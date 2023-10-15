Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 28-Oct. 3
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Sept. 28-Oct. 3:
Asheville
13 Malcolm Court, $321,000, D R Horton Inc to Veronica Beltran Sanchez
4 Holiday Drive, $380,000, Ronald F Godat Living Trust and Judy H Godat Living Trust to Susan G Mallard
16 Spears Ave., Unit 39, $367,500, Dixie Walker to William Timothy McCartney
144 Tunnel Road, $685,000, Aunt Sue’s LLC to Dogwood Property Ventures LLC
12 Oteen Church Road, $553,000, Leah C Spicer and Kyle G Beach to John Homer Byrd
18 Lynwood Road, $12,000, Paul A Baliles and Janese M Baliles to Paul A Baliles
16 Thurland Ave., $785,000, John Wesley Toth and Rachel Carlson Toth to Alexander Riegelman
16 Malcolm Court, $328,500, D R Horton Inc to Jason Howard Murphy
27 Malcolm Court, $320,000, D R Horton Inc to Lawrence Gary Hensley
52 Mimosa Circle, $250,000, Laura Mullen Dobson and Barry Dobson to Thomas Russell Humphrey
Enka-Candler
53 Gaston Mountain Road, $879,000, Troy Clark McMillan and Heike Mcmillan to Dulin Tennessee Marital Asset Trust
101 Bridgeway Drive, $110,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Mykhailo Savchuk
35 Hamrick Drive, $360,500, D R Horton Inc to Zoriana Bailey Lee
Fairview
225 Nancy Ashworth Lane, $310,000, Sean M Froelich and Kristen J Froelich to Patrick Irons
Leicester
104 Walnut Drive, $137,000, Judith O’Dell to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
North Buncombe
70 Monticello Road, $950,000, Reems Creek Valley Nursery Inc to Linter North America Corporation
76 Monticello Road, $950,000, Susan Penland Reavis and David Charles Penland to Linter North America Corporation
Riceville
35 Clear Vista Drive, $1,010,000, Kerri A McGovern and Daniel B Kaufman to Recapman LLC
Swannanoa
44 Woodcreek Circle, $430,000, Melanie P Smith to Brain Keith Andree
14 acres on Sharp Road, $280,000, William Henry Banks and Tanya Melton Banks to Erin Nicole Allgood
6 Mackenzie Way, $370,000, Melton Burnette and Marsha Burnette to Steven C Kern
West Buncombe
3 Fieldcrest Circle, $321,000, John W Gossett and Elaine D Gossett to Stephen Weisz
Woodfin
5 Goodman Road, $450,000, Jamie Rae Brown to Tyler Purner
56 Walnut Springs Drive, $416,000, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Kevin Share
110 Lookout Road, $72,500, Mountain Realty Builders LLC to 2020 Builders LLC
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
