Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for June 21-23

Sales filed in Buncombe County for June 21-23:

Asheville

205 Crowfields Drive, $198,000, Caroline G Schmidt to Steven and Teresa Schmidt Revocable Living Trust

12 S Lexington Ave., Unit 602, $1,950,000, Next LD LLC to Michael Smith

7 Creekside Court, $564,000, W Jerry Caldwell and Patricia G Caldwell to Joseph L Martindale

0.12 acres on Virginia Avenue, $628,000, Margot Moses and Hadley Jardine Bergh to Kye Hoover

83 Beverly Road W, $845,000, Bih Restorations LLC to Brennan Godwin

302 Virginia Ave., $628,000, Margot Moses and Hadley Jardine Bergh to Kye Hoover

80 Park Ave N, $560,000, David Sundt and Elizabeth Jacobson to Bruce Cooperman

15 Cottage Drive, $170,000, Philip Root and Matthew Root Special Needs Trust to Russell Root

2 Homewood Drive, $375,000, Stephen Mapp Sloan and Hannah Sue Early to Katherine Mary Holian

24 Warwick Road, $840,000, Robert Sanford Havoc Pennington and Amy Elizabeth Anderson to Gregg Michael Bradstock

265 N Bear Creek Road, $10,000, JSS Homes LLC to Leonard Medina-Acevedo

459 Crowfields Drive, $550,000, Mary R D`amore and Vincent M. D`Amore to Judith Lynn Kaye

200 Alpine Ridge Drive, $335,000, Theodora Benezra to Bruce J Edwards

271 N Bear Creek Road, $10,000, JSS Homes LLC to Leonard Medina-Acevedo

325 Haywood Road, $581,500, 18 Brennan Broke Me LLC to Wilmington Trust National Association Mfra Trust 2016-1

60 Haywood St., Unit 2D, $482,500, Lawrence E Miller to Timothy Angle and Bernice Facer Living Trust

484 Windswept Drive, $399,000, Jerry T Solomon and Leorah A Solomon to Kathy A Susko

10 Skylyn Court, $615,000, Paper or Plastic LLC to Jean-Luc R Leblanc

3 Broadview Drive, $438,500, Charles Patrick Bahls and Jessica S Pisano to Carter Nicholson Ross

33 Orrinel Way, $867,500, East West Craggy Development LLC to Margot W Moses

10 Stoner Road, $370,000, Keith Prescott to 10 Stoner Lane LLC

Barnardsville

438 Haw Branch Road, $285,000, Cole Morgan and Casey Morgan to Sara Juel

Black Mountain

12 W Cotton Ave., $635,000, Penny R Rose to Michelle D McAlister

116 Carver Ave., Unit A, $35,000, Glenda Tarlton and Wendy F Lynch to Charles N Tarlton

519 Sweet Birch Park Lane, $600,000, William and Catherine Reid Living Trust to Yasmin Cooper Teter

425 Kerlee Heights Road, $376,500, Randall Mark Dillon and Beth Ann Dillon to Michael Stahl

East Buncombe

118 Bartram Way, $350,000, Heath Coward and Emily Coward to Johnathon Carl Faircloth

3155 North Fork Left Fork Road, $384,000, B V Hedrick Gravel and Sand Co. to Dorothy Goodman

Enka-Candler

5.41 acres on Exhale Road, $560,000, Exhale Lodging LLC to Big Hills Construction LLC

176 Sardis Road, $587,500, Joshua Thomas Case and Stephanie Brown Case to Diana Perez

8 Exhale Road, $560,000, Exhale Lodging LLC to Big Hills Construction LLC

5.36 acres on Exhale Road, $560,000, Exhale Lodging LLC to Big Hills Construction LLC

334 Old US 19-23, $420,000, Carla J Wharton to Macklin Cole Morgan

2.05 acres on Double R Farm Road, $70,000, Crystal B Menser to Oleg Romashchuk

550 Enka Lake Road, $382,500, Mills D Hicks and Sharon Hicks to Andrew Scott MacDonald

7 Fairfield Terrace, $400,000, Diana D Shoff to Mills D Hicks

2 Glasswing Lane, $60,000, Dulce M Porras Rosas to Sophia Mazurek

2240 Smokey Park Highway, $1,050,000, I M King Enterprises Inc to ABOF Enterprises LLC

4 Amaretto Drive, $635,000, Charles Joyner and Ai Wen Gong to Thanh Binh Nguyen

Fairview

14.95 acres on Brush Creek Road, $465,000, Tyler Minard and Gordon Minard to Robert Beatty

158 Cascade Ridge Road, $475,000, BP Fairview LLC to Joseph Bracewell

46 Westside Village Road, $500,000, Margaret Moore Taylor to Barber Investment Properties LLC

Jupiter

37 Candy Tuft Lane, $430,000, Jeremy Taylor and Janessa Taylor to Susan E Sweeney

19 Cottage Creek Lane, $318,000, Dylan J Vess to Cornerstone Cottages LLC

Leicester

45 Beech Crest Rise, $215,000, William S Griffin to Tyler Dewerff

107 Tomato Town Road, $40,000, Mark Julian Carver to Frank D Cable

30 Cassada Road, $210,000, Barbara Ann Greene and Shirley Cassada Fender to Dalton Anthony

North Buncombe

30 Pinerose Drive, $235,000, Twin Pines Investments LLC to Stephen T Griffin

48 Hillcreek Drive, $730,000, Fred W Meyer to John Edward Kessler

17 Zachary Ridge Road, $585,000, Joseph W Rumble to Amy Marie Barron

8 Robinwood Road, $365,000, Frances Jean Waldrop (le) to Nehemiah Homes LLC

Reynolds

39 Cedar Mountain Road, $532,500, NC Mountain Investments LLC to Luther Richey

3 Cedarwood Dr Unit D, $325,000, Nancy Fulmer Foxx to Christopher Kerr

Riceville

23 Attaberry Court, $407,500, Johnny Lee Barber to Ryan Jones

65 Wandering Oaks Way, $1,260,000, Patricia Hanson Trust to Lucy Rountree

Skyland

300 Foxcroft Drive, $592,500, Robert W Pugh and Amy M Pugh to Michael M Dulken

7 Turkey Toe Lane, $489,000, Mark P Halstead to Rachel Hampton

19 Ashbrook Meadows, $1,900,000, Glenn W Wilcox and Annette S Wilcox to Charles M Biondo

21 Cozy Cottage Way, $548,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Patricia K Devine

38 Emerald Necklace Drive, $2,825,000, Monark Patel and Mayuri Patel to Dale R Sanders Revocable Trust

Swannanoa

97 Hidden River Drive, $250,000, Elizabeth M Trigg and Christopher D Fielden to Christopher D Fielden

25 John Hazel Drive, $490,000, Charles C Long and Brittnee P Long to Atahyalpa Luna Diaz

0.99 acres on US 70, $86,500, Meadowlark Hill LLC to Christian Hill Edens

23 Cherry Laurel Lane, $285,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Caitrin Doyle

Upper Hominy

90 Curtis Creek Road, $542,500, Debbie Bruce to Megan Watts

Weaverville

65 Alexander Road, $200,000, Anna Y Price to Brittany Burns Hiller

West Buncombe

14 Slick Rock Road, $247,000, Thomas Halstead and Kristen Halstead to Samantha McMahon

43 Mount Carmel Place, $54,000, Phyllis Sluder to James Bryan Sluder

225 Long Range Lane, $515,000, H and S Properties Asheville LLC to Maira Gavioli

Woodfin

133 Lilikoi Lane, $350,000, Olivette Development LLC to Patrice Crabtree

895 Riverside Drive, $145,000, Due South Enterprises LLC to Gregory Bruce Henderson

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for June 21-23