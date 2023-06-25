Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for June 7-10

Sales filed in Buncombe County for June 7-10:

520 Windswept Drive, $355,000, William T Greer and Fann D Greer to Jesse Meyer

108 Red Cedar Lane, $1,175,000, Geoffrey Gardner and Allison Leatherwood to Brice D McLeod

92 Skyview Terrace, $275,000, Johnny Chandler and Bonnie P Chandler to M and T Restoration Properties LLC

330 Greensheet Way, $400,000, BGHP Development LLC to Haley Rene Kliefoth

1.98 acres on Hillview Road, $115,000, Marti A Terry Purdy to Lake Dog Properties, Inc

6 Deer Run Court, $512,500, Stephen Lindsay and Ryan Vinson to Daniel P Swift

69 Sharon Road, $194,000, Larry H Bradley and Martha A Bradley to Susan Sherman

2 Finalee Ave., $924,000, Patrick Bawer and Barbara Barash to Ralph Patrick Damato

42 Myrtle Lee Cove, $725,000, C.E. Emery Construction Inc to Christopher Colzani

15 Hemlock Drive, $450,000, Heart To Home General Contractors LLC to Drew Bierman

10 Little Bear Creek Road, $42,000, Mendenhall Trust Kenneth J Mendenhall (trustee)(etal) to Maria M Ruiz

14 Little Bear Creek Road, $80,000, Terry Stephen Molnar and Marian Elaine Schaffer to Maria M Ruiz

18 Little Bear Creek Road, $95,000, George Leo Bessette and Ellen Marie Bessette to Maria M Ruiz

45 New Heights Drive, $265,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Sairah Ansari

4 Strawflower Lane, $143,500, Spice Must Flow LLC to Gene Leicht

0.65 acres on Lingo Drive, $90,000, Alexey Kovrigin and Elena Kovrigin to 2020 Builders LLC

12 Strawflower Lane, $143,500, Spice Must Flow LLC to Gene Leicht

13 Lingo Drive, $90,000, Alexey Kovrigin and Elena Kovrigin to 2020 Builders LLC

194 Monroe Creek Blvd., $441,500, D R Horton Inc to Yuen Kwan Candy Ng

16 Country Lane, $515,000, Paul T. Syslo and Cynthia Syslo to Kay Hensley

223 Marathon Lane, $459,000, James Hartsell Ownbey and Amber Renae Ownbey to Haywood Homes LLC

8 Strawflower Lane, $143,500, Spice Must Flow LLC to Gene Leicht

14 Old Bridge Circle, $850,000, Olivia Huckabee and Matthew Stufflebean to Michael Brennan Revocable Trust

32 Enochs Way, $428,000, Roger D Worley and Kimberly Ann Worley to Tyler Bohn

137 Sharon Ridge Court, $558,500, Michael Adam Leggett and Kristin Ann Leggett to Muhammad Abdullah

2.84 acres on Tipton Hill Road, $66,000, Robert S Maxwell and Brenda J Maxwell to Bryant Abdiel Acocer-Parra

360 Old Mars Hill Highway, $300,000, Stewart Acquisition Company II LLC to Guillermo Padron Loredo

364 Old Mars Hill Highway, $300,000, Stewart Acquisition Company II LLC to Guillermo Padron Loredo

18 Heslar Way, $280,000, Madelyn Lantz to Kristen Daniels

58 Red Maple Drive, $730,000, Richard W Cochran and Keila Cochran to Jensen Smith

153 Ox Creek Road, $600,000, Dallas Crisp and Vanessa Crisp to Joshua Gallimore

15 Lawterdale Road, $284,000, Ashkat Realty LLC to Little Bright Spot LLC

0.21 acres on Bee Ridge Road, $326,000, Gayle C Huntley to Windsor Built Homes Inc

100 Avondale Road, $326,000, Shirley Huntley to Windsor Built Homes Inc

98 Avondale Road, $326,000, Gayle C Huntley to Windsor Built Homes Inc

0.23 acres on Bee Ridge Road, $326,000, Shirley Huntley to Windsor Built Homes Inc

357 Oakview Park Road, $226,000, Debra Ward and Brian Ward to Dustin Daniel Lock

39 Village Pointe Lane, $1,100,000, Margaret Sica to Joseph Stenhouse