Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 28-Oct. 3

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·2 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Sept. 28-Oct. 3:

Asheville

  • 13 Malcolm Court, $321,000, D R Horton Inc to Veronica Beltran Sanchez

  • 4 Holiday Drive, $380,000, Ronald F Godat Living Trust and Judy H Godat Living Trust to Susan G Mallard

  • 16 Spears Ave., Unit 39, $367,500, Dixie Walker to William Timothy McCartney

  • 144 Tunnel Road, $685,000, Aunt Sue’s LLC to Dogwood Property Ventures LLC

  • 12 Oteen Church Road, $553,000, Leah C Spicer and Kyle G Beach to John Homer Byrd

  • 18 Lynwood Road, $12,000, Paul A Baliles and Janese M Baliles to Paul A Baliles

  • 16 Thurland Ave., $785,000, John Wesley Toth and Rachel Carlson Toth to Alexander Riegelman

  • 16 Malcolm Court, $328,500, D R Horton Inc to Jason Howard Murphy

  • 27 Malcolm Court, $320,000, D R Horton Inc to Lawrence Gary Hensley

  • 52 Mimosa Circle, $250,000, Laura Mullen Dobson and Barry Dobson to Thomas Russell Humphrey

Enka-Candler

  • 53 Gaston Mountain Road, $879,000, Troy Clark McMillan and Heike Mcmillan to Dulin Tennessee Marital Asset Trust

  • 101 Bridgeway Drive, $110,000, Big Hills Construction LLC to Mykhailo Savchuk

  • 35 Hamrick Drive, $360,500, D R Horton Inc to Zoriana Bailey Lee

Fairview

  • 225 Nancy Ashworth Lane, $310,000, Sean M Froelich and Kristen J Froelich to Patrick Irons

Leicester

  • 104 Walnut Drive, $137,000, Judith O’Dell to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

North Buncombe

  • 70 Monticello Road, $950,000, Reems Creek Valley Nursery Inc to Linter North America Corporation

  • 76 Monticello Road, $950,000, Susan Penland Reavis and David Charles Penland to Linter North America Corporation

Riceville

  • 35 Clear Vista Drive, $1,010,000, Kerri A McGovern and Daniel B Kaufman to Recapman LLC

Swannanoa

  • 44 Woodcreek Circle, $430,000, Melanie P Smith to Brain Keith Andree

  • 14 acres on Sharp Road, $280,000, William Henry Banks and Tanya Melton Banks to Erin Nicole Allgood

  • 6 Mackenzie Way, $370,000, Melton Burnette and Marsha Burnette to Steven C Kern

West Buncombe

  • 3 Fieldcrest Circle, $321,000, John W Gossett and Elaine D Gossett to Stephen Weisz

Woodfin

  • 5 Goodman Road, $450,000, Jamie Rae Brown to Tyler Purner

  • 56 Walnut Springs Drive, $416,000, Madison Simmons Homes and Communities LLC to Kevin Share

  • 110 Lookout Road, $72,500, Mountain Realty Builders LLC to 2020 Builders LLC

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

