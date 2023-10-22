Advertisement
Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Oct. 4-7

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·8 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Oct. 4-7:

Asheville

  • 33 Monte Vista Road, $227,500, Daniel Andrew Houston to Affinity Capital LLC

  • 0.68 acres on Baker Drive, $80,000, Richmon M Redmon and Martha Redmon to Sharon Redmon Brown

  • 294 Sunset Drive, $1,200,000, John Elijah Holland and Lindsay Paige Holland to 294 Sunset LLC

  • 43 Rash Road, $80,000, Richmon M Redmon and Martha Redmon to Sharon Redmon Brown

  • 112 Pearson Drive, $550,000, Harold Bowens to Bradley R Ballard

  • 2135 Hendersonville Road, $232,000, Felma L Conner to Victoria McCammon

  • 12 Pine Burr Road, $352,000, Jm11 Investments LLC to Sarah M Wandtke

  • 626 Appeldoorn Circle, $222,500, Megan Leigh Bagley to Clark Allen Aycock

  • 59 Blackwood Road, $1,375,000, Sara Sheppard Pacifici and Michael Mukunda Pacifici to Daniel Galewsky

  • 75 Haywood St., $17,020,000, Vanderbilt Senior Housing Lp to Vanderbilt (tc2) Senior Housing Limited Partnership

  • 602 Marietta St., $360,000, Mason Woolley to Jacquelyn Nasti

  • 4 Plemmons St., $160,000, Nelson Burgen Allison And Rebecca Smith Allison Living Trust to Pedro Ethan Robles-herrera

  • 330 Hillside St., $700,000, Senechal Joint Revocable Trust to Canapitsit LLC

  • 65 Craggy Ave., $575,000, David Tillman Powell and Allison Flynn Powell to John David Lippeatt

  • 15 Rankin Ave., Unit 101, $1,050,000, Allan Vrable Revocable Living Trust to Walter Bailey Bowline

  • 28 Oteen Park Place, $380,000, Eva Reitzel Thompson to Megan Bagley

  • 40 Monte Vista Road, $11,000,000, Sandpiper Asheville LLC to Park Silver Asheville LLC

  • 259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 1, $620,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to John D Seibert Trust

  • 19 Hillview Road, $386,000, Kenneth R Bowman and Theresa M Bowman to Richard Allen Smith

  • 221 Azalea Rd E, $475,000, Patrick Newman Dennison to William Bernolt Palas

  • 3 Worley Place, $290,000, David Dwight Holcombe to Leslie Louise Haynes

  • 61 Church St., Unit AP, $725,000, J and J Smyth LLC to Cynthia Timbes

  • 51 Mayday St., $514,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Benjamin Morrison

  • 0.17 acres on Oakland Road, $45,000, Duane Lee Cauble to Andrew Glatstein

  • 11 Elkmont Drive, $820,000, Elijah Roberts and Leslie Rochelle Roberts to William Erik Rogers

  • 45 Wild Cherry Road, $799,000, Legacy Trail LLC to Michael Mukunda Pacifici

  • 2 First St., $100,000, St Louis International Properties LLC to Raul Gabriel Valdes

  • 21 Dayflower Drive, $900,000, Crisler G Johnson and Virginia T Johnson to Leon Raymond Escude Jr And Victoria Heath Escude Joint Revocable Trust

  • 77 Dillingham Road, $410,000, Deborah Ann Frandberg and Robin York Oliveira to Malvern House LLC

Barnardsville

  • 101 McKinney Road, $182,500, Richard C Younglove and Aimee E Younglove to Kyah L Ebert

  • 24 Libby Drive, $301,000, Toby B Patrie and Mallory B Patrie to Vanessa Hajje

  • 10.44 acres on Snow Pea Trail, $341,000, Christopher Lane Banks and Ivan Blaine Banks to Greg Neily

  • 878 N Fork Road, $440,000, Betty McKinney to Akasha Properties LLC

Black Mountain

  • 11 Rantis Lane, $790,000, Kimerly W Sint to Brooke Fried

  • 43 Mandolin Drive, $715,000, Kelly Sisario and Roger Register to Babb Family Trust

  • 215 McCoy Cove Road, $162,000, Lala May Bowman to 15MBIRD LLC

  • 195 Lynch Cove Road, $925,000, Creekside Racquet Club, LLC to Creekside Sports Club LLC

Broad River

  • 4.5 acres on Laughter Mountain Lane, $9,000, Jackie Baldwin to Charles J Jones

  • 673 Mountain Cove Road, $90,000, James McGrath and Zinora McGrath to Nabil Armaly

  • 34 Autumn View Drive, $465,000, Matthew Miller to Arthur Schofield

East Buncombe

  • 787 Foreman Siding Road, $180,000, Wade D Burns and Susie W Burns to Boheme Investments LLC

Enka-Candler

  • 32 Harkins Cove Road, $35,000, Gary N Matthews to Jose Manuel Robles Urbiola

  • 152 Hidden Meadow Drive, $160,000, Perry Allen Sorrells to Jason Scott Miller

  • 38 Tipton Drive, $640,000, Terry L Simmons and Andrea D Simmons to Matthew Taylor Johnston

  • 0.11 acres on Benson Road, $57,000, Jack Oliver Benson to Jeffrey David Pinkus

  • 0.16 acres on Benson Road, $57,000, Jack O Benson to Jeffrey David Pinkus

  • 104 Candler Knob Road, $57,000, Free Holiness Church to Jeffrey David Pinkus

  • 95 Melton Road, $385,000, James E Gregory and Ashley N Gregory to Maria J Soto Onate

  • 11 Tara Drive, $80,000, Tara M Lewis and Christopher R Lewis to Lauren Thubet

  • 165 Ridgedale Road, $138,500, Sombo Malis to Jaclyn L Briggs

  • 155 Lollis Road, $250,000, W T Lollis and Helen R Lollis to Larry Jason Buckner

  • 17 Tara Drive, $80,000, Tara M Lewis and Christopher R Lewis to Lauren Thubet

  • 74 Justice Ridge Road, $447,500, Residential LLC to David Christopher Kolb

  • 900 Vista Lake Drive, Unit 105, $5,000, Alan Charles Frederick and Sandra Lynn Voss to Alan Charles Frederick

  • 413 Mountain Wasp Drive, $844,000, Helen Richardson to Elizabeth Marchand Atkins

  • 27 Shadow Oaks Drive, $337,000, Carl S Raphael and Desiree E Raphael to Kelley Christine Helums

Fairview

  • 162 Cascade Ridge Road, $540,000, BP Fairview LLC to Clpearson Maui LLC

  • 18 Autumn Mist Drive, $90,000, Jeremiah John Kibbey and Christina Kibbey to Dylan Miller Harrison

  • 361 Gap Creek Road, $230,000, Barbara A Trombatore to Violet Ray Silwedel

  • 45 Old Gap Creek Road, $303,500, Dan Michael Batista and Elizabeth Batista to Rachel Chelsea Hinds

French Broad

  • 760 Jenkins Valley Road, $875,000, Randy Jack Riddle and Michael F Gregory to Sandra B Parham

Jupiter

  • 803 Jupiter Road, $380,000, David W Finnimore and Elizabeth M Finnimore to Hardcastle Property LLC

  • 633 Brook Knoll Circle, $485,000, Melinda Webster to Gerry Sumner Hayes

Leicester

  • 0.01 acres on New Leicester Highway, $25,000, Fergusons Well Drilling Service and Joe M Ferguson to Larry W Ferguson

  • 1.3 acres on New Leicester Highway, $25,000, Larry W Ferguson and Joe M Ferguson to Larry W Ferguson

  • 911 Newfound Road, $457,000, John M Carter and Sharon C Carter to Dennis K Harris

  • 15.22 acres on Cloud Nine Road, $100,000, Camrie Enterprises Inc to Nathaniel Alling Hathaway

  • 2691 New Leicester Highway, $220,000, Michael Aldon Ingle and Terry Stephen Ingle to Sean McMillan

Reems Creek

  • 111 Water Leaf Drive, $450,000, Iuri Zlatovcen and Iulia Zlatovcena to Susan Mallard

Reynolds

  • 19 Willow Tree Run, $255,000, Marzi LLC to Thomas A Schwandes

Riceville

  • 5 Austin Drive, $525,000, Michael J Meredith and Zoe N Gordon to John Charles Gatlin

Skyland

  • 11 Sheep Pasture Lane, $2,700,000, Joel P Pratt Trust Teresa L Pratt Trust to Milano Deering Bay 2017 LLC

  • 120 Sunshine Lane, $70,000, James C Shelton and Rachel B Shelton to Hooi Ching Chor

  • 3.65 acres on Cane Creek Road, $2,700,000, Joel P Pratt Trust Teresa L Pratt Trust to Milano Deering Bay 2017 LLC

  • 419 Airport Road, $8,720,000, Pine20 Arden NC LLC to Aei Net Lease Portfolio 23 Dst

  • 27 Windcliff Drive, $2,225,000, Wpb Poplar Ridge LLC to Peder Joseph And Tanya Judith Fjare Revocable Living Trust

  • 19 Winterhawk Drive, $65,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Simion Sargarovschi

  • 1218 Pauline Trail Drive, $348,000, Jamie Rebecca Leigh to Jill Gamble

  • 29 Ridge Pine Trail, $515,000, Appalachian Summit LLC to Jansen Investments LLC

  • 10 Donothan Drive, $325,000, Marvin Stephen Holbert and Julie Cox Holbert to John Whitfield

  • 300 Watson Road, $385,000, Star Conway to Robert Byron Sinclair

  • 2533 Hendersonville Road, $1,050,000, Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries to Lutheran Retirement Center At Lutheridge Inc

  • 818 Cane Creek Road, $305,000, Cane Loop Rentals LLC to Michael Mcgraw

  • 9 Haverhill Way, $1,570,000, Peter L Bermot and Kerrin F Bermot to Gina D Flamm

  • 4 Southwicke Place, $287,000, Virginia D Suttles and David R Suttles to Seth C Bell

  • 31 Fiver Lane, $715,000, Jean Van’t Hul Trust to Hannah Mazur

  • 35 Glen Cove Drive, $725,000, Gregory J Asbee and Christa E Asbee to Douglas P Edwards

  • 25 Heartleaf Circle, $475,000, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Lynn Schueler

Swannanoa

  • 225 Doc Snyder Drive, $285,000, Tomas Lozano and Maria Lozano to Stefan W Ramseur

Weaverville

  • 36 High Bluff Drive, $1,150,000, John Robert Johnston and Paul Ronnie Wilson to Andrew David Jenkins

  • 0.64 acres on Carden Drive, $35,000, Colliers Avenue Properties LLC to Iuri Zlatovcen

  • 37 Church St., $467,000, Weaverville Circuit Parsonage to Ashleigh Hardes

West Buncombe

  • 127 Gray Fence Drive, $108,000, David L Vail to Dennis Shearin

  • 91 Mountain Magnolia Drive, $11,500, Charles S Siauciunas and Ruta J Siauciunas to Anatoli Karatchoun

  • 62 Smith Road, $450,000, Kathy Parks to H and S Properties Asheville LLC

  • 330 Old County Home Road, $365,000, Thomas Callahan and Erika Orman Callahan to Zukhra Sigmon

Woodfin

  • 145 Ventana Drive, $2,100,000, Philly Capital Partners LLC to Keith Aqua

  • 75 Wind Stone Drive, $575,000, Vasyl Galata and Liudmyla Galata to Grace Rollins

  • 97 Points West Drive, $1,525,000, Martha Helen Morton Revocable Trust to Jerome R Davis 2019 Trust

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Oct. 4-7

