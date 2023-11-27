Bund Center Investment Ltd's (SGX:BTE) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

It is hard to get excited after looking at Bund Center Investment's (SGX:BTE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Bund Center Investment's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bund Center Investment is:

2.8% = S$10m ÷ S$376m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Bund Center Investment's Earnings Growth And 2.8% ROE

It is quite clear that Bund Center Investment's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 4.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. For this reason, Bund Center Investment's five year net income decline of 34% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.7% in the same 5-year period, we still found Bund Center Investment's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Bund Center Investment fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Bund Center Investment Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Bund Center Investment's very high three-year median payout ratio of 207% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Bund Center Investment.

In addition, Bund Center Investment has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Bund Center Investment. Specifically, it has shown quite an unsatisfactory performance as far as earnings growth is concerned, and a poor ROE and an equally poor rate of reinvestment seem to be the reason behind this inadequate performance. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Bund Center Investment's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

