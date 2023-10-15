Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 28-Oct. 3

The Wall Street Journal

The teenagers and elderly walkers at Crossgates Mall might not realize it, but they are standing on a Wall Street battlefield with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars on the line. Four years ago, legendary Wall Street investor Carl Icahn made a huge bet against the future of the U.S. shopping mall in what was called the Big Short 2.0. The bet used credit-default swaps, essentially insurance policies insuring bonds against losses, tied to an index tracking bundles of loans to malls and other commercial properties.