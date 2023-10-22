Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Oct. 4-7
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Oct. 4-7:
Asheville
33 Monte Vista Road, $227,500, Daniel Andrew Houston to Affinity Capital LLC
0.68 acres on Baker Drive, $80,000, Richmon M Redmon and Martha Redmon to Sharon Redmon Brown
294 Sunset Drive, $1,200,000, John Elijah Holland and Lindsay Paige Holland to 294 Sunset LLC
43 Rash Road, $80,000, Richmon M Redmon and Martha Redmon to Sharon Redmon Brown
112 Pearson Drive, $550,000, Harold Bowens to Bradley R Ballard
2135 Hendersonville Road, $232,000, Felma L Conner to Victoria McCammon
12 Pine Burr Road, $352,000, Jm11 Investments LLC to Sarah M Wandtke
626 Appeldoorn Circle, $222,500, Megan Leigh Bagley to Clark Allen Aycock
59 Blackwood Road, $1,375,000, Sara Sheppard Pacifici and Michael Mukunda Pacifici to Daniel Galewsky
75 Haywood St., $17,020,000, Vanderbilt Senior Housing Lp to Vanderbilt (tc2) Senior Housing Limited Partnership
602 Marietta St., $360,000, Mason Woolley to Jacquelyn Nasti
4 Plemmons St., $160,000, Nelson Burgen Allison And Rebecca Smith Allison Living Trust to Pedro Ethan Robles-herrera
330 Hillside St., $700,000, Senechal Joint Revocable Trust to Canapitsit LLC
65 Craggy Ave., $575,000, David Tillman Powell and Allison Flynn Powell to John David Lippeatt
15 Rankin Ave., Unit 101, $1,050,000, Allan Vrable Revocable Living Trust to Walter Bailey Bowline
28 Oteen Park Place, $380,000, Eva Reitzel Thompson to Megan Bagley
40 Monte Vista Road, $11,000,000, Sandpiper Asheville LLC to Park Silver Asheville LLC
259 Waynesville Ave., Unit 1, $620,000, Waynesville Avenue Development Group LLC to John D Seibert Trust
19 Hillview Road, $386,000, Kenneth R Bowman and Theresa M Bowman to Richard Allen Smith
221 Azalea Rd E, $475,000, Patrick Newman Dennison to William Bernolt Palas
3 Worley Place, $290,000, David Dwight Holcombe to Leslie Louise Haynes
61 Church St., Unit AP, $725,000, J and J Smyth LLC to Cynthia Timbes
51 Mayday St., $514,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Benjamin Morrison
0.17 acres on Oakland Road, $45,000, Duane Lee Cauble to Andrew Glatstein
11 Elkmont Drive, $820,000, Elijah Roberts and Leslie Rochelle Roberts to William Erik Rogers
45 Wild Cherry Road, $799,000, Legacy Trail LLC to Michael Mukunda Pacifici
2 First St., $100,000, St Louis International Properties LLC to Raul Gabriel Valdes
21 Dayflower Drive, $900,000, Crisler G Johnson and Virginia T Johnson to Leon Raymond Escude Jr And Victoria Heath Escude Joint Revocable Trust
77 Dillingham Road, $410,000, Deborah Ann Frandberg and Robin York Oliveira to Malvern House LLC
Barnardsville
101 McKinney Road, $182,500, Richard C Younglove and Aimee E Younglove to Kyah L Ebert
24 Libby Drive, $301,000, Toby B Patrie and Mallory B Patrie to Vanessa Hajje
10.44 acres on Snow Pea Trail, $341,000, Christopher Lane Banks and Ivan Blaine Banks to Greg Neily
878 N Fork Road, $440,000, Betty McKinney to Akasha Properties LLC
Black Mountain
11 Rantis Lane, $790,000, Kimerly W Sint to Brooke Fried
43 Mandolin Drive, $715,000, Kelly Sisario and Roger Register to Babb Family Trust
215 McCoy Cove Road, $162,000, Lala May Bowman to 15MBIRD LLC
195 Lynch Cove Road, $925,000, Creekside Racquet Club, LLC to Creekside Sports Club LLC
Broad River
4.5 acres on Laughter Mountain Lane, $9,000, Jackie Baldwin to Charles J Jones
673 Mountain Cove Road, $90,000, James McGrath and Zinora McGrath to Nabil Armaly
34 Autumn View Drive, $465,000, Matthew Miller to Arthur Schofield
East Buncombe
787 Foreman Siding Road, $180,000, Wade D Burns and Susie W Burns to Boheme Investments LLC
Enka-Candler
32 Harkins Cove Road, $35,000, Gary N Matthews to Jose Manuel Robles Urbiola
152 Hidden Meadow Drive, $160,000, Perry Allen Sorrells to Jason Scott Miller
38 Tipton Drive, $640,000, Terry L Simmons and Andrea D Simmons to Matthew Taylor Johnston
0.11 acres on Benson Road, $57,000, Jack Oliver Benson to Jeffrey David Pinkus
0.16 acres on Benson Road, $57,000, Jack O Benson to Jeffrey David Pinkus
104 Candler Knob Road, $57,000, Free Holiness Church to Jeffrey David Pinkus
95 Melton Road, $385,000, James E Gregory and Ashley N Gregory to Maria J Soto Onate
11 Tara Drive, $80,000, Tara M Lewis and Christopher R Lewis to Lauren Thubet
165 Ridgedale Road, $138,500, Sombo Malis to Jaclyn L Briggs
155 Lollis Road, $250,000, W T Lollis and Helen R Lollis to Larry Jason Buckner
17 Tara Drive, $80,000, Tara M Lewis and Christopher R Lewis to Lauren Thubet
74 Justice Ridge Road, $447,500, Residential LLC to David Christopher Kolb
900 Vista Lake Drive, Unit 105, $5,000, Alan Charles Frederick and Sandra Lynn Voss to Alan Charles Frederick
413 Mountain Wasp Drive, $844,000, Helen Richardson to Elizabeth Marchand Atkins
27 Shadow Oaks Drive, $337,000, Carl S Raphael and Desiree E Raphael to Kelley Christine Helums
Fairview
162 Cascade Ridge Road, $540,000, BP Fairview LLC to Clpearson Maui LLC
18 Autumn Mist Drive, $90,000, Jeremiah John Kibbey and Christina Kibbey to Dylan Miller Harrison
361 Gap Creek Road, $230,000, Barbara A Trombatore to Violet Ray Silwedel
45 Old Gap Creek Road, $303,500, Dan Michael Batista and Elizabeth Batista to Rachel Chelsea Hinds
French Broad
760 Jenkins Valley Road, $875,000, Randy Jack Riddle and Michael F Gregory to Sandra B Parham
Jupiter
803 Jupiter Road, $380,000, David W Finnimore and Elizabeth M Finnimore to Hardcastle Property LLC
633 Brook Knoll Circle, $485,000, Melinda Webster to Gerry Sumner Hayes
Leicester
0.01 acres on New Leicester Highway, $25,000, Fergusons Well Drilling Service and Joe M Ferguson to Larry W Ferguson
1.3 acres on New Leicester Highway, $25,000, Larry W Ferguson and Joe M Ferguson to Larry W Ferguson
911 Newfound Road, $457,000, John M Carter and Sharon C Carter to Dennis K Harris
15.22 acres on Cloud Nine Road, $100,000, Camrie Enterprises Inc to Nathaniel Alling Hathaway
2691 New Leicester Highway, $220,000, Michael Aldon Ingle and Terry Stephen Ingle to Sean McMillan
Reems Creek
111 Water Leaf Drive, $450,000, Iuri Zlatovcen and Iulia Zlatovcena to Susan Mallard
Reynolds
19 Willow Tree Run, $255,000, Marzi LLC to Thomas A Schwandes
Riceville
5 Austin Drive, $525,000, Michael J Meredith and Zoe N Gordon to John Charles Gatlin
Skyland
11 Sheep Pasture Lane, $2,700,000, Joel P Pratt Trust Teresa L Pratt Trust to Milano Deering Bay 2017 LLC
120 Sunshine Lane, $70,000, James C Shelton and Rachel B Shelton to Hooi Ching Chor
3.65 acres on Cane Creek Road, $2,700,000, Joel P Pratt Trust Teresa L Pratt Trust to Milano Deering Bay 2017 LLC
419 Airport Road, $8,720,000, Pine20 Arden NC LLC to Aei Net Lease Portfolio 23 Dst
27 Windcliff Drive, $2,225,000, Wpb Poplar Ridge LLC to Peder Joseph And Tanya Judith Fjare Revocable Living Trust
19 Winterhawk Drive, $65,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Simion Sargarovschi
1218 Pauline Trail Drive, $348,000, Jamie Rebecca Leigh to Jill Gamble
29 Ridge Pine Trail, $515,000, Appalachian Summit LLC to Jansen Investments LLC
10 Donothan Drive, $325,000, Marvin Stephen Holbert and Julie Cox Holbert to John Whitfield
300 Watson Road, $385,000, Star Conway to Robert Byron Sinclair
2533 Hendersonville Road, $1,050,000, Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries to Lutheran Retirement Center At Lutheridge Inc
818 Cane Creek Road, $305,000, Cane Loop Rentals LLC to Michael Mcgraw
9 Haverhill Way, $1,570,000, Peter L Bermot and Kerrin F Bermot to Gina D Flamm
4 Southwicke Place, $287,000, Virginia D Suttles and David R Suttles to Seth C Bell
31 Fiver Lane, $715,000, Jean Van’t Hul Trust to Hannah Mazur
35 Glen Cove Drive, $725,000, Gregory J Asbee and Christa E Asbee to Douglas P Edwards
25 Heartleaf Circle, $475,000, Sandhour Properties, LLC to Lynn Schueler
Swannanoa
225 Doc Snyder Drive, $285,000, Tomas Lozano and Maria Lozano to Stefan W Ramseur
Weaverville
36 High Bluff Drive, $1,150,000, John Robert Johnston and Paul Ronnie Wilson to Andrew David Jenkins
0.64 acres on Carden Drive, $35,000, Colliers Avenue Properties LLC to Iuri Zlatovcen
37 Church St., $467,000, Weaverville Circuit Parsonage to Ashleigh Hardes
West Buncombe
127 Gray Fence Drive, $108,000, David L Vail to Dennis Shearin
91 Mountain Magnolia Drive, $11,500, Charles S Siauciunas and Ruta J Siauciunas to Anatoli Karatchoun
62 Smith Road, $450,000, Kathy Parks to H and S Properties Asheville LLC
330 Old County Home Road, $365,000, Thomas Callahan and Erika Orman Callahan to Zukhra Sigmon
Woodfin
145 Ventana Drive, $2,100,000, Philly Capital Partners LLC to Keith Aqua
75 Wind Stone Drive, $575,000, Vasyl Galata and Liudmyla Galata to Grace Rollins
97 Points West Drive, $1,525,000, Martha Helen Morton Revocable Trust to Jerome R Davis 2019 Trust
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Oct. 4-7