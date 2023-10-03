U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 21-26

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·7 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Sept. 21-26:

Asheville

  • 1589 Patton Ave., $725,000, La Coloni LLC to 828 Property Group LLC

  • 60 Deaver Park Circle, $400,000, Michael F Raynor and Elizabeth Ann Acosta Raynor to Gary Reckard

  • 100 Coxe Ave., Unit 310, $520,000, James H Murray Revocable Living Trust to Debra Joanne Karash

  • 4 Ravencroft Lane, Unit Gr4a, $252,500, Thomas A Schwandes and Jean K Schwandes to Stephen Dechman Brown Jr Revocable Trust

  • 111 E Chestnut St., $575,000, Mary E Arrowood and Ronald L Moore to Cody William Hill

  • 0.11 acres on Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 70 Madeline Ave., $610,000, Staci Erin Shepard to Curtis Penry Arledge

  • 18 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 28 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 138 Murdock Ave., $710,000, Dianna Gardner Hays and Lynda F Moore to Darcy Regina Varney

  • 22 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 104 Deaver St., $739,000, Eric L Albee to Reid B Rhodes

  • 7 Patton Ave., $850,000, Jerry Hinz and Diane Hinz to Carol Jan Holcomb

  • 93 Maney Ave., $427,500, Robert R Hileman to Brian Matthew Below

  • 10 Lorraine Ave., $935,000, John G Dermas to Vanessa Amelia Johnson

  • 1 Midway Drive, $465,000, Lisa Witler (etal) Sally T Aycock (etal) to Maile Elizabeth Nelson

  • 25 Malcolm Court, $327,500, D R Horton Inc to Phaylouang Bo Phongsa

  • 335 Fairfax Ave., $425,000, Jerry Offenburger and Juanita Offenburger to Department of Transportation

  • 0.12 acres on Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 4405 Marble Way, $292,000, Joshua C Dunaway and Leia N Dunaway to Marsha Burnette

  • 0.22 acres on Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 90 Oakwood St., $370,000, Thelma Suggs to Brent Allen

  • 26 Sylvan Ave., $707,500, Barbara Jean Hoopes to James H Ortega

  • 1.02 acres on Oakwood Street, $370,000, Thelma Suggs to Brent Allen

  • 24 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 960 Patton Ave., $1,900,000, Ledford Properties II LLC and Natterer-Shoemaker LLC to TMW Patton Ave LLC

  • 614 Hendersonville Road, $200,000, Avery - Davis Investments LLC to Stricklands Enterprises LLC

  • 20 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 29 Chiles Ave., $795,000, Bryan J Mitchell and Meredith H Mitchell to Raymond A Stache

  • 26 Cub Road, $630,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Amarx Construction LLC

  • 55 Airport Road, $200,000, Avery - Davis Investments LLC to Stricklands Enterprises LLC

  • 29 Malcolm Court, $330,000, D R Horton Inc to Lin Family Trust

  • 52 Ravencroft Lane, $252,500, Thomas A Schwandes and Jean K Schwandes to Stephen Dechman Brown Jr Revocable Trust

  • 80 Arlington St., $1,000,000, Dana Allison and Jarrod Evans to Andrew R McNair

  • 7 Skylyn Court, $375,000, Carrie Elizabeth Moran and Cera Renee Schrems to Rana Kaye Jackson

Black Mountain

  • 324 North Fork Road, $1,980,000, Sam H Decker to Ronald J Spadin

  • 20 Tudor Way, $550,000, Koesmanto Bong and Lindsay Bong to Grapefruit Tea LLC

  • 60 Pearl St., $57,000, Tommy Gregg and Allison Gregg to Huw Thomas Rees-jones

  • 219 Gatchell St., $835,000, Leonard George Vertefeuille and Lizzie Fox Vertefeuille to Winfield Scott Brians

  • 570 Sweet Birch Park Lane, $596,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Glenn J Lewis

  • 103 Orchard St., $800,000, Donna Marie Todd to Jennifer Fitzhugh

  • 200 Montreat Road, $615,000, Jones & Sons LLC to Shanna J Greenwalt

Broad River

  • 28 Autumn View Drive, $435,000, Aryava LLC to David Edward Busch

East Buncombe

  • 5 Glencairn Heights, $125,000, Marsha Miller to Matthew Oliver Ayers

  • 1.73 acres on NC 9, $125,000, Marsha Miller to Matthew Oliver Ayers

Enka-Candler

  • 16 Conner Road, $435,000, Jacob A Resnik and Haleigh J Resnik to Kyle M Teller

  • 54 Westfield Way, $575,000, Scott And Linda Hughes Trust to R J Del Vecchio

  • 2 Goodson Hill Road, $336,500, Timothy W Davis and Sharon M Davis to Jimmie E Smith

Fairview

  • 20 Timbers Edge Lane, $120,000, John Barden and Janet C Barden to Denise A Wind-Loubsky

  • 32 Westside Village Road, $504,000, Christopher M Calvetti to Barber Investment Properties LLC

  • 372 Chukar Way, $215,000, The Farm at Cane Creek LLC to Dean Edward McDaniel

French Broad

  • 4 Grace Anna Lane, $375,000, Paul L Jones and Dorothy M Jones to Oleksandr Lekhkobyt

  • 37 Whittier Drive, $325,000, Hi-Alta Investments LLC to William Anders

  • 37 Bluebird Lane, $258,000, Bay Point Holdings to David Policastro

  • 0.98 acres on Jenkins Valley Road, $40,000, Warren Gillespie (le) to Alexander NC Properties LLC

Jupiter

  • 44 Double Brook Drive, $425,000, Herb H Edmond and Joyce R Edmond to Joseph Lee Hackett

  • 142 Ridge Brook Drive, $522,500, Joseph W Hill to Brett J Williams

  • 405 Macbeth St., $561,500, Adam M Hayes and Pamela J Mann to Michael Metcalf

Leicester

  • 207 Worley Cove Road, $560,000, Tate Austen Edwards and Heather Kristine Edwards to Katherine M Lacovelli Trust

  • 30 Frank Lawson Lane, $307,000, Ronald J Smith and Janelle N Smith to Andrei Koshtaleu

  • 40 Rosies Starlit Trail, $630,000, Castaneda Construction Inc to Nisarg Shah

  • 218 Indian Ridge Drive, $1,500, Louise B Cordell to Louise B Cordell

North Buncombe

  • 191 S Wildflower Road, $660,000, J Darrell Strong Living Trust Caroline J Strong Living Trust to Thomas Calhoun

  • 30 Scenic Mountain Drive, $699,000, Amarx Construction LLC to Douglas T Massey

Reems Creek

  • 14 Thistlewood Court, $420,000, David Alton Johnson to Dennis P Kane

Reynolds

  • 43 Cedar Summit Road, $950,000, Carlos Dean Folds and Peggy S Low to Jessica C Sullivan

  • 99 Crestridge Drive, $3,130,000, Charles McGraw and Patricia McGraw to Richard S Willis

  • 139 Huntley Drive, $120,000, Jerry Gamble Boyer and Bruce Allen Boyer to James Henry Hinton Revocable Trust

Riceville

  • 28 Clear Vista Drive, $925,000, Edward J Zawaki to Mark L Tishman Revocable Trust

Skyland

  • 90 Sunwest Drive, $443,000, Christina C Joyner and Andrea Joyner Mills to Jessica Nicole Garcia

  • 879 Glenn Bridge Rd Se, $480,000, Opendoor Property Trust I to Knight Family Trust

  • 92 Emerald Necklace Drive, $475,000, Robert C Kyle and Victoria S Kyle to Peter Thomas Klante

  • 120 Knob Hill Road, $380,000, Garren & Garren Properties Inc to McMillan And Todd Properties LLC

  • 156 Waightstill Drive, $591,000, Pinnacle at Arabella Heights LLC to Anthony Diorio

  • 20 Cozy Cottage Way, $586,500, Amarx Construction LLC to Gleen P Neese

  • 5 Fieldtop Lane, $540,000, Jennifer Lona Smith Adams and Graeme Arthur Adams to Jared Lombardi

Swannanoa

  • 125 Summer Haven Road, $471,000, John Christopher Snyder and Alison Leah Sadler to Bradley Austin Spiegel

  • 111 Alexander Ave., $2,000, Patsy L McKinney to Patsy L McKinney

Upper Hominy

  • 1739 Pisgah Highway, $60,000, Sara Green Howell and Glenn C Howell to Elizabeth T Trull

Weaverville

  • 8 Mountain Meadow Circle, $485,000, Hilda M Fox Revocable Trust to Miriam Kashian Trust

  • 0.63 acres on High Bluff Drive, $933,000, Les Meyer Living Trust and Revocable Indenture of Trust of Elizabeth S Stuckman to Stephen G Chadwick

  • 21 High Bluff Drive, $933,000, Les Meyer Living Trust and Revocable Indenture of Trust of Elizabeth S Stuckman to Stephen G Chadwick

  • 5 Coleman St., $134,000, Milos Orchard LLC to Fred Borth LLC

  • 94 Mountain Meadow Circle, $477,500, Kenneth D Glover and Alicemay G Glover to Joann C Elliott

West Buncombe

  • 3 English Ivy Road, $257,000, Amanda Lea Flores and Marvin Gerardo Flores Cruz to Robert L Boyd

  • 19 Andieange Circle, $1,100,000, Wayne A Hague and Barbara C Hague to Serenity Knolls MHC Land LLC

  • 8 Tradewind Drive, $518,500, Poplar Terrace LLC to FG Communities at Poplar Terrace Asheville LLC

  • 23 Tradewind Drive, $518,500, Poplar Terrace LLC to FG Communities at Poplar Terrace Asheville LLC

  • 548 New Leicester Highway, $518,500, Poplar Terrace LLC to FG Communities at Poplar Terrace Asheville LLC

Woodfin

  • 49 Sixth St., $340,000, James D Harwood to Ellen Corry Nebe

  • 251 Serenity Ridge Trail, $2,743,000, Stanton Redfern Family Trust to Achim Michael Renner

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Sept. 21-26