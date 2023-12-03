Advertisement
Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Nov. 14-17

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·8 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Nov. 14-17:

Asheville

  • 80 Clarendon Road, $3,000, Wanda J Fones to Wanda J Fones

  • 1 Crockett Ave., $465,000, KAH V LLC to Rockstone III LLC

  • 249 Westwood Place, $287,000, Charles D Sales and Loretta R Sales to Corey Winstead

  • 720 Crowfields Lane, $400,000, Marlene J Weaver Trustee to Michael Barton

  • 800 Brevard Road, $70,000,000, Asheville Retail Associates LLC to Tanger Asheville LLC

  • 136 Warren Haynes Drive, $300,000, Clarenda Sharone Owens to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.

  • 800 Brevard Road, Unit 900, $70,000,000, Asheville Retail Associates LLC to Tanger Asheville LLC

  • 25 Ravencroft Lane, $211,000, Gregory D Dargiewicz to William Quentin McLelland

  • 9 Tarpon Ave., $385,000, Tobias A Weas to Sarah Chrupka

  • 258 White Pine Drive, $475,000, Bertha G. Ramsey (le) and Dewey M. Ramsey (le) to Louise Buccellato

  • 52 Malvern Walk, $1,200,000, Joshua Wilson and Angel Honeycutt to Baker Family Trust A

  • 68 Edgelawn Road, $793,000, Monaghan Living Trust to Samuel M Stickney

  • 34 S Lexington Ave., $1,200,000, Canesian Theory Holdings LLC to 34 Lexington LLC

  • 102 Goldfinch Lane, $599,000, Michael H Roy to Samantha Nicole Harvey

  • 17 Ashe Park Circle, $719,500, Gaddy Land Company LLC to Dana Jandhyala

  • 4 Winston Ave., $605,000, Laura Jean Oliver and Jean Russell to Anne D Riddle

  • 8 Mayflower Drive, $1,050,000, Richard Nolan and Ann Nolan to Anne Hartwell MacNair

  • 39 Malcolm Court, $332,500, D R Horton Inc to Samuel Rardin

  • 39 Sunset Summit, $6,300,000, Sunset Summit LLC to Casey L Hite Revocable Declaration of Trust

  • 18 Cherokee Road, $1,425,000, Anna P Warren to Patrick R Cawley Trust

  • 37 Clement Drive, $519,000, Paul E Kertesz and Sharon B Kertesz to Max Humphrey

  • 76 Shiloh Road, $330,000, Laura Josefina Brito to Jose Aaron Rodriguez Nolazco

  • 10 Brookwood Road, $850,000, Keith B Ryan to John Francis Garle

  • 74 Hubbard Ave., $450,000, Linda A Eakes to Department of Transportation

  • 7 Rocking Porch Road, $252,000, Debra M Sale to Martin Verna

  • 21 Melrose Ave., $800,000, Robert Timothy Hanlon to Karin Wulff

  • 97 Rock Hill Road, $325,000, Terry Wayne Randolph Revocable Trust to Sara Combs

  • 204 Aurora Drive, $789,000, West Asheville Development Group LLC to Jessica L Hollinger

  • 50 Madison Ave., $700,000, Laura Ingram McKeithen to Eva M Rothwell

  • 8 Alpine Court, $489,000, Harold W Miller and Eugenia A Miller to Noah Andrew Wilson

  • 0.15 acres on Westwood Place, $287,000, Charles D Sales and Loretta R Sales to Corey Winstead

  • 130 Onteora Blvd., $375,000, Ryan Foulds and Brittany Miller to Michael McClain

  • 38 Stratford Road, $2,000,000, Kathleen Young Living Trust to Kenneth B Brown and Ida M Brown Joint Revocable Trust

  • 34 Fulton St., $330,000, George M Reeves to Kerensa Hill Management LLC

  • 39 Clyde St., Unit D, $446,500, Sally Baker to Troy Sabin

  • 55 S. Market St., Unit 316, $730,000, Rush P Watson and Kary Watson to David Callihan

Biltmore Forest

  • 9 Eastwood Road, $4,400,000, Angela C Newnam and Todd R Newnam to McGregor Resource Irrevocable Trust

Black Mountain

  • 0.21 acres on Cottage Settings Lane, $15,500, Karl Jamison Vetter and Taylor Marie Johnson to Patrick Michael Custom Builders LLC

Broad River

  • 45 Mount Amy Road, $68,000, Robert Grant McRorie and Ursula McRorie Nerdrum to Jessica Schoenhardt

  • 22 Autumn View Drive, $445,000, Felecia Maria McGrath to April A Bolet

  • 3.23 acres on Rock Cave Road, $32,500, Leah L McGee to Timothy C McMullan

  • 4.06 acres on Rock Cave Road, $32,500, Leah L McGee to Timothy C McMullan

  • 40 Autumn View Drive, $485,000, Donna M Callegari Living Trust to Henry Lansing Tucker

East Buncombe

  • 39 Great Aspen Way, $940,000, Adam Ruch and Sunita Ruch to Jacob Fowler

Enka-Candler

  • 37 Pinedale Road, $401,000, Lois Allman to Joshua P Coaplen Revocable Trust

  • 4 Sagewood Drive, $820,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Jan L Spagnoli

  • 38 Queen Road, Unit A, $235,000, Marie C Grant to Paul Hill

  • 27 Blackberry Lane, $25,000, Lynn Ann Smart and Lynn S Wilson to Cynthia McKinney Stoss

  • 14 Murray Lane, $285,000, Dorothee Elise Reed to Jamie Van Clief

  • 0.03 acres on Mountain View Road, $25,000, Martin H Wilson and Lynn S Wilson to Cynthia McKinney Stoss

  • 128 Marathon Lane, $473,000, Kaitlin Taylor Romanelli Myers and Travis Ray Myers to Katherine Collin

Fairview

  • 456 Southcliff Parkway, $325,000, HSB Ventures LLC to Jennifer T Montgomery

  • 6 Acorn Lane, $75,000, Mull Family Trust and Ruben F Golding to Carter Homes of WNC LLC

  • 1.4 acres on Emmas Grove Road, $75,000, Ruben F Golding and Shirley T Golding to Solesbee Construction Company

  • 28 Afternoon Drive, $395,000, John Aaron Chapman to Ivan Yaremchuk

  • 1451 Charlotte Highway, $525,000, Woof In The Woods LLC to JHAL LLC

Garren Creek

  • 8.08 acres on Marlowe Road, $72,500, Julie Tipton Rhodes and Walter Jeffrey Tipton to Dawn A Bean

Jupiter

  • 635 Panther Branch Road, $80,000, Tina Ammons Reavis and Mark Reavis to Rafael Rodriguez Martinez

  • 25 Old Farm House Road, $99,000, Juan Carlos Padilla and Nancy Padilla to Sara LLC

  • 6 Crooked Oak Lane, $280,000, Robert Anthony Federici to Richard M Gorton

Leicester

  • 56 Star Drive, $705,000, George G Dimartino and Jacqueline J Dimartino to Jeffrey Richardson

  • 182 Worley Cove Road, $585,000, Benjamin Sofronie to James E Futrell

  • 4 acres on Worley Cove Road, $585,000, Benjamin Sofronie to James E Futrell

  • 29 White Eagle Way, $450,000, David Lewis and Kathy Lewis to Bradwell Family Trust

Montreat

  • 0.2 acres on Oklahoma Road, $63,500, TR Providence Pres CH to Todd Hay Hutchings

North Buncombe

  • 50 King Road, $615,000, Kathleen Flanagan and Dennis J. Fleming to David Klein

Reems Creek

  • 395 Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC

  • 0.92 acres on Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC

  • 0.6 acres on Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC

  • 1.75 acres on Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC

  • 7 Orchard Ridge Drive, $3,275,000, A&T Assets LLC to Fox Hollow Lodge LLC

Reynolds

  • 15 Smokey Road, $575,000, Kristen J Forward and Bethany A Harper-Forward to Michael D Kennedy

  • 10 Oakhaven Terrace, $595,000, Linda F Trawick and Pam Maurin to Stephen R Blachford

  • 168 Avondale Road, $285,000, Emmylou Monroe Norfleet to Laura Oliver

  • 2000 Olde Eastwood Village Blvd., Unit 102, $280,000, Carolyn D Dawson to Candie Michelle Teague

  • 25 Lamar Ave., $455,000, Christopher Spagnesi and Philip A. Spagnesi to Majid Bastani

Riceville

  • 8 Attaberry Court, $445,000, Michael and Linda O’Sullivan Joint Revocable Trust to Ben Stuart Moore

  • 27 Hawberry Court, $1,635,000, Robin Garrison Living Trust to Hawberry Court LLC

Skyland

  • 429 Burdock Lane, $394,000, DR Horton Inc to Charles Edward Davis

  • 242 Racquet Club Road, $1,400,000, William Salmon and Barbara Noon to Carlos H Fonseca

  • 20 Sunny Meadows Blvd., $295,000, Darlene J Carrasquillo to Stephanie Sheppard

  • 96 Split Rock Trail, $475,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Mike Wedman Homes LLC

  • 25 Tom Wilkie Drive, $50,000, David Lee Jenkins to Nathaniel Drake

  • 615 Blue Mist Way, $1,720,000, BITR LLC to James Franklin Foster

  • 59 Misty Valley Parkway, $3,450,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Robert J A Zito

  • 150 Old Shoals Road, $5,150,000, GPI Properties 1997 LLC to Arden Shoals LLC

  • 101 Somerset Village Lane, $2,500,000, Robert J. A. Zito and Dana S Cole to Chris And Mary Watke Trust

  • 8 Burnham Way, $2,925,000, Goat Trail Trust to ZF Revocable Trust

  • 51 Misty Valley Parkway, $205,000, Jennie L MacDade Rev Trust to Robert J A Zito

  • 31 Saint Andrews Road, $449,000, Mark A Pletcher and Julianna S Pletcher to Walden Matthew Raines

  • 55 Cozy Cottage Way, $572,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Randy J Cook

  • 189 Laurel Road, $589,000, Kimberly Jean Mueller to Robert Michael Stein

  • 0.57 acres on Mount Royal Drive, $589,000, Kimberly Jean Mueller to Robert Michael Stein

  • 102 Portobello Road, $1,500,000, Michael Dean Zapherson and Gillan Mary Zapherson to 102 Portobello Enterprises LLC

Swannanoa

  • 408 Georgia June Lane, $900,000, Charles R Kemp and Cindy A Kemp to Daniel Wishard

  • 18 Beekeeper Trail, $470,500, Esther H Nevarez and Ruth J Miller to Linda O’Sullivan

  • 107 Campbell St., $268,000, Connie N Cort to Mikah Pinegar

  • 50 New Salem Road, $415,500, Carol Watson and Linda Davis to Martha Ann Dukes

Upper Hominy

  • 25.22 acres on Saw Branch Road, $295,000, Box Prop Asheville LLC to Grant Garstka

Weaverville

  • 34 Carden Drive, $825,000, Alice Anne Doner Revocable Trust and Robert William Doner Revocable Trust to Michael Frank Karpinski

West Buncombe

  • 341 Gorman Bridge Road, $283,000, Charles W Fortier and Marylaura Vindigni to Lisa Cricks

  • 10 Stone Owl Trail, $60,000, Victor Tirgoala to Jordun Kolten Omary

  • 26 Chris Holly Drive, $37,000, Lisa Sluder Wilson and Selena Sluder Billadeau to Selena Sluder Billadeau

  • 7 English Ivy Road, $258,000, Andrew Singleton and Pegi Singleton to Micheal Philbrick

  • 174 Cedar Hill Road, $175,000, Helen Virginai Freeman to Colby Diana Dunn

Woodfin

  • 9 Larlyn Lane, $355,000, AFW Investments LLC to Aislinn Meyer

  • 48 Greenwood Fields Drive, $485,000, Thomas Shane Boone and Michael F Naclerio to Sidney E Holcombe

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Nov. 14-17

