Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 21-26
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Sept. 21-26:
Asheville
1589 Patton Ave., $725,000, La Coloni LLC to 828 Property Group LLC
60 Deaver Park Circle, $400,000, Michael F Raynor and Elizabeth Ann Acosta Raynor to Gary Reckard
100 Coxe Ave., Unit 310, $520,000, James H Murray Revocable Living Trust to Debra Joanne Karash
4 Ravencroft Lane, Unit Gr4a, $252,500, Thomas A Schwandes and Jean K Schwandes to Stephen Dechman Brown Jr Revocable Trust
111 E Chestnut St., $575,000, Mary E Arrowood and Ronald L Moore to Cody William Hill
0.11 acres on Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
70 Madeline Ave., $610,000, Staci Erin Shepard to Curtis Penry Arledge
18 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
28 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
138 Murdock Ave., $710,000, Dianna Gardner Hays and Lynda F Moore to Darcy Regina Varney
22 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
104 Deaver St., $739,000, Eric L Albee to Reid B Rhodes
7 Patton Ave., $850,000, Jerry Hinz and Diane Hinz to Carol Jan Holcomb
93 Maney Ave., $427,500, Robert R Hileman to Brian Matthew Below
10 Lorraine Ave., $935,000, John G Dermas to Vanessa Amelia Johnson
1 Midway Drive, $465,000, Lisa Witler (etal) Sally T Aycock (etal) to Maile Elizabeth Nelson
25 Malcolm Court, $327,500, D R Horton Inc to Phaylouang Bo Phongsa
335 Fairfax Ave., $425,000, Jerry Offenburger and Juanita Offenburger to Department of Transportation
0.12 acres on Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
4405 Marble Way, $292,000, Joshua C Dunaway and Leia N Dunaway to Marsha Burnette
0.22 acres on Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
90 Oakwood St., $370,000, Thelma Suggs to Brent Allen
26 Sylvan Ave., $707,500, Barbara Jean Hoopes to James H Ortega
1.02 acres on Oakwood Street, $370,000, Thelma Suggs to Brent Allen
24 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
960 Patton Ave., $1,900,000, Ledford Properties II LLC and Natterer-Shoemaker LLC to TMW Patton Ave LLC
614 Hendersonville Road, $200,000, Avery - Davis Investments LLC to Stricklands Enterprises LLC
20 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
29 Chiles Ave., $795,000, Bryan J Mitchell and Meredith H Mitchell to Raymond A Stache
26 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC
55 Airport Road, $200,000, Avery - Davis Investments LLC to Stricklands Enterprises LLC
29 Malcolm Court, $330,000, D R Horton Inc to Lin Family Trust
52 Ravencroft Lane, $252,500, Thomas A Schwandes and Jean K Schwandes to Stephen Dechman Brown Jr Revocable Trust
80 Arlington St., $1,000,000, Dana Allison and Jarrod Evans to Andrew R McNair
7 Skylyn Court, $375,000, Carrie Elizabeth Moran and Cera Renee Schrems to Rana Kaye Jackson
Black Mountain
324 North Fork Road, $1,980,000, Sam H Decker to Ronald J Spadin
20 Tudor Way, $550,000, Koesmanto Bong and Lindsay Bong to Grapefruit Tea LLC
60 Pearl St., $57,000, Tommy Gregg and Allison Gregg to Huw Thomas Rees-jones
219 Gatchell St., $835,000, Leonard George Vertefeuille and Lizzie Fox Vertefeuille to Winfield Scott Brians
570 Sweet Birch Park Lane, $596,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Glenn J Lewis
103 Orchard St., $800,000, Donna Marie Todd to Jennifer Fitzhugh
200 Montreat Road, $615,000, Jones & Sons LLC to Shanna J Greenwalt
Broad River
28 Autumn View Drive, $435,000, Aryava LLC to David Edward Busch
East Buncombe
5 Glencairn Heights, $125,000, Marsha Miller to Matthew Oliver Ayers
1.73 acres on NC 9, $125,000, Marsha Miller to Matthew Oliver Ayers
Enka-Candler
16 Conner Road, $435,000, Jacob A Resnik and Haleigh J Resnik to Kyle M Teller
54 Westfield Way, $575,000, Scott And Linda Hughes Trust to R J Del Vecchio
2 Goodson Hill Road, $336,500, Timothy W Davis and Sharon M Davis to Jimmie E Smith
Fairview
20 Timbers Edge Lane, $120,000, John Barden and Janet C Barden to Denise A Wind-Loubsky
32 Westside Village Road, $504,000, Christopher M Calvetti to Barber Investment Properties LLC
372 Chukar Way, $215,000, The Farm at Cane Creek LLC to Dean Edward McDaniel
French Broad
4 Grace Anna Lane, $375,000, Paul L Jones and Dorothy M Jones to Oleksandr Lekhkobyt
37 Whittier Drive, $325,000, Hi-Alta Investments LLC to William Anders
37 Bluebird Lane, $258,000, Bay Point Holdings to David Policastro
0.98 acres on Jenkins Valley Road, $40,000, Warren Gillespie (le) to Alexander NC Properties LLC
Jupiter
44 Double Brook Drive, $425,000, Herb H Edmond and Joyce R Edmond to Joseph Lee Hackett
142 Ridge Brook Drive, $522,500, Joseph W Hill to Brett J Williams
405 Macbeth St., $561,500, Adam M Hayes and Pamela J Mann to Michael Metcalf
Leicester
207 Worley Cove Road, $560,000, Tate Austen Edwards and Heather Kristine Edwards to Katherine M Lacovelli Trust
30 Frank Lawson Lane, $307,000, Ronald J Smith and Janelle N Smith to Andrei Koshtaleu
40 Rosies Starlit Trail, $630,000, Castaneda Construction Inc to Nisarg Shah
218 Indian Ridge Drive, $1,500, Louise B Cordell to Louise B Cordell
North Buncombe
191 S Wildflower Road, $660,000, J Darrell Strong Living Trust Caroline J Strong Living Trust to Thomas Calhoun
30 Scenic Mountain Drive, $699,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Douglas T Massey
Reems Creek
14 Thistlewood Court, $420,000, David Alton Johnson to Dennis P Kane
Reynolds
43 Cedar Summit Road, $950,000, Carlos Dean Folds and Peggy S Low to Jessica C Sullivan
99 Crestridge Drive, $3,130,000, Charles McGraw and Patricia McGraw to Richard S Willis
139 Huntley Drive, $120,000, Jerry Gamble Boyer and Bruce Allen Boyer to James Henry Hinton Revocable Trust
Riceville
28 Clear Vista Drive, $925,000, Edward J Zawaki to Mark L Tishman Revocable Trust
Skyland
90 Sunwest Drive, $443,000, Christina C Joyner and Andrea Joyner Mills to Jessica Nicole Garcia
879 Glenn Bridge Rd Se, $480,000, Opendoor Property Trust I to Knight Family Trust
92 Emerald Necklace Drive, $475,000, Robert C Kyle and Victoria S Kyle to Peter Thomas Klante
120 Knob Hill Road, $380,000, Garren & Garren Properties Inc to McMillan And Todd Properties LLC
156 Waightstill Drive, $591,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to Anthony Diorio
20 Cozy Cottage Way, $586,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Gleen P Neese
5 Fieldtop Lane, $540,000, Jennifer Lona Smith Adams and Graeme Arthur Adams to Jared Lombardi
Swannanoa
125 Summer Haven Road, $471,000, John Christopher Snyder and Alison Leah Sadler to Bradley Austin Spiegel
111 Alexander Ave., $2,000, Patsy L McKinney to Patsy L McKinney
Upper Hominy
1739 Pisgah Highway, $60,000, Sara Green Howell and Glenn C Howell to Elizabeth T Trull
Weaverville
8 Mountain Meadow Circle, $485,000, Hilda M Fox Revocable Trust to Miriam Kashian Trust
0.63 acres on High Bluff Drive, $933,000, Les Meyer Living Trust and Revocable Indenture of Trust of Elizabeth S Stuckman to Stephen G Chadwick
21 High Bluff Drive, $933,000, Les Meyer Living Trust and Revocable Indenture of Trust of Elizabeth S Stuckman to Stephen G Chadwick
5 Coleman St., $134,000, Milos Orchard LLC to Fred Borth LLC
94 Mountain Meadow Circle, $477,500, Kenneth D Glover and Alicemay G Glover to Joann C Elliott
West Buncombe
3 English Ivy Road, $257,000, Amanda Lea Flores and Marvin Gerardo Flores Cruz to Robert L Boyd
19 Andieange Circle, $1,100,000, Wayne A Hague and Barbara C Hague to Serenity Knolls MHC Land LLC
8 Tradewind Drive, $518,500, Poplar Terrace LLC to FG Communities at Poplar Terrace Asheville LLC
23 Tradewind Drive, $518,500, Poplar Terrace LLC to FG Communities at Poplar Terrace Asheville LLC
548 New Leicester Highway, $518,500, Poplar Terrace LLC to FG Communities at Poplar Terrace Asheville LLC
Woodfin
49 Sixth St., $340,000, James D Harwood to Ellen Corry Nebe
251 Serenity Ridge Trail, $2,743,000, Stanton Redfern Family Trust to Achim Michael Renner
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Sept. 21-26