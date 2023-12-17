Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Nov. 30-Dec. 6:
Asheville
196 Richmond Hill Drive, $318,000, Molly Eulenfeld and Ernest Eulenfeld to Logan James Trussell
26 Henrietta St., $295,500, David Lee McCurry to Nicholas Amrhein (Nov. 18-29)
1800 Ridgefield Blvd., $1,100,000, Hometrust Bank to Chobe LLC
15 Rankin Ave., $582,000, Raffinn LLC to Blue Sky Basin LLC
106 Shelburne Road, $470,000, Daniel Schuring and Emily Elaine Schuring to Stephanie Van Camp
167 Hudson St., $125,000, Robert B Parker to West Asheville Development Group LLC
40 Malcolm Court, $332,500, D R Horton Inc to George R Doyle
1645 Patton Ave., $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC
225 Forest Hill Drive, $750,000, Robert D McAllister and Jennifer M McAllister to Caryn Sue Preston
956 Patton Ave., $1,224,000, Ledford Properties II LLC and Natterer-Shoemaker LLC to Ledford Properties II LLC
75 Wembley Road, $890,000, Angela Weir to Francine N Margolin
0.22 acres on Patton Avenue, $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC
48 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $376,000, Ray E Thielke and Peggy F Thielke to Greta M Bush
406 Abbey Circle, $288,000, Victoria Lee Davis to Kathy Alwin
29 White Pine Drive, $725,000, Bruce Weitz Revocable Trust to Brian L Ferrell
4 Rathfarnham Road, Unit G, $265,000, Jeffrey T Ledbetter to Perry W Finkelstein
29 Imperial Court, $505,000, Stephen P Becker and Katherine M Becker to Michael Boses
24 Jeffress Ave., $541,000, Lillian Gibson to Jo Ann Alley
12 Rosemary Road, $305,000, Judith Mary Flaherty Revocable Declaration of Trust to Noah William Green
178 Montana Ave., $470,000, Chad L Colwell to Charles A Claxton
62 Hampden Road, $400,000, Eveline B Rosegrant Trust to Christopher Banks
1649 Patton Ave., $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC
20 Malcolm Court, $330,000, D R Horton Inc to Joseph R Witzel
0.51 acres on Patton Ave., $750,000, Jo Ann B Jackson and James Richard Ball to Los Nenes Bakery LLC
16 Snap Dragon Court, $330,000, Gated Communities of Asheville LLC to Lynn P Crystal
141 Edgewood Road S., $100,000, Kim James Master and Geraldine M Powell to 141 Edgewood Road S. LLC
40 Meadow Road, $4,500,000, Roberts Street LLC to Rystat Holdings US LLC
349 Country Club Road, Unit 2, $485,000, Pinworthy Homes LLC to William W Stueck
15 Lynnstone Court, $440,000, Aileen G McCrain to HKLA LLC
48 Maple Crescent St., $359,000, Bruce L Fowler and Deborah Rhodes Fowler to Kathryn M Rice
49 Broadway St., Unit 302, $595,000, Robert Donald Ford and Brandon Johnson Ford to 49302 Broadway LLC
421 Pearson Drive, $715,000, Priscilla Nullet to Tessa Henley
21 Robinhood Road, $905,000, Ralph E Jennings and Patricia S Jennings to Glenn O Albin
3 Forestdale Drive, $460,000, Mark Tucker and Annette Tucker to Nathan Cronk
24 Wilson Creek Drive, $285,000, Florence Childs to Chris Wilde
66 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $445,000, Thomas Shakar and Andrea Shakar to Jacqueline Elizabeth Castle
55 Mount Clare Ave., $700,000, Mitchell J Daigle and Sherri R Daigle to Virgel H Kelly
50 Robinwood Ave., $355,000, Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC to William E Cockey
58 Ravencroft Lane, $245,000, Sarah Rainey Lowder to Bette Anne Stark-harrold
205 Abbey Circle, $265,000, BL Family Holdings LLC to Natalia Gemita Espinosa-Souza
Barnardsville
14 Ivy Hill Road, $375,000, Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC to Michael John Dunlap
53 Christy Lane, $235,000, Christina Millette to Betty Gamble
Black Mountain
132 Church St., $500, Geo C Boswell and Mary C Boswell to Mary Campbell Boswell Family Irrevocable Trust
10 E. Keesler St., Unit F, $357,000, Steven John Imig and Amy Elizabeth Oxendale-imig to Alan-michael Sprinkle
22 Greenbriar Road, $355,000, William A McCall and Pamela L McCall to Duna Penn
207 Rhododendron Ave., $2,100,000, James R Fuller and Theresa L Fuller to F Craig Kolavo
0.11 acres on W. Connally St., $2,100,000, James R Fuller and Theresa L Fuller to F Craig Kolavo
9 Vance Drive, $350,000, Irene N White to Roger Fenna
East Buncombe
86 Bright Hope Road, $2,200,000, MCM NC Laurelwood, LLC to ACG Laurelwood LLC
Enka-Candler
24 Gossett Road, $50,000, Loose Bruce Properties LLC to OCT Properties LLC
50 Junction Drive, $651,000, Carter Wells Living Trust to Siobhan Martha Treanor
231 Fennel Dun Circle, $743,500, Aaron Rasmussen and Katherine June to Michael Adam Kelley
202 Holcombe Cove Road, $110,000, Susan Michelle Oliver to Matthew Erwin Grimes
23 Meadow Lane, $525,000, Cailie Buckingham and Robert Buckingham to Michael Scott Lynch
46 Murrough Drive, $995,000, Paul Palmer and Violet M Palmer to Justin A Costello
721 Fountain Park Blvd., $416,500, D R Horton Inc to Kenneth John Stoddard
20 Brookstone Place, $650,000, Vistas of Westfield LLC to Marjorie V Mudri
745 Fountain Park Blvd., $416,500, D R Horton Inc to Robert Lincoln
214 Torch Light Way, $835,000, Jedi Way LLC to Rush P Watson
51 Leatherwood Drive, $490,000, David J Godfrey and Samantha A Godfrey to Sean Ashton Doyle
364 Poplar Drive, $1,022,500, William L Stewart and Sabra S Stewart to Michael R Zeug
35 Baxter Woods Lane, $115,000, Baxter Woods LLC to Sergey Mikhaylovich Radchishin
8 Crabapple Lane, $290,000, Daniel R Stainbrook and Maureen J Stainbrook to Vladimir Gundorin
535 Monte Vista Road, $200,000, John M Purvis to Kevin King
Fairview
296 Southcliff Parkway, $2,000,000, Stewart David Shull and Regina Shull to Jemison Management Trust
212 Thistle Ridge Court, $165,000, Mvbmcg LLC to Neese N Neese Custom Home Builders Inc
187 Southcliff Parkway, $2,300,000, Jeffrey W Parker Living Trust and Michael J Haas Living Trust to Natoli Family NC LLC
71 Bear Trail, $269,000, Daniel Castle and Jacqueline Castle to Seth Kendall
78 Sedgewood Court, $400,000, William C Williamson to Gary E Houser
733 Garren Creek Road, $500,000, Zachary Allan Kline to Delores D Liston
2 Waldrup Trace, $691,000, Nelson E Wagner and Debra L Wagner to Emilios Christopher Papanastasiou
Jupiter
71 Double Brook Drive, $500,000, Glenda R Payne to Thomas Brooks Gravitt
77 Red Oak Lane, $425,000, Catherine A Nines and Caleria C Johnson to Mitzi M Biddle
88 Sams Road, $465,000, Joe H Hope Jr. Trust Agreement to Keely Kristen Sewell Irrevocable Asset Trust
422 Panther Branch Road, $225,000, Michael David West to W Endeavors LLC
Leicester
3.7 acres on Bear Creek Road, $250,000, Viktor Ivanovich Kozhokaru and Galina Zakharovna Kozhokaru to Dream Team Acres LLC
1841 Bear Creek Road, $1,500,000, Inna Botnar and Vitaliy Botnar to Dream Team Acres LLC
9 Ruff Road, $370,000, Alexander NC Properties, LLC to Evelyn S Phillips
114 Sleepy Forest Drive, $267,000, Kenneth D Steele and Sharon B Steele to Griselda Lugo Cruz
1 Little Oak Road, $45,000, Serhiy Tryhub and Liliya Donets Tryhub to Dmitriy Kozhokaru
40 Coyote Ridge Run, $449,000, Albert C Schenkel and Nancy L Schenkel to Michael D Boyle
North Buncombe
31 Nichols Hill Drive, $525,000, Charles Briedis (trustee) Beverly L Briedis (trustee) to Johnathon Law
68 Craftsman View Drive, $693,000, Michael Karpinski and Marion Karpinski to Dana Ward
2 Timber Trail, $275,000, Maple Ridge Investments LLC to Clinton Lasher
Reems Creek
74 Longspur Lane, $585,000, James Edward Richardson and Jessica Leigh Morris to Donna M And Mark W Owen Trust
9 Morris Drive, $625,000, Wm C Satterfield and Anne S Satterfield to Brent H Johnson
504 Rosebud Orchid Way, $577,000, Mark R. Langevin and Cindy R. Langevin to Michael Robb
20 Beech Valley Estate, $442,000, Casey McDowell and Cynthia Pittman to Laura Hancock
Reynolds
146 Charland Forest Road, $375,000, Trinity Presbyterian Asheville to Racole Tackett
1000 Olde Eastwood Villag Blvd Unit 108, $255,000, Jeffrey Scott Wheeler to Caleria C Johnson
335 Onteora Blvd., $292,500, Pantheon Capital Advisors Inc to Elizabeth Charlotte Maxwell
Riceville
101 Deer Run Lane, $689,000, Brian M Iacaponi Revocable Trust and Justine R Iacaponi Revocable Trust to Elena Friedman-Bello
76 Fox Den Road, $185,000, John C Hanberry and Diane Hanberry to Alicia M Pickett
14 Arbor Meadow Lane, $600,000, William F Mellis Living Trust Laverne Mellis Living Trust to Norman Leslie Cranford
26 Hickory Top Lane, $1,640,000, Marjorie J Cohen Revocable Trust to Charles Edward Johnson
201 Patriots Drive, $70,000, Crooked Oaks Properties LLC to Brooke Elizabeth Hendrickson
Skyland
680 Walnut Valley Parkway, $4,800,000, Pondmill Trust to Nc3lt Trust
5 Concord Knoll Lane, $225,000, Mary Lynn Culberson to BL Family Holdings LLC
684 Walnut Valley Parkway, $4,800,000, Pondmill Trust to Nc3lt Trust
45 Pine Ridge Trail, $397,000, Denny D Williams and Phyllis M Williams to George Joseph Ghigliotty
581 Walnut Valley Parkway, $1,750,000, Jackson W Burnett and Sandra W Burnett to Norman Howard Britt
583 Long Shoals Road, $1,450,000, Thomas C Haberstock to Keith Investment Properties LLC
11 Mallory Lane, $445,500, Avatar LLC to Sean D Soboleski
24 Woodtrail Way, $2,250,000, Rwp Living Trust to HDS Revocable Trust
10 Lifestyle Court, $600,000, Deborah Cheryl Britt Living Trust to Daryl C Marchant
207 Christ School Road, $88,000, Albert L Hart and Linda L Hart to 207 Christ Road Revocable Trust
443 Burdock Lane, $384,000, D R Horton Inc to Jeffrey John Lynn
209 Weybridge Drive, $670,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Richard Matthew Apolinar
0.06 acres on Long Shoals Road, $340,000, Steven Brawner and Crystal Brawner to Tami Lee Krell
10 Cozy Cottage Way, $532,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Lobster Fund LLC
164 Castlerock Drive, $499,000, Ellen J. White and S. Leigh Warlick to Daniel Ennis
431 Burdock Lane, $399,000, Dr Horton Inc to Michael Vesely
131 Starwood Valley Trail, $185,000, Avery’s Creek LLC to Gravity Construction Group LLC
210 Weybridge Drive, $799,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Vincent And Danielle Cipriani Living Trust
653 Long Shoals Road, $340,000, Steven Brawner and Crystal Brawner to Tami Lee Krell
Swannanoa
29 Viola Lane, $65,000, Joel Lee Maney to Andrew Wyzard
44 Lee Road, $30,000, Phillip E Brown and Andrea G Osnoe to Browns Real Estate Management LLC
1894 US 70, $288,000, Tae Jung Chang (etal) Hwan Y Chang (etal) to Iglesia Cristiana Integral
75 Outlook Circle, $478,000, Steve D Hansel and Jane R Hansel to Linda Geer
45 Goose Creek Road, $221,500, Leonard M Baker and Gaye M Baker to Amanda Chandler McCoy
209 Woodland Drive, $332,000, James Casey Conner and Katherine A Conner to Melynda Gayle Knott
Upper Hominy
2.21 acres on Donovan Drive, $74,000, Dale Deines to Pinedale Acres LLC
Weaverville
0.23 acres on N. Main St., $127,000, Nancy Kathleen Smith and Elizabeth Ashley Cloinger to Hearthside Investments Inc
13 Roberts St., $889,000, Latasha Vandermeer to Hughes Marital Trust
West Buncombe
103 Wicklow Drive, $317,000, Evans Irrevocable Income Only Trust to Joshua Anton Zabica
11 Nanas Branch Drive, $750,000, Angela Pugh to Daniel Wishard
219 Dix Creek Chapel Road, $15,000, Linda E Surrett to Timothy James-Daric Bennett
0.34 acres on Cole Road, $30,500, Paul Dodge to Viktor A Dariy
Woodfin
26 Kenai Drive, $733,000, Shelly Ann Crace Revocable Trust to Shane Robert Nicklas
4 Chimney Crest Drive, Unit F, $510,000, Donna Chehayeb and Zoheir S Chehayeb to William Howard Quinn
16 Skyland Circle, $425,000, EBA WNC Properties LLC to Nicole Melo
76 Greenwood Fields Drive, $429,000, Greenwood Fields Asheville LLC to Katherine E Folkman
43 Farida Drive, $625,000, Peggy C Cogburn and Hershel Cogburn to Ronald Bradley
19 Keeping Kyle Crossing, $240,000, Jane L Falkenstein and Daniel R Falkenstein to Marlo Ann Leaman
111 Fenway Road, $412,500, Lyn Marie Gore and Eric Adams Gore to Trent R Jones
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Nov. 30-Dec. 6