,500, Edwin A Eisenbeis to Jeffery Shelton
131 Cedar Forest Trail, $255,000, Pamela M Spisak to Brad Howard Crook
35 Liberty St., $85,000, Brent Allen to Dean McDaniel
Barnardsville
37 Rocky Lane, $31,500, Wade James Douglas Harwood and Curtis Lee Harwood to Edward R Harwood
10 White Pine Drive, $865,000, William Henry Thurmond and Carol Hess Thurmond to Joseph and Jacqueline D Alessandro Living Trust
Black Mountain
20 Greenbriar Road, $486,000, Arin Heath and Katherine Heath to Zory Godwin
9 Silver Place, $390,000, Leila M Cox to James M Vekasi
5 Llama Vista Court, $300,000, Georgia Braden Rohan and Laurence J Rohan to Carl Hankins
100 Fifth St., $408,000, Jane J Carroll to James T Simmons
Broad River
3081 NC 9, $347,000, Charlotte Curry McGhee and Ryan James McGhee to John David Graeber Special Trust
East Buncombe
5 Summit Drive, $735,000, Sophia V Brooks Living Trust to Lillian Annette Sheedy
1624 Mountain Cove Road, $550,000, Walter Samuel Dose and Frances Diane Dose to Erica J Burns Living Trust
Enka-Candler
10 Mave Lane, $730,000, Susan G Stanley to Elisabeth K Keel
112 S Lindon Cove Road, $44,000, Rebecca Ann Califf to Steven R Miller
47 New Heights Drive, $265,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Quiana Seymone Benjamin
353 Youngs Drive Extension, $390,000, Jacob Micahel Bochicchio and Tieara Kristin Zuber to Dennis Ikner
485 Case Cove Road, $365,000, Diana Boone and Debra Lovin to Salvador Lopez
0.15 acres on Case Cove Road, $365,000, Diana Boone and Debra Lovin to Salvador Lopez
76 Old Spring Drive, $567,500, John R Brown and Rosemary C Brown to David M Guggenheim
7 English Oaks Drive, $392,000, Bruce Anthony Haney and Shayla Haney to Dorothie L Willson
Fairview
10 Reta Road, $900,000, Neese N Neese Custom Home Builders Inc to David L Martin
835 Garren Creek Road, $89,000, Sophia Underwood to 2020 Builders LLC
12 Laurel Trail Drive, $516,000, Susan H Keenan to Joann Calhoun
2 Turkey Roost Court, $1,000,000, James W Hicks and Stacie A Hicks to William Andrew Tatum
841 Charlotte Highway, Unit B, $121,000, William Thomas Merrill to Dora Vigil
French Broad
2671 Bear Creek Road, $500, Barbara E Sutherland and Paula A Price to Paula A Price
11 New Home Road, $500, Barbara E Sutherland and Paula A Price to Paula A Price
Garren Creek
17 Star Berry Lane, $360,000, McMaster Real Estate Group LLC to Brooke Barrett
75 Echo Lake Drive, $860,000, Rodney F Price and Teri Lynn Price to Andrew B Lee
60 Owenby Cove Road, $310,000, Mavoureen Sexton to Kenneth M Rutter
0.19 acres on Echo Lake Drive, $860,000, Rodney F Price and Teri Lynn Price to Andrew B Lee
Jupiter
45 Anna Glenn Lane, $310,000, Frederick Dennis Gardner and Sarah Elizabeth Gardner to Leslie Goodrich
64 Ridge Brook Drive, $560,000, Jennifer A Palumbo to Brian Gourley
576 Brook Knoll Circle, $507,000, William N Stratton and Donna J Stratton to James T Furstenberg
661 Old Mars Hill Highway, $610,000, Lawrence E Smith and Betty Smith to Alan Fulmer
Leicester
14 Henry White Lane, $250,000, Joshua Scott Witmer and Nicole E Witmer to Luis Israel Quinones Camacho
0.79 acres on Sandy River Road, $15,000, Tamela Elise Gillespie to Dennis Keith Black
2.62 acres on Bear Wallow Trail, $39,500, Daniel Howlands LLC to Mark D Brown
7 Fresh Water Road, $200,000, Steven S Rampino to Brandon Edward Skupski
Montreat
125 Virginia Road, $1,272,500, Michael J Sonnenberg and Janet L Sonnenberg to Douglas R Christopher
North Buncombe
20 Wheeler Road, $405,000, Cane Creek Vistas LLC to Holly Elizabeth Ferris
2 Squirrel Hill Road, $485,000, Jason A Pierce and Joanna T Pierce to Barry Dobson
21 Deep Woods Road, $930,000, Deep Woods LLC to Deep Woods Apartments LLC
11 Ryan Lane, $518,000, Joseph P Morrill and Taleese Morrill to Michael David Driskill
23 Deep Woods Road, $930,000, Deep Woods LLC to Deep Woods Apartments LLC
0.23 acres on Deep Woods Road, $930,000, Deep Woods LLC to Deep Woods Apartments LLC
14 Kennedy Road, $365,000, Danny Lee Lyda to James Graham Crawford
Reems Creek
407 Bell Lily Drive, $500,000, S Elizabeth Yaruss Trust to Mapletrace LLC
Reynolds
12 Ace Drive, $501,000, 18 Brennan Broke Me LLC to Blue Bird Mountain LLC
10.14 acres on Merrills Ridge Road, $350,000, Orchard Village Trust JP Morgan Chase Bank Na Trustee to Bliz Trust
4 acres on Rose Hill Road, $110,000, Paul J Atherton and Gina M Atherton to Francis J Stagnitta
10 Oakhaven Terrace, $500, Linda F Trawick and Bobby R Trawick to Linda F Trawick
3 Ridgeview Way, $585,000, Owen Simeon Halpeny and Doris Jean Halpeny to Julian Fields
151 Charland Forest Road, $537,500, Cameron Nelson and Morgan Anderson to Emma Valentine Younts
11 Laurel Summit Drive, $594,000, Andrew Kidd and Elena Kidd to Linda L Sharkey
Riceville
218 Bull Creek Road, $675,000, Edgar M Isley and Patricia H Isley to MFCD LLC
443 Lower Grassy Branch Road, $150,000, Will R Annarino and Margaret L Annarino to Melissa Parker
15 Oak Hollow Drive, $870,000, Clifton T Darling-Odom and Belinda K Darling-Odom to Nicholas Osevala
16 Feather Ridge Road, $589,000, Jan M Hendrix to Michael Boyd
11.42 acres on Unicorn Farm Road, $99,000, Jean Maidment and Terence Maidment to Juan Gagliardo
48 Hickory Tree Road, $367,000, Wanda Jane Radcliff to Jason Dockery
0.3 acres on Parkland Grove, $1,399,000, David Matthew Werle to Kimberly Spence Jones Revocable Trust
4 Parkland Grove, $1,399,000, David Matthew Werle to Kimberly Spence Jones Revocable Trust
Skyland
23 Muirfield Drive, $420,000, Mark E Hendrix and Karrie Hendrix to Laura Bethany Riddle
4 Starwood Valley Trail, $55,000, Avery’s Creek LLC to Paul Ballard
11 Avondale Circle, $349,000, John S Davis and Karen Davis to Sarre-Brook Inc
30 Edney Lane, $260,000, Ryan Michael Jordan to Samuel Patrick Henry
161 Waightstill Drive, $860,000, Pinnacle At Arabella Heights LLC to Robert L Stine
15 Burtiller Lane, $135,000, Stephanie Pea Hubbard and Charles Edward Pea to Jared P Orciani
3 Chedworth Way, $1,491,500, Douglas G Duncan and Pamela S Duncan to Grace C McNamara
27 Old Pinner Place, $372,000, M4 Builders LLC to Morgan Elizabeth Best
Swannanoa
165 O’Neil Circle, $440,000, Pamela J Vasko to Tia Vasko Meadows
403 Georgia June Lane, $1,200,000, Austin Myers and Elizabeth Myers to Mark A Cramer
20 Bee Meadows Circle, $400,000, Lauren Barker to Christopher Tyler Laplante
Upper Hominy
101 Bens Cove Road, $452,500, Benjamin D West to Maegan E Davis
23 G T Drive, $365,000, Lujema Properties LLC to Kathryn Leigh Cramer
15 Kylie Grace Lane, $435,000, Bryan Patrick Kinney and Tabitha Gail Kinney to Edward Movsesyan
Weaverville
26 Wildwood Ave., $260,000, Debora A Miller and Marc A Houle to Dee Bass-lindsay
89 Weaver Village Way, $549,000, Craig W Flanegan and Jill W Flanegan to Dan Joseph Frese
West Buncombe
101 Heather Drive, $158,000, Kenneth Eugene Cassidy to Ana Ortega
15 Mica Mine Ridge, $27,000, Teresa Lynn Deloi to Igor Khavrunyak
22 Erwin Meadows Lane, $420,000, Flow North Developers LLC to Matt Schreiber
26 H G Buckner Meadows, $556,500, 26 Hg Buckner Meadows Revocable Trust to James Dennis Skelton
2 Frisbee Road, $275,000, Garry S Gill to Rosalba Cruz Linares
309 Brickyard Road, $308,000, Sharon M Baynard to Patrick A McCarthy
506 Brickyard Court, $75,000, Jerome A Carpenter to Graciela Perez Martin
851 Emma Road, $530,000, Tyler Brown Caldwell and Theresia Elizabeth Hinton to Sarah McMullen
Woodfin
119 Lilikoi Lane, $249,000, Olivette Development LLC to Neill M Timmons
116 Lilikoi Lane, $269,000, Olivette Development LLC to Peter-Alexander Cameron-Douglas
45 Kuykendall Branch Road, Unit A, $1,423,000, Mitchell Heights LLC to Living Waters Enterprises LLC
887 Riverside Drive, $260,000, Gerald D Rawls and Betty J Rawls to Nekko Properties LLC
120 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
124 Lilikoi Lane, $269,000, Olivette Development LLC to Joshua Barad
127 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
155 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
140 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
116 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
115 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
150 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
144 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
156 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
108 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
132 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
112 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
136 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
124 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
131 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
104 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
147 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
128 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
159 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
139 Northbend Drive, $1,550,000, RHG Enterprises LLC to Riverside Woodfin Development LLC
77 Walnut Springs Drive, $258,000, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
79 Walnut Springs Drive, $258,000, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
78 Walnut Springs Drive, $258,000, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
75 Walnut Springs Drive, $258,000, NSR Woodfin LLC to Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC
5.8 acres on Gosnell Road, $141,500, Tony L Johnson and Ruth A Johnson to Melissa Irene Scales
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for June 24-30