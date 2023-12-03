Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Nov. 14-17
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Nov. 14-17:
Asheville
80 Clarendon Road, $3,000, Wanda J Fones to Wanda J Fones
1 Crockett Ave., $465,000, KAH V LLC to Rockstone III LLC
249 Westwood Place, $287,000, Charles D Sales and Loretta R Sales to Corey Winstead
720 Crowfields Lane, $400,000, Marlene J Weaver Trustee to Michael Barton
800 Brevard Road, $70,000,000, Asheville Retail Associates LLC to Tanger Asheville LLC
136 Warren Haynes Drive, $300,000, Clarenda Sharone Owens to Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc.
800 Brevard Road, Unit 900, $70,000,000, Asheville Retail Associates LLC to Tanger Asheville LLC
25 Ravencroft Lane, $211,000, Gregory D Dargiewicz to William Quentin McLelland
9 Tarpon Ave., $385,000, Tobias A Weas to Sarah Chrupka
258 White Pine Drive, $475,000, Bertha G. Ramsey (le) and Dewey M. Ramsey (le) to Louise Buccellato
52 Malvern Walk, $1,200,000, Joshua Wilson and Angel Honeycutt to Baker Family Trust A
68 Edgelawn Road, $793,000, Monaghan Living Trust to Samuel M Stickney
34 S Lexington Ave., $1,200,000, Canesian Theory Holdings LLC to 34 Lexington LLC
102 Goldfinch Lane, $599,000, Michael H Roy to Samantha Nicole Harvey
17 Ashe Park Circle, $719,500, Gaddy Land Company LLC to Dana Jandhyala
4 Winston Ave., $605,000, Laura Jean Oliver and Jean Russell to Anne D Riddle
8 Mayflower Drive, $1,050,000, Richard Nolan and Ann Nolan to Anne Hartwell MacNair
39 Malcolm Court, $332,500, D R Horton Inc to Samuel Rardin
39 Sunset Summit, $6,300,000, Sunset Summit LLC to Casey L Hite Revocable Declaration of Trust
18 Cherokee Road, $1,425,000, Anna P Warren to Patrick R Cawley Trust
37 Clement Drive, $519,000, Paul E Kertesz and Sharon B Kertesz to Max Humphrey
76 Shiloh Road, $330,000, Laura Josefina Brito to Jose Aaron Rodriguez Nolazco
10 Brookwood Road, $850,000, Keith B Ryan to John Francis Garle
74 Hubbard Ave., $450,000, Linda A Eakes to Department of Transportation
7 Rocking Porch Road, $252,000, Debra M Sale to Martin Verna
21 Melrose Ave., $800,000, Robert Timothy Hanlon to Karin Wulff
97 Rock Hill Road, $325,000, Terry Wayne Randolph Revocable Trust to Sara Combs
204 Aurora Drive, $789,000, West Asheville Development Group LLC to Jessica L Hollinger
50 Madison Ave., $700,000, Laura Ingram McKeithen to Eva M Rothwell
8 Alpine Court, $489,000, Harold W Miller and Eugenia A Miller to Noah Andrew Wilson
0.15 acres on Westwood Place, $287,000, Charles D Sales and Loretta R Sales to Corey Winstead
130 Onteora Blvd., $375,000, Ryan Foulds and Brittany Miller to Michael McClain
38 Stratford Road, $2,000,000, Kathleen Young Living Trust to Kenneth B Brown and Ida M Brown Joint Revocable Trust
34 Fulton St., $330,000, George M Reeves to Kerensa Hill Management LLC
39 Clyde St., Unit D, $446,500, Sally Baker to Troy Sabin
55 S. Market St., Unit 316, $730,000, Rush P Watson and Kary Watson to David Callihan
Biltmore Forest
9 Eastwood Road, $4,400,000, Angela C Newnam and Todd R Newnam to McGregor Resource Irrevocable Trust
Black Mountain
0.21 acres on Cottage Settings Lane, $15,500, Karl Jamison Vetter and Taylor Marie Johnson to Patrick Michael Custom Builders LLC
Broad River
45 Mount Amy Road, $68,000, Robert Grant McRorie and Ursula McRorie Nerdrum to Jessica Schoenhardt
22 Autumn View Drive, $445,000, Felecia Maria McGrath to April A Bolet
3.23 acres on Rock Cave Road, $32,500, Leah L McGee to Timothy C McMullan
4.06 acres on Rock Cave Road, $32,500, Leah L McGee to Timothy C McMullan
40 Autumn View Drive, $485,000, Donna M Callegari Living Trust to Henry Lansing Tucker
East Buncombe
39 Great Aspen Way, $940,000, Adam Ruch and Sunita Ruch to Jacob Fowler
Enka-Candler
37 Pinedale Road, $401,000, Lois Allman to Joshua P Coaplen Revocable Trust
4 Sagewood Drive, $820,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Jan L Spagnoli
38 Queen Road, Unit A, $235,000, Marie C Grant to Paul Hill
27 Blackberry Lane, $25,000, Lynn Ann Smart and Lynn S Wilson to Cynthia McKinney Stoss
14 Murray Lane, $285,000, Dorothee Elise Reed to Jamie Van Clief
0.03 acres on Mountain View Road, $25,000, Martin H Wilson and Lynn S Wilson to Cynthia McKinney Stoss
128 Marathon Lane, $473,000, Kaitlin Taylor Romanelli Myers and Travis Ray Myers to Katherine Collin
Fairview
456 Southcliff Parkway, $325,000, HSB Ventures LLC to Jennifer T Montgomery
6 Acorn Lane, $75,000, Mull Family Trust and Ruben F Golding to Carter Homes of WNC LLC
1.4 acres on Emmas Grove Road, $75,000, Ruben F Golding and Shirley T Golding to Solesbee Construction Company
28 Afternoon Drive, $395,000, John Aaron Chapman to Ivan Yaremchuk
1451 Charlotte Highway, $525,000, Woof In The Woods LLC to JHAL LLC
Garren Creek
8.08 acres on Marlowe Road, $72,500, Julie Tipton Rhodes and Walter Jeffrey Tipton to Dawn A Bean
Jupiter
635 Panther Branch Road, $80,000, Tina Ammons Reavis and Mark Reavis to Rafael Rodriguez Martinez
25 Old Farm House Road, $99,000, Juan Carlos Padilla and Nancy Padilla to Sara LLC
6 Crooked Oak Lane, $280,000, Robert Anthony Federici to Richard M Gorton
Leicester
56 Star Drive, $705,000, George G Dimartino and Jacqueline J Dimartino to Jeffrey Richardson
182 Worley Cove Road, $585,000, Benjamin Sofronie to James E Futrell
4 acres on Worley Cove Road, $585,000, Benjamin Sofronie to James E Futrell
29 White Eagle Way, $450,000, David Lewis and Kathy Lewis to Bradwell Family Trust
Montreat
0.2 acres on Oklahoma Road, $63,500, TR Providence Pres CH to Todd Hay Hutchings
North Buncombe
50 King Road, $615,000, Kathleen Flanagan and Dennis J. Fleming to David Klein
Reems Creek
395 Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC
0.92 acres on Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC
0.6 acres on Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC
1.75 acres on Lynn Cove Road, $1,250,000, Vanderslice Properties LLC to Bienvenidos Home LLC
7 Orchard Ridge Drive, $3,275,000, A&T Assets LLC to Fox Hollow Lodge LLC
Reynolds
15 Smokey Road, $575,000, Kristen J Forward and Bethany A Harper-Forward to Michael D Kennedy
10 Oakhaven Terrace, $595,000, Linda F Trawick and Pam Maurin to Stephen R Blachford
168 Avondale Road, $285,000, Emmylou Monroe Norfleet to Laura Oliver
2000 Olde Eastwood Village Blvd., Unit 102, $280,000, Carolyn D Dawson to Candie Michelle Teague
25 Lamar Ave., $455,000, Christopher Spagnesi and Philip A. Spagnesi to Majid Bastani
Riceville
8 Attaberry Court, $445,000, Michael and Linda O’Sullivan Joint Revocable Trust to Ben Stuart Moore
27 Hawberry Court, $1,635,000, Robin Garrison Living Trust to Hawberry Court LLC
Skyland
429 Burdock Lane, $394,000, DR Horton Inc to Charles Edward Davis
242 Racquet Club Road, $1,400,000, William Salmon and Barbara Noon to Carlos H Fonseca
20 Sunny Meadows Blvd., $295,000, Darlene J Carrasquillo to Stephanie Sheppard
96 Split Rock Trail, $475,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Mike Wedman Homes LLC
25 Tom Wilkie Drive, $50,000, David Lee Jenkins to Nathaniel Drake
615 Blue Mist Way, $1,720,000, BITR LLC to James Franklin Foster
59 Misty Valley Parkway, $3,450,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Robert J A Zito
150 Old Shoals Road, $5,150,000, GPI Properties 1997 LLC to Arden Shoals LLC
101 Somerset Village Lane, $2,500,000, Robert J. A. Zito and Dana S Cole to Chris And Mary Watke Trust
8 Burnham Way, $2,925,000, Goat Trail Trust to ZF Revocable Trust
51 Misty Valley Parkway, $205,000, Jennie L MacDade Rev Trust to Robert J A Zito
31 Saint Andrews Road, $449,000, Mark A Pletcher and Julianna S Pletcher to Walden Matthew Raines
55 Cozy Cottage Way, $572,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Randy J Cook
189 Laurel Road, $589,000, Kimberly Jean Mueller to Robert Michael Stein
0.57 acres on Mount Royal Drive, $589,000, Kimberly Jean Mueller to Robert Michael Stein
102 Portobello Road, $1,500,000, Michael Dean Zapherson and Gillan Mary Zapherson to 102 Portobello Enterprises LLC
Swannanoa
408 Georgia June Lane, $900,000, Charles R Kemp and Cindy A Kemp to Daniel Wishard
18 Beekeeper Trail, $470,500, Esther H Nevarez and Ruth J Miller to Linda O’Sullivan
107 Campbell St., $268,000, Connie N Cort to Mikah Pinegar
50 New Salem Road, $415,500, Carol Watson and Linda Davis to Martha Ann Dukes
Upper Hominy
25.22 acres on Saw Branch Road, $295,000, Box Prop Asheville LLC to Grant Garstka
Weaverville
34 Carden Drive, $825,000, Alice Anne Doner Revocable Trust and Robert William Doner Revocable Trust to Michael Frank Karpinski
West Buncombe
341 Gorman Bridge Road, $283,000, Charles W Fortier and Marylaura Vindigni to Lisa Cricks
10 Stone Owl Trail, $60,000, Victor Tirgoala to Jordun Kolten Omary
26 Chris Holly Drive, $37,000, Lisa Sluder Wilson and Selena Sluder Billadeau to Selena Sluder Billadeau
7 English Ivy Road, $258,000, Andrew Singleton and Pegi Singleton to Micheal Philbrick
174 Cedar Hill Road, $175,000, Helen Virginai Freeman to Colby Diana Dunn
Woodfin
9 Larlyn Lane, $355,000, AFW Investments LLC to Aislinn Meyer
48 Greenwood Fields Drive, $485,000, Thomas Shane Boone and Michael F Naclerio to Sidney E Holcombe
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Nov. 14-17