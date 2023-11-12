Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Oct. 24-31
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Oct. 24-31:
Asheville
7 Magnolia View Trail, $250,000, Lorrie J Pande to Gated Communities of Asheville LLC
1320 Heathbrook Circle, $725,000, Ramsdell Gurney and Tatyana I Gurney to Carter Family Revocable Living Trust
312 Carrington Place, $299,000, RAH Properties LLC to Tatyana Gurney
114 Moody Ave., $70,000, Moody Trust #114 to Hulices Palacios Cruz
6 Sand Hill School Road, $353,000, Michael Goforth to Toufiq Sojib
26 Malcolm Court, $318,500, D R Horton Inc to Josepablo Barreda
331 Fairfax Ave., $300,000, Pauline P Brooks to Department of Transportation
164 Bartlett St., $543,000, Leonard L Jones and Rosemary Jones to Lady Fox Enterprises LLC
615 Biltmore Ave., Unit Q5, $276,000, Leslee Ann Reiter to Anna E Strub
105 Nebraska St., $665,000, Sean M Oconnell and Erin N O’Connell to Michael Socie
23 Adams St., $560,000, Jennifer Gail Rish to Jason Huckaby
461 Crowfields Drive, $495,000, James F Curl and Kathryn C Curl to Gene Erven Yeazell And Carol Louise Living Revocable Trust
913 New Haw Creek Road, $90,000, Melissa Burton-Moore and David Moore to Michael Todd Reep
13 Brook Drive, $400,000, Joel Alan Ouellette and Carole Anne Pryharski-Wells to Gretchen M Lemaistre
10 Slosman Drive, $525,000, Nerissa Mason Gibson to Philip J Patrick
150 Alpine Ridge Drive, $315,000, Shabbirbhai Ghanchi to Tiffany Thacker
4 Hedgerose Court, Unit D, $385,000, Judith A Lally to Robert Reed
1086 Hendersonville Road, $1,250,000, John N Iannucci and Barbara J Iannucci to CAH Holdings LLC
34 Malcolm Court, $330,000, D R Horton Inc to Lin Family Trust
201 Racquet Club Road, Unit 11, $339,000, Creekside Metro TX-SA LLC to Clpearson Maui LLC
4 Hampstead Road, $889,500, Sheldon H Winick and Linda A Winick to John A Cary
15 Merion Drive, $415,000, Joel Curtis Pellani and Sarah M Pellani to Ibrahim Michael Barclay
21 Allen St., $300,000, Judy L Carver to Hampton Acquisitions of North Carolina LLC
32 Huntington St., $680,000, Justin Montgomery to Jessica Cohen
19 Rock Hill Place, $108,000, Maria Del-Carmen Mestanza-Cortez to Richard G Pittius
31 Escondido Drive, $82,000, Hi-Alta Investments, LLC to Brock Himan
14 Pinecroft Road, $695,000, Elizabeth H Jones Living Trust to Meagan Rose Bond Revocable Trust
180 Tunnel Road, $5,700,000, Milan Hotels Inc to Scenic Hospitality LLC
15 Boyd Ave., $754,000, Dnsm Renovations LLC to Shane A Johnson
106 Elk Mountain Scenic Highway, $1,595,000, Anne Blizzard Ketner to MJA Revocable Trust
68 Craven St., Unit 204, $400,000, Elizabeth Greyson Briere to Elizabeth Dean
115 Richland St., $415,000, Rack Rentals LLC to Katie Maciarello Yost
448 Swannanoa River Road, $1,300,000, Washsimpli Real Estate Holdings LLC to Compounding Freedom LLC
27 Stevens Hill Road, $200,000, Kathryn M Horne to Brooke T Nelson
70 Alpine Way, $725,500, Russell E Martin and Vicky B Martin to Michael Gerard Peters
Barnardsville
126 Hillcrest Drive, $1,000,000, Christine M Gowing and Ron Gowing to John David Ross
19.41 acres on Ogle Meadows Road, $130,000, Thomas Hobart Beck and Betty Jean Beck to Evan Dougherty Becka
Biltmore Forest
33 White Oak Road, $800,000, Jeannette G Cross James to Paul Waddell Collins
313 Vanderbilt Road, $875,000, Stephen K Westly and Elizabeth D Westly to William R Drew
Black Mountain
202 Swannanoa Ave., $591,000, Nancy Joan Mann and Andree Ann Wallgren to Burak Living Trust
112 Hilltop Road, $690,000, Mikkel R. Hansen Trust to Robert S O’Cain
200 Stafford St., $550,000, Blue Vista Inc to Edward J Chester
28 Wordsworth Road, $225,000, Nancy Dinsmore and John Hugh McMaster Cox to Shalini Nataraj
Broad River
2.54 acres on Deer Run, $23,000, Foster Rains and Jeanne Marie Rains to Shane Alexander
2.61 acres on Deer Run, $24,000, Foster Rains and Jeanne Marie Rains to Shane Alexander
58 Bird Creek Estates Road, $740,000, Misty Swearengin to Carolina Horizon Investments LLC
6.59 acres on Bird Creek Estates Road, $740,000, Misty Swearengin to Carolina Horizon Investments LLC
5.41 acres on Bird Creek Estates Road, $740,000, Misty Swearengin to Carolina Horizon Investments LLC
East Buncombe
28 South St., $316,000, Joshua J. Van Der Puy and Sarah C. Van Der Puy to Andrew P Findley
15 Eden Glen Road, $545,000, Clarence J Lowe and Mary J Lowe to Michael Marano
Enka-Candler
3 Blackberry Lane, $125,000, Chloe Ella Mello to Jose Guadalupe Uriostegui Galarza
30 Black Horse Run, $570,000, Antonio O Sanchez Vazquez to Gary J Bien
22 S Kaufman Stone Way, $725,000, Gary J Bien and Tena Bien to Shelley Underwood
15 Mesa Trail, $40,000, Home Grown Investments LLC to Roberto Alvarado
354 Tavernier Lane, $440,000, Evan Christopher Ellis and Kathleen Gibson Ellis to Mai-thao Ngo
0.08 acres on Indian Branch Road, $40,000, Brian K Shelton and Jeannene A Shelton to Dennis Eugene Chambers
12 Little Horse Lane, $40,000, Brian Shelton and Jeannene A Shelton to Dennis Eugene Chambers
10 Robin Way, $410,000, Nina T Quinlan to Andrew Sise
67 Windy Park Way, $620,000, Claire Alima Laird Barclay and Ibrahim Michael Barclay to Jessica Van Duyne
27 Gaston Mountain Road, $1,250,000, Zhanna Svirhun and Vitaliy Vasylovich Svirhun to Seth M Gee
40 Conner Road, $356,000, Tara Bove to Leia Dunaway
0.45 acres on Old US 19/23, $135,000, Asherah Grace Harper and Anthoney Shane Harper to Nathaniel William Binkley
0.55 acres on Old US 19/23, $135,000, Asherah Grace Harper and Anthoney Shane Harper to Nathaniel William Binkley
191 Sardis Road, $300,000, Realtech Properties LLC to Larry Scott Pittman
80 Brendell Road, $167,500, J Caldwell Properties LLC to Lisa M McMinn
73 Orvis Stone Circle, $1,400,000, Linda Y Devenish Revocable Trust Linda Y Devenish Trustee to Buckler Family LLC
Fairview
123 Whitaker Road, $425,000, Whitaker Road Duplexes LLC to Alexis W Justo
1318 Upper Brush Creek Road, $256,000, James Blakenship to Garland Nelson
32 Fox Run Drive, $211,500, 32 Fox Run Drive, LLC to Sean R Jones
1142 Charlotte Highway, $309,500, Donald Clifford McKenzie to Kelly S Garmon
107 Bridgewater Drive, $1,375,000, Yuriy V Radchishin and Marina P Radchishin to Olesea Ermurache
10 Piney Trace Loop, $85,000, Betty Jean Dooley Awbrey to John G Broshar And Lori D Broshar Living Trust
French Broad
2.11 acres on Monticello Road, $58,000, WH Fisher Enterprises LLC to Jean M Burks
Jupiter
9 Jupiter Hills Drive, $625,000, April A Bolet to Cheryl H Olanoff
4.94 acres on Pickens Road, $268,500, NDTCO Trustee Fbo Sydney Schieren Ira and NDTCO Trustee Fbo Erin Oliver Ira to Charles William Schieren
15 Kats Cove, $115,000, Kathryn D Moss to Cornus LLC
Leicester
1227 Newfound Road, $835,000, John Bernard O’Hara to Sean O Connell
38 Little Oak Road, $50,000, Robert E Cooper and Viviane Cooper to Domo Construction and Development LLC
32 Little Oak Road, $50,000, Chantal M Stalica to Domo Construction and Development LLC
0.99 acres on Wessolleck Drive, $60,000, Betty Owenby and Jerry Owenby to Michael S Rhine
66 Valleybrook Court, $50,000, Frank Thomas Myers and Lisa B Myers to Elihu Ron Siegman
North Buncombe
75 Wheeler Road, $449,000, Cane Creek Vistas LLC to Wendy Sue Olson
12 Forest Knoll Drive, $633,000, Michael J Keener and Jacqueline Keener to Peter Spier
10 Claircastle Drive, $208,000, Nancy E King and Paul D King Paul D King and David A King to Paul D King Paul D King
10 Claircastle Drive, $208,000, Nancy E King and Paul D King Paul D King and David A King to Paul D King Paul D King
5 North Valley Drive, $670,000, Douglas T Massey and Elizabeth C Massey to Patricia Ann Coleman
Reems Creek
224 Hawks Crest Lane, $940,000, John Gibson and Cynthia Gibson to Andreas Miarka
365 Moody Cove Road, $225,000, Reserve Management Services LLC to Erin Everett
457 Reems Creek Road, $150,000, The Poblet Trust to Perry J Martino
Reynolds
382 Onteora Blvd., $476,000, Melody Hockley to Eva Iren Terry
11 Laurel Summit Drive, $595,000, Linda L Sharkey to Willow Shelley
0.51 acres on Avondale Heights Road, $70,000, Lobo Builders LLC to Chad Black
101 Avondale Ridge Road, $70,000, Lobo Builders LLC to Chad Black
35 W Chapel Road, $120,000, Marvin Chambers to Phoenix Financial Group LLC
Riceville
4.35 acres on Bump Road, $174,000, Jane A Stephens Revocable Trust and Sara Lee Ludlum Revocable Trust to Nicholas Koon Revocable Trust
72 Botany Drive, $447,000, Scott R Davis and Mary Davis to Madeline Vaught
181 Jones Cove Road, $1,146,000, Jane A Stephens Revocable Trust and Sara Lee Ludlum Revocable Trust to Yanasa LLC
5 Bethany Woods Drive, $415,000, David J Thomas and Jennifer Thomas Calderwood to Julie Marie Gerhard
25 Trail Top Drive, $385,000, Danielle Esposito to Mark Williams
Skyland
20 Asher Lane, $570,000, Karen Enloe to Karl J Koudelka
222 Kelmscott Lane, $330,000, Ilan Segal and Carolina Henao to Neil Mastropietro
45 Hunter Drive, $210,000, Robert K Sanders and Karen O Sanders to Adam C Earwood
139 Upperfell Court, $290,000, Kenneth J Lapointe to Osada Construction LLC
427 Burdock Lane, $415,000, Dr Horton Inc to Gene D Martin and Gail M Shows Revocable Living Trust
273 Secluded Hills Lane, $3,300,000, Robert T Berry and Deborah L Berry to Troy A Cooper
6 Walnut Valley Parkway, $550,000, Creekside Farm at Walnut Cove, LLC and Mayhew Consulting Company to Jansen Investments LLC
1.72 acres on Hoyt Road, $82,000, Charles Wilkie to Suzanne Wilkie
2.02 acres on Hoyt Road, $107,000, Gary Wilkie to Suzanne Wilkie
381 Secluded Hills Lane, $1,000,000, Robert T Berry and Deborah L Berry to Troy A Cooper
18 Fairsted Drive, $3,400,000, Richard G Jennings III Revocable Trust to Robert T Berry
126 Carolina Blue Bird Loop, $730,000, Alison Dyer to Howard Sy Finkel
16 Kaylor Drive, $390,000, Desfosses Family Trust Paul B Desfosses & Catherine R Trst to Samuel Carter
381 Stoneledge Trail, $255,000, Enoch M Poon and Beth N Poon to Schodorf Revocable Trust
Swannanoa
6 Saunooke Road, $306,000, Taylor Shane Hipps to Holden T Hipps
0.2 acres on Saunooke Road, $306,000, Taylor Shane Hipps to Holden T Hipps
45 Viera Drive, $395,000, Sandra K Reese to William Albert Malcom
206 Sherwood Road, $265,000, Linda Allen Conard and Michael Earl Conard to 206 Sherwood Road Trust
49 Watch Knob Lane, $440,000, Cindy B Medlock and Dale Medlock to Katy N Leydic
105 Pine Hill Drive, $275,000, Mary Rae Meredith to Marcus Jacobus Rozenbroek
Upper Hominy
58 Holly Ridge Road, $225,000, Jeffrey Pepi and Mary Pepi to Thomas Castano
74 S. Morgan Branch Road, $322,000, Geraldine S Britt and Jane B Holt to Diana Carolina Molina Parraga
Weaverville
2 Perrion Ave., $1,100,000, Coreen A Roberts to James Warren Gay
82 Loftin St., $665,000, Creekside Builder Group LLC to Matthew H Schwartz
6 Knoll Ridge Drive, $425,000, Lindsay Barta to Shameem Rhodes
West Buncombe
93 Plantation Drive, $2,275,000, Curtis A Gray to Laura Michelle Levine
21 Wingfield Way, $450,000, Darren J Maynor and Maria C Maynor to Ezekial James Coffman
85 Tipperary Drive, $425,000, Kim Suess and Phil Suess to Long Way To Tipperary LLC
97 Cole Road, $132,000, Virginia R Deas to Stella Enterprise Group LLC
53 Hopedale Circle, $369,000, Loren Mitchell Lusk to Shasta Rizzi
6 Mill Creek Loop, $315,000, David Wayne Boatwright to James Hinds
Woodfin
4 Washington Ave., $350,000, William S Durr and Beth A Durr to Kasey Hotchkiss
27 Acadia Drive, $920,000, Teddy V Howell and Lisa H Howell to Carol H Ball
162 Old Leicester Highway, $80,000, Real Estate Solutions of WNC LLC to Katia Y Martin-Torres
901 Riverside Drive, $910,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to 905 Riverside NC LLC
905 Riverside Drive, $910,000, Silver Rome Holdings LLC to 905 Riverside NC LLC
0.33 acres on Baird Cove Road, $75,000, Jack Atkins (etal) Wayne Alan Atkins (etal) to West Mountain Properties LLC
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Oct. 24-31