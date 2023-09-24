Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 7-9
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Sept. 7-9:
Asheville
1472 Patton Ave., $875,000, CDR Investments LLC to Ross Holdings LLC
104 Peachtree Road, $2,600,000, Nettlewood Associates LLC to Discovery Properties Avl LLC
0.27 acres on Rumbough Place, $875,000, CDR Investments LLC to Ross Holdings LLC
0.24 acres on Rumbough Place, $875,000, CDR Investments LLC to Ross Holdings LLC
12 Old Turnpike Road, $322,000, Chase Dakota Effler and Moriah Jamie Effler to Kella Zaic
5 Farleigh St., Unit 10, $427,000, Lynn Marie Schueler to Kyle Krauss
145 Weston Road, $299,000, Edith Lynne Clark to Kelly Gray
64 Huffman Road, $29,000, John R Pauwels to John Henry
400 Charlotte St., Unit 502, $950,000, Martin Howard Pols and Claudia Pols to Paul F Clark
3 Doctors Park, Unit E, $725,000, Boge 13 LLC to Moonrise Properties LLC
3 Doctors Park, Unit F, $725,000, Boge 13 LLC to Moonrise Properties LLC
86 Brooklyn Road, $395,000, Susannah Woerner to William B Harris
10 Springdale Road, $535,000, Brook Trail LLC to Ashley Tokash
50 Robinwood Ave., $225,000, Guy K Penland to Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC
88 Chantilly Drive, $1,095,000, John P Posten and Niki T Posten to Eric F Dickerson
11 Hilldale Road, $550,000, Localfoodgroup LLC to Ermer Taylor
11 Pinecrest Drive, $280,000, Ross Pritchard to Donald Ross Pritchard
89 Winston Ave., $425,000, David Alan Beachboard and Kay M Beachboard to Kelly Sullivan
5 Dale St., $130,000, Annie 1 LLC to 5 Dale LLC
76 Hubbard Ave., $380,000, Tiffani Jordon Wyatt to Department of Transportation
100 Deaver St., $1,000,000, West Asheville Development Group LLC to Migdalia Lagoa
22 Park Ave., $599,000, Kent Middleton to Kevin R Gero
141 S Grove St., $350,000, Michael Hennessey (etal) Terrell Hutto (etal) to Theodore John Houck
18 Marigold St., $350,000, Jillian N Krombach and Jesus Mora to Anne Greeley
41 Hanover St., $325,000, The Roberson Group LLC to Department of Transportation
128 Alma Lane, $699,000, Jedi Land Holdings LLC to Anita Margot Moss
16 Trafalgar Circle, $431,000, Dianne Herrick to William Kinney
41 Robinhood Road, $858,000, Cynthia M MacLeod to Stephen Michael Shaw
319 Lakewood Drive, $1,025,000, Racole Tackett to Sonny D George
223 Virginia Ave., $160,000, Annie 1 LLC to 223 Virginia LLC
9 Trellis Court, $415,000, Maria Angelica Nunez Jimenez to Emily Querin
105 White Ash Drive E, $699,000, David Krutek and Heidi Krutek to Patricia Ann Bentley
2 Fox Lair Court, $640,000, Jack Askew and Katherine Folkman to Renner Burkle
310 Bowling Park Road, $380,000, Peacock’s Perch Holdings LLC to Volpe Investments LLC
Black Mountain
105 Montreat Road, $700,000, William and Mary McMurray Family Trust to White Horse Stepstone Inc
600 W State St., $800,000, Hasmukh D Patel and Sobhaben H Patel to Hemlatta LLC
Broad River
10.18 acres on Rocky Knob Road, $295,000, Peterson Corley Trust to Stefan John Dodge
Enka-Candler
11 Davis Drive, $52,000, Wanda G Stewart to Joshua Brian Pruitt
128 Harrop Dun Court, $755,000, Claire Patricia Watson and Dominic Fearns to Lee Ross Harness
118 Beaver Creek Circle, $1,000, Arthur K Jones and Jewell N Jones to Arthur Kendell Jones
81 Eastview Circle, $260,000, Edward Antony Giglio and Carissa Marie Mathis to Brig Raleigh Lentz
24 Gossett Road, $35,000, Louise Young Robinson to Loose Bruce Properties LLC
275 Pisgah View Road, $125,000, Kay Wilson and Donessa Renai Wilson to Donessa Renai Wilson
149 Maple Ridge Road, $365,000, Freddie Sams to David L Paul
51 New Heights Drive, $340,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Melissa Rose Mitchell
Fairview
18 Laurel Trail Drive, $507,500, John T Barnett and Dona D Barnett to Kirstein Road LLC
113 Willow Farm Road, $1,426,000, Bruce E Jones and Maryann Jones to James William Kramp
132 Golden Pasture Drive, $125,000, MVBMCG LLC to Puffer Team Limited Partnership
French Broad
9.15 acres on Jenkins Valley Road, $287,000, Randy Jack Riddle and Michael F Gregory to Kyle Spencer Shelton
Leicester
1195 Alexander Road, $385,000, Hutchinson Builders, LLC to Kendrick C Richey
4 Southern Way Lane, $592,000, Gary E Campbell to Mark D Blackman
North Buncombe
0.8 acres on Monticello Road, $21,000, WH Fisher Enterprieses LLC to Donna Kozak
620 Woodland Knolls, $540,000, Phillip S Rymes to Newton Aldridge
65 Creekside View Drive, $785,000, Mark Feingold and Bette Feingold to Kathleen Ann Zarn
Reems Creek
32 Quail Trail, $95,000, Susan Marie Phipps to John Carlton Seago
Reynolds
0.99 acres on Busbee Mountain Road, $40,000, Jack Herbert to Steven L Kovach
20 Base Camp Trail, $650,000, Houser Construction Inc to Shea Laurent Devlin
Riceville
204 Shope Creek Road, $610,000, Kellye S Sullivan and Denise Lynn Foster to Juan R Alvarado-Linares
215 Bull Creek Road, $500,000, Andrew Lachlan Nehlig to Joel C Pellani
41 Shope Road, $409,000, William Bernolt Palas to Margaret Ann Nelson Kuhn
202 Shope Creek Road, $260,000, Kellye S Sullivan and Denise Lynn Foster to Juan R Alvarado-Linares
Skyland
304 Roxbury Place, $445,000, Ranjit A Desilva and Thilani F Desilva to Angel O Diez
301 Olde Covington Way, $260,000, Donald Benton Chew and Carol Dean Chew to Olde Covington Properties LLC
262 Cedar Lane, $424,500, Anna S Mamo to Mitchell Dale Cole
95 Sunny Meadows Blvd., $310,000, Tony Lee Burleson and Cheryl Parks Burleson to Gabriel Offermann
712 Blue Mist Way, $1,235,000, Robert T Allen and Gayle Z Allen to Susan S Moore
39 Avery Creek Road, $350,000, Gabriel A Delerme and Mandy J Stricklin to Zachary Lane Berglund
154 Rolling Stone Court, $999,000, CWC Development LLC to Robert W McMahon
12 Falling Waters Trail, $315,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Vitaliy V Svirhun
19 Fox Hollow Court, $458,000, Kenneth Robert Buckingham and Linda Davis Buckingham to Kathryn Nightingale Lewis Revocable Living Trust
7.17 acres on Sandy Spring Drive, $202,000, Boniske Properties LLC to Daniel Martin
11 Cleftridge Court, $1,500,000, Lee W Wall and Anne Marie Wall to Westland Revocable Trust
Swannanoa
309 Magnolia Ridge Road, $573,000, Hazel Creek Construction LLC to Brent Thomas Fariss
144 Rowland Road, $450,000, Rylee Rankin and Jason McLean to Ailsa Bennett
25 Cherry Laurel Lane, $310,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Esperanza Dominguez Ramos
Weaverville
118 S Main St., $625,000, Caleb Walter Zachary Fieser and Leah Craig Chumbley to Michael John Sollazzo
West Buncombe
492 Deaverview Road, $125,000, Cavender Capital LLC to Shahab Seyedein
36 Carolina Buckthorn Drive, $36,000, Chrysanne Carlo and Joseph Dominick Carlo to Blue Ridge Vista Properties LLC
8 David Court, $350,000, Monica M Fink and Ronald M Fink to Jacob Klever
114 Bellamy Road, $385,000, CMH Homes Inc to Evan C Bowyer
Woodfin
0.13 acres on Verde Drive, $90,500, Brookgreen LLC to Jeremy Thone
27 Cottage St., $585,000, Dylan Thomas Dechant and Elizabeth Tramm Dechant to Terri Moore Nardslico
32 Grey River Run, $543,000, Avery D Dolinger and Jessica L Dolinger to Elissa F Brown
139 Indian Paintbrush Lane, $350,000, R & S Investments of WNC LLC to Karen Jean Orofino
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Sept. 7-9