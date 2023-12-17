Advertisement
Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·10 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Nov. 30-Dec. 6:

Asheville

  • 196 Richmond Hill Drive, $318,000, Molly Eulenfeld and Ernest Eulenfeld to Logan James Trussell

  • 26 Henrietta St., $295,500, David Lee McCurry to Nicholas Amrhein (Nov. 18-29)

  • 1800 Ridgefield Blvd., $1,100,000, Hometrust Bank to Chobe LLC

  • 15 Rankin Ave., $582,000, Raffinn LLC to Blue Sky Basin LLC

  • 106 Shelburne Road, $470,000, Daniel Schuring and Emily Elaine Schuring to Stephanie Van Camp

  • 167 Hudson St., $125,000, Robert B Parker to West Asheville Development Group LLC

  • 40 Malcolm Court, $332,500, D R Horton Inc to George R Doyle

  • 1645 Patton Ave., $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC

  • 225 Forest Hill Drive, $750,000, Robert D McAllister and Jennifer M McAllister to Caryn Sue Preston

  • 956 Patton Ave., $1,224,000, Ledford Properties II LLC and Natterer-Shoemaker LLC to Ledford Properties II LLC

  • 75 Wembley Road, $890,000, Angela Weir to Francine N Margolin

  • 0.22 acres on Patton Avenue, $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC

  • 48 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $376,000, Ray E Thielke and Peggy F Thielke to Greta M Bush

  • 406 Abbey Circle, $288,000, Victoria Lee Davis to Kathy Alwin

  • 29 White Pine Drive, $725,000, Bruce Weitz Revocable Trust to Brian L Ferrell

  • 4 Rathfarnham Road, Unit G, $265,000, Jeffrey T Ledbetter to Perry W Finkelstein

  • 29 Imperial Court, $505,000, Stephen P Becker and Katherine M Becker to Michael Boses

  • 24 Jeffress Ave., $541,000, Lillian Gibson to Jo Ann Alley

  • 12 Rosemary Road, $305,000, Judith Mary Flaherty Revocable Declaration of Trust to Noah William Green

  • 178 Montana Ave., $470,000, Chad L Colwell to Charles A Claxton

  • 62 Hampden Road, $400,000, Eveline B Rosegrant Trust to Christopher Banks

  • 1649 Patton Ave., $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC

  • 20 Malcolm Court, $330,000, D R Horton Inc to Joseph R Witzel

  • 0.51 acres on Patton Ave., $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC

  • 16 Snap Dragon Court, $330,000, Gated Communities of Asheville LLC to Lynn P Crystal

  • 141 Edgewood Road S., $100,000, Kim James Master and Geraldine M Powell to 141 Edgewood Road S. LLC

  • 40 Meadow Road, $4,500,000, Roberts Street LLC to Rystat Holdings US LLC

  • 349 Country Club Road, Unit 2, $485,000, Pinworthy Homes LLC to William W Stueck

  • 15 Lynnstone Court, $440,000, Aileen G McCrain to HKLA LLC

  • 48 Maple Crescent St., $359,000, Bruce L Fowler and Deborah Rhodes Fowler to Kathryn M Rice

  • 49 Broadway St., Unit 302, $595,000, Robert Donald Ford and Brandon Johnson Ford to 49302 Broadway LLC

  • 421 Pearson Drive, $715,000, Priscilla Nullet to Tessa Henley

  • 21 Robinhood Road, $905,000, Ralph E Jennings and Patricia S Jennings to Glenn O Albin

  • 3 Forestdale Drive, $460,000, Mark Tucker and Annette Tucker to Nathan Cronk

  • 24 Wilson Creek Drive, $285,000, Florence Childs to Chris Wilde

  • 66 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $445,000, Thomas Shakar and Andrea Shakar to Jacqueline Elizabeth Castle

  • 55 Mount Clare Ave., $700,000, Mitchell J Daigle and Sherri R Daigle to Virgel H Kelly

  • 50 Robinwood Ave., $355,000, Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC to William E Cockey

  • 58 Ravencroft Lane, $245,000, Sarah Rainey Lowder to Bette Anne Stark-harrold

  • 205 Abbey Circle, $265,000, BL Family Holdings LLC to Natalia Gemita Espinosa-Souza

Barnardsville

  • 14 Ivy Hill Road, $375,000, Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC to Michael John Dunlap

  • 53 Christy Lane, $235,000, Christina Millette to Betty Gamble

Black Mountain

  • 132 Church St., $500, Geo C Boswell and Mary C Boswell to Mary Campbell Boswell Family Irrevocable Trust

  • 10 E. Keesler St., Unit F, $357,000, Steven John Imig and Amy Elizabeth Oxendale-imig to Alan-michael Sprinkle

  • 22 Greenbriar Road, $355,000, William A McCall and Pamela L McCall to Duna Penn

  • 207 Rhododendron Ave., $2,100,000, James R Fuller and Theresa L Fuller to F Craig Kolavo

  • 0.11 acres on W. Connally St., $2,100,000, James R Fuller and Theresa L Fuller to F Craig Kolavo

  • 9 Vance Drive, $350,000, Irene N White to Roger Fenna

East Buncombe

  • 86 Bright Hope Road, $2,200,000, MCM NC Laurelwood, LLC to ACG Laurelwood LLC

Enka-Candler

  • 24 Gossett Road, $50,000, Loose Bruce Properties LLC to OCT Properties LLC

  • 50 Junction Drive, $651,000, Carter Wells Living Trust to Siobhan Martha Treanor

  • 231 Fennel Dun Circle, $743,500, Aaron Rasmussen and Katherine June to Michael Adam Kelley

  • 202 Holcombe Cove Road, $110,000, Susan Michelle Oliver to Matthew Erwin Grimes

  • 23 Meadow Lane, $525,000, Cailie Buckingham and Robert Buckingham to Michael Scott Lynch

  • 46 Murrough Drive, $995,000, Paul Palmer and Violet M Palmer to Justin A Costello

  • 721 Fountain Park Blvd., $416,500, D R Horton Inc to Kenneth John Stoddard

  • 20 Brookstone Place, $650,000, Vistas of Westfield LLC to Marjorie V Mudri

  • 745 Fountain Park Blvd., $416,500, D R Horton Inc to Robert Lincoln

  • 214 Torch Light Way, $835,000, Jedi Way LLC to Rush P Watson

  • 51 Leatherwood Drive, $490,000, David J Godfrey and Samantha A Godfrey to Sean Ashton Doyle

  • 364 Poplar Drive, $1,022,500, William L Stewart and Sabra S Stewart to Michael R Zeug

  • 35 Baxter Woods Lane, $115,000, Baxter Woods LLC to Sergey Mikhaylovich Radchishin

  • 8 Crabapple Lane, $290,000, Daniel R Stainbrook and Maureen J Stainbrook to Vladimir Gundorin

  • 535 Monte Vista Road, $200,000, John M Purvis to Kevin King

Fairview

  • 296 Southcliff Parkway, $2,000,000, Stewart David Shull and Regina Shull to Jemison Management Trust

  • 212 Thistle Ridge Court, $165,000, Mvbmcg LLC to Neese N Neese Custom Home Builders Inc

  • 187 Southcliff Parkway, $2,300,000, Jeffrey W Parker Living Trust and Michael J Haas Living Trust to Natoli Family NC LLC

  • 71 Bear Trail, $269,000, Daniel Castle and Jacqueline Castle to Seth Kendall

  • 78 Sedgewood Court, $400,000, William C Williamson to Gary E Houser

  • 733 Garren Creek Road, $500,000, Zachary Allan Kline to Delores D Liston

  • 2 Waldrup Trace, $691,000, Nelson E Wagner and Debra L Wagner to Emilios Christopher Papanastasiou

Jupiter

  • 71 Double Brook Drive, $500,000, Glenda R Payne to Thomas Brooks Gravitt

  • 77 Red Oak Lane, $425,000, Catherine A Nines and Caleria C Johnson to Mitzi M Biddle

  • 88 Sams Road, $465,000, Joe H Hope Jr. Trust Agreement to Keely Kristen Sewell Irrevocable Asset Trust

  • 422 Panther Branch Road, $225,000, Michael David West to W Endeavors LLC

Leicester

  • 3.7 acres on Bear Creek Road, $250,000, Viktor Ivanovich Kozhokaru and Galina Zakharovna Kozhokaru to Dream Team Acres LLC

  • 1841 Bear Creek Road, $1,500,000, Inna Botnar and Vitaliy Botnar to Dream Team Acres LLC

  • 9 Ruff Road, $370,000, Alexander NC Properties, LLC to Evelyn S Phillips

  • 114 Sleepy Forest Drive, $267,000, Kenneth D Steele and Sharon B Steele to Griselda Lugo Cruz

  • 1 Little Oak Road, $45,000, Serhiy Tryhub and Liliya Donets Tryhub to Dmitriy Kozhokaru

  • 40 Coyote Ridge Run, $449,000, Albert C Schenkel and Nancy L Schenkel to Michael D Boyle

North Buncombe

  • 31 Nichols Hill Drive, $525,000, Charles Briedis (trustee) Beverly L Briedis (trustee) to Johnathon Law

  • 68 Craftsman View Drive, $693,000, Michael Karpinski and Marion Karpinski to Dana Ward

  • 2 Timber Trail, $275,000, Maple Ridge Investments LLC to Clinton Lasher

Reems Creek

  • 74 Longspur Lane, $585,000, James Edward Richardson and Jessica Leigh Morris to Donna M And Mark W Owen Trust

  • 9 Morris Drive, $625,000, Wm C Satterfield and Anne S Satterfield to Brent H Johnson

  • 504 Rosebud Orchid Way, $577,000, Mark R. Langevin and Cindy R. Langevin to Michael Robb

  • 20 Beech Valley Estate, $442,000, Casey McDowell and Cynthia Pittman to Laura Hancock

Reynolds

  • 146 Charland Forest Road, $375,000, Trinity Presbyterian Asheville to Racole Tackett

  • 1000 Olde Eastwood Villag Blvd Unit 108, $255,000, Jeffrey Scott Wheeler to Caleria C Johnson

  • 335 Onteora Blvd., $292,500, Pantheon Capital Advisors Inc to Elizabeth Charlotte Maxwell

Riceville

  • 101 Deer Run Lane, $689,000, Brian M Iacaponi Revocable Trust and Justine R Iacaponi Revocable Trust to Elena Friedman-Bello

  • 76 Fox Den Road, $185,000, John C Hanberry and Diane Hanberry to Alicia M Pickett

  • 14 Arbor Meadow Lane, $600,000, William F Mellis Living Trust Laverne Mellis Living Trust to Norman Leslie Cranford

  • 26 Hickory Top Lane, $1,640,000, Marjorie J Cohen Revocable Trust to Charles Edward Johnson

  • 201 Patriots Drive, $70,000, Crooked Oaks Properties LLC to Brooke Elizabeth Hendrickson

Skyland

  • 680 Walnut Valley Parkway, $4,800,000, Pondmill Trust to Nc3lt Trust

  • 5 Concord Knoll Lane, $225,000, Mary Lynn Culberson to BL Family Holdings LLC

  • 684 Walnut Valley Parkway, $4,800,000, Pondmill Trust to Nc3lt Trust

  • 45 Pine Ridge Trail, $397,000, Denny D Williams and Phyllis M Williams to George Joseph Ghigliotty

  • 581 Walnut Valley Parkway, $1,750,000, Jackson W Burnett and Sandra W Burnett to Norman Howard Britt

  • 583 Long Shoals Road, $1,450,000, Thomas C Haberstock to Keith Investment Properties LLC

  • 11 Mallory Lane, $445,500, Avatar LLC to Sean D Soboleski

  • 24 Woodtrail Way, $2,250,000, Rwp Living Trust to HDS Revocable Trust

  • 10 Lifestyle Court, $600,000, Deborah Cheryl Britt Living Trust to Daryl C Marchant

  • 207 Christ School Road, $88,000, Albert L Hart and Linda L Hart to 207 Christ Road Revocable Trust

  • 443 Burdock Lane, $384,000, D R Horton Inc to Jeffrey John Lynn

  • 209 Weybridge Drive, $670,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Richard Matthew Apolinar

  • 0.06 acres on Long Shoals Road, $340,000, Steven Brawner and Crystal Brawner to Tami Lee Krell

  • 10 Cozy Cottage Way, $532,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Lobster Fund LLC

  • 164 Castlerock Drive, $499,000, Ellen J. White and S. Leigh Warlick to Daniel Ennis

  • 431 Burdock Lane, $399,000, Dr Horton Inc to Michael Vesely

  • 131 Starwood Valley Trail, $185,000, Avery’s Creek LLC to Gravity Construction Group LLC

  • 210 Weybridge Drive, $799,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Vincent And Danielle Cipriani Living Trust

  • 653 Long Shoals Road, $340,000, Steven Brawner and Crystal Brawner to Tami Lee Krell

Swannanoa

  • 29 Viola Lane, $65,000, Joel Lee Maney to Andrew Wyzard

  • 44 Lee Road, $30,000, Phillip E Brown and Andrea G Osnoe to Browns Real Estate Management LLC

  • 1894 US 70, $288,000, Tae Jung Chang (etal) Hwan Y Chang (etal) to Iglesia Cristiana Integral

  • 75 Outlook Circle, $478,000, Steve D Hansel and Jane R Hansel to Linda Geer

  • 45 Goose Creek Road, $221,500, Leonard M Baker and Gaye M Baker to Amanda Chandler McCoy

  • 209 Woodland Drive, $332,000, James Casey Conner and Katherine A Conner to Melynda Gayle Knott

Upper Hominy

  • 2.21 acres on Donovan Drive, $74,000, Dale Deines to Pinedale Acres LLC

Weaverville

  • 0.23 acres on N. Main St., $127,000, Nancy Kathleen Smith and Elizabeth Ashley Cloinger to Hearthside Investments Inc

  • 13 Roberts St., $889,000, Latasha Vandermeer to Hughes Marital Trust

West Buncombe

  • 103 Wicklow Drive, $317,000, Evans Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Joshua Anton Zabica

  • 11 Nanas Branch Drive, $750,000, Angela Pugh to Daniel Wishard

  • 219 Dix Creek Chapel Road, $15,000, Linda E Surrett to Timothy James-Daric Bennett

  • 0.34 acres on Cole Road, $30,500, Paul Dodge to Viktor A Dariy

Woodfin

  • 26 Kenai Drive, $733,000, Shelly Ann Crace Revocable Trust to Shane Robert Nicklas

  • 4 Chimney Crest Drive, Unit F, $510,000, Donna Chehayeb and Zoheir S Chehayeb to William Howard Quinn

  • 16 Skyland Circle, $425,000, EBA WNC Properties LLC to Nicole Melo

  • 76 Greenwood Fields Drive, $429,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Katherine E Folkman

  • 43 Farida Drive, $625,000, Peggy C Cogburn and Hershel Cogburn to Ronald Bradley

  • 19 Keeping Kyle Crossing, $240,000, Jane L Falkenstein and Daniel R Falkenstein to Marlo Ann Leaman

  • 111 Fenway Road, $412,500, Lyn Marie Gore and Eric Adams Gore to Trent R Jones

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Nov. 30-Dec. 6

