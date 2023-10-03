Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 21-26

TipRanks

The bulls took hold of the stock market narrative at the start of the year, and charged ahead all the way into mid-summer, but since then the bears have been rather noisy. On the back of rising oil prices, fears of interest rates staying high for longer than hoped for, and the possible prospect of a recession still looming, the markets have been shaky and have been handing back prior gains. However, against a backdrop of a ‘Goldilocks economy,’ i.e., “not too hot, not too cold… just right,” bill