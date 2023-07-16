Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for June 24-30

Sales filed in Buncombe County for June 24-30:

93 Forest Hill Drive, $850,000, Richard W Armstrong and Betty L Armstrong to Andrew Scott Thomas

41 Mayfair Drive, $342,500, Mona L Pinner and Edwin F Pinner to Michael Keene

201 Racquet Club Road, Unit 12, $275,000, 12 Racquet LLC to John Loyd Kirk 1986 Irrevocable Trust

0.59 acres on Wembley Road, $290,000, Elaine Elizabeth Marshall to Daniel T Gross And Susan M Gross Family Trust

154 Alpine Ridge Drive, $320,000, Michael H Harris and Jynne Harris to Coleen Kivlahan Revocable Trust

213 Rockrose Court, $406,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Kimberly M Felix Da Silva

100 Coxe Ave., Unit 402, $650,000, Holly G Bower to Joseph And Kyra Cavanaugh Living Trust

16 Eloise St., $400,000, Homer Lee Rascoe and Kelli Cayman Rascoe to Amanda Rose Drew

14 Windflower Court, Unit A, $350,000, Dana D Lichty to Holly L Jordan

48 S Market St., $1,300,000, 48 South Market LLC to Wilson Alley LLC

8 Weeping Willow Lane, $835,500, Buchanan Family Trust to Sumpter and Linda Logan Revocable Trust

27 Windsor Road, $1,150,000, Carol S Deutsch Revocable Trust to Robert J Duetsch Revocable Trust

149 Courtland Ave Unit 5, $605,000, Jennifer Lee Kersten and Timothy Starling Roush to Doris Grippin

224 Westwood Place, $293,000, Tabitha Penland to Olivia Mary Richter

28 Buck Shoals Road, $550,000, Gladys Lance Revocable Trust to Pitu Timber LLC

21 Shady Park Lane, $845,000, Kathryn W Cramer and Mark A Cramer to Eric Louis Snitzer

6 Waverly Road, $550,000, Meghan Doubraski O’Malley and Peter James Cram to Rachel M Moynihan

202 Nicholas Drive, $240,000, W Endeavors LLC to Anna C Sprouse

48 Alpine Way, $668,000, Pamela Seale to Marguerite Hernandez Ron

27 Crockett Ave., $540,000, Christopher Daniel Whaley and Jessica Anne Whaley to Sara Gray

15 Bent Tree Road, $1,297,000, Anne Rebecca Peck Gibbons and David Murray Peck to Esther Reynolds

10 Peaks Center Lane, $5,880,000, C4 Tunnel Squared LLC to SMS Tunnel Road LLC

31 Central Ave W, $700,000, Phillip B Chilson and Christa K Chilson to Dianne Rahm

51 Talmadge St., $775,000, David Guggenheim and Rebecca Guggenheim to Jeremy Beau

148 Coleman Ave., $500,000, Maria Paz Arcos to Charles Bruce Hughes

1483 Patton Ave., $425,000, JTSJ Inc to Juniper Properties LLC

30 Park Ave., $648,500, Rowena Patton to Whitney Robin Crimefighter

11 Upland Road, $405,000, Brian S Hook to McMaster Real Estate Group LLC

12 Madison Ave., $835,000, Todd Norman and Jeffrey C Lee to 12 Madison Ave LLC

472 Riverside Drive, $3,800,000, Bernard Coates and Katheryn Coates to Department of Transportation

723 Center St., $425,000, Suzann Michele Anderson to Morgan Anderson

291 Sweeten Creek Road, $7,000,000, SGH DJS Ash LLC to Entero-Med LLC

15 Sheppard Drive, $515,000, Frank B Evers to Margaret Leigh Schweer

13 Rolling View Drive, $723,000, Melissa Jett and Charles G Jett to Jason Volker

75 Starnes Ave., $1,149,000, Charles Schieren and Amy Schieren to Eric And Susan Siess Family Trust

1.61 acres on Sweeten Creek Road, $7,000,000, SGH DJS ASH LLC to Entero-Med LLC

44 Lucerne Ave., $440,000, Sarah J Leone to Katherine Jean Nagel

462 Old Haw Creek Road, $536,000, April Valerie Conover to Ken Neil Dvoren and Joyce Tate Dvoren Revocable Trust

886 West Pointe Drive, $412,000, Jennifer Davis Arrowood to Meg M Johnson Living Trust

28 Wanoca Ave., $472,000, William V Roberts to Michael Austin Lewis

43 Martindale Road, $1,040,000, Joan A. Alexander Living Trust to Barbara Hoopes

13 Park Ave N, $595,000, William Stanley Weiss and Audrey Rose Weiss to Romina C Ursu

238 Forest Hill Drive, $560,000, Dorothy Mae Larue and Jeffrey Thomas Foust to Justin Tuttle

109 Galloway Drive, $995,000, Roger L Vaught Living Trust Lauren Vaught Living Trust to Daniel Apple

25 Morris St., $220,000, Dewayne Norton to Simple Living Homes LLC

48 Biltmore Ave., Unit 1, $3,250,000, Big Tex San Antonio Lp to 2 3 Of The Pie LLC

18 Lucerne Ave., $110,000, Sophia Kerdoon to NCI Properties, LLC

238 Sand Hill Road, $683,000, William B Walden to Justin Christopher Sippel

606 Abbey Circle, $213,500, Edwin A Eisenbeis to Jeffery Shelton

131 Cedar Forest Trail, $255,000, Pamela M Spisak to Brad Howard Crook