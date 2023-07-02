Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for June 13-17

Sales filed in Buncombe County for June 13-17:

3806 Florham Place, $300,000, Ty Eidam And Michelle Eidam Revocable Trust to James B Freeman

18 Crabapple Lane, $1,700,000, Colin Post and Heather Post to Melissa H Hoagland

124 State St., $170,000, Nancy Ruth Allen to Andrew Schrader

24 Thornes Lane, $518,000, Mark F Daddona and Daniel E Niccum to Thomas Meeks

240 Biltmore Ave., $1,375,000, Summers Dreams LLC to MBW Development LLC

80 Pennsylvania Ave., $435,000, Thomas Meeks and Kathryn Meeks to Shaina Melnick

10 Wagon Road, $380,000, Francine L Karuba to Manuel Javier Suarez Bermeo

58 Mardell Circle, $550,000, Harold W Raab and Belinda A Raab to Melissa Moore Mowery

24 Ivy St N, $542,000, Sarah Alden Christy to Laura Paige Penkert

7 Maple Ridge Lane, $375,000, John B Fisher and Susan C Fisher to Dakota Jackson Williams

104 Braeside Circle, $679,000, Richard J Sohns to Jennifer Wright Bennett

43 Wild Cherry Road, $1,700,000, Colin Post and Heather Post to Melissa H Hoagland

213 Governors View Road, $440,000, Richard Dylan Lein to Neal H Guffey

68 Craven St., Unit 300, $586,000, Pikewood Energy Corporation to Bruce Cooperman

56 Riverview Drive, $10,500, Ronald T Haynes to Ronald Terry Haynes

138 Reed St., $250,000, Andrew James Erskine and Randi Sheeran Beard to Katti T Stone

18 Crockett Ave., $667,000, Eli Magen and Lorri Ellyn Magen to Sarah Thompson

20 Heather Way Unit B, $435,000, Nancy Louise Parris Crompton Revocable Trust to James Stiles Root

399 Caribou Road, $335,000, Elizabeth Marie Torres to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc

42 Mayday St., $492,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Kelsey Family Revocable Trust

10 North St., $401,000, Nicholas Liu and Nelida Lopez to Julie Gary

4 Northwood Road, $740,000, Robert T Mosley and Ashley J Mosley to Christopher J S Wright

85 Wembley Road, $1,225,000, Daniel Eitelberg and Patricia Ann Eitelberg to Michael R Jaccarino

91 Langwell Ave., $375,000, Dianne S Ward to Stephen Davis

21 Wagon Road, $390,000, Sue M Robinson to Erika Katherine Knox

180 Robinhood Road, Unit 2, $499,000, Sherra M Loeffler and David R Lilling to Jane Elizabeth Lawson

5 Malcolm Court, $255,000, Lower Edgewood LLC to D R Horton Inc

0.8 acres on Fairview Road, $305,000, Jack L Meredith Entrust Carolinas LLC Fbo Trad Ira to Silfra Associates LLC

8 Graystone Road, $705,000, John M Quigley and Barbara A Quigley to Thomas W Hostetler

2300 Heart Drive, $600,000, Ridgefield Properties LLC to RNW-RP LLC

7 Malcolm Court, $255,000, Lower Edgewood LLC to D R Horton Inc

33 Madison St., $182,500, Lynn Haeseler and Louisa P Branscomb to Louisa P Branscomb

4 Simpson Hollow Road, $650,000, Charles J Crane and Nancy K Crane to Gary Remick

9 Malcolm Court, $255,000, Lower Edgewood LLC to D R Horton Inc

415 Bowling Park Road, $545,000, Dorothea F West Trust Bank of America Na Trustee to Rachel and John King Family LLC

58 Oakley Road, $430,000, Sheryl McCleary-Small and Charles McCleary-Small to Jordan Wayne Dickens

33 Woodcrest Road, $905,000, Sarah E Harvey and Gaelyn Evangreene to Cliff Hall

17 Bear Knoll Drive, $675,000, Lauren Dave De Lellis and Matthew William De Lellis to Mitropolis LLC

201 Racquet Club Road, Unit 11, $334,000, Alice Ann Valentine to Creekside Metro TX-SA LLC

3 Delaware Ave., $628,000, Kimberly L Sweetland to Ariana Detoro-Forlenza

0.25 acres on Fourth St., $50,000, Freida J Davis to Altamont Construction LLC

4 Mayfair Drive, $540,000, Lyle Loran Cryderman and Marie Ella Cryderman to Susan L Allison

3 Verona Drive, $370,000, Peter Dalton Austin and Sarah Ann Austin to Megan M O’Dell

21 Myra Place, Unit 115, $460,000, Rebecca Sue Henson to Jacob P Phelps

50 Stonebridge Drive, $505,000, Teresa Morris to Russell Moore

50 Dunwell Ave., $264,000, Phyllis S Phillips to Pfeiffer Interests LLC

67 Old Lafayette Lane, $89,000, Michael J Tobias and Sharon Tobias to George M Snyder

3 Crockett Ridge Road, $45,000, Michael D McNamara and Jean M McNamara to William Biggers

207 Church St., $900,000, Janice M Karon to Susan Huey Monaghan Trust

111 North Fork Road, $290,000, Marilyn D. Turner Revocable Trust to Edith Toering Leppink Kintner

10 Mandolin Drive, $665,000, Melzer A Morgan and Molly D Morgan to Stephen A Wyatt

102 Chapel Road, $760,000, Ronald A Chapman and Erin M Chapman to Patrick Cooper Barnett

94 Reed Road, $19,500, Marsha Morgan to Benjamin J Berry

21 Densmore Drive, $60,000, Kathey Hare to Grateful Mountain Land Trust

1215 Smokey Park Highway, $625,000, CFD Property Investments LLC to AEMO Properties LLC

196 Monroe Creek Blvd., $447,000, D R Horton Inc to Ilia Kostogorov

116 Colt St., $374,500, D R Horton Inc to Thomas Evans Morgan

4 Silent Place, $285,000, Genard Gutierrez and Nellie S Gutierrez to Alejandro Abreu Gonzalez

19 Estatoe Gap Road, $799,000, Judith Alice Mueller and William Alan Mueller to Sapec Industries LLC

15 Windwood Drive, $260,000, McMaster Real Estate Group LLC to William Arch Bird

108 Victorian Meadows Drive, $230,000, Mark R Long to Shenekia Maria McDaniels

103 Lamplighter Ridge Trail, $600,000, Lamplighter Holdings LLC to Peggy Lynn Hill

42 Queen Road, Unit D, $235,000, Mark Dalton Johnson and Annette Chatman Johnson to Loose Bruce Properties LLC

26 Wayward Path, $560,000, Jonathan Ian Moffitt and Megan Brooks Moffitt to Chad Fredrich

3 Shadow Oaks Drive, $275,000, Michael Alan Kutyana to Reed Living Trust

18 Wesleyan Drive, $250,000, Stewart Acquisition Company II LLC to Chase Riley Hiller

8 Estatoe Gap Road, $720,000, Maria Tinangon Revocable Living Trust to Steven R Gardiner

90 Bennett Road, $315,000, Everett C Robinson and Diane C Robinson to Nathaniel Van Patten

11 Wesleyan Drive, $250,000, Stewart Acquisition Company II LLC to Chase Riley Hiller

19 Little Pole Creek Drive, $425,000, Philip H Friesen and Natasha A Friesen to Christopher W Bresnahan

553 Old Fort Road, $140,000, Guy Arvin Jenkins and Kathy L Jenkins to Page Property Group LLC

43 Moores Pond Road, $477,000, Caris Jane Godard to Angeles M Gil

549 Old Fort Road, $825,000, John A Austin and Muncha K Austin to Brandon Corbett

11 Madelyn Lane, $737,000, Matthew Shimshock and Terri Shimshock to Samir Patel

141 Glen Trillium Drive, $1,000,000, Jeffrey S Anderson and Mary L Anderson to Marissa Nicole Coleman

9 Worley Lane, $599,000, Christina K Okolichany and Todd K Okolichany to Ashley Smith

95 Butterrow Cove Road, $1,000, Ralph Andrew Owenby to Ralph Andrew Owenby

2 Old Bridge Circle, $865,000, Korzenny Living Trust to Stephen David Lott

48 Rilandwell Drive, $1,150,000, Frank I Goldfarb and Hellen P Goldfarb to Zbigniew Kaniewski

7 Wrights Cove Trail, $960,000, Alexander Kuzmich and Tamara Kuzmich to Brandon R Lynch

14.78 acres on Cadydid Drive, $340,000, David L Davis and Marian E Davis to Cassee J Cunningham

0.93 acres on Old NC 20, $340,000, Gerald Miles Sluder(le) and Jewell D Sluder(le) to Kurt R Knaak

49 Reed Road, $110,000, Prentiss C. Pentecost to Jason Noel Pentecost

23 Craig Circle, $20,000, Mary L Sprouse to Felipe Chacon-Puebla

59 Rudicil Drive, $340,000, Lyn McFarland to Adam Eggert

11 Gracie Lane, $1,024,000, Kristofer Michael Allison and Tammy L Allison to David D Bowne

40 Gracie Lane, $90,000, 4710 Holdings LLC to Greg Braustein

39 Alaskan Drive, $715,000, Brenda L Venhuizen and Allison R Moe to Jonny Beth Clapp

90 Parham Road, $40,000, Brian McMahan to Tina Caldwell

3.51 acres on Peaceful Valley Drive, $38,500, McGill Associates Pa to Chris A Speer

0.2 acres on Mississippi Road, $100,000, Kathryn G Mader and Michael P Mader to Mark Oliver

2 Clarks Chapel Extension, $375,000, CMH Homes Inc to Nicholas Jay Regan

508 Ox Creek Road, $839,000, Laura L Harrison (etal) P L Arcuri (etal) to Edward Thomas Partridge

1.49 acres on Eller Cove Road, $19,000, Zane K Cole and Ronald L Cole to Ronald Lee Cole

0.53 acres on Busbee Mountain Road, $35,000, Seth Robert Stevenson to Michael Keene

295 Onteora Blvd., $335,000, Abigail Rhyne Kittrell to Ricky Hurley

26 Brookridge Lane, $1,500,000, Damon Forbes and Brooke Forbes to William B Walden

15 Botany Court, $400,000, Merry Lorelei Sanford to Nicholas J D Antonio

995 Riceville Road, $390,000, Melissa Annarino to Amy Janice Rose

17 Wells Drive, $70,000, Candy D Mize to James Brandon Pruitt

16 Hidden Creek Drive, $242,000, Lucas Sheridan Hatchel to Equity Trust Company Custodian

1030 Cane Creek Road, $3,481,000, Gerald K Davies and Mary Lou Davies to 1030 Cane Creek Holdings LLC

20 Coventry Woods Drive, $871,500, Kenneth Susen and Mary E Susen to Marni N Gunnell

4.07 acres on Owenby Lane, $60,000, Cherolyn Leigh Owneby Wiggins and Kathryn Owenby Palmer to Jerry Voyd Owenby

321 Scarlet Tanager Court, $710,000, Thomas E Bell to Mona Tebeau

3.42 acres on Parkway Crescent, $165,000, Boniske Properties LLC to Zachary Joseph Dean

98 Williams Road, $465,000, Thomas L Wells and Mary A Wells to Earl Douglas Medlin

118 Sunshine Lane, $629,500, James C Shelton and Rachel B Shelton to Deangelis Properties LLC

36 Stone House Road, $890,000, Laura Kiser Sleater to Mitchell P Fortune

77 Fair Oaks Rd Unit 1, $115,000, Diane Duermit to Tracy Lamont Benton

13 Woodfield Road, $460,000, Donald M Peake and Demi M Peake to Blue Ridge Birds LLC

29 Weston Heights Drive, $750,000, Clifford J Moore and Ruth S Moore to Laura Ann Coffey

17 Mountain Road, $555,000, McMaster Real Estate Group LLC to Donald Mathew Michels Peake