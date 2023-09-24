U.S. markets closed

Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Sept. 7-9

Carole Terrell, Asheville Citizen Times
·6 min read

Sales filed in Buncombe County for Sept. 7-9:

Asheville

  • 1472 Patton Ave., $875,000, CDR Investments LLC to Ross Holdings LLC

  • 104 Peachtree Road, $2,600,000, Nettlewood Associates LLC to Discovery Properties Avl LLC

  • 0.27 acres on Rumbough Place, $875,000, CDR Investments LLC to Ross Holdings LLC

  • 0.24 acres on Rumbough Place, $875,000, CDR Investments LLC to Ross Holdings LLC

  • 12 Old Turnpike Road, $322,000, Chase Dakota Effler and Moriah Jamie Effler to Kella Zaic

  • 5 Farleigh St., Unit 10, $427,000, Lynn Marie Schueler to Kyle Krauss

  • 145 Weston Road, $299,000, Edith Lynne Clark to Kelly Gray

  • 64 Huffman Road, $29,000, John R Pauwels to John Henry

  • 400 Charlotte St., Unit 502, $950,000, Martin Howard Pols and Claudia Pols to Paul F Clark

  • 3 Doctors Park, Unit E, $725,000, Boge 13 LLC to Moonrise Properties LLC

  • 3 Doctors Park, Unit F, $725,000, Boge 13 LLC to Moonrise Properties LLC

  • 86 Brooklyn Road, $395,000, Susannah Woerner to William B Harris

  • 10 Springdale Road, $535,000, Brook Trail LLC to Ashley Tokash

  • 50 Robinwood Ave., $225,000, Guy K Penland to Legacy Real Estate Investments LLC

  • 88 Chantilly Drive, $1,095,000, John P Posten and Niki T Posten to Eric F Dickerson

  • 11 Hilldale Road, $550,000, Localfoodgroup LLC to Ermer Taylor

  • 11 Pinecrest Drive, $280,000, Ross Pritchard to Donald Ross Pritchard

  • 89 Winston Ave., $425,000, David Alan Beachboard and Kay M Beachboard to Kelly Sullivan

  • 5 Dale St., $130,000, Annie 1 LLC to 5 Dale LLC

  • 76 Hubbard Ave., $380,000, Tiffani Jordon Wyatt to Department of Transportation

  • 100 Deaver St., $1,000,000, West Asheville Development Group LLC to Migdalia Lagoa

  • 22 Park Ave., $599,000, Kent Middleton to Kevin R Gero

  • 141 S Grove St., $350,000, Michael Hennessey (etal) Terrell Hutto (etal) to Theodore John Houck

  • 18 Marigold St., $350,000, Jillian N Krombach and Jesus Mora to Anne Greeley

  • 41 Hanover St., $325,000, The Roberson Group LLC to Department of Transportation

  • 128 Alma Lane, $699,000, Jedi Land Holdings LLC to Anita Margot Moss

  • 16 Trafalgar Circle, $431,000, Dianne Herrick to William Kinney

  • 41 Robinhood Road, $858,000, Cynthia M MacLeod to Stephen Michael Shaw

  • 319 Lakewood Drive, $1,025,000, Racole Tackett to Sonny D George

  • 223 Virginia Ave., $160,000, Annie 1 LLC to 223 Virginia LLC

  • 9 Trellis Court, $415,000, Maria Angelica Nunez Jimenez to Emily Querin

  • 105 White Ash Drive E, $699,000, David Krutek and Heidi Krutek to Patricia Ann Bentley

  • 2 Fox Lair Court, $640,000, Jack Askew and Katherine Folkman to Renner Burkle

  • 310 Bowling Park Road, $380,000, Peacock’s Perch Holdings LLC to Volpe Investments LLC

Black Mountain

  • 105 Montreat Road, $700,000, William and Mary McMurray Family Trust to White Horse Stepstone Inc

  • 600 W State St., $800,000, Hasmukh D Patel and Sobhaben H Patel to Hemlatta LLC

Broad River

  • 10.18 acres on Rocky Knob Road, $295,000, Peterson Corley Trust to Stefan John Dodge

Enka-Candler

  • 11 Davis Drive, $52,000, Wanda G Stewart to Joshua Brian Pruitt

  • 128 Harrop Dun Court, $755,000, Claire Patricia Watson and Dominic Fearns to Lee Ross Harness

  • 118 Beaver Creek Circle, $1,000, Arthur K Jones and Jewell N Jones to Arthur Kendell Jones

  • 81 Eastview Circle, $260,000, Edward Antony Giglio and Carissa Marie Mathis to Brig Raleigh Lentz

  • 24 Gossett Road, $35,000, Louise Young Robinson to Loose Bruce Properties LLC

  • 275 Pisgah View Road, $125,000, Kay Wilson and Donessa Renai Wilson to Donessa Renai Wilson

  • 149 Maple Ridge Road, $365,000, Freddie Sams to David L Paul

  • 51 New Heights Drive, $340,000, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity Inc to Melissa Rose Mitchell

Fairview

  • 18 Laurel Trail Drive, $507,500, John T Barnett and Dona D Barnett to Kirstein Road LLC

  • 113 Willow Farm Road, $1,426,000, Bruce E Jones and Maryann Jones to James William Kramp

  • 132 Golden Pasture Drive, $125,000, MVBMCG LLC to Puffer Team Limited Partnership

French Broad

  • 9.15 acres on Jenkins Valley Road, $287,000, Randy Jack Riddle and Michael F Gregory to Kyle Spencer Shelton

Leicester

  • 1195 Alexander Road, $385,000, Hutchinson Builders, LLC to Kendrick C Richey

  • 4 Southern Way Lane, $592,000, Gary E Campbell to Mark D Blackman

North Buncombe

  • 0.8 acres on Monticello Road, $21,000, WH Fisher Enterprieses LLC to Donna Kozak

  • 620 Woodland Knolls, $540,000, Phillip S Rymes to Newton Aldridge

  • 65 Creekside View Drive, $785,000, Mark Feingold and Bette Feingold to Kathleen Ann Zarn

Reems Creek

  • 32 Quail Trail, $95,000, Susan Marie Phipps to John Carlton Seago

Reynolds

  • 0.99 acres on Busbee Mountain Road, $40,000, Jack Herbert to Steven L Kovach

  • 20 Base Camp Trail, $650,000, Houser Construction Inc to Shea Laurent Devlin

Riceville

  • 204 Shope Creek Road, $610,000, Kellye S Sullivan and Denise Lynn Foster to Juan R Alvarado-Linares

  • 215 Bull Creek Road, $500,000, Andrew Lachlan Nehlig to Joel C Pellani

  • 41 Shope Road, $409,000, William Bernolt Palas to Margaret Ann Nelson Kuhn

  • 202 Shope Creek Road, $260,000, Kellye S Sullivan and Denise Lynn Foster to Juan R Alvarado-Linares

Skyland

  • 304 Roxbury Place, $445,000, Ranjit A Desilva and Thilani F Desilva to Angel O Diez

  • 301 Olde Covington Way, $260,000, Donald Benton Chew and Carol Dean Chew to Olde Covington Properties LLC

  • 262 Cedar Lane, $424,500, Anna S Mamo to Mitchell Dale Cole

  • 95 Sunny Meadows Blvd., $310,000, Tony Lee Burleson and Cheryl Parks Burleson to Gabriel Offermann

  • 712 Blue Mist Way, $1,235,000, Robert T Allen and Gayle Z Allen to Susan S Moore

  • 39 Avery Creek Road, $350,000, Gabriel A Delerme and Mandy J Stricklin to Zachary Lane Berglund

  • 154 Rolling Stone Court, $999,000, CWC Development LLC to Robert W McMahon

  • 12 Falling Waters Trail, $315,000, Urbana Cliffs Re LLC to Vitaliy V Svirhun

  • 19 Fox Hollow Court, $458,000, Kenneth Robert Buckingham and Linda Davis Buckingham to Kathryn Nightingale Lewis Revocable Living Trust

  • 7.17 acres on Sandy Spring Drive, $202,000, Boniske Properties LLC to Daniel Martin

  • 11 Cleftridge Court, $1,500,000, Lee W Wall and Anne Marie Wall to Westland Revocable Trust

Swannanoa

  • 309 Magnolia Ridge Road, $573,000, Hazel Creek Construction LLC to Brent Thomas Fariss

  • 144 Rowland Road, $450,000, Rylee Rankin and Jason McLean to Ailsa Bennett

  • 25 Cherry Laurel Lane, $310,000, Mountain Housing Opportunities Inc to Esperanza Dominguez Ramos

Weaverville

  • 118 S Main St., $625,000, Caleb Walter Zachary Fieser and Leah Craig Chumbley to Michael John Sollazzo

West Buncombe

  • 492 Deaverview Road, $125,000, Cavender Capital LLC to Shahab Seyedein

  • 36 Carolina Buckthorn Drive, $36,000, Chrysanne Carlo and Joseph Dominick Carlo to Blue Ridge Vista Properties LLC

  • 8 David Court, $350,000, Monica M Fink and Ronald M Fink to Jacob Klever

  • 114 Bellamy Road, $385,000, CMH Homes Inc to Evan C Bowyer

Woodfin

  • 0.13 acres on Verde Drive, $90,500, Brookgreen LLC to Jeremy Thone

  • 27 Cottage St., $585,000, Dylan Thomas Dechant and Elizabeth Tramm Dechant to Terri Moore Nardslico

  • 32 Grey River Run, $543,000, Avery D Dolinger and Jessica L Dolinger to Elissa F Brown

  • 139 Indian Paintbrush Lane, $350,000, R & S Investments of WNC LLC to Karen Jean Orofino

Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County and Asheville property transfers for Sept. 7-9